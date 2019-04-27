2019 NFL Draft by Position

|Quarterback
|1.01
|ARI
|Kyler Murray
|Oklahoma
|5′ 10″
|195
|1.06
|NYG
|Daniel Jones
|Duke
|6′ 5″
|215
|1.15
|WAS
|Dwayne Haskins
|Ohio State
|6′ 3″
|218
|2.10
|DEN
|Drew Lock
|Missouri
|6′ 4″
|220
|3.36
|CAR
|Will Grier
|West Virginia
|6′ 2″
|214
|4.02
|CIN
|Ryan Finley
|NC State
|6′ 4″
|213
|4.31
|NE
|Jarrett Stidham
|Auburn
|6′ 3″
|214
|5.28
|LAC
|Easton Stick
|North Dakota State
|6′ 2″
|220
|5.29
|PHI
|Clayton Thorson
|Northwestern
|6′ 4″
|225
|6.05
|JAC
|Gardner Minshew
|Washington State
|6′ 1″
|225
|6.24
|BAL
|Trace McSorley
|Penn State
|6′ 0″
|205
|Running Back
|1.24
|OAK
|Josh Jacobs
|Alabama
|5′ 10″
|216
|2.21
|PHI
|Miles Sanders
|Penn State
|5′ 11″
|215
|3.06
|LAR
|Darrell Henderson
|Memphis
|5′ 9″
|210
|3.09
|CHI
|David Montgomery
|Iowa State
|5′ 11″
|219
|3.10
|BUF
|Devin Singletary
|Florida Atlantic
|5′ 9″
|200
|3.23
|NE
|Damien Harris
|Alabama
|5′ 11″
|216
|3.38
|MIN
|Alex Mattison
|Boise State
|5′ 11″
|200
|4.10
|WAS
|Bryce Love
|Stanford
|5′ 9″
|180
|4.11
|BAL
|Justice Hill
|Oklahoma State
|5′ 10″
|190
|4.20
|PIT
|Benny Snell Jr.
|Kentucky
|5′ 10″
|225
|4.26
|DAL
|Tony Pollard
|Memphis
|5′ 11″
|200
|5.02
|JAC
|Ryquell Armstead
|Temple
|5′ 11″
|215
|5.14
|ATL
|Qadree Ollison
|Pitt
|6′ 2″
|225
|5.16
|CAR
|Jordan Scarlett
|Florida
|5′ 11″
|215
|6.09
|CIN
|Trayveon Williams
|Texas A&M
|5′ 9″
|200
|6.13
|DET
|Ty Johnson
|Maryland
|5′ 9″
|215
|6.21
|GB
|Dexter Williams
|Notre Dame
|5′ 11″
|215
|6.30
|ATL
|Marcus Green
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5′ 8″
|190
|6.31
|SEA
|Travis Homer
|Miami
|5′ 9″
|205
|6.38
|CIN
|Rodney Anderson
|Oklahoma
|6′ 2″
|218
|6.41
|KC
|Darwin Thompson
|Utah State
|5′ 8″
|200
|7.04
|DAL
|Mike Weber
|Ohio State
|5′ 9″
|215
|7.06
|HOU
|Cullen Gillaspia
|Texas A&M
|6′ 1″
|234
|7.08
|CHI
|Kerrith Whyte
|Florida Atlantic
|5′ 10″
|205
|7.19
|MIA
|Chandler Cox
|Auburn
|6′ 0″
|240
|7.20
|MIA
|Myles Gaskin
|Washington
|5′ 9″
|205
|Tight End
|1.08
|DET
|T.J. Hockenson
|Iowa
|6′ 5″
|245
|1.20
|DAL
|Noah Fant
|Iowa
|6′ 4″
|235
|2.18
|MIN
|Irv Smith Jr.
|Alabama
|6′ 2″
|242
|2.20
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|Washington
|6′ 5″
|260
|3.05
|JAC
|Josh Oliver
|San Jose State
|6′ 5″
|250
|3.11
|GB
|Jace Sternberger
|Texas A&M
|6′ 4″
|250
|3.22
|HOU
|Kahale Warring
|San Diego State
|6′ 5″
|255
|3.32
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|Mississippi
|6′ 4″
|256
|4.19
|NYJ
|Trevon Wesco
|West Virginia
|6′ 3″
|270
|4.35
|OAK
|Foster Moreau
|LSU
|6′ 5″
|260
|5.03
|PIT
|Zach Gentry
|Michigan
|6′ 8″
|265
|6.03
|SF
|Kaden Smith
|Stanford
|6′ 5″
|255
|7.10
|DET
|Isaac Nauta
|Georgia
|6′ 3″
|244
|7.14
|BUF
|Tommy Sweeney
|Boston College
|6′ 4″
|255
|7.17
|NO
|Alize Mack
|Notre Dame
|6′ 4″
|249
|7.40
|ARI
|Caleb Wilson
|UCLA
|6′ 4″
|240
|Wide Receiver
|1.25
|BAL
|Marquise Brown
|Oklahoma
|5′ 11″
|165
|1.32
|NE
|N’Keal Harry
|Arizona State
|6′ 3″
|215
|2.04
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|South Carolina
|6′ 0″
|215
|2.19
|TEN
|A.J. Brown
|Mississippi
|6′ 1″
|225
|2.24
|KC
|Mecole Hardman
|Georgia
|5′ 10″
|185
|2.25
|PHI
|JJ Arcega-Whiteside
|Stanford
|6′ 3″
|225
|2.27
|IND
|Parris Campbell
|Ohio State
|6′ 1″
|208
|2.30
|ARI
|Andy Isabella
|UMass
|5′ 10″
|190
|2.32
|SEA
|D.K. Metcalf
|Mississippi
|6′ 3″
|225
|3.02
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|Toledo
|5′ 11″
|185
|3.03
|SF
|Jalen Hurd
|Baylor
|6′ 5″
|225
|3.12
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|Ohio State
|6′ 0″
|205
|3.29
|BAL
|Miles Boykin
|Notre Dame
|6′ 4″
|220
|4.01
|ARI
|Hakeem Butler
|Iowa State
|6′ 6″
|225
|4.18
|SEA
|Gary Jennings
|West Virginia
|6′ 0″
|210
|4.24
|CHI
|Riley Ridley
|Georgia
|6′ 1″
|205
|5.11
|OAK
|Hunter Renfrow
|Clemson
|5′ 10″
|180
|5.33
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|Auburn
|6′ 1″
|190
|6.01
|ARI
|Keesean Johnson
|Fresno State
|6′ 1″
|197
|6.11
|DET
|Travis Fulgham
|Old Dominion
|6′ 2″
|215
|6.14
|DEN
|Juwann Winfree
|Colorado
|6′ 2″
|205
|6.33
|WAS
|Kelvin Harmon
|NC State
|6′ 3″
|214
|6.35
|TB
|Scott Miller
|Bowling Green
|5′ 9″
|165
|7.22
|SEA
|John Ursua
|Hawaii
|5′ 9″
|175
|7.23
|CAR
|Terry Godwin
|Georgia
|5′ 11″
|185
|7.25
|MIN
|Dillon Mitchell
|Oregon
|6′ 1″
|195
|7.33
|MIN
|Olabisi Johnson
|Colorado State
|5′ 11″
|205
|Center
|1.18
|MIN
|Garrett Bradbury
|NC State
|6′ 3″
|300
|2.12
|GB
|Elgton Jenkins
|Mississippi State
|6′ 4″
|304
|2.16
|NO
|Erik McCoy
|Texas A&M
|6′ 4″
|303
|3.26
|DAL
|Connor McGovern
|Penn State
|6′ 5″
|312
|6.06
|ARI
|Lamont Gaillard
|Georgia
|6′ 2″
|310
|7.02
|KC
|Nick Allegretti
|Illinois
|6′ 3″
|320
|7.36
|MIN
|Austin Cutting
|Air Force
|6′ 3″
|245
|Offensive Guard
|1.14
|ATL
|Chris Lindstrom
|Boston College
|6′ 4″
|310
|2.06
|BUF
|Cody Ford
|Oklahoma
|6′ 2″
|335
|3.18
|TEN
|Nate Davis
|Charlotte
|6′ 3″
|316
|3.28
|NYJ
|Chuma Edoga
|USC
|6′ 4″
|302
|4.12
|MIN
|Dru Samia
|Oklahoma
|6′ 4″
|296
|4.16
|NE
|Hjalte Froholdt
|Arkansas
|6′ 5″
|311
|4.21
|BAL
|Ben Powers
|Oklahoma
|6′ 4″
|313
|4.22
|SEA
|Phil Haynes
|Wake Forest
|6′ 4″
|322
|4.29
|WAS
|Wes Martin
|Indiana
|6′ 3″
|311
|4.34
|CIN
|Michael Jordan
|Ohio State
|6′ 7″
|312
|5.15
|WAS
|Ross Pierschbacher
|Alabama
|6′ 3″
|305
|6.16
|CLE
|Drew Forbes
|SE Missouri State
|6′ 5″
|303
|7.18
|NYG
|George Asafo-Adjei
|Kentucky
|6′ 4″
|305
|7.32
|IND
|Javon Patterson
|Mississippi
|6′ 3″
|307
|Offensive Tackle
|1.11
|CIN
|Jonah Williams
|Alabama
|6′ 5″
|301
|1.22
|PHI
|Andre Dillard
|Washington State
|6′ 5″
|310
|1.23
|HOU
|Tytus Howard
|Alabama State
|6′ 6″
|310
|1.31
|ATL
|Kaleb McGary
|Washington
|6′ 6″
|320
|2.03
|JAC
|Jawaan Taylor
|Florida
|6′ 5″
|334
|2.05
|CAR
|Greg Little
|Mississippi
|6′ 6″
|325
|2.09
|DEN
|Dalton Risner
|Kansas State
|6′ 5″
|300
|2.23
|HOU
|Max Scharping
|Northern Illinois
|6′ 6″
|311
|3.14
|MIA
|Michael Deiter
|Wisconsin
|6′ 5″
|322
|3.27
|LAC
|Trey Pipkins
|Sioux Falls
|6′ 7″
|305
|3.33
|LAR
|Bobby Evans
|Oklahoma
|6′ 4″
|312
|3.37
|NE
|Yodny Cajuste
|West Virginia
|6′ 5″
|310
|5.31
|LAR
|David Edwards
|Wisconsin
|6′ 7″
|315
|6.10
|SF
|Justin Skule
|Vanderbilt
|6′ 6″
|315
|6.20
|MIN
|Oli Udoh
|Elon
|6′ 6″
|355
|6.29
|MIA
|Isaiah Prince
|Ohio State
|6′ 6″
|310
|6.39
|CAR
|Dennis Daley
|South Carolina
|6′ 5″
|317
|7.05
|PIT
|Derwin Gray
|Maryland
|6′ 5″
|330
|7.26
|IND
|Jackson Barton
|Utah
|6′ 6″
|320
|7.34
|ARI
|Joshua Miles
|Morgan State
|6′ 6″
|310
|Punter
|4.08
|SF
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|Utah
|6′ 2″
|220
|5.25
|NE
|Jake Bailey
|Stanford
|6′ 1″
|200
|Kicker
|5.07
|TB
|Matt Gay
|Utah
|6′ 0″
|230
|5.32
|CLE
|Austin Seibert
|Oklahoma
|5′ 9″
|215
|Cornerback
|1.30
|NYG
|Deandre Baker
|Georgia
|5′ 11″
|180
|2.01
|ARI
|Byron Murphy
|Washington
|5′ 11″
|170
|2.02
|HOU
|Rock Ya-Sin
|Temple
|6′ 2″
|190
|2.07
|TB
|Sean Bunting
|Central Michigan
|6′ 0″
|195
|2.08
|OAK
|Trayvon Mullen
|Clemson
|6′ 1″
|190
|2.13
|NE
|Joejuan Williams
|Vanderbilt
|6′ 2″
|210
|2.14
|CLE
|Greedy Williams
|LSU
|6′ 2″
|185
|2.22
|HOU
|Lonnie Johnson
|Kentucky
|6′ 2″
|210
|2.28
|LAC
|Nasir Adderley
|Delaware
|5′ 11″
|190
|3.15
|LAR
|David Long
|Michigan
|5′ 11″
|200
|3.19
|PIT
|Justin Layne
|Michigan State
|6′ 2″
|190
|3.30
|TB
|Jamel Dean
|Auburn
|6′ 2″
|208
|4.03
|NO
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|Florida
|5′ 11″
|210
|4.06
|NYG
|Julian Love
|Notre Dame
|5′ 11″
|195
|4.09
|ATL
|Kendall Sheffield
|Ohio State
|6′ 0″
|193
|4.27
|OAK
|Isaiah Johnson
|Houston
|6′ 2″
|208
|5.08
|DET
|Amani Oruwariye
|Penn State
|6′ 0″
|210
|5.20
|DAL
|Michael Jackson
|Miami
|6′ 1″
|210
|5.34
|ATL
|Josh Miller
|Ball State
|5′ 11″
|180
|6.07
|NYG
|Corey Ballentine
|Washburn
|5′ 11″
|185
|6.12
|GB
|Ka’dar Hollman
|Toledo
|6′ 0″
|190
|6.22
|HOU
|Xavier Crawford
|Central Michigan
|5′ 11″
|187
|6.23
|NYJ
|Blessuan Austin
|Rutgers
|5′ 11″
|200
|6.25
|SF
|Tim Harris
|Virginia
|5′ 11″
|200
|6.28
|KC
|Rashad Fenton
|South Carolina
|5′ 11″
|193
|6.32
|CHI
|Duke Shelley
|Kansas State
|5′ 9″
|180
|7.03
|MIN
|Kris Boyd
|Texas
|6′ 0″
|195
|7.07
|CLE
|Donnie Lewis Jr.
|Tulane
|6′ 0″
|190
|7.09
|CIN
|Jordan Brown
|South Dakota State
|6′ 0″
|200
|7.13
|WAS
|Jimmy Moreland
|James Madison
|5′ 10″
|175
|7.24
|CHI
|Stephen Denmark
|Valdosta State
|6′ 3″
|212
|Defensive End
|1.02
|SF
|Nick Bosa
|Ohio State
|6′ 4″
|265
|1.03
|NYJ
|Quinnen Williams
|Alabama
|6′ 4″
|290
|1.04
|OAK
|Clelin Ferrell
|Clemson
|6′ 5″
|260
|1.12
|GB
|Rashan Gary
|Michigan
|6′ 5″
|287
|1.16
|CAR
|Brian Burns
|Florida State
|6′ 5″
|218
|1.26
|WAS
|Montez Sweat
|Mississippi State
|6′ 6″
|260
|1.29
|SEA
|L.J. Collier
|TCU
|6′ 4″
|275
|2.17
|HOU
|Ben Banogu
|TCU
|6′ 4″
|250
|3.01
|ARI
|Zach Allen
|Boston College
|6′ 5″
|285
|3.04
|NYJ
|Jachai Polite
|Florida
|6′ 2″
|245
|3.13
|NE
|Chase Winovich
|Michigan
|6′ 3″
|253
|3.21
|BAL
|Jaylon Ferguson
|Louisiana Tech
|6′ 5″
|255
|4.05
|TB
|Anthony Nelson
|Iowa
|6′ 7″
|271
|4.15
|DET
|Austin Bryant
|Clemson
|6′ 5″
|265
|4.23
|CIN
|Renell Wren
|Arizona State
|6′ 5″
|280
|4.33
|ATL
|John Cominsky
|Charleston (WV)
|6′ 5″
|286
|4.36
|PHI
|Shareef Miller
|Penn State
|6′ 4″
|255
|5.23
|HOU
|Charles Omenihu
|Texas
|6′ 6″
|275
|5.27
|DAL
|Joe Jackson
|Miami
|6′ 4″
|275
|6.17
|MIN
|Armon Watts
|Arkansas
|6′ 4″
|300
|6.19
|PIT
|Isaiah Buggs
|Alabama
|6′ 2″
|290
|7.16
|OAK
|Quinton Bell
|Prairie View A&M
|6′ 4″
|219
|7.28
|LAC
|Cortez Broughton
|Cincinnati
|6′ 2″
|285
|7.35
|ARI
|Michael Dogbe
|Temple
|6′ 3″
|284
|7.39
|WAS
|Jordan Brailford
|Oklahoma State
|6′ 2″
|255
|Defensive Tackle
|1.09
|BUF
|Ed Oliver
|Houston
|6′ 3″
|290
|1.13
|MIA
|Christian Wilkins
|Clemson
|6′ 4″
|310
|1.17
|NYG
|Dexter Lawrence
|Clemson
|6′ 4″
|340
|1.19
|TEN
|Jeffrey Simmons
|Mississippi State
|6′ 4″
|301
|1.28
|LAC
|Jerry Tillary
|Notre Dame
|6′ 6″
|295
|2.26
|DAL
|Trysten Hill
|UCF
|6′ 3″
|310
|3.07
|DEN
|Dre’Mont Jones
|Ohio State
|6′ 3″
|295
|3.20
|SEA
|Khalen Saunders
|Western Illinois
|6′ 2″
|310
|4.32
|LAR
|Greg Gaines
|Washington
|6′ 1″
|320
|5.12
|GB
|Kingsley Keke
|Texas A&M
|6′ 3″
|305
|5.21
|NE
|Byron Cowart
|Maryland
|6′ 3″
|298
|5.22
|BAL
|Daylon Mack
|Texas A&M
|6′ 0″
|320
|6.36
|SEA
|Demarcus Christmas
|Florida State
|6′ 3″
|294
|7.01
|TB
|Terry Beckner Jr.
|Missouri
|6′ 4″
|295
|7.15
|DET
|PJ Johnson
|Arizona
|6′ 4″
|335
|7.21
|JAC
|Dontavius Russell
|Auburn
|6′ 2″
|323
|7.31
|NYG
|Chris Slayton
|Syracuse
|6′ 4″
|310
|Inside Linebacker
|1.05
|TB
|Devin White
|LSU
|6′ 1″
|255
|1.10
|PIT
|Devin Bush Jr.
|Michigan
|5′ 11″
|222
|3.16
|CLE
|Sione Takitaki
|BYU
|6′ 2″
|240
|3.24
|SEA
|Cody Barton
|Utah
|6′ 2″
|237
|3.25
|IND
|Bobby Okereke
|Stanford
|6′ 1″
|239
|3.34
|JAC
|Quincy Williams
|Murray State
|5′ 10″
|240
|5.04
|SEA
|Ben Burr-Kirven
|Washington
|6′ 0″
|230
|5.05
|NYG
|Ryan Connelly
|Wisconsin
|6′ 2″
|242
|5.17
|CLE
|Mack Wilson
|Alabama
|6′ 2″
|239
|5.19
|NYJ
|Blake Cashman
|Minnesota
|6′ 1″
|237
|5.24
|MIN
|Cameron Smith
|USC
|6′ 1″
|250
|5.26
|IND
|E.J. Speed
|Tarleton State
|6′ 4″
|230
|6.15
|TEN
|David Long
|West Virginia
|5′ 11″
|225
|6.37
|CIN
|Deshaun Davis
|Auburn
|5′ 11″
|235
|7.37
|LAR
|Dakota Allen
|Texas Tech
|6′ 1″
|235
|Outside Linebacker
|1.07
|JAC
|Josh Allen
|Kentucky
|6′ 5″
|230
|2.11
|DET
|Jahlani Tavai
|Hawaii
|6′ 4″
|235
|3.08
|CIN
|Germaine Pratt
|NC State
|6′ 2″
|240
|3.31
|NYG
|Oshane Ximines
|Old Dominion
|6′ 3″
|250
|4.04
|OAK
|Maxx Crosby
|Eastern Michigan
|6′ 4″
|250
|4.13
|CAR
|Christian Miller
|Alabama
|6′ 3″
|245
|4.28
|LAC
|Drue Tranquill
|Notre Dame
|6′ 2″
|240
|5.09
|BUF
|Vosean Joseph
|Florida
|6′ 0″
|225
|5.10
|SF
|Dre Greenlaw
|Arkansas
|5′ 11″
|237
|5.13
|MIA
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Wisconsin
|6′ 4″
|240
|5.18
|DEN
|Justin Hollins
|Oregon
|6′ 5″
|245
|5.30
|TEN
|D’Andre Walker
|Georgia
|6′ 2″
|250
|5.35
|WAS
|Cole Holcomb
|UNC
|6′ 1″
|215
|6.02
|PIT
|Sutton Smith
|Northern Illinois
|6′ 1″
|225
|6.26
|IND
|Gerri Green
|Mississippi State
|6′ 4″
|252
|6.27
|LAC
|Emeke Egbule
|Houston
|6′ 2″
|245
|6.34
|PIT
|Ulysees Gilbert
|Akron
|6′ 1″
|230
|7.11
|BUF
|Darryl Johnson
|North Carolina A&T
|6′ 6″
|253
|7.12
|GB
|Ty Summers
|TCU
|6′ 2″
|235
|7.27
|DAL
|Jalen Jelks
|Oregon
|6′ 6″
|244
|7.30
|NO
|Kaden Elliss
|Idaho
|6′ 2″
|240