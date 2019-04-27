2019 Top 12 fantasy rookies

The 2019 NFL draft ended as one of the least promising in terms of immediate fantasy stars. But rest assured that at least a few will step up if only later in the season. There were three first-round quarterbacks but they rarely matter much as a rookie. Kyler Murray could if only because of his rushing stats. There were two first-round tight ends – both from the same school no less – but that position is notoriously unproductive with first-year players.

Running backs are always the primary concern with fantasy rookies since they have the best track record of turning in fantasy-relevant stats. The previous four drafts all supplied a rookie back that was drafted in the first ten overall picks and then ended up as a top-ten fantasy running back in their first year. That’s over.

Josh Jacobs was the only first-round back taken (1.24) and he wasn’t even the primary back at Alabama. Miles Sanders was the only second-round pick for the position and anytime there are only two backs taken in the first two rounds, you can plan on lowering expectations. After four straight drafts containing elite running backs, 2019 was a down year. Like historically down. To the point where it is hard to wrap your head around just how poorly this draft class was viewed for the most prized fantasy position.

Wide receivers were better, but only thanks to a second-round run on the position. Only two were drafted in the first round and not until the 1.25 and 1.32 picks. Seven more would go in the second round. Mock drafts are never perfect and this year, even the most expert of draft analysts were far off the mark in the order and where receivers went. D.K. Metcalf was the consensus best wideout and yet was actually the ninth taken at the 2.32 pick.

There will be future stars from this class. There always are. But consider hesitating before throwing rookies into your 2019 draft plans. The running back stock looks like a big sale was held before the NFL draft showed up. The wideouts carry plenty of promise and there could be several that deliver even as a rookie. Maybe not the best of NFL drafts in fantasy terms. Maybe it was the worst in a very long time. But if only thanks to evolving team dynamics and injuries, several of these top players are going to get an opportunity to shine and that’s plenty enough reason to pay attention.