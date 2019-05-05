Fantasy football rookie preview: Running backs

Now that we have had some time to digest the NFL draft and its aftermath, us fantasy footballers are excitedly waiting to add some of the rookies to our fake teams. Deciding which players have fantasy worth in 2019 comes down to assessing the likelihood of meaningful playing time. The following players are ranked in order of anticipated opportunity and corresponding value.

Running backs

Josh Jacobs | Oakland Raiders | 5-10, 216 | Alabama

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Alabama 15 85 567 4 14 156 0 2017 Alabama 12 46 284 1 14 168 2 2018 Alabama 15 120 640 11 20 247 3

Never the full-time guy, or even the 2018 starter at Alabama, Jacobs went in Round 1 as one of Oakland’s three picks in the opening stanza. The retirement of Marshawn Lynch leaves Jacobs in the driver’s seat of his 2019 fantasy destiny. Oakland beefed up its offensive line and drastically upgraded the receiving corps to take pressure off of the rookie.

Can he hold up to the challenge of a substantial workload? How much will Doug Martin, Jalen Richard and/or DeAndre Washington be worked into the fold? Will Jon Gruden get too pass-happy with his new receiving corps? As you can see, several questions are present regarding Jacobs’ worth. In all likelihood, he’s the top fantasy back of 2019’s rookie class based on opportunity alone. He’s more versatile than the stats indicate, and Gruden always loves a workhorse. Jacobs is an RB2 in most fantasy settings.

David Montgomery | Chicago Bears | 5-11, 219 | Iowa State

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Iowa State 12 109 563 2 13 129 0 2017 Iowa State 13 258 1146 11 36 296 0 2018 Iowa State 12 257 1216 13 22 157 0

Mike Davis came over in the offseason with a fairly lucrative deal, considering how little he has accomplished in the NFL. Jordan Howard was shipped to Philly in the offseason, and Montgomery brings his versatile skills to the Windy City as the likely starting half of a pairing with Tarik Cohen.

Injuries have to be a concern for Cohen, and should he go down, Montgomery is a three-down back in an instant. The rookie will fit well into this system, and the only thing really holding him back from maximizing his touches is absorbing the nuances of the playbook. There is a lot to like about Montgomery’s situation as a low-tier RB2 in all typical fantasy formats.

Darrell Henderson | Los Angeles Rams | 5-9, 200 | Memphis

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Memphis 13 87 482 5 20 237 3 2017 Memphis 12 130 1154 9 24 226 2 2018 Memphis 13 214 1909 22 19 295 3

Henderson is a home run waiting to happen, and there will be opportunities for him to contribute, per general manager Les Snead. Furthermore, Todd Gurley’s knee could cost him time seemingly at any moment, and Henderson is more than just a handcuff to the star.

He has value for non-Gurley owners looking to make speculative buys of players in rewarding situations. Henderson has RB4 draft value in just about every format, regardless of whether Gurley is on your roster. That value could skyrocket into the low-end RB1 stock if Gurley misses extensive time. Henderson’s workload will be dependent on Gurley’s availability and the coaching staff’s desire to work the do-all veteran.

Justice Hill | Baltimore Ravens | 5-10, 185 | Oklahoma State

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Oklahoma State 13 206 1142 6 5 46 0 2017 Oklahoma State 13 268 1467 15 31 190 1 2018 Oklahoma State 10 158 930 9 13 68 0

Capable of doing damage on the ground and through the air, Hill makes for a dangerous change-of-pace to Mark Ingram and brings an explosive element to the backfield. There will be competition for touches, and Lamar Jackson is always a threat to steal fantasy points. Hill could be thrust into a prominent role if Ingram goes down or trips up off of the field again.

In the age of compartmentalized backfields, players with clearly defined roles are easier to play in some sense. When there isn’t a great deal of competition for pass-down touches for Hill, he becomes safer within in his narrow role. And it never hurts that he can go the distance on almost any touch. Think RB3 if he outright wins this role in camp, and if he doesn’t, it’s likely only a matter of time before his talent wins out, pushing Hill down to the RB4 territory.

Tony Pollard | Dallas Cowboys | 6-0, 208 | Memphis

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Memphis 13 31 159 1 29 298 2 2017 Memphis 13 30 230 2 36 536 4 2018 Memphis 14 78 552 6 39 458 3

Pollard isn’t an elite receiver but is more than capable of kakij noise. What stands out from his film and usage is his ability to generate yardage in the open field as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Ezekiel Elliott needs a breather now and again, and Jason Garrett’s desire to creatively get the most out of limited handles for his backups suggests Pollard will be a factor. While his draft-day value is its greatest in PPR (RB4), there’s no reason to ignore him in standard scoring.

Devin Singletary | Buffalo Bills | 5-9, 200 | FAU

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Florida Atlantic 12 152 1021 12 26 163 0 2017 Florida Atlantic 14 301 1920 32 19 198 1 2018 Florida Atlantic 12 261 1348 22 6 36 0

Crazy production in school … that’s what jumps off the screen. A jump-cut style with versatility in the passing game, despite what the stats show, Singletary plays quite a bit like LeSean McCoy, his new teammate. With McCoy entering his age-31 season, and Frank Gore being north of the century mark, it’s not a far mental leap to see Singletary touching the ball 150 times in 2019. He’ll need a helping hand, of course, so tab him as a sleeper and a handcuff to Shady for now.

Alexander Mattison | Minnesota Vikings | 5-11, 210 | Boise State

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Boise State 13 67 328 4 5 54 0 2017 Boise State 14 212 1086 12 28 284 1 2018 Boise State 13 302 1415 17 27 173 0

There’s a huge opportunity for Mattison with the loss of Latavius Murray in free agency. The Boise State rook has skills in the passing game, and he may be the primary backup to Dalvin Cook. Elevated injury concerns surrounding the third-year back make Mattison a priority rookie target as not just a handcuff but an RB4 with more potential in PPR. As long as Cook his healthy, it appears unlikely Mattison will have a major share of the touches.

Damien Harris | New England Patriots | 5-10, 214 | Alabama

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2015 Alabama 12 46 157 1 4 13 0 2016 Alabama 15 146 1037 2 14 99 2 2017 Alabama 14 135 1000 11 12 91 0 2018 Alabama 15 150 876 9 22 204 0

Harris’ downhill style gives New England another option for its rotation, and it could make Rex Burkhead a casualty to the numbers game. James White and Sony Michel are locked in as the top pair in this backfield. The evolution of this system will continue to rely on the ground game and short-area passing to keep Tom Brady on the field at 42 years old. Harris should be at least a marginal factor in this game plan. Finding consistency for fantasy utilization could be the troublesome consideration. Harris has DFS potential and could be the primary back if something happens to Michel. Treat the rookie as an RB4 with room for more.

Ryquell Armstead | Jacksonville Jaguars | 5-11, 215 | Temple

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2015 Temple 13 51 191 2 2 7 0 2016 Temple 13 156 919 14 5 41 0 2017 Temple 13 156 604 5 14 75 0 2018 Temple 10 210 1098 13 8 52 0

No one should be comfortable with drafting Leonard Fournette at this point. There are just too many red flags. Sure, everything could align and lead to a strong season, but it won’t come without considerable risk. Backing him up is veteran Alfred Blue, whose game is built around trying hard to overcome an inferior skill set. He has averaged north of 4.0 yards per carry just once in his five pro seasons. Armstead isn’t a special talent. In fact, one could argue he’s a lot like Blue in that regard. He is, at the very least, fresh legs and has no pro tape to work against him. There is a viable path for touches in a run-oriented system.

Miles Sanders | Philadelphia Eagles | 5-11, 215 | Penn State

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Penn State 13 25 184 1 2 24 1 2017 Penn State 12 31 191 2 6 30 0 2018 Penn State 13 220 1274 9 24 139 0

Sanders is quite talented and can do a little bit of everything. However, gamers are looking at a dicey situation for fantasy consistency. Jordan Howard was acquired via trade, which should give him a longer leash. Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams all flashed at times in 2018, although none of them are guaranteed a roster spot. Given the nature of how Doug Pederson utilizes running backs, it would be wise to keep expectations for Sanders in check.

Benny Snell | Pittsburgh Steelers | 5-11, 225 | Kentucky

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Kentucky 13 186 1091 13 2 39 0 2017 Kentucky 13 262 1333 19 10 72 0 2018 Kentucky 13 289 1449 16 17 105 0

Snell screams “Steelers running back” and could be a fantasy darling if something happens to James Conner. The one-time Le’Veon Bell backup was a fantasy stud while on the field last year, although injuries are a concern. Pittsburgh may not want to overuse Conner, either, which opens the door for Snell. It’s probably not enough to matter in fantasy, however. Don’t forget about Jaylen Samuels, either. Snell is merely a late-round handcuff.

Jordan Scarlett | Carolina Panthers | 5-10, 213 | Florida

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2015 Florida 9 34 181 1 1 1 0 2016 Florida 13 179 889 6 4 23 0 2018 Florida 13 131 776 5 10 84 0

Christian McCaffrey is a bona fide stud in fantasy, and he also is a man without a clear backup. Cameron Artis-Payne hasn’t proven capable of being a viable replacement in the event he’s called into sustained action. Scarlett isn’t special by any means, and he’ll be used mostly in obvious running situations. He’s in a decent situation because of the potential for touches, so keep him in mind late in drafts even if McCaffrey isn’t on your team.

Qadree Ollison | Atlanta Falcons | 6-1, 232 | Pittsburgh

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2015 Pittsburgh 13 212 1121 11 14 77 1 2016 Pittsburgh 13 33 127 2 2 38 0 2017 Pittsburgh 12 90 398 5 23 194 2 2018 Pittsburgh 14 194 1213 11 11 66 0

Ollison is a little better receiver than the stats show, and he has a nose for the end zone. Two productive seasons sandwiched a pair of years with limited handles. He brings size and fits a need for the Falcons. Devonta Freeman hasn’t remained healthy in the last few years, and Ito Smith was shaky in his rookie effort. No more Tevin Coleman means Ollison realistically is an injury away from being no less than half of a starting duo. Consider him a viable sleeper target, particularly in standard-scoring formats.

Myles Gaskin | Miami Dolphins | 5-9, 190 | Washington

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2015 Washington 13 227 1302 14 6 19 0 2016 Washington 14 237 1373 10 19 137 1 2017 Washington 13 222 1380 21 19 232 3 2018 Washington 12 259 1268 12 21 77 1

Despite being highly productive in school, Gaskin’s game doesn’t translate particularly well to the NFL’s speed. In the right situation, he could carve out a “try-hard role” for himself. His chances for an impact improve if Kalen Ballage struggles as as the power back of this offense. Keep an eye on the offseason roles and progression for each player. Gaskin’s ceiling is somewhere in the neighborhood of an occasional flex play if given a regular opportunity.

Darwin Thompson | Kansas City Chiefs | 5-8, 200 | Utah State

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2018 Utah State 13 153 1044 14 23 351 2

Thompson was immensely productive in his lone NCAA season and brings versatility to the KC offense. He could find a role with a strong offseason or an injury to Damien Williams (never been a full-time guy) or Carlos Hyde (lengthy injury history). Darrel Williams could stand in his way for meaningful work, however. Tuck away Thompson’s name in shallow leagues but add him late in deeper formats.

Trayveon Williams | Cincinnati Bengals | 5-9, 200 | Texas A&M

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Texas A&M 13 156 1057 8 19 91 0 2017 Texas A&M 12 173 798 8 20 192 0 2018 Texas A&M 13 271 1760 18 27 278 1

One of Cincy’s two sixth-round running backs, Williams was extremely productive in 2018 but also consistently capable in the prior years. There is upside here, specifically if something happens to either Joe Mixon or Gio Bernard, but Williams isn’t worthy of a draft choice in any typical format.

Bryce Love | Washington Redskins | 5-10, 196 | Stanford

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2015 Stanford 14 29 226 2 15 250 1 2016 Stanford 12 111 783 3 8 83 1 2017 Stanford 13 263 2118 19 6 33 0 2018 Stanford 10 166 739 6 20 99 0

Coming off of an ACL tear, he should be on track to play early in 2019. It may take until late in the year before Love is close to his 2017 self. He struggled with an ankle injury in 2018, and Washington has four theoretically capable running backs with his inclusion to the backfield — five if you haven’t given up on Samaje Perine yet. Don’t be shocked if 2019 is mostly a redshirt year for Love.

Mike Weber | Dallas Cowboys | 5-10, 212 | Ohio State

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Ohio State 13 182 1096 9 23 91 0 2017 Ohio State 12 101 626 10 10 94 0 2018 Ohio State 13 172 954 5 21 112 1

Weber is mostly just a dude and may not make it out of camp. Ezekiel Elliott’s massive workload opens the door for increased injury probability, so Weber could see time if something goes awry with Zeke. Tony Pollard’s versatility should hold off any summer charge from Weber.

Travis Homer | Seattle Seahawks | 5-11, 195 | Miami (Fla.)

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Miami (Fla.) 12 7 44 0 0 0 0 2017 Miami (Fla.) 13 163 966 8 18 219 1 2018 Miami (Fla.) 13 164 985 4 19 186 0

Without an injury to Rashaad Penny or Chris Carson, Homer is looking at an occasional role as a change-up back due to his varied style from the former two — assuming he can beat out C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic.

Rodney Anderson | Cincinnati Bengals | 6-1, 220 | Oklahoma

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2015 Oklahoma 2 1 5 0 0 0 0 2017 Oklahoma 14 188 1161 13 17 281 5 2018 Oklahoma 2 11 119 3 0 0 0

Behind Mixon and Bernard, Anderson will compete for a spot with fellow sixth-round rookie Trayveon Williams. The latter is an accomplished receiver, though Anderson isn’t a slouch in this area, either. Monitor the offseason progress, but he’s likely no more than a mental note in case something happens to Mixon.

Dexter Williams | Green Bay Packers | 5-11, 215 | Notre Dame

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2015 Notre Dame 7 21 81 1 0 0 0 2016 Notre Dame 12 39 200 3 4 16 0 2017 Notre Dame 10 39 360 4 2 13 1 2018 Notre Dame 9 158 995 12 16 133 1

Williams will vie for the No. 3 role behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Stash his name in case of an injury and leave him on the wire during your fantasy draft.

Kerrith Whyte Jr. | Chicago Bears | 5-10, 200 | FAU

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2016 Florida Atlantic 11 43 145 1 5 21 0 2017 Florida Atlantic 14 55 347 2 7 46 0 2018 Florida Atlantic 12 134 866 8 10 160 2

A seventh-rounder, Whyte brings 4.38 speed to the Bears and a versatile skill set. While he wasn’t used much as a receiver in college, his receiving ability during a workout for the Bears helped Whyte’s stock. His likely 2019 role, provided he makes the final roster, is as a special teamer.

Ty Johnson | Detroit Lions | 5-10, 208 | Maryland

Year Team GP Att Yards TDs Rec Yards TDs 2015 Maryland 12 35 250 3 2 30 0 2016 Maryland 13 110 1004 6 16 206 1 2017 Maryland 12 137 875 5 5 60 1 2018 Maryland 9 66 506 3 6 22 0

Johnson is likely training camp fodder or practice squad material, with Detroit having three capable backs firmly locked in ahead of him. There’s little reason to consider the rookie to be anything of interest in fantasy at this time.