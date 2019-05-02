Fantasy football rookie preview: Quarterbacks

Now that we have had some time to digest the NFL draft and its aftermath, us fantasy footballers are excitedly waiting to add some of the rookies to our fake teams. Deciding which players have fantasy worth in 2019 comes down to assessing the likelihood of meaningful playing time. The following players are ranked in order of anticipated opportunity and corresponding value.

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray | Arizona Cardinals | 5-10, 207 | Oklahoma



Year Team GP Att Comp Comp% Yards TDs INT Sacked Rating 2015 Texas A&M 9 121 72 59.5% 686 5 0 8 109.2 2017 Oklahoma 7 21 18 85.7% 359 3 0 0 276.5 2018 Oklahoma 14 377 260 69.0% 4361 42 7 18 199.2

There won’t be any competition, which is always nice to not have as a worry. Murray, chosen No. 1 overall to replace Josh Rosen, has familiarity with Arizona’s rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury. After praising Murray’s skills recently on The Jim Rome Show, in what was some of the most laughable coach speak in recent memory, Kingsbury said we will have to see whether Murray starts Week 1 and then tossed out Brett Hundley’s name with a little lip service. Where’s that face-palm emoji?

Murray is starting. Period. This offense will resemble the collegiate “Air Raid” system that emphasizes quick, short passing in a hurried manner, often going long stretches without huddling. At its best, Air Raid relies on the quarterback’s ability to diagnose a defense presnap and bark out the correct audible to exploit flaws he sees across from him.

The frenetic pace creates defensive mistakes through confusion and tiredness, all while doing its best to prevent defensive substitutions. As much as 75 percent of the play calls favor passes after a look at any random contest. Sounds great for fantasy stats, right? Well, in theory, it should be … but how long can this work in the NFL? Can Murray handle all of the mental side from Day 1 as a rookie? Are the Cards capable of holding up in pass pro? This offense works best when defenses don’t know what you’re going to do in any situation. How effective can it be when Arizona is down 10 points and the script is more obvious than the ending of Avengers: Endgame? (Yeah, I went there!)

Murray will post a few big games — probably yardage-dependent based on volume. And he’s going to run around like crazy, scoring touchdowns along the way. But how good can he be with so little with which to work at wide receiver? After Larry Fitzgerald, whose age is catching up to him, Christian Kirk, Chad Williams and Kevin White are the only receivers with any playing time — and we’re talking about like seven minutes combined. Rookies Andy Isabella (Round 2) and Hakeem Butler (Round 4) offer blazing speed and fantastic size, respectively. They’re still rookies.

There more likely than not will come a day in which Murray is a household fantasy name, ubiquitously cheered on Sundays by the most casual of players. We’ll see signs of it in 2019. Objectively, though, those glimpses will come in spurts and be pocked with moments of insurmountable adversity. Unless you play in a format that either starts two quarterbacks or is so deep rostering three is the norm, Murray is going to be on the cusp of ownership in traditional settings.

Dwayne Haskins | Washington Redskins | 6-3, 218 | Ohio State

Year Team GP Att Comp Comp% Yards TDs INT Sacked Rating 2017 Ohio State 8 57 40 70.2% 565 4 1 3 173.1 2018 Ohio State 14 533 373 70.0% 4831 50 8 20 174.1

Can we just get this out of the way and call him the starter? It’s that obvious, isn’t it? Haskins, despite only one year as the man in college, faces journeyman Case Keenum and career clipboard bearer Colt McCoy, whose summer will be spent rehabbing surgery to compensate for Washington trying to rush him back from a broken leg last year. And then there’s Alex Smith. Sigh.

Here’s the unfortunate aspect of Haskins’ prime opportunity: Washington’s offense stinks. Like really bad. This team is going to run as much as humanly possible if Derrius Guice (ACL), Bryce Love (ACL), Chris Thompson (third-down back) and Adrian Peterson (Methuselah) can combine into a Voltron-like super committee.

Receivers Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson don’t even scare Scooby-Doo. Tight end Jordan Reed can’t be counted on at this point. Rookie wideouts Terry McLaurin (Round 3) and Kelvin Harmon (Round 6) have potential, but how often do rookie quarterback-receiver groupings create anything special, or even watchable? At least Haskins has chemistry with McLaurin, for whatever it truly is worth as their heads spin trying to acclimate to the NFL.

One day, maybe even in 2020, if Washington can attract bona fide wide receivers, Haskins will play up to his ability for fantasy purposes. … It ain’t happening in 2019.

Daniel Jones | New York Giants | 6-4, 215 | Duke

Year Team GP Att Comp Comp% Yards TDs INT Sacked Rating 2016 Duke 12 430 270 62.8% 2836 16 0 29 126.3 2017 Duke 13 453 257 56.7% 2691 14 11 28 112.0 2018 Duke 11 392 237 60.5% 2674 22 9 28 131.7

Here’s the million dollar question for the No. 6 overall choice: Does Eli Manning get benched? This one really can go either way. It mostly comes down to how well he’s playing as a game manager within an offense that most definitely will orbit Saquon Barkley’s freakish skills and ask Eli to keep drives alive rather than drop bombs all day. The NFC East is arguably up for grabs, even if it feels like the Giants are poised for earning a high draft pick in 2020. As long as New York is “in it” and the coaching staff doesn’t feel the need to spark the offense with Jones, Manning should be safe.

If Pat Shurmur starts feeling his buns getting a little toasty, say after a miserable start in which Eli is just so-so, then all bets are off on the veteran finishing out the season as New York’s starter. In the speculative world where Jones is indeed the starter for even eight games, no one on this list below him realistically has a shot at outplaying the opportunity in front of the even-keeled rookie. Starting 16 games wouldn’t put him in the conversation of being draft-worthy in 2019 leagues, however … too raw, not enough weapons, and a current philosophy featuring the backfield.

Trace McSorley | Baltimore Ravens | 6-0, 201 | Penn State

Year Team GP Att Comp Comp% Yards TDs INT Sacked Rating 2015 Penn State 7 40 20 50.0% 185 2 0 1 105.4 2016 Penn State 14 387 224 57.9% 3614 29 8 23 156.9 2017 Penn State 13 427 284 66.5% 3570 28 0 27 153.7 2018 Penn State 13 361 192 53.2% 2530 18 7 27 124.6

For as much as it pains me to rank McSorley ahead of basically everyone below him on this list, he’s in a decent situation for playing time, albeit in unconventional ways. He rushed for 23 touchdowns in the last two years at Penn State, and he has 30 in his NCAA career. McSorley has a total of 1,697 rushing yards over 473 attempts to make him one of the more versatile prospects at his position. Lamar Jackson is etched into stone as the starter, and McSorley is a country mile away from being ready for that gig anyway. Sure, injuries could come into play with a running quarterback like Jackson, but Robert Griffin III would block that avenue to playing time.

Where McSorley best stands to see action is as a trick-play specialist in what figures to be a ground-heavy, gimmick-laden system in 2019. Think of how Sean Payton utilized Taysom Hill last year. The Ravens need to find creative ways to hide Jackson’s deficiencies as a passer and accentuate his legs without getting him killed. While McSorley could be an asset around the goal line, his only notable fantasy value is as a sheer flier in DFS action. If Ryan Finley and/or Drew Lock see three or more starts, both players will rise above McSorley in production.

Ryan Finley | Cincinnati Bengals | 6-4, 208 | N.C. State

Year Team GP Att Comp Comp% Yards TDs INT Sacked Rating 2014 Boise State 5 27 12 44.4% 161 2 1 2 111.6 2015 Boise State 3 70 46 65.7% 485 1 4 6 117.2 2016 NC State 13 402 243 60.4% 3059 18 8 15 135.2 2017 NC State 13 479 312 65.1% 3518 17 6 12 136.0 2018 NC State 13 484 326 67.4% 3928 25 11 11 148.0

Just Andy Dalton stands in Finley’s way (sorry, Jeff Driskel) after the Bengals traded up to land the rookie in Round 4. The Red Rifle has looked more like a cheap water gun in recent years, and he has failed to play a complete slate in two of the last four seasons.

Dalton hasn’t thrown for more than 25 touchdown passes in any one campaign since going for 33 in 2013. He hasn’t mustered a winning record three years straight, and Dalton is 0-4 in the playoffs. With a new coaching staff finally in place, Cincinnati’s veteran starter could find himself as a reserve by the year’s end. His contract runs through 2020 but is also free of dead money should he be released or traded next spring. The point being, Finley has a reasonable chance to start at some point in 2019, although gamers should keep their distance in single-season setups.

Drew Lock | Denver Broncos | 6-3, 228 | Missouri

Year Team GP Att Comp Comp% Yards TDs INT Sacked Rating 2015 Missouri 12 263 129 49.0% 1332 4 0 25 90.5 2016 Missouri 12 434 237 54.6% 3399 23 10 13 133.3 2017 Missouri 13 419 242 57.8% 3964 44 13 11 165.7 2018 Missouri 13 437 275 62.9% 3498 28 8 13 147.7

Lock easily could vault as high as No. 2 on this list if given enough playing time — the natural ability is there to make all kinds of noise in fantasy. However, he will need time to improve his accuracy through mechanical tweaks and wiser choices. The arm talent cannot be questioned, but it only gets one so far in the pros.

Joe Flacco is entrenched as the starter as long as Denver is competitive. Given the divisional uncertainty after Oakland undoubtedly improved and KC seemingly regressed, the Broncos have an attainable playoff goal in what looks like Los Angeles’ AFC West to lose. All told, with a mostly raw cast of targets and a first-year tandem of head coach and offensive coordinator, Lock’s talent won’t be enough to win over fantasy hearts just yet.

Will Grier | Carolina Panthers | 6-3, 215 | West Virginia

Year Team GP Att Comp Comp% Yards TDs INT Sacked Rating 2015 Florida 6 161 106 65.8% 1204 10 3 13 145.4 2017 West Virginia 11 388 250 64.4% 3490 34 12 14 162.7 2018 West Virginia 11 397 266 67.0% 3864 37 8 24 175.5

There is a great deal about Grier’s game that translates to the pros and could lead to a successful fantasy career — accuracy, decision-making, and natural ability come to mind. It’s all about getting an opportunity at this point, and Cam Newton coming off of shoulder surgery provides a crack of daylight for Grier. There is no way Newton sits if he is healthy, of course. And Grier still must overtake Taylor Heinicke, which seems like a foregone conclusion given the third-round pick spent to land the former Mountaineer. Should Grier actually play in 2019, count on him being extremely conservative as the offensive design will be to shield him from big mistakes.

Jarrett Stidham | New England Patriots | 6-2, 210 | Auburn

Year Team GP Att Comp Comp% Yards TDs INT Sacked Rating 2015 Baylor 10 109 75 68.8% 1265 12 2 9 199.0 2017 Auburn 14 370 246 66.5% 3158 18 6 35 151.0 2018 Auburn 13 369 224 60.7% 2794 18 5 23 137.7

On one hand, Tom Brady is 42 years old this upcoming season. On the other hand, Tom Brady is 42 years old this upcoming season and it doesn’t seem to matter one bit. A lengthy injury or precipitous implosion early on by the GOAT would be the only ways Stidham’s name is mentioned in single-year leagues — and that assumes Brian Hoyer is leapfrogged and Danny Etling is cast aside.

Easton Stick | Los Angeles Chargers | 6-1, 219 | N. Dakota State

Year Team GP Att Comp Comp% Yards TDs INT Sacked Rating 2015 North Dakota State 11 147 90 61.2% 1144 13 4 7 150.3 2016 North Dakota State 14 288 169 58.7% 2331 19 0 15 142.2 2017 North Dakota State 15 264 164 62.1% 2466 28 0 22 169.5 2018 North Dakota State 15 281 175 62.3% 2752 28 7 11 172.4

Short of an injury to Philip Rivers … and then Tyrod Taylor … and maybe even Cardale Jones, Stick will be stuck on the bench or practice squad. The rook should at least get an earnest chance at knocking Jones off of the roster this summer.

Clayton Thorson | Philadelphia Eagles | 6-4, 225 | Northwestern

Year Team GP Att Comp Comp% Yards TDs INT Sacked Rating 2015 Northwestern 13 295 150 50.8% 1522 7 0 22 95.9 2016 Northwestern 13 478 280 58.6% 3182 22 9 38 125.9 2017 Northwestern 13 434 262 60.4% 2844 15 12 30 121.3 2018 Northwestern 14 489 299 61.1% 3183 17 15 35 121.2

The upside is Carson Wentz has been quite fragile in this NFL career, and Nick Foles is now with the Jags. Nate Sudfeld currently stands in the way of Thorson seeing starter’s work if Wentz goes down. The weapons are in place for relevancy, yet the opportunity, even if presented, likely would result in a managerial command of the offense.

Gardner Minshew | Jacksonville Jaguars | 6-1, 220 | Washington State

Year Team GP Att Comp Comp% Yards TDs INT Sacked Rating 2016 East Carolina 7 202 119 58.9% 1347 8 0 9 124 2017 East Carolina 10 304 174 57.2% 2140 16 0 8 129.1 2018 Washington State 13 662 468 70.7% 4779 38 9 13 147.6

After paying Nick Foles a king’s ransom, Jacksonville is theoretically set at quarterback. Injuries happen, of course, so a peek at the backup stable of passers likely puts Minshew in a fourth-place tie with 2018 undrafted free agent Alex McGough to be a practice squader. Tanner Lee (2018 sixth-rounder) and veteran Cody Kessler are respectively successive rungs up the ladder.