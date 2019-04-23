Rookie Rundown: WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

Despite missing considerable time and catching only 67 passes in college, Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf blazed his way through the workout drills a the scouting combine to help solidify an expected first-round placement.

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 228 pounds

40 time: 4.33 seconds



Freakish. That’s the word. Men of his size shouldn’t run that fast. Not only did he destroy the 40-yard dash, Metcalf hoisted a whopping 27 reps on the 225-pound bench and jumped out of the building with a 40 1/2-inch vert.

Metcalf left school following his redshirt sophomore season, a year that came to a premature end after a neck injury cost him all but seven games. He was an SEC All-Freshman pick in 2017 and started every contest. A broken foot ended Metcalf’s true freshman season in only his second game.

WR D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss — stats (2016-18)

Year Rec Yards Avg. TD Long Att Yards Avg. TD 2016 2 13 6.5 2 10 0 0 0 0 2017 39 646 16.6 7 71 0 0 0 0 2018 26 569 21.9 5 75 0 0 0 0

Big plays, explosive ability … that really sums up where is currently. Metcalf is pure upside and has the tools to become a dominant WR1, but he wasn’t even the top dog at Ole Miss, so there will be detractors.

Pros

Elite size-to-speed ratio

Eye-popping athleticism that jumps off the screen — fluidity, quick-footed and dynamic body control

Constantly offers a mismatch on all three levels of the passing tree

Will demand double coverage once he fully harnesses his potential

NFL bloodlines — father (Terrence, guard), grandfather (Terry, RB), uncle (Eric, WR, special teams)

Forces defenses to pay attention on every play — even quite valuable as a decoy

Skills need refinement, but has all of the traits to be a dominant blocker

Dangerous in jump-ball scenarios — huge wingspan and leaping ability

Catches the hall away from himself and all over his radius, including special grabs (one-handed, off-balance, etc.)

Cons

Despite showing growth in his route development, the full tree still isn’t in his wheelhouse

Obvious questions about production that doesn’t quite match his skills

Two serious injuries in three years

Some concentration lapses leading to drops

Needs far more nuance in his route-running repertoire

Will require considerable coaching to reach his full potential

Fantasy football outlook

Metcalf’s upside for stardom is apparent to even casual observers, but he doesn’t come without considerable risk as a likely first-round choice in the NFL draft. Baltimore, Buffalo, Miami, New England, Indianapolis, Washington, San Francisco and Jacksonville all appear in play, which could require trading up to get a chance on him, depending on the team.

He has a blend of Julio Jones’ size/speed and the strength of Josh Gordon. That said, Metcalf has a distance to travel before being fairly compared to either player from an NFL-productivity standpoint.

Metcalf is best viewed as a flex target and could be overvalued casual circles. Fantasy owners should be less enthusiastic about him in 2019 than future seasons, since he’s still raw and probably won’t be entering an ideal situation in Year 1.