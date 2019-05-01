2019 fantasy football dynasty rookie rankings

Looking for fantasy football rookie rankings for your dynasty or partial-keeper league? We have you covered.
Of course, injuries and radical personnel changes cannot be forecasted with much certainty. Variations in league settings and scoring formats notwithstanding, here are snapshot rankings depicting how the top rookies stack up for the long haul.
Quarterbacks
|
Rk
|
Pos.
|Player
|Team
|School
|
1
|
QB
|Kyler Murray
|Arizona Cardinals
|Oklahoma
|
2
|
QB
|Drew Lock
|Denver Broncos
|Missouri
|
3
|
QB
|Dwayne Haskins
|Washington Redskins
|Ohio State
|
4
|
QB
|Ryan Finley
|Cincinnati Bengals
|N.C. State
|
5
|
QB
|Daniel Jones
|New York Giants
|Duke
|
6
|
QB
|Jarrett Stidham
|New England Patriots
|Auburn
|
7
|
QB
|Will Grier
|Carolina Panthers
|West Virginia
|
8
|
QB
|Easton Stick
|Los Angeles Chargers
|North Dakota State
|
9
|
QB
|Trace McSorley
|Baltimore Ravens
|Penn State
|
10
|
QB
|Clayton Thorson
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Northwestern
|
11
|
QB
|Gardner Minshew
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Washington State
Running backs
|
Rk
|
Pos.
|Player
|Team
|School
|
1
|
RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Oakland Raiders
|Alabama
|
2
|
RB
|David Montgomery
|Chicago Bears
|Iowa State
|
3
|
RB
|Devin Singletary
|Buffalo Bills
|Florida Atlantic
|
4
|
RB
|Justice Hill
|Baltimore Ravens
|Oklahoma State
|
5
|
RB
|Miles Sanders
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Penn State
|
6
|
RB
|Tony Pollard
|Dallas Cowboys
|Memphis
|
7
|
RB
|Darrell Henderson
|Los Angeles Rams
|Memphis
|
8
|
RB
|Damien Harris
|New England Patriots
|Alabama
|
9
|
RB
|Ryquell Armstead
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Temple
|
10
|
RB
|Bryce Love
|Washington Redskins
|Stanford
|
11
|
RB
|Benny Snell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Kentucky
|
12
|
RB
|Alexander Mattison
|Minnesota Vikings
|Boise State
|
13
|
RB
|Jordan Scarlett
|Carolina Panthers
|Florida
|
14
|
RB
|Qadree Ollison
|Atlanta Falcons
|Pittsburgh
|
15
|
RB
|Trayveon Williams
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Texas A&M
|
16
|
RB
|Ty Johnson
|Detroit Lions
|Maryland
|
17
|
RB
|Dexter Williams
|Green Bay Packers
|Notre Dame
|
18
|
RB
|Mike Weber
|Dallas Cowboys
|Ohio State
|
19
|
RB
|Travis Homer
|Seattle Seahawks
|Miami
|
20
|
RB
|Myles Gaskin
|Miami Dolphins
|Washington
|
21
|
RB
|Rodney Anderson
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Oklahoma
|
22
|
RB
|Darwin Thompson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Utah State
|
23
|
RB
|Kerrith Whyte Jr.
|Chicago Bears
|Florida Atlantic
Wide receivers
|
Rk
|
Pos.
|Player
|Team
|School
|
1
|
WR
|N’Keal Harry
|New England Patriots
|Arizona State
|
2
|
WR
|JJ Arcega-Whiteside
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Stanford
|
3
|
WR
|Deebo Samuel
|San Francisco 49ers
|South Carolina
|
4
|
WR
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seattle Seahawks
|Ole Miss
|
5
|
WR
|Marquise Brown
|Baltimore Ravens
|Oklahoma
|
6
|
WR
|Parris Campbell
|Indianapolis Colts
|Ohio State
|
7
|
WR
|Mecole Hardman
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Georgia
|
8
|
WR
|Andy Isabella
|Arizona Cardinals
|Massachusetts
|
9
|
WR
|A.J. Brown
|Tennessee Titans
|Ole Miss
|
10
|
WR
|Hakeem Butler
|Arizona Cardinals
|Iowa State
|
11
|
WR
|Diontae Johnson
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Toledo
|
12
|
WR
|Riley Ridley
|Chicago Bears
|Georgia
|
13
|
WR
|Kelvin Harmon
|Washington Redskins
|N.C. State
|
14
|
WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Oakland Raiders
|Clemson
|
15
|
WR
|Gary Jennings Jr.
|Seattle Seahawks
|West Virginia
|
16
|
WR
|Terry McLaurin
|Washington Redskins
|Ohio State
|
17
|
WR
|Jalen Hurd
|San Francisco 49ers
|Baylor
|
18
|
WR
|Juwann Winfree
|Denver Broncos
|Colorado
|
19
|
WR
|Darius Slayton
|New York Giants
|West Virginia
|
20
|
WR
|Miles Boykin
|Baltimore Ravens
|Notre Dame
|
21
|
WR
|KeeSean Johnson
|Arizona Cardinals
|Fresno State
|
22
|
WR
|Scott Miller
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Bowling Green
|
23
|
WR
|Dillon Mitchell
|Minnesota Vikings
|Oregon
|
24
|
WR
|Marcus Green
|Atlanta Falcons
|Louisiana Monroe
|
25
|
WR
|John Ursua
|Seattle Seahawks
|Hawaii
|
26
|
WR
|Terry Godwin
|Carolina Panthers
|Georgia
|
27
|
WR
|Olabisi Johnson
|Minnesota Vikings
|Colorado State
Tight ends
|
Rk
|
Pos.
|Player
|Team
|School
|
1
|
TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|Detroit Lions
|Iowa
|
2
|
TE
|Irv Smith Jr.
|Minnesota Vikings
|Alabama
|
3
|
TE
|Noah Fant
|Denver Broncos
|Iowa
|
4
|
TE
|Jace Sternberger
|Green Bay Packers
|Texas A&M
|
5
|
TE
|Trevon Wesco
|New York Jets
|West Virginia
|
6
|
TE
|Josh Oliver
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|San Jose State
|
7
|
TE
|Zach Gentry
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Michigan
|
8
|
TE
|Drew Sample
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Washington
|
9
|
TE
|Foster Moreau
|Oakland Raiders
|LSU
|
10
|
TE
|Kahale Warring
|Houston Texans
|San Diego State
|
11
|
TE
|Dawson Knox
|Buffalo Bills
|Ole Miss
|
12
|
TE
|Alize Mack
|New Orleans Saints
|Notre Dame
|
13
|
TE
|Kaden Smith
|San Francisco 49ers
|Stanford
|
14
|
TE
|Travis Fulgham
|Detroit Lions
|Old Dominion
|
15
|
TE
|Tommy Sweeney
|Buffalo Bills
|Boston College
|
16
|
TE
|Isaac Nautu
|Detroit Lions
|Georgia
|
17
|
TE
|Caleb Wilson
|Arizona Cardinals
|UCLA