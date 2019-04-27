2019 NFL Draft by Position

USA Today Sports

Quarterback
1.01 ARI Kyler Murray Oklahoma 5′ 10″ 195
1.06 NYG Daniel Jones Duke 6′ 5″ 215
1.15 WAS Dwayne Haskins Ohio State 6′ 3″ 218
2.10 DEN Drew Lock Missouri 6′ 4″ 220
3.36 CAR Will Grier West Virginia 6′ 2″ 214
4.02 CIN Ryan Finley NC State 6′ 4″ 213
4.31 NE Jarrett Stidham Auburn 6′ 3″ 214
5.28 LAC Easton Stick North Dakota State 6′ 2″ 220
5.29 PHI Clayton Thorson Northwestern 6′ 4″ 225
6.05 JAC Gardner Minshew Washington State 6′ 1″ 225
6.24 BAL Trace McSorley Penn State 6′ 0″ 205
Running Back
1.24 OAK Josh Jacobs Alabama 5′ 10″ 216
2.21 PHI Miles Sanders Penn State 5′ 11″ 215
3.06 LAR Darrell Henderson Memphis 5′ 9″ 210
3.09 CHI David Montgomery Iowa State 5′ 11″ 219
3.10 BUF Devin Singletary Florida Atlantic 5′ 9″ 200
3.23 NE Damien Harris Alabama 5′ 11″ 216
3.38 MIN Alex Mattison Boise State 5′ 11″ 200
4.10 WAS Bryce Love Stanford 5′ 9″ 180
4.11 BAL Justice Hill Oklahoma State 5′ 10″ 190
4.20 PIT Benny Snell Jr. Kentucky 5′ 10″ 225
4.26 DAL Tony Pollard Memphis 5′ 11″ 200
5.02 JAC Ryquell Armstead Temple 5′ 11″ 215
5.14 ATL Qadree Ollison Pitt 6′ 2″ 225
5.16 CAR Jordan Scarlett Florida 5′ 11″ 215
6.09 CIN Trayveon Williams Texas A&M 5′ 9″ 200
6.13 DET Ty Johnson Maryland 5′ 9″ 215
6.21 GB Dexter Williams Notre Dame 5′ 11″ 215
6.30 ATL Marcus Green Louisiana-Monroe 5′ 8″ 190
6.31 SEA Travis Homer Miami 5′ 9″ 205
6.38 CIN Rodney Anderson Oklahoma 6′ 2″ 218
6.41 KC Darwin Thompson Utah State 5′ 8″ 200
7.04 DAL Mike Weber Ohio State 5′ 9″ 215
7.06 HOU Cullen Gillaspia Texas A&M 6′ 1″ 234
7.08 CHI Kerrith Whyte Florida Atlantic 5′ 10″ 205
7.19 MIA Chandler Cox Auburn 6′ 0″ 240
7.20 MIA Myles Gaskin Washington 5′ 9″ 205
Tight End
1.08 DET T.J. Hockenson Iowa 6′ 5″ 245
1.20 DAL Noah Fant Iowa 6′ 4″ 235
2.18 MIN Irv Smith Jr. Alabama 6′ 2″ 242
2.20 CIN Drew Sample Washington 6′ 5″ 260
3.05 JAC Josh Oliver San Jose State 6′ 5″ 250
3.11 GB Jace Sternberger Texas A&M 6′ 4″ 250
3.22 HOU Kahale Warring San Diego State 6′ 5″ 255
3.32 BUF Dawson Knox Mississippi 6′ 4″ 256
4.19 NYJ Trevon Wesco West Virginia 6′ 3″ 270
4.35 OAK Foster Moreau LSU 6′ 5″ 260
5.03 PIT Zach Gentry Michigan 6′ 8″ 265
6.03 SF Kaden Smith Stanford 6′ 5″ 255
7.10 DET Isaac Nauta Georgia 6′ 3″ 244
7.14 BUF Tommy Sweeney Boston College 6′ 4″ 255
7.17 NO Alize Mack Notre Dame 6′ 4″ 249
7.40 ARI Caleb Wilson UCLA 6′ 4″ 240
Wide Receiver
1.25 BAL Marquise Brown Oklahoma 5′ 11″ 165
1.32 NE N’Keal Harry Arizona State 6′ 3″ 215
2.04 SF Deebo Samuel South Carolina 6′ 0″ 215
2.19 TEN A.J. Brown Mississippi 6′ 1″ 225
2.24 KC Mecole Hardman Georgia 5′ 10″ 185
2.25 PHI JJ Arcega-Whiteside Stanford 6′ 3″ 225
2.27 IND Parris Campbell Ohio State 6′ 1″ 208
2.30 ARI Andy Isabella UMass 5′ 10″ 190
2.32 SEA D.K. Metcalf Mississippi 6′ 3″ 225
3.02 PIT Diontae Johnson Toledo 5′ 11″ 185
3.03 SF Jalen Hurd Baylor 6′ 5″ 225
3.12 WAS Terry McLaurin Ohio State 6′ 0″ 205
3.29 BAL Miles Boykin Notre Dame 6′ 4″ 220
4.01 ARI Hakeem Butler Iowa State 6′ 6″ 225
4.18 SEA Gary Jennings West Virginia 6′ 0″ 210
4.24 CHI Riley Ridley Georgia 6′ 1″ 205
5.11 OAK Hunter Renfrow Clemson 5′ 10″ 180
5.33 NYG Darius Slayton Auburn 6′ 1″ 190
6.01 ARI Keesean Johnson Fresno State 6′ 1″ 197
6.11 DET Travis Fulgham Old Dominion 6′ 2″ 215
6.14 DEN Juwann Winfree Colorado 6′ 2″ 205
6.33 WAS Kelvin Harmon NC State 6′ 3″ 214
6.35 TB Scott Miller Bowling Green 5′ 9″ 165
7.22 SEA John Ursua Hawaii 5′ 9″ 175
7.23 CAR Terry Godwin Georgia 5′ 11″ 185
7.25 MIN Dillon Mitchell Oregon 6′ 1″ 195
7.33 MIN Olabisi Johnson Colorado State 5′ 11″ 205
Center
1.18 MIN Garrett Bradbury NC State 6′ 3″ 300
2.12 GB Elgton Jenkins Mississippi State 6′ 4″ 304
2.16 NO Erik McCoy Texas A&M 6′ 4″ 303
3.26 DAL Connor McGovern Penn State 6′ 5″ 312
6.06 ARI Lamont Gaillard Georgia 6′ 2″ 310
7.02 KC Nick Allegretti Illinois 6′ 3″ 320
7.36 MIN Austin Cutting Air Force 6′ 3″ 245
Offensive Guard
1.14 ATL Chris Lindstrom Boston College 6′ 4″ 310
2.06 BUF Cody Ford Oklahoma 6′ 2″ 335
3.18 TEN Nate Davis Charlotte 6′ 3″ 316
3.28 NYJ Chuma Edoga USC 6′ 4″ 302
4.12 MIN Dru Samia Oklahoma 6′ 4″ 296
4.16 NE Hjalte Froholdt Arkansas 6′ 5″ 311
4.21 BAL Ben Powers Oklahoma 6′ 4″ 313
4.22 SEA Phil Haynes Wake Forest 6′ 4″ 322
4.29 WAS Wes Martin Indiana 6′ 3″ 311
4.34 CIN Michael Jordan Ohio State 6′ 7″ 312
5.15 WAS Ross Pierschbacher Alabama 6′ 3″ 305
6.16 CLE Drew Forbes SE Missouri State 6′ 5″ 303
7.18 NYG George Asafo-Adjei Kentucky 6′ 4″ 305
7.32 IND Javon Patterson Mississippi 6′ 3″ 307
Offensive Tackle
1.11 CIN Jonah Williams Alabama 6′ 5″ 301
1.22 PHI Andre Dillard Washington State 6′ 5″ 310
1.23 HOU Tytus Howard Alabama State 6′ 6″ 310
1.31 ATL Kaleb McGary Washington 6′ 6″ 320
2.03 JAC Jawaan Taylor Florida 6′ 5″ 334
2.05 CAR Greg Little Mississippi 6′ 6″ 325
2.09 DEN Dalton Risner Kansas State 6′ 5″ 300
2.23 HOU Max Scharping Northern Illinois 6′ 6″ 311
3.14 MIA Michael Deiter Wisconsin 6′ 5″ 322
3.27 LAC Trey Pipkins Sioux Falls 6′ 7″ 305
3.33 LAR Bobby Evans Oklahoma 6′ 4″ 312
3.37 NE Yodny Cajuste West Virginia 6′ 5″ 310
5.31 LAR David Edwards Wisconsin 6′ 7″ 315
6.10 SF Justin Skule Vanderbilt 6′ 6″ 315
6.20 MIN Oli Udoh Elon 6′ 6″ 355
6.29 MIA Isaiah Prince Ohio State 6′ 6″ 310
6.39 CAR Dennis Daley South Carolina 6′ 5″ 317
7.05 PIT Derwin Gray Maryland 6′ 5″ 330
7.26 IND Jackson Barton Utah 6′ 6″ 320
7.34 ARI Joshua Miles Morgan State 6′ 6″ 310
Punter
4.08 SF Mitch Wishnowsky Utah 6′ 2″ 220
5.25 NE Jake Bailey Stanford 6′ 1″ 200
Kicker
5.07 TB Matt Gay Utah 6′ 0″ 230
5.32 CLE Austin Seibert Oklahoma 5′ 9″ 215
Cornerback
1.30 NYG Deandre Baker Georgia 5′ 11″ 180
2.01 ARI Byron Murphy Washington 5′ 11″ 170
2.02 HOU Rock Ya-Sin Temple 6′ 2″ 190
2.07 TB Sean Bunting Central Michigan 6′ 0″ 195
2.08 OAK Trayvon Mullen Clemson 6′ 1″ 190
2.13 NE Joejuan Williams Vanderbilt 6′ 2″ 210
2.14 CLE Greedy Williams LSU 6′ 2″ 185
2.22 HOU Lonnie Johnson Kentucky 6′ 2″ 210
2.28 LAC Nasir Adderley Delaware 5′ 11″ 190
3.15 LAR David Long Michigan 5′ 11″ 200
3.19 PIT Justin Layne Michigan State 6′ 2″ 190
3.30 TB Jamel Dean Auburn 6′ 2″ 208
4.03 NO C. Gardner-Johnson Florida 5′ 11″ 210
4.06 NYG Julian Love Notre Dame 5′ 11″ 195
4.09 ATL Kendall Sheffield Ohio State 6′ 0″ 193
4.27 OAK Isaiah Johnson Houston 6′ 2″ 208
5.08 DET Amani Oruwariye Penn State 6′ 0″ 210
5.20 DAL Michael Jackson Miami 6′ 1″ 210
5.34 ATL Josh Miller Ball State 5′ 11″ 180
6.07 NYG Corey Ballentine Washburn 5′ 11″ 185
6.12 GB Ka’dar Hollman Toledo 6′ 0″ 190
6.22 HOU Xavier Crawford Central Michigan 5′ 11″ 187
6.23 NYJ Blessuan Austin Rutgers 5′ 11″ 200
6.25 SF Tim Harris Virginia 5′ 11″ 200
6.28 KC Rashad Fenton South Carolina 5′ 11″ 193
6.32 CHI Duke Shelley Kansas State 5′ 9″ 180
7.03 MIN Kris Boyd Texas 6′ 0″ 195
7.07 CLE Donnie Lewis Jr. Tulane 6′ 0″ 190
7.09 CIN Jordan Brown South Dakota State 6′ 0″ 200
7.13 WAS Jimmy Moreland James Madison 5′ 10″ 175
7.24 CHI Stephen Denmark Valdosta State 6′ 3″ 212
Defensive End
1.02 SF Nick Bosa Ohio State 6′ 4″ 265
1.03 NYJ Quinnen Williams Alabama 6′ 4″ 290
1.04 OAK Clelin Ferrell Clemson 6′ 5″ 260
1.12 GB Rashan Gary Michigan 6′ 5″ 287
1.16 CAR Brian Burns Florida State 6′ 5″ 218
1.26 WAS Montez Sweat Mississippi State 6′ 6″ 260
1.29 SEA L.J. Collier TCU 6′ 4″ 275
2.17 HOU Ben Banogu TCU 6′ 4″ 250
3.01 ARI Zach Allen Boston College 6′ 5″ 285
3.04 NYJ Jachai Polite Florida 6′ 2″ 245
3.13 NE Chase Winovich Michigan 6′ 3″ 253
3.21 BAL Jaylon Ferguson Louisiana Tech 6′ 5″ 255
4.05 TB Anthony Nelson Iowa 6′ 7″ 271
4.15 DET Austin Bryant Clemson 6′ 5″ 265
4.23 CIN Renell Wren Arizona State 6′ 5″ 280
4.33 ATL John Cominsky Charleston (WV) 6′ 5″ 286
4.36 PHI Shareef Miller Penn State 6′ 4″ 255
5.23 HOU Charles Omenihu Texas 6′ 6″ 275
5.27 DAL Joe Jackson Miami 6′ 4″ 275
6.17 MIN Armon Watts Arkansas 6′ 4″ 300
6.19 PIT Isaiah Buggs Alabama 6′ 2″ 290
7.16 OAK Quinton Bell Prairie View A&M 6′ 4″ 219
7.28 LAC Cortez Broughton Cincinnati 6′ 2″ 285
7.35 ARI Michael Dogbe Temple 6′ 3″ 284
7.39 WAS Jordan Brailford Oklahoma State 6′ 2″ 255
Defensive Tackle
1.09 BUF Ed Oliver Houston 6′ 3″ 290
1.13 MIA Christian Wilkins Clemson 6′ 4″ 310
1.17 NYG Dexter Lawrence Clemson 6′ 4″ 340
1.19 TEN Jeffrey Simmons Mississippi State 6′ 4″ 301
1.28 LAC Jerry Tillary Notre Dame 6′ 6″ 295
2.26 DAL Trysten Hill UCF 6′ 3″ 310
3.07 DEN Dre’Mont Jones Ohio State 6′ 3″ 295
3.20 SEA Khalen Saunders Western Illinois 6′ 2″ 310
4.32 LAR Greg Gaines Washington 6′ 1″ 320
5.12 GB Kingsley Keke Texas A&M 6′ 3″ 305
5.21 NE Byron Cowart Maryland 6′ 3″ 298
5.22 BAL Daylon Mack Texas A&M 6′ 0″ 320
6.36 SEA Demarcus Christmas Florida State 6′ 3″ 294
7.01 TB Terry Beckner Jr. Missouri 6′ 4″ 295
7.15 DET PJ Johnson Arizona 6′ 4″ 335
7.21 JAC Dontavius Russell Auburn 6′ 2″ 323
7.31 NYG Chris Slayton Syracuse 6′ 4″ 310
Inside Linebacker
1.05 TB Devin White LSU 6′ 1″ 255
1.10 PIT Devin Bush Jr. Michigan 5′ 11″ 222
3.16 CLE Sione Takitaki BYU 6′ 2″ 240
3.24 SEA Cody Barton Utah 6′ 2″ 237
3.25 IND Bobby Okereke Stanford 6′ 1″ 239
3.34 JAC Quincy Williams Murray State 5′ 10″ 240
5.04 SEA Ben Burr-Kirven Washington 6′ 0″ 230
5.05 NYG Ryan Connelly Wisconsin 6′ 2″ 242
5.17 CLE Mack Wilson Alabama 6′ 2″ 239
5.19 NYJ Blake Cashman Minnesota 6′ 1″ 237
5.24 MIN Cameron Smith USC 6′ 1″ 250
5.26 IND E.J. Speed Tarleton State 6′ 4″ 230
6.15 TEN David Long West Virginia 5′ 11″ 225
6.37 CIN Deshaun Davis Auburn 5′ 11″ 235
7.37 LAR Dakota Allen Texas Tech 6′ 1″ 235
Outside Linebacker
1.07 JAC Josh Allen Kentucky 6′ 5″ 230
2.11 DET Jahlani Tavai Hawaii 6′ 4″ 235
3.08 CIN Germaine Pratt NC State 6′ 2″ 240
3.31 NYG Oshane Ximines Old Dominion 6′ 3″ 250
4.04 OAK Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan 6′ 4″ 250
4.13 CAR Christian Miller Alabama 6′ 3″ 245
4.28 LAC Drue Tranquill Notre Dame 6′ 2″ 240
5.09 BUF Vosean Joseph Florida 6′ 0″ 225
5.10 SF Dre Greenlaw Arkansas 5′ 11″ 237
5.13 MIA Andrew Van Ginkel Wisconsin 6′ 4″ 240
5.18 DEN Justin Hollins Oregon 6′ 5″ 245
5.30 TEN D’Andre Walker Georgia 6′ 2″ 250
5.35 WAS Cole Holcomb UNC 6′ 1″ 215
6.02 PIT Sutton Smith Northern Illinois 6′ 1″ 225
6.26 IND Gerri Green Mississippi State 6′ 4″ 252
6.27 LAC Emeke Egbule Houston 6′ 2″ 245
6.34 PIT Ulysees Gilbert Akron 6′ 1″ 230
7.11 BUF Darryl Johnson North Carolina A&T 6′ 6″ 253
7.12 GB Ty Summers TCU 6′ 2″ 235
7.27 DAL Jalen Jelks Oregon 6′ 6″ 244
7.30 NO Kaden Elliss Idaho 6′ 2″ 240

 

