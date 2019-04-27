USA Today Sports

2019 NFL Draft by Team

2019 NFL Draft by Team

April 27, 2019

Pk Pos Arizona School Ht Wt
1.01 QB Kyler Murray Oklahoma 5′ 10″ 195
2.01 CB Byron Murphy Washington 5′ 11″ 170
2.30 WR Andy Isabella UMass 5′ 10″ 190
3.01 DE Zach Allen Boston College 6′ 5″ 285
4.01 WR Hakeem Butler Iowa State 6′ 6″ 225
5.01 S Deionte Thompson Alabama 6′ 2″ 196
6.01 WR Keesean Johnson Fresno State 6′ 1″ 197
6.06 OC Lamont Gaillard Georgia 6′ 2″ 310
7.34 OT Joshua Miles Morgan State 6′ 6″ 310
7.35 DE Michael Dogbe Temple 6′ 3″ 284
7.40 TE Caleb Wilson UCLA 6′ 4″ 240
Atlanta
1.14 OG Chris Lindstrom Boston College 6′ 4″ 310
1.31 OT Kaleb McGary Washington 6′ 6″ 320
4.09 CB Kendall Sheffield Ohio State 6′ 0″ 193
4.33 DE John Cominsky Charleston (WV) 6′ 5″ 286
5.14 RB Qadree Ollison Pitt 6′ 2″ 225
5.34 CB Josh Miller Ball State 5′ 11″ 180
6.30 RB Marcus Green Louisiana-Monroe 5′ 8″ 190
Baltimore
1.25 WR Marquise Brown Oklahoma 5′ 11″ 165
3.21 DE Jaylon Ferguson Louisiana Tech 6′ 5″ 255
3.29 WR Miles Boykin Notre Dame 6′ 4″ 220
4.11 RB Justice Hill Oklahoma State 5′ 10″ 190
4.21 OG Ben Powers Oklahoma 6′ 4″ 313
4.25 SS Iman Marshall USC 6′ 1″ 200
5.22 DT Daylon Mack Texas A&M 6′ 0″ 320
6.24 QB Trace McSorley Penn State 6′ 0″ 205
Buffalo
1.09 DT Ed Oliver Houston 6′ 3″ 290
2.06 OG Cody Ford Oklahoma 6′ 2″ 335
3.10 RB Devin Singletary Florida Atlantic 5′ 9″ 200
3.32 TE Dawson Knox Mississippi 6′ 4″ 256
5.09 OLB Vosean Joseph Florida 6′ 0″ 225
6.08 S Joquan Johnson Miami 5′ 11″ 190
7.11 OLB Darryl Johnson North Carolina A&T 6′ 6″ 253
7.14 TE Tommy Sweeney Boston College 6′ 4″ 255
Carolina
1.16 DE Brian Burns Florida State 6′ 5″ 218
2.05 OT Greg Little Mississippi 6′ 6″ 325
3.36 QB Will Grier West Virginia 6′ 2″ 214
4.13 OLB Christian Miller Alabama 6′ 3″ 245
5.16 RB Jordan Scarlett Florida 5′ 11″ 215
6.39 OT Dennis Daley South Carolina 6′ 5″ 317
7.23 WR Terry Godwin Georgia 5′ 11″ 185
Chicago
3.09 RB David Montgomery Iowa State 5′ 11″ 219
4.24 WR Riley Ridley Georgia 6′ 1″ 205
6.32 CB Duke Shelley Kansas State 5′ 9″ 180
7.08 RB Kerrith Whyte Florida Atlantic 5′ 10″ 205
7.24 CB Stephen Denmark Valdosta State 6′ 3″ 212
Cincinnati
1.11 OT Jonah Williams Alabama 6′ 5″ 301
2.20 TE Drew Sample Washington 6′ 5″ 260
3.08 OLB Germaine Pratt NC State 6′ 2″ 240
4.02 QB Ryan Finley NC State 6′ 4″ 213
4.23 DE Renell Wren Arizona State 6′ 5″ 280
4.34 OG Michael Jordan Ohio State 6′ 7″ 312
6.09 RB Trayveon Williams Texas A&M 5′ 9″ 200
6.37 ILB Deshaun Davis Auburn 5′ 11″ 235
6.38 RB Rodney Anderson Oklahoma 6′ 2″ 218
7.09 CB Jordan Brown South Dakota State 6′ 0″ 200
Cleveland
2.14 CB Greedy Williams LSU 6′ 2″ 185
3.16 ILB Sione Takitaki BYU 6′ 2″ 240
4.17 S Sheldrick Redwine Miami 6′ 1″ 195
5.17 ILB Mack Wilson Alabama 6′ 2″ 239
5.32 K Austin Seibert Oklahoma 5′ 9″ 215
6.16 OG Drew Forbes SE Missouri State 6′ 5″ 303
7.07 CB Donnie Lewis Jr. Tulane 6′ 0″ 190
Dallas
2.26 DT Trysten Hill UCF 6′ 3″ 310
3.26 OC Connor McGovern Penn State 6′ 5″ 312
4.26 RB Tony Pollard Memphis 5′ 11″ 200
5.20 CB Michael Jackson Miami 6′ 1″ 210
5.27 DE Joe Jackson Miami 6′ 4″ 275
6.40 S Donovan Wilson Texas A&M 6′ 0″ 199
7.04 RB Mike Weber Ohio State 5′ 9″ 215
7.27 OLB Jalen Jelks Oregon 6′ 6″ 244
Denver
1.20 TE Noah Fant Iowa 6′ 4″ 235
2.09 OT Dalton Risner Kansas State 6′ 5″ 300
2.10 QB Drew Lock Missouri 6′ 4″ 220
3.07 DT Dre’Mont Jones Ohio State 6′ 3″ 295
5.18 OLB Justin Hollins Oregon 6′ 5″ 245
6.14 WR Juwann Winfree Colorado 6′ 2″ 205
Detroit
1.08 TE T.J. Hockenson Iowa 6′ 5″ 245
2.11 OLB Jahlani Tavai Hawaii 6′ 4″ 235
3.17 SS Will Harris Boston College 6′ 1″ 207
4.15 DE Austin Bryant Clemson 6′ 5″ 265
5.08 CB Amani Oruwariye Penn State 6′ 0″ 210
6.11 WR Travis Fulgham Old Dominion 6′ 2″ 215
6.13 RB Ty Johnson Maryland 5′ 9″ 215
7.10 TE Isaac Nauta Georgia 6′ 3″ 244
7.15 DT PJ Johnson Arizona 6′ 4″ 335
Green Bay
1.12 DE Rashan Gary Michigan 6′ 5″ 287
1.21 S Darnell Savage Maryland 5′ 10″ 195
2.12 OC Elgton Jenkins Mississippi State 6′ 4″ 304
3.11 TE Jace Sternberger Texas A&M 6′ 4″ 250
5.12 DT Kingsley Keke Texas A&M 6′ 3″ 305
6.12 CB Ka’dar Hollman Toledo 6′ 0″ 190
6.21 RB Dexter Williams Notre Dame 5′ 11″ 215
7.12 OLB Ty Summers TCU 6′ 2″ 235
Houston
1.23 OT Tytus Howard Alabama State 6′ 6″ 310
2.22 CB Lonnie Johnson Kentucky 6′ 2″ 210
2.23 OT Max Scharping Northern Illinois 6′ 6″ 311
3.22 TE Kahale Warring San Diego State 6′ 5″ 255
5.23 DE Charles Omenihu Texas 6′ 6″ 275
6.22 CB Xavier Crawford Central Michigan 5′ 11″ 187
7.06 RB Cullen Gillaspia Texas A&M 6′ 1″ 234
Indianapolis
2.02 CB Rock Ya-Sin Temple 6′ 2″ 190
2.17 DE Ben Banogu TCU 6′ 4″ 250
2.27 WR Parris Campbell Ohio State 6′ 1″ 208
3.25 ILB Bobby Okereke Stanford 6′ 1″ 239
4.07 S Khari Willis Michigan State 6′ 0″ 215
5.06 S Marvell Tell III USC 6′ 2″ 195
5.26 ILB E.J. Speed Tarleton State 6′ 4″ 230
6.26 OLB Gerri Green Mississippi State 6′ 4″ 252
7.26 OT Jackson Barton Utah 6′ 6″ 320
7.32 OG Javon Patterson Mississippi 6′ 3″ 307
Jacksonville
1.07 OLB Josh Allen Kentucky 6′ 5″ 230
2.03 OT Jawaan Taylor Florida 6′ 5″ 334
3.05 TE Josh Oliver San Jose State 6′ 5″ 250
3.34 ILB Quincy Williams Murray State 5′ 10″ 240
5.02 RB Ryquell Armstead Temple 5′ 11″ 215
6.05 QB Gardner Minshew Washington State 6′ 1″ 225
7.21 DT Dontavius Russell Auburn 6′ 2″ 323
Kansas City
2.24 WR Mecole Hardman Georgia 5′ 10″ 185
2.31 S Juan Thornhill Virginia 6′ 0″ 210
6.28 CB Rashad Fenton South Carolina 5′ 11″ 193
6.41 RB Darwin Thompson Utah State 5′ 8″ 200
7.02 OC Nick Allegretti Illinois 6′ 3″ 320
LA Chargers
1.28 DT Jerry Tillary Notre Dame 6′ 6″ 295
2.28 CB Nasir Adderley Delaware 5′ 11″ 190
3.27 OT Trey Pipkins Sioux Falls 6′ 7″ 305
4.28 OLB Drue Tranquill Notre Dame 6′ 2″ 240
5.28 QB Easton Stick North Dakota State 6′ 2″ 220
6.27 OLB Emeke Egbule Houston 6′ 2″ 245
7.28 DE Cortez Broughton Cincinnati 6′ 2″ 285
LA Rams
2.29 S Taylor Rapp Washington 6′ 0″ 212
3.06 RB Darrell Henderson Memphis 5′ 9″ 210
3.15 CB David Long Michigan 5′ 11″ 200
3.33 OT Bobby Evans Oklahoma 6′ 4″ 312
4.32 DT Greg Gaines Washington 6′ 1″ 320
5.31 OT David Edwards Wisconsin 6′ 7″ 315
7.37 ILB Dakota Allen Texas Tech 6′ 1″ 235
Miami
1.13 DT Christian Wilkins Clemson 6′ 4″ 310
3.14 OT Michael Deiter Wisconsin 6′ 5″ 322
5.13 OLB Andrew Van Ginkel Wisconsin 6′ 4″ 240
6.29 OT Isaiah Prince Ohio State 6′ 6″ 310
7.19 FB Chandler Cox Auburn 6′ 0″ 240
7.20 RB Myles Gaskin Washington 5′ 9″ 205
Minnesota
1.18 OC Garrett Bradbury NC State 6′ 3″ 300
2.18 TE Irv Smith Jr. Alabama 6′ 2″ 242
3.38 RB Alex Mattison Boise State 5′ 11″ 200
4.12 OG Dru Samia Oklahoma 6′ 4″ 296
5.24 ILB Cameron Smith USC 6′ 1″ 250
6.17 DE Armon Watts Arkansas 6′ 4″ 300
6.18 S Marcus Epps Wyoming 6′ 0″ 191
6.20 OT Oli Udoh Elon 6′ 6″ 355
7.03 CB Kris Boyd Texas 6′ 0″ 195
7.25 WR Dillon Mitchell Oregon 6′ 1″ 195
7.33 WR Olabisi Johnson Colorado State 5′ 11″ 205
7.36 LS Austin Cutting Air Force 6′ 3″ 245
New England
1.32 WR N’Keal Harry Arizona State 6′ 3″ 215
2.13 CB Joejuan Williams Vanderbilt 6′ 2″ 210
3.13 DE Chase Winovich Michigan 6′ 3″ 253
3.23 RB Damien Harris Alabama 5′ 11″ 216
3.37 OT Yodny Cajuste West Virginia 6′ 5″ 310
4.16 OG Hjalte Froholdt Arkansas 6′ 5″ 311
4.31 QB Jarrett Stidham Auburn 6′ 3″ 214
5.21 DT Byron Cowart Maryland 6′ 3″ 298
5.25 PT Jake Bailey Stanford 6′ 1″ 200
7.38 S Ken Webster Mississippi 5′ 11″ 195
7.29 S Nick Scott Penn State 5′ 11″ 200
New Orleans
2.16 OC Erik McCoy Texas A&M 6′ 4″ 303
4.03 CB C. Gardner-Johnson Florida 5′ 11″ 210
6.04 S Saquan Hampton Rutgers 6′ 1″ 210
7.17 TE Alize Mack Notre Dame 6′ 4″ 249
7.30 OLB Kaden Elliss Idaho 6′ 2″ 240
NY Giants
1.06 QB Daniel Jones Duke 6′ 5″ 215
1.17 DT Dexter Lawrence Clemson 6′ 4″ 340
1.30 CB Deandre Baker Georgia 5′ 11″ 180
3.31 OLB Oshane Ximines Old Dominion 6′ 3″ 250
4.06 CB Julian Love Notre Dame 5′ 11″ 195
5.05 ILB Ryan Connelly Wisconsin 6′ 2″ 242
5.33 WR Darius Slayton Auburn 6′ 1″ 190
6.07 CB Corey Ballentine Washburn 5′ 11″ 185
7.18 OG George Asafo-Adjei Kentucky 6′ 4″ 305
7.31 DT Chris Slayton Syracuse 6′ 4″ 310
NY Jets
1.03 DE Quinnen Williams Alabama 6′ 4″ 290
3.04 DE Jachai Polite Florida 6′ 2″ 245
3.28 OG Chuma Edoga USC 6′ 4″ 302
4.19 TE Trevon Wesco West Virginia 6′ 3″ 270
5.19 ILB Blake Cashman Minnesota 6′ 1″ 237
6.23 CB Blessuan Austin Rutgers 5′ 11″ 200
Oakland
1.04 DE Clelin Ferrell Clemson 6′ 5″ 260
1.24 RB Josh Jacobs Alabama 5′ 10″ 216
1.27 S Johnathan Abram Mississippi State 6′ 0″ 215
2.08 CB Trayvon Mullen Clemson 6′ 1″ 190
4.04 OLB Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan 6′ 4″ 250
4.27 CB Isaiah Johnson Houston 6′ 2″ 208
4.35 TE Foster Moreau LSU 6′ 5″ 260
5.11 WR Hunter Renfrow Clemson 5′ 10″ 180
7.16 DE Quinton Bell Prairie View A&M 6′ 4″ 219
Philadelphia
1.22 OT Andre Dillard Washington State 6′ 5″ 310
2.21 RB Miles Sanders Penn State 5′ 11″ 215
2.25 WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside Stanford 6′ 3″ 225
4.36 DE Shareef Miller Penn State 6′ 4″ 255
5.29 QB Clayton Thorson Northwestern 6′ 4″ 225
Pittsburgh
1.10 ILB Devin Bush Jr. Michigan 5′ 11″ 222
3.02 WR Diontae Johnson Toledo 5′ 11″ 185
3.19 CB Justin Layne Michigan State 6′ 2″ 190
4.20 RB Benny Snell Jr. Kentucky 5′ 10″ 225
5.03 TE Zach Gentry Michigan 6′ 8″ 265
6.02 OLB Sutton Smith Northern Illinois 6′ 1″ 225
6.19 DE Isaiah Buggs Alabama 6′ 2″ 290
6.34 OLB Ulysees Gilbert Akron 6′ 1″ 230
7.05 OT Derwin Gray Maryland 6′ 5″ 330
San Francisco
1.02 DE Nick Bosa Ohio State 6′ 4″ 265
2.04 WR Deebo Samuel South Carolina 6′ 0″ 215
3.03 WR Jalen Hurd Baylor 6′ 5″ 225
4.08 PT Mitch Wishnowsky Utah 6′ 2″ 220
5.10 OLB Dre Greenlaw Arkansas 5′ 11″ 237
6.03 TE Kaden Smith Stanford 6′ 5″ 255
6.10 OT Justin Skule Vanderbilt 6′ 6″ 315
6.25 CB Tim Harris Virginia 5′ 11″ 200
Seattle
1.29 DE L.J. Collier TCU 6′ 4″ 275
2.15 S Marquise Blair Utah 6′ 1″ 195
2.32 WR D.K. Metcalf Mississippi 6′ 3″ 225
3.20 DT Khalen Saunders Western Illinois 6′ 2″ 310
3.24 ILB Cody Barton Utah 6′ 2″ 237
4.18 WR Gary Jennings West Virginia 6′ 0″ 210
4.22 OG Phil Haynes Wake Forest 6′ 4″ 322
4.30 S Ugo Amadi Oregon 5′ 10″ 185
5.04 ILB Ben Burr-Kirven Washington 6′ 0″ 230
6.31 RB Travis Homer Miami 5′ 9″ 205
6.36 DT Demarcus Christmas Florida State 6′ 3″ 294
7.22 WR John Ursua Hawaii 5′ 9″ 175
Tampa Bay
1.05 ILB Devin White LSU 6′ 1″ 255
2.07 CB Sean Bunting Central Michigan 6′ 0″ 195
3.30 CB Jamel Dean Auburn 6′ 2″ 208
3.35 S Mike Edwards Kentucky 5′ 10″ 205
4.05 DE Anthony Nelson Iowa 6′ 7″ 271
5.07 K Matt Gay Utah 6′ 0″ 230
6.35 WR Scott Miller Bowling Green 5′ 9″ 165
7.01 DT Terry Beckner Jr. Missouri 6′ 4″ 295
Tennessee
1.19 DT Jeffrey Simmons Mississippi State 6′ 4″ 301
2.19 WR A.J. Brown Mississippi 6′ 1″ 225
3.18 OG Nate Davis Charlotte 6′ 3″ 316
4.14 S Amani Hooker Iowa 6′ 0″ 203
5.30 OLB D’Andre Walker Georgia 6′ 2″ 250
6.15 ILB David Long West Virginia 5′ 11″ 225
Washington
1.15 QB Dwayne Haskins Ohio State 6′ 3″ 218
1.26 DE Montez Sweat Mississippi State 6′ 6″ 260
3.12 WR Terry McLaurin Ohio State 6′ 0″ 205
4.10 RB Bryce Love Stanford 5′ 9″ 180
4.29 OG Wes Martin Indiana 6′ 3″ 311
5.15 OG Ross Pierschbacher Alabama 6′ 3″ 305
5.35 OLB Cole Holcomb UNC 6′ 1″ 215
6.33 WR Kelvin Harmon NC State 6′ 3″ 214
7.13 CB Jimmy Moreland James Madison 5′ 10″ 175
7.39 DE Jordan Brailford Oklahoma State 6′ 2″ 255

 

