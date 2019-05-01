2019 fantasy football dynasty rookie rankings

Looking for fantasy football rookie rankings for your dynasty or partial-keeper league? We have you covered.

Of course, injuries and radical personnel changes cannot be forecasted with much certainty. Variations in league settings and scoring formats notwithstanding, here are snapshot rankings depicting how the top rookies stack up for the long haul.

Quarterbacks

Rk Pos. Player Team School 1 QB Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals Oklahoma 2 QB Drew Lock Denver Broncos Missouri 3 QB Dwayne Haskins Washington Redskins Ohio State 4 QB Ryan Finley Cincinnati Bengals N.C. State 5 QB Daniel Jones New York Giants Duke 6 QB Jarrett Stidham New England Patriots Auburn 7 QB Will Grier Carolina Panthers West Virginia 8 QB Easton Stick Los Angeles Chargers North Dakota State 9 QB Trace McSorley Baltimore Ravens Penn State 10 QB Clayton Thorson Philadelphia Eagles Northwestern 11 QB Gardner Minshew Jacksonville Jaguars Washington State

Running backs

Rk Pos. Player Team School 1 RB Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders Alabama 2 RB David Montgomery Chicago Bears Iowa State 3 RB Devin Singletary Buffalo Bills Florida Atlantic 4 RB Justice Hill Baltimore Ravens Oklahoma State 5 RB Miles Sanders Philadelphia Eagles Penn State 6 RB Tony Pollard Dallas Cowboys Memphis 7 RB Darrell Henderson Los Angeles Rams Memphis 8 RB Damien Harris New England Patriots Alabama 9 RB Ryquell Armstead Jacksonville Jaguars Temple 10 RB Bryce Love Washington Redskins Stanford 11 RB Benny Snell Pittsburgh Steelers Kentucky 12 RB Alexander Mattison Minnesota Vikings Boise State 13 RB Jordan Scarlett Carolina Panthers Florida 14 RB Qadree Ollison Atlanta Falcons Pittsburgh 15 RB Trayveon Williams Cincinnati Bengals Texas A&M 16 RB Ty Johnson Detroit Lions Maryland 17 RB Dexter Williams Green Bay Packers Notre Dame 18 RB Mike Weber Dallas Cowboys Ohio State 19 RB Travis Homer Seattle Seahawks Miami 20 RB Myles Gaskin Miami Dolphins Washington 21 RB Rodney Anderson Cincinnati Bengals Oklahoma 22 RB Darwin Thompson Kansas City Chiefs Utah State 23 RB Kerrith Whyte Jr. Chicago Bears Florida Atlantic

Wide receivers

Rk Pos. Player Team School 1 WR N’Keal Harry New England Patriots Arizona State 2 WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside Philadelphia Eagles Stanford 3 WR Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers South Carolina 4 WR D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks Ole Miss 5 WR Marquise Brown Baltimore Ravens Oklahoma 6 WR Parris Campbell Indianapolis Colts Ohio State 7 WR Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs Georgia 8 WR Andy Isabella Arizona Cardinals Massachusetts 9 WR A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans Ole Miss 10 WR Hakeem Butler Arizona Cardinals Iowa State 11 WR Diontae Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers Toledo 12 WR Riley Ridley Chicago Bears Georgia 13 WR Kelvin Harmon Washington Redskins N.C. State 14 WR Hunter Renfrow Oakland Raiders Clemson 15 WR Gary Jennings Jr. Seattle Seahawks West Virginia 16 WR Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins Ohio State 17 WR Jalen Hurd San Francisco 49ers Baylor 18 WR Juwann Winfree Denver Broncos Colorado 19 WR Darius Slayton New York Giants West Virginia 20 WR Miles Boykin Baltimore Ravens Notre Dame 21 WR KeeSean Johnson Arizona Cardinals Fresno State 22 WR Scott Miller Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bowling Green 23 WR Dillon Mitchell Minnesota Vikings Oregon 24 WR Marcus Green Atlanta Falcons Louisiana Monroe 25 WR John Ursua Seattle Seahawks Hawaii 26 WR Terry Godwin Carolina Panthers Georgia 27 WR Olabisi Johnson Minnesota Vikings Colorado State

Tight ends