2019 NFL Draft by Team

|Pk
|Pos
|Arizona
|School
|Ht
|Wt
|1.01
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|Oklahoma
|5′ 10″
|195
|2.01
|CB
|Byron Murphy
|Washington
|5′ 11″
|170
|2.30
|WR
|Andy Isabella
|UMass
|5′ 10″
|190
|3.01
|DE
|Zach Allen
|Boston College
|6′ 5″
|285
|4.01
|WR
|Hakeem Butler
|Iowa State
|6′ 6″
|225
|5.01
|S
|Deionte Thompson
|Alabama
|6′ 2″
|196
|6.01
|WR
|Keesean Johnson
|Fresno State
|6′ 1″
|197
|6.06
|OC
|Lamont Gaillard
|Georgia
|6′ 2″
|310
|7.34
|OT
|Joshua Miles
|Morgan State
|6′ 6″
|310
|7.35
|DE
|Michael Dogbe
|Temple
|6′ 3″
|284
|7.40
|TE
|Caleb Wilson
|UCLA
|6′ 4″
|240
|Atlanta
|1.14
|OG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Boston College
|6′ 4″
|310
|1.31
|OT
|Kaleb McGary
|Washington
|6′ 6″
|320
|4.09
|CB
|Kendall Sheffield
|Ohio State
|6′ 0″
|193
|4.33
|DE
|John Cominsky
|Charleston (WV)
|6′ 5″
|286
|5.14
|RB
|Qadree Ollison
|Pitt
|6′ 2″
|225
|5.34
|CB
|Josh Miller
|Ball State
|5′ 11″
|180
|6.30
|RB
|Marcus Green
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5′ 8″
|190
|Baltimore
|1.25
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|Oklahoma
|5′ 11″
|165
|3.21
|DE
|Jaylon Ferguson
|Louisiana Tech
|6′ 5″
|255
|3.29
|WR
|Miles Boykin
|Notre Dame
|6′ 4″
|220
|4.11
|RB
|Justice Hill
|Oklahoma State
|5′ 10″
|190
|4.21
|OG
|Ben Powers
|Oklahoma
|6′ 4″
|313
|4.25
|SS
|Iman Marshall
|USC
|6′ 1″
|200
|5.22
|DT
|Daylon Mack
|Texas A&M
|6′ 0″
|320
|6.24
|QB
|Trace McSorley
|Penn State
|6′ 0″
|205
|Buffalo
|1.09
|DT
|Ed Oliver
|Houston
|6′ 3″
|290
|2.06
|OG
|Cody Ford
|Oklahoma
|6′ 2″
|335
|3.10
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|Florida Atlantic
|5′ 9″
|200
|3.32
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|Mississippi
|6′ 4″
|256
|5.09
|OLB
|Vosean Joseph
|Florida
|6′ 0″
|225
|6.08
|S
|Joquan Johnson
|Miami
|5′ 11″
|190
|7.11
|OLB
|Darryl Johnson
|North Carolina A&T
|6′ 6″
|253
|7.14
|TE
|Tommy Sweeney
|Boston College
|6′ 4″
|255
|Carolina
|1.16
|DE
|Brian Burns
|Florida State
|6′ 5″
|218
|2.05
|OT
|Greg Little
|Mississippi
|6′ 6″
|325
|3.36
|QB
|Will Grier
|West Virginia
|6′ 2″
|214
|4.13
|OLB
|Christian Miller
|Alabama
|6′ 3″
|245
|5.16
|RB
|Jordan Scarlett
|Florida
|5′ 11″
|215
|6.39
|OT
|Dennis Daley
|South Carolina
|6′ 5″
|317
|7.23
|WR
|Terry Godwin
|Georgia
|5′ 11″
|185
|Chicago
|3.09
|RB
|David Montgomery
|Iowa State
|5′ 11″
|219
|4.24
|WR
|Riley Ridley
|Georgia
|6′ 1″
|205
|6.32
|CB
|Duke Shelley
|Kansas State
|5′ 9″
|180
|7.08
|RB
|Kerrith Whyte
|Florida Atlantic
|5′ 10″
|205
|7.24
|CB
|Stephen Denmark
|Valdosta State
|6′ 3″
|212
|Cincinnati
|1.11
|OT
|Jonah Williams
|Alabama
|6′ 5″
|301
|2.20
|TE
|Drew Sample
|Washington
|6′ 5″
|260
|3.08
|OLB
|Germaine Pratt
|NC State
|6′ 2″
|240
|4.02
|QB
|Ryan Finley
|NC State
|6′ 4″
|213
|4.23
|DE
|Renell Wren
|Arizona State
|6′ 5″
|280
|4.34
|OG
|Michael Jordan
|Ohio State
|6′ 7″
|312
|6.09
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|Texas A&M
|5′ 9″
|200
|6.37
|ILB
|Deshaun Davis
|Auburn
|5′ 11″
|235
|6.38
|RB
|Rodney Anderson
|Oklahoma
|6′ 2″
|218
|7.09
|CB
|Jordan Brown
|South Dakota State
|6′ 0″
|200
|Cleveland
|2.14
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|LSU
|6′ 2″
|185
|3.16
|ILB
|Sione Takitaki
|BYU
|6′ 2″
|240
|4.17
|S
|Sheldrick Redwine
|Miami
|6′ 1″
|195
|5.17
|ILB
|Mack Wilson
|Alabama
|6′ 2″
|239
|5.32
|K
|Austin Seibert
|Oklahoma
|5′ 9″
|215
|6.16
|OG
|Drew Forbes
|SE Missouri State
|6′ 5″
|303
|7.07
|CB
|Donnie Lewis Jr.
|Tulane
|6′ 0″
|190
|Dallas
|2.26
|DT
|Trysten Hill
|UCF
|6′ 3″
|310
|3.26
|OC
|Connor McGovern
|Penn State
|6′ 5″
|312
|4.26
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|Memphis
|5′ 11″
|200
|5.20
|CB
|Michael Jackson
|Miami
|6′ 1″
|210
|5.27
|DE
|Joe Jackson
|Miami
|6′ 4″
|275
|6.40
|S
|Donovan Wilson
|Texas A&M
|6′ 0″
|199
|7.04
|RB
|Mike Weber
|Ohio State
|5′ 9″
|215
|7.27
|OLB
|Jalen Jelks
|Oregon
|6′ 6″
|244
|Denver
|1.20
|TE
|Noah Fant
|Iowa
|6′ 4″
|235
|2.09
|OT
|Dalton Risner
|Kansas State
|6′ 5″
|300
|2.10
|QB
|Drew Lock
|Missouri
|6′ 4″
|220
|3.07
|DT
|Dre’Mont Jones
|Ohio State
|6′ 3″
|295
|5.18
|OLB
|Justin Hollins
|Oregon
|6′ 5″
|245
|6.14
|WR
|Juwann Winfree
|Colorado
|6′ 2″
|205
|Detroit
|1.08
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|Iowa
|6′ 5″
|245
|2.11
|OLB
|Jahlani Tavai
|Hawaii
|6′ 4″
|235
|3.17
|SS
|Will Harris
|Boston College
|6′ 1″
|207
|4.15
|DE
|Austin Bryant
|Clemson
|6′ 5″
|265
|5.08
|CB
|Amani Oruwariye
|Penn State
|6′ 0″
|210
|6.11
|WR
|Travis Fulgham
|Old Dominion
|6′ 2″
|215
|6.13
|RB
|Ty Johnson
|Maryland
|5′ 9″
|215
|7.10
|TE
|Isaac Nauta
|Georgia
|6′ 3″
|244
|7.15
|DT
|PJ Johnson
|Arizona
|6′ 4″
|335
|Green Bay
|1.12
|DE
|Rashan Gary
|Michigan
|6′ 5″
|287
|1.21
|S
|Darnell Savage
|Maryland
|5′ 10″
|195
|2.12
|OC
|Elgton Jenkins
|Mississippi State
|6′ 4″
|304
|3.11
|TE
|Jace Sternberger
|Texas A&M
|6′ 4″
|250
|5.12
|DT
|Kingsley Keke
|Texas A&M
|6′ 3″
|305
|6.12
|CB
|Ka’dar Hollman
|Toledo
|6′ 0″
|190
|6.21
|RB
|Dexter Williams
|Notre Dame
|5′ 11″
|215
|7.12
|OLB
|Ty Summers
|TCU
|6′ 2″
|235
|Houston
|1.23
|OT
|Tytus Howard
|Alabama State
|6′ 6″
|310
|2.22
|CB
|Lonnie Johnson
|Kentucky
|6′ 2″
|210
|2.23
|OT
|Max Scharping
|Northern Illinois
|6′ 6″
|311
|3.22
|TE
|Kahale Warring
|San Diego State
|6′ 5″
|255
|5.23
|DE
|Charles Omenihu
|Texas
|6′ 6″
|275
|6.22
|CB
|Xavier Crawford
|Central Michigan
|5′ 11″
|187
|7.06
|RB
|Cullen Gillaspia
|Texas A&M
|6′ 1″
|234
|Indianapolis
|2.02
|CB
|Rock Ya-Sin
|Temple
|6′ 2″
|190
|2.17
|DE
|Ben Banogu
|TCU
|6′ 4″
|250
|2.27
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|Ohio State
|6′ 1″
|208
|3.25
|ILB
|Bobby Okereke
|Stanford
|6′ 1″
|239
|4.07
|S
|Khari Willis
|Michigan State
|6′ 0″
|215
|5.06
|S
|Marvell Tell III
|USC
|6′ 2″
|195
|5.26
|ILB
|E.J. Speed
|Tarleton State
|6′ 4″
|230
|6.26
|OLB
|Gerri Green
|Mississippi State
|6′ 4″
|252
|7.26
|OT
|Jackson Barton
|Utah
|6′ 6″
|320
|7.32
|OG
|Javon Patterson
|Mississippi
|6′ 3″
|307
|Jacksonville
|1.07
|OLB
|Josh Allen
|Kentucky
|6′ 5″
|230
|2.03
|OT
|Jawaan Taylor
|Florida
|6′ 5″
|334
|3.05
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|San Jose State
|6′ 5″
|250
|3.34
|ILB
|Quincy Williams
|Murray State
|5′ 10″
|240
|5.02
|RB
|Ryquell Armstead
|Temple
|5′ 11″
|215
|6.05
|QB
|Gardner Minshew
|Washington State
|6′ 1″
|225
|7.21
|DT
|Dontavius Russell
|Auburn
|6′ 2″
|323
|Kansas City
|2.24
|WR
|Mecole Hardman
|Georgia
|5′ 10″
|185
|2.31
|S
|Juan Thornhill
|Virginia
|6′ 0″
|210
|6.28
|CB
|Rashad Fenton
|South Carolina
|5′ 11″
|193
|6.41
|RB
|Darwin Thompson
|Utah State
|5′ 8″
|200
|7.02
|OC
|Nick Allegretti
|Illinois
|6′ 3″
|320
|LA Chargers
|1.28
|DT
|Jerry Tillary
|Notre Dame
|6′ 6″
|295
|2.28
|CB
|Nasir Adderley
|Delaware
|5′ 11″
|190
|3.27
|OT
|Trey Pipkins
|Sioux Falls
|6′ 7″
|305
|4.28
|OLB
|Drue Tranquill
|Notre Dame
|6′ 2″
|240
|5.28
|QB
|Easton Stick
|North Dakota State
|6′ 2″
|220
|6.27
|OLB
|Emeke Egbule
|Houston
|6′ 2″
|245
|7.28
|DE
|Cortez Broughton
|Cincinnati
|6′ 2″
|285
|LA Rams
|2.29
|S
|Taylor Rapp
|Washington
|6′ 0″
|212
|3.06
|RB
|Darrell Henderson
|Memphis
|5′ 9″
|210
|3.15
|CB
|David Long
|Michigan
|5′ 11″
|200
|3.33
|OT
|Bobby Evans
|Oklahoma
|6′ 4″
|312
|4.32
|DT
|Greg Gaines
|Washington
|6′ 1″
|320
|5.31
|OT
|David Edwards
|Wisconsin
|6′ 7″
|315
|7.37
|ILB
|Dakota Allen
|Texas Tech
|6′ 1″
|235
|Miami
|1.13
|DT
|Christian Wilkins
|Clemson
|6′ 4″
|310
|3.14
|OT
|Michael Deiter
|Wisconsin
|6′ 5″
|322
|5.13
|OLB
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Wisconsin
|6′ 4″
|240
|6.29
|OT
|Isaiah Prince
|Ohio State
|6′ 6″
|310
|7.19
|FB
|Chandler Cox
|Auburn
|6′ 0″
|240
|7.20
|RB
|Myles Gaskin
|Washington
|5′ 9″
|205
|Minnesota
|1.18
|OC
|Garrett Bradbury
|NC State
|6′ 3″
|300
|2.18
|TE
|Irv Smith Jr.
|Alabama
|6′ 2″
|242
|3.38
|RB
|Alex Mattison
|Boise State
|5′ 11″
|200
|4.12
|OG
|Dru Samia
|Oklahoma
|6′ 4″
|296
|5.24
|ILB
|Cameron Smith
|USC
|6′ 1″
|250
|6.17
|DE
|Armon Watts
|Arkansas
|6′ 4″
|300
|6.18
|S
|Marcus Epps
|Wyoming
|6′ 0″
|191
|6.20
|OT
|Oli Udoh
|Elon
|6′ 6″
|355
|7.03
|CB
|Kris Boyd
|Texas
|6′ 0″
|195
|7.25
|WR
|Dillon Mitchell
|Oregon
|6′ 1″
|195
|7.33
|WR
|Olabisi Johnson
|Colorado State
|5′ 11″
|205
|7.36
|LS
|Austin Cutting
|Air Force
|6′ 3″
|245
|New England
|1.32
|WR
|N’Keal Harry
|Arizona State
|6′ 3″
|215
|2.13
|CB
|Joejuan Williams
|Vanderbilt
|6′ 2″
|210
|3.13
|DE
|Chase Winovich
|Michigan
|6′ 3″
|253
|3.23
|RB
|Damien Harris
|Alabama
|5′ 11″
|216
|3.37
|OT
|Yodny Cajuste
|West Virginia
|6′ 5″
|310
|4.16
|OG
|Hjalte Froholdt
|Arkansas
|6′ 5″
|311
|4.31
|QB
|Jarrett Stidham
|Auburn
|6′ 3″
|214
|5.21
|DT
|Byron Cowart
|Maryland
|6′ 3″
|298
|5.25
|PT
|Jake Bailey
|Stanford
|6′ 1″
|200
|7.38
|S
|Ken Webster
|Mississippi
|5′ 11″
|195
|7.29
|S
|Nick Scott
|Penn State
|5′ 11″
|200
|New Orleans
|2.16
|OC
|Erik McCoy
|Texas A&M
|6′ 4″
|303
|4.03
|CB
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|Florida
|5′ 11″
|210
|6.04
|S
|Saquan Hampton
|Rutgers
|6′ 1″
|210
|7.17
|TE
|Alize Mack
|Notre Dame
|6′ 4″
|249
|7.30
|OLB
|Kaden Elliss
|Idaho
|6′ 2″
|240
|NY Giants
|1.06
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|Duke
|6′ 5″
|215
|1.17
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|Clemson
|6′ 4″
|340
|1.30
|CB
|Deandre Baker
|Georgia
|5′ 11″
|180
|3.31
|OLB
|Oshane Ximines
|Old Dominion
|6′ 3″
|250
|4.06
|CB
|Julian Love
|Notre Dame
|5′ 11″
|195
|5.05
|ILB
|Ryan Connelly
|Wisconsin
|6′ 2″
|242
|5.33
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|Auburn
|6′ 1″
|190
|6.07
|CB
|Corey Ballentine
|Washburn
|5′ 11″
|185
|7.18
|OG
|George Asafo-Adjei
|Kentucky
|6′ 4″
|305
|7.31
|DT
|Chris Slayton
|Syracuse
|6′ 4″
|310
|NY Jets
|1.03
|DE
|Quinnen Williams
|Alabama
|6′ 4″
|290
|3.04
|DE
|Jachai Polite
|Florida
|6′ 2″
|245
|3.28
|OG
|Chuma Edoga
|USC
|6′ 4″
|302
|4.19
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|West Virginia
|6′ 3″
|270
|5.19
|ILB
|Blake Cashman
|Minnesota
|6′ 1″
|237
|6.23
|CB
|Blessuan Austin
|Rutgers
|5′ 11″
|200
|Oakland
|1.04
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|Clemson
|6′ 5″
|260
|1.24
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Alabama
|5′ 10″
|216
|1.27
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|Mississippi State
|6′ 0″
|215
|2.08
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|Clemson
|6′ 1″
|190
|4.04
|OLB
|Maxx Crosby
|Eastern Michigan
|6′ 4″
|250
|4.27
|CB
|Isaiah Johnson
|Houston
|6′ 2″
|208
|4.35
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|LSU
|6′ 5″
|260
|5.11
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Clemson
|5′ 10″
|180
|7.16
|DE
|Quinton Bell
|Prairie View A&M
|6′ 4″
|219
|Philadelphia
|1.22
|OT
|Andre Dillard
|Washington State
|6′ 5″
|310
|2.21
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|Penn State
|5′ 11″
|215
|2.25
|WR
|JJ Arcega-Whiteside
|Stanford
|6′ 3″
|225
|4.36
|DE
|Shareef Miller
|Penn State
|6′ 4″
|255
|5.29
|QB
|Clayton Thorson
|Northwestern
|6′ 4″
|225
|Pittsburgh
|1.10
|ILB
|Devin Bush Jr.
|Michigan
|5′ 11″
|222
|3.02
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|Toledo
|5′ 11″
|185
|3.19
|CB
|Justin Layne
|Michigan State
|6′ 2″
|190
|4.20
|RB
|Benny Snell Jr.
|Kentucky
|5′ 10″
|225
|5.03
|TE
|Zach Gentry
|Michigan
|6′ 8″
|265
|6.02
|OLB
|Sutton Smith
|Northern Illinois
|6′ 1″
|225
|6.19
|DE
|Isaiah Buggs
|Alabama
|6′ 2″
|290
|6.34
|OLB
|Ulysees Gilbert
|Akron
|6′ 1″
|230
|7.05
|OT
|Derwin Gray
|Maryland
|6′ 5″
|330
|San Francisco
|1.02
|DE
|Nick Bosa
|Ohio State
|6′ 4″
|265
|2.04
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|South Carolina
|6′ 0″
|215
|3.03
|WR
|Jalen Hurd
|Baylor
|6′ 5″
|225
|4.08
|PT
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|Utah
|6′ 2″
|220
|5.10
|OLB
|Dre Greenlaw
|Arkansas
|5′ 11″
|237
|6.03
|TE
|Kaden Smith
|Stanford
|6′ 5″
|255
|6.10
|OT
|Justin Skule
|Vanderbilt
|6′ 6″
|315
|6.25
|CB
|Tim Harris
|Virginia
|5′ 11″
|200
|Seattle
|1.29
|DE
|L.J. Collier
|TCU
|6′ 4″
|275
|2.15
|S
|Marquise Blair
|Utah
|6′ 1″
|195
|2.32
|WR
|D.K. Metcalf
|Mississippi
|6′ 3″
|225
|3.20
|DT
|Khalen Saunders
|Western Illinois
|6′ 2″
|310
|3.24
|ILB
|Cody Barton
|Utah
|6′ 2″
|237
|4.18
|WR
|Gary Jennings
|West Virginia
|6′ 0″
|210
|4.22
|OG
|Phil Haynes
|Wake Forest
|6′ 4″
|322
|4.30
|S
|Ugo Amadi
|Oregon
|5′ 10″
|185
|5.04
|ILB
|Ben Burr-Kirven
|Washington
|6′ 0″
|230
|6.31
|RB
|Travis Homer
|Miami
|5′ 9″
|205
|6.36
|DT
|Demarcus Christmas
|Florida State
|6′ 3″
|294
|7.22
|WR
|John Ursua
|Hawaii
|5′ 9″
|175
|Tampa Bay
|1.05
|ILB
|Devin White
|LSU
|6′ 1″
|255
|2.07
|CB
|Sean Bunting
|Central Michigan
|6′ 0″
|195
|3.30
|CB
|Jamel Dean
|Auburn
|6′ 2″
|208
|3.35
|S
|Mike Edwards
|Kentucky
|5′ 10″
|205
|4.05
|DE
|Anthony Nelson
|Iowa
|6′ 7″
|271
|5.07
|K
|Matt Gay
|Utah
|6′ 0″
|230
|6.35
|WR
|Scott Miller
|Bowling Green
|5′ 9″
|165
|7.01
|DT
|Terry Beckner Jr.
|Missouri
|6′ 4″
|295
|Tennessee
|1.19
|DT
|Jeffrey Simmons
|Mississippi State
|6′ 4″
|301
|2.19
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Mississippi
|6′ 1″
|225
|3.18
|OG
|Nate Davis
|Charlotte
|6′ 3″
|316
|4.14
|S
|Amani Hooker
|Iowa
|6′ 0″
|203
|5.30
|OLB
|D’Andre Walker
|Georgia
|6′ 2″
|250
|6.15
|ILB
|David Long
|West Virginia
|5′ 11″
|225
|Washington
|1.15
|QB
|Dwayne Haskins
|Ohio State
|6′ 3″
|218
|1.26
|DE
|Montez Sweat
|Mississippi State
|6′ 6″
|260
|3.12
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|Ohio State
|6′ 0″
|205
|4.10
|RB
|Bryce Love
|Stanford
|5′ 9″
|180
|4.29
|OG
|Wes Martin
|Indiana
|6′ 3″
|311
|5.15
|OG
|Ross Pierschbacher
|Alabama
|6′ 3″
|305
|5.35
|OLB
|Cole Holcomb
|UNC
|6′ 1″
|215
|6.33
|WR
|Kelvin Harmon
|NC State
|6′ 3″
|214
|7.13
|CB
|Jimmy Moreland
|James Madison
|5′ 10″
|175
|7.39
|DE
|Jordan Brailford
|Oklahoma State
|6′ 2″
|255