2019 fantasy football dynasty rookie rankings

NFL Draft

By May 1, 2019

Looking for fantasy football rookie rankings for your dynasty or partial-keeper league? We have you covered.

Of course, injuries and radical personnel changes cannot be forecasted with much certainty. Variations in league settings and scoring formats notwithstanding, here are snapshot rankings depicting how the top rookies stack up for the long haul.

Quarterbacks

Rk
Pos.
 Player Team School
1
QB
 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals Oklahoma
2
QB
 Drew Lock Denver Broncos Missouri
3
QB
 Dwayne Haskins Washington Redskins Ohio State
4
QB
 Ryan Finley Cincinnati Bengals N.C. State
5
QB
 Daniel Jones New York Giants Duke
6
QB
 Jarrett Stidham New England Patriots Auburn
7
QB
 Will Grier Carolina Panthers West Virginia
8
QB
 Easton Stick Los Angeles Chargers North Dakota State
9
QB
 Trace McSorley Baltimore Ravens Penn State
10
QB
 Clayton Thorson Philadelphia Eagles Northwestern
11
QB
 Gardner Minshew Jacksonville Jaguars Washington State

 

Running backs

Rk
Pos.
 Player Team School
1
RB
 Josh Jacobs Oakland Raiders Alabama
2
RB
 David Montgomery Chicago Bears Iowa State
3
RB
 Devin Singletary Buffalo Bills Florida Atlantic
4
RB
 Justice Hill Baltimore Ravens Oklahoma State
5
RB
 Miles Sanders Philadelphia Eagles Penn State
6
RB
 Tony Pollard Dallas Cowboys Memphis
7
RB
 Darrell Henderson Los Angeles Rams Memphis
8
RB
 Damien Harris New England Patriots Alabama
9
RB
 Ryquell Armstead Jacksonville Jaguars Temple
10
RB
 Bryce Love Washington Redskins Stanford
11
RB
 Benny Snell Pittsburgh Steelers Kentucky
12
RB
 Alexander Mattison Minnesota Vikings Boise State
13
RB
 Jordan Scarlett Carolina Panthers Florida
14
RB
 Qadree Ollison Atlanta Falcons Pittsburgh
15
RB
 Trayveon Williams Cincinnati Bengals Texas A&M
16
RB
 Ty Johnson Detroit Lions Maryland
17
RB
 Dexter Williams Green Bay Packers Notre Dame
18
RB
 Mike Weber Dallas Cowboys Ohio State
19
RB
 Travis Homer Seattle Seahawks Miami
20
RB
 Myles Gaskin Miami Dolphins Washington
21
RB
 Rodney Anderson Cincinnati Bengals Oklahoma
22
RB
 Darwin Thompson Kansas City Chiefs Utah State
23
RB
 Kerrith Whyte Jr. Chicago Bears Florida Atlantic

 

Wide receivers

Rk
Pos.
 Player Team School
1
WR
 N’Keal Harry New England Patriots Arizona State
2
WR
 JJ Arcega-Whiteside Philadelphia Eagles Stanford
3
WR
 Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers South Carolina
4
WR
 D.K. Metcalf Seattle Seahawks Ole Miss
5
WR
 Marquise Brown Baltimore Ravens Oklahoma
6
WR
 Parris Campbell Indianapolis Colts Ohio State
7
WR
 Mecole Hardman Kansas City Chiefs Georgia
8
WR
 Andy Isabella Arizona Cardinals Massachusetts
9
WR
 A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans Ole Miss
10
WR
 Hakeem Butler Arizona Cardinals Iowa State
11
WR
 Diontae Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers Toledo
12
WR
 Riley Ridley Chicago Bears Georgia
13
WR
 Kelvin Harmon Washington Redskins N.C. State
14
WR
 Hunter Renfrow Oakland Raiders Clemson
15
WR
 Gary Jennings Jr. Seattle Seahawks West Virginia
16
WR
 Terry McLaurin Washington Redskins Ohio State
17
WR
 Jalen Hurd San Francisco 49ers Baylor
18
WR
 Juwann Winfree Denver Broncos Colorado
19
WR
 Darius Slayton New York Giants West Virginia
20
WR
 Miles Boykin Baltimore Ravens Notre Dame
21
WR
 KeeSean Johnson Arizona Cardinals Fresno State
22
WR
 Scott Miller Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bowling Green
23
WR
 Dillon Mitchell Minnesota Vikings Oregon
24
WR
 Marcus Green Atlanta Falcons Louisiana Monroe
25
WR
 John Ursua Seattle Seahawks Hawaii
26
WR
 Terry Godwin Carolina Panthers Georgia
27
WR
 Olabisi Johnson Minnesota Vikings Colorado State

 

Tight ends

Rk
Pos.
 Player Team School
1
TE
 T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions Iowa
2
TE
 Irv Smith Jr. Minnesota Vikings Alabama
3
TE
 Noah Fant Denver Broncos Iowa
4
TE
 Jace Sternberger Green Bay Packers Texas A&M
5
TE
 Trevon Wesco New York Jets West Virginia
6
TE
 Josh Oliver Jacksonville Jaguars San Jose State
7
TE
 Zach Gentry Pittsburgh Steelers Michigan
8
TE
 Drew Sample Cincinnati Bengals Washington
9
TE
 Foster Moreau Oakland Raiders LSU
10
TE
 Kahale Warring Houston Texans San Diego State
11
TE
 Dawson Knox Buffalo Bills Ole Miss
12
TE
 Alize Mack New Orleans Saints Notre Dame
13
TE
 Kaden Smith San Francisco 49ers Stanford
14
TE
 Travis Fulgham Detroit Lions Old Dominion
15
TE
 Tommy Sweeney Buffalo Bills Boston College
16
TE
 Isaac Nautu Detroit Lions Georgia
17
TE
 Caleb Wilson Arizona Cardinals UCLA

