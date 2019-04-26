2019 NFL Draft: Fantasy football recap of Day 2

In the event you missed our Round 1 recap, be sure to check it out. Day 2 brings the second and third rounds, along with plenty of fantasy-worthy names to know for the upcoming fantasy season.

Round 2

36) WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

A team without a true No. 1, San Fran finds a yards-after-the-catch machine in South Carolina’s Samuel. Unfortunately, he isn’t likely to solve their WR1 problem. Standing 5-foot-11, 214 pounds, Samuel has big mitts and plays with urgency. He ranked second in the FBS last year in YAC and scored 11 times.

The 49ers have quite a bit of work available for Samuel, and he could be the valued possession receiver in this offense — move chains and pick up chunks of yardage. Durability is a concern after only one healthy season in college. There’s a little Anquan Boldin in his game. Samuel has a legitimate shot at contributing as a WR3 or flex in 2019 fantasy lineups. Take a flier on him as a No. 4.

42) QB Drew Lock, Denver Broncos

This pick is for the future, and it may be a couple of years before we see Lock installed as the starter. Denver has an easy out of Joe Flacco’s massive contract if he underperforms this year. Lock possesses an absolute cannon of an arm but is inconsistent and has raw footwork. He’ll need a little molding for the pro game.

Fantasy gamers shouldn’t bother with Lock in 2019 drafts. His long-range projection is wide-ranging: He’s a Jay Cutler type, so if his potential is harnessed, Lock has the elite arm and improvisational instincts to produce QB1 numbers. Taming him will be a challenge, however.

50) TE Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

The Alabama product is a complete tight end and should be in line to start if Kyle Rudolph is indeed jettisoned. The Vikings have several weapons ahead of Smith in the pecking order for looks on any given play, which, in combination with being a rookie tight end, could make him a ghost some weeks.

There is upside here in fantasy, but gamers need to be judicious with their willingness to draft Smith. He’s a TE2, at best, in deep setups. Keep an eye on how his offseason unfolds.

51) WR A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

Brown is a possession guy with a the ability to generate yardage after the grab. He will immediately contend with Tajae Sharpe for a starting spot and may have the upper hand. Tennessee’s overall passing game is depressed in volume and upside, however. Marcus Mariota simply hasn’t taken the necessary steps to instill confidence in Brown having a significant impact in Year 1.

Unless Brown has a standout offseason, he’s merely a late-round flier due to the system limitations and extenuating factors. The future is brilliant for Brown in PPR formats, and he has an outside shot at developing into a fringe WR1.

52) TE Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals

He’s a blocker and an H-back with sneaky athleticism, but Sample will be buried on the target list in an offense that doesn’t feature the position to any worthwhile degree. Stay far away in 2019 fantasy drafts. Down the line, Sample could emerge as a matchup play or DFS flier in 2020 or beyond.

53) RB Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Sanders emerged as a productive one-year starter for Penn State after Saquon Barkley went pro. Philadelphia traded for Jordan Howard in the offseason; his contract expires after the 2019 season. The Eagles have a crowded stable contending for touches, with Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood in the mix for third-down work. The odd man out is probably Josh Adams.

Sanders is a handcuff to Howard at this point. His future is encouraging for fantasy purposes, even if it has to wait. But be ready to pounce if Howard goes down and Sanders is on your wire. Gamers in long-term formats should treat him as a potential RB2 in 2020 based on talent alone; making him a third is safer.

56) WR Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

With the uncertainty surrounding Tyreek Hill, Hardman’s selection makes a ton of sense for the Chiefs. He’s a Hill-like slot guy whose transmission hits sixth gear in a heartbeat. There are size concerns, and if Hill somehow comes out unscathed, Hardman’s role in 2019 is likely minuscule.

Play it by ear for now. The Hill situation is fluid, and Hardman’s fantasy worth is directly tied to it. In best-case scenario, the Georgia rookie is a WR4 with regular flex consideration.

57) WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Philadelphia Eagles

Superb body control and a danger near the stripe, the Stanford wideout brings smarts to the table, as well. Philadelphia drafted the next Alshon Jeffery in many ways. A multisport threat, Arcega-Whiteside comes from basketball genes and it shows in jump-ball situations.

Arcega-Whiteside could be thrust into the spotlight sooner than later with Jeffery and DeSean Jackson’s injury histories, in addition to the trade rumors swirling around Nelson Agholor. The rookie’s value could ascend in a hurry this summer, so be prepared to treat him as a WR3 consideration if all falls into place. For now, though, he’s a speculative No. 5 target.

59) WR Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

Speed. To. Burn. Campbell can fly and now gives Indy a “pick your poison” situation with T.Y. Hilton’s wheels. The Ohio State standout also offers size and arguably was poorly utilized with the Buckeyes. Head coach Frank Reich will do his best to creatively deploy Campbell on all three levels of the passing tree.

Player’s like Campbell tend to be streaky and can make knowing when to start him a headache. There’s certainly upside here, even in 2019, and Campbell could prove to be a home run for Indianapolis as well as brazen gamers.

62) WR Andy Isabella, Arizona Cardinals



He can work as the underneath guy in this offense and also play outside with speed to uncork a long one. Isabella is a crafty receiver with quickness to match his 4.31-second deep speed. Arizona needs help now and in the future. Isabella gives Kyler Murray a multi-level threat to create big plays.

He’s a WR5 for now, and that is optimistic, since Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald figure to take up most of the looks.

64) WR D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

While he fell much farther than many expected, Metcalf lands in an ideal situation for his skill set and fantasy potential. He is raw, no doubt, and the Ole Miss product has to become more of a football player than just a freakish athlete.

Russell Wilson can make receivers look good, but one other thing going for Metcalf is Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett are no strangers to the injury bug. Beyond those factors, Metcalf’s size and leaping ability easily could make him the primary weapon in the red zone among passing options. He’ll probably be overdrafted in fantasy, however. A reasonable value is WR4 to balance some of the risk and reward.

Round 3

66) WR Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Toledo wideout is quicker than fast and reminds of former Steeler Emmanuel Sanders (likely not on accident). He has to beat out Donte Moncrief and James Washington for meaningful targets as a rookie. There will be a transition for him from the MAC, but Johnson has a bright future in 2020 and beyond.

67) WR Jalen Hurt, San Francisco 49ers

A towering 6-foot-5, 226 pounds, Hurt enters a weak receiving corps and could be utilized in jump-ball scenarios as a rookie. Trusting him in fantasy as anything more than a final-round flier type is asking for problems.

69) TE Josh Oliver, Jacksonville Jaguars

A big wide receiver, Oliver is going to stick out like a sore thumb when in the lineup. He can’t block to save his life, so a power-running preference will keep him on the sidelines, even without much at the position. At least Oliver fits into the West Coast designs of this new offensive system. Deep flier with serious potential — Evan Engram’s rookie year is not that far off.

70) RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

EXTREMELY explosive. The Todd Gurley knee situation and loss of C.J. Anderson makes Henderson a legit fantasy option in this offense. So much misdirection … Sean McVay will get the most out of Henderson’s dynamic nature. He’s a no-doubt handcuff and an RB4 in his own right. RB3 if you’re super aggressive or Gurley’s knee takes a turn for the worse.

73) RB David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

The direct replacement for, unless Mike Davis has something up his sleeve, Montgomery does a little bit of everything. He could be the best fantasy option from all of the backs in this class, but Josh Jacobs may have a slight edge given less competition for touches. The Bears will continue to find unique ways to get the ball in Tarik Cohen’s hands. Montgomery is a sound RB2 in most situations.

74) RB Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

The Florida Atlantic back is a water bug and plays like LeSean McCoy. Unless Shady or Frank Gore are injured, which is certainly possible, Singletary isn’t likely to have enough of a consistent role to be playable. Keep an eye on him late in drafts, especially if you select McCoy.

75) TE Jace Sternberger, Green Bay Packers

Not exceptional at anything, the Texas A&M rookie gets to learn behind Jimmy Graham for 2019 and likely replace him in 2020. Without an injury to the veteran, Sternberger is not a fantasy factor in his first pro season.