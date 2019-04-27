2019 player movement tracker

USA Today Sports

April 27, 2019

Updated April 27, 2019

Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends
ARI New: Kyler Murray (1.01) Andy Isabella (2.30)
Hakeem Butler (4.01)		 Charles Clay
Gone: J.J. Nelson
ATL New:
Gone: Tevin Coleman
BAL New: Mark Ingram
Marquise Brown (1.25)
Miles Boykin (3.30)
Gone: Joe Flacco Alex Collins Michael Crabtree
John Brown
BUF New: Frank Gore
T.J. Yeldon
Devin Singletary (3.11)		 John Brown
Cole Beasley
 Tyler Kroft
Gone: Chris Ivory Charles Clay
CAR New: Chris Hogan
Gone: Devin Funchess
CHI New: Mike Davis
David Montgomery (3.08)		 Cordarrelle Patterson
Gone: Jordan Howard
CIN New: Ryan Finley (4.02) Drew Sample (2.20)
Gone: Tyler Kroft
CLE New: Kareem Hunt Odell Beckham
Gone: Tyrod Taylor Breshad Perriman
DAL New: Jason Witten
Gone: Terrance Williams
Cole Beasley
DEN New: Joe Flacco
Drew Lock (2.10)		 Noah Fant (1.20)
Gone: Case Keenum
DET New: C.J. Anderson Danny Amendola Jesse James
T.J. Hockenson (1.08)
Gone: LeGarrette Blount
GB New: Jace Sternberger (3.12)
Gone: Randall Cobb
HOU New:
Gone: Alfred Blue Demaryius Thomas
IND New: Devin Funchess
Parris Campbell (2.27)
Gone: Ryan Grant
JAC New: Nick Foles Alfred Blue Chris Conley Josh Oliver (3.05)
Gone: Blake Bortles Carlos Hyde
T.J. Yeldon
KC New: Carlos Hyde Mecole Hardman (2.24)
Gone: Chris Conley
Kelvin Benjamin
LAC New: Tyrod Taylor
Gone: Tyrell Williams
LAR New: Blake Bortles Darrell Henderson (3.06)
Gone: C.J. Anderson
MIA New: Ryan Fitzpatrick Ricardo Louis
Gone: Ryan Tannehill Frank Gore Danny Amendola
MIN New: Alexander Mattison (3.39) Irv Smith (2.18)
Gone: Latavius Murray
NE New: Damien Harris (3.24) Demaryius Thomas
N’Keal Harry (1.32)		 A. Seferian-Jenkins
Gone: Cordarrelle Patterson
Chris Hogan		 Dwayne Allen
Rob Gronkowski
NO New: Latavius Murray Jared Cook
Gone: Mark Ingram
NYG New: Daniel Jones (1.06)
Gone: Jonathan Stewart Odell Beckham
NYJ New: Le’Veon Bell
Ty Montgomery		 Jamison Crowder
Gone: Isaiah Crowell Jermaine Kearse A. Seferian-Jenkins
OAK New: Josh Jacobs (1.24)
Isaiah Crowell		 Antonio Brown 
Tyrell Williams
J.J. Nelson
Ryan Grant
Gone: Doug Martin
Marshawn Lynch		 Jordy Nelson
Seth Roberts
 Jared Cook
PHI New: Jordan Howard
Miles Sanders (2.21)		 DeSean Jackson
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2.25)
Gone: Nick Foles Jay Ajayi
Darren Sproles		 Jordan Matthews
Golden Tate
Mike Wallace
PIT New: Diontae Johnson (3.02)
Gone: Le’Veon Bell Antonio Brown Jesse James
SEA New: D.K. Metcalf (2.32)
Gone: Mike Davis
SF New: Tevin Coleman Jordan Matthews
Deebo Samuel (2.05)
Jalen Hurd (3.03)
Gone: Alfred Morris Pierre Garcon
TB New: Breshad Perriman
Gone: Ryan Fitzpatrick Jacquizz Rodgers DeSean Jackson
Adam Humphries
TEN New: Ryan Tannehill Adam Humphries
A. J. Brown (2.19)
Gone: Blaine Gabbert
WAS New: Case Keenum
Dwayne Haskins (1.15)		 Terry Mclaurin (3.13)
Gone: Jamison Crowder

 

 

