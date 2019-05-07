Fantasy football rookie preview: Wide receivers

Now that we have had some time to digest the NFL draft and its aftermath, us fantasy footballers are excitedly waiting to add some of the rookies to our fake teams.

Deciding which players have fantasy worth in 2019 comes down to assessing the likelihood of meaningful playing time. The following players are ranked in order of anticipated opportunity and corresponding value.

Wide receivers

N’Keal Harry | New England Patriots | 6-2, 225 | Arizona State

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Arizona State 12 58 659 5 2017 Arizona State 13 82 1142 8 2018 Arizona State 12 73 1088 9

Harry is arguably the most NFL ready of the lot, and he’s entering a prime situation for success. The Patriots have a glaring need for a weapon in the red zone after losing Rob Gronkowski and, presumably, Josh Gordon will miss most, if not all, of 2019. Harry will encounter hiccups along the way. He may outright disappear from some game scripts or be utilized as a blocker. New England is excellent at varying its game plan from week to week and even within a contest itself — often to the detriment of fantasy owners.

The Patriots will look to the running game as much as realistically possible as Tom Brady continues to age gracefully. They may not have a choice — the aerial targets just aren’t good enough for TB12 to carry the offense. Harry is a No. 3 in fantasy drafts as long as he looks the part throughout the summer months. The coaching staff will focus on getting him as ready as possible for Week 1, and he could produce numbers similar to his final year at ASU if all goes optimally.

D.K. Metcalf | Seattle Seahawks | 6-4, 225 | Ole Miss

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Ole Miss 2 2 13 2 2017 Ole Miss 12 39 646 7 2018 Ole Miss 7 26 569 5

His slide to the late second round was shocking to many observers. It may have been a blessing in disguise for Metcalf, however. He enters a situation with a strong coaching staff, a premier quarterback, a stout rushing game to keep defenses in check, and a clear need for his services without putting all of the weight on his massive shoulders. Injures were troublesome for Metcalf, and he’ll need to stay healthy to have a chance of reaching his potential.

The learning curve will be steep at first, so keep your expectations in check early on. As 2019 wears, he could be among the risers in fantasy. His athletic prowess alone puts him in freakishly rare company. Don’t foolishly overdraft Metcalf, though, and understand this year is about the totality of his contributions. He’ll struggle at times and will also make spectacular plays. The safest view is WR4 with room for growth in the waning months of the season.

Marquise Brown | Baltimore Ravens | 5-10, 160 | Oklahoma

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2017 Oklahoma 13 57 1095 7 2018 Oklahoma 12 75 1318 10

Blessed with elite speed and dynamic ability in traffic, Brown enters a situation in which he could immediately become a WR1 for his team. Willie Snead is the only receiver on the roster with any notable NFL experience. Here’s the glaring concern: A similar player in John Brown was playing well with Joe Flacco last year and then fell off the map with Lamar Jackson starting. Jackson favored Snead and the intermediate game, despite possessing a rocket arm. Maturation could play a major role in how well Jackson favors the tiers of the passing tree, so don’t take it as gospel.

This is more or less the situation: A small-framed rookie with a foot problem (Lisfranc) needs time to get on the same page with a run-first quarterback who is still trying to feel his way through the NFL game. Many fantasy information sites will fall in love with Brown’s wheels. Just be careful with how much you invest in Year 1. He’s a WR4, at best, for now.

Deebo Samuel | San Francisco 49ers | 6-0, 201 | South Carolina

2015 South Carolina 5 12 161 1 2016 South Carolina 10 59 783 1 2017 South Carolina 3 15 250 3 2018 South Carolina 12 62 882 11

Kyle Shanahan likes employing three-wide as much as anyone, and he’ll have an improve cast of receivers to make it happen in 2019. Assuming Jimmy Garoppolo comes back into form without issue, he will have a burner in Marquise Goodwin, a nifty slot man in Dante Pettis, a capable chain-mover in Jordan Matthews, and a strong-willed possession man in Deebo Samuel. Injuries have been a challenge for the former Gamecock, and Shanahan’s system is notoriously complex to master in one year.

Samuel could be best utilized in the red zone, which inflates his fantasy worth to being a flex flier with the right matchups. He’s likely to be overdrafted based on perception, however. In 2020 and beyond, Samuel has strong WR2 or low-end No. 1 potential. Be patient.

Parris Campbell | Indianapolis Colts | 6-1, 205 | Ohio State

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Ohio State 13 13 121 0 2017 Ohio State 13 40 584 3 2018 Ohio State 14 90 1063 12

A vertical threat with some size, Campbell could create a daunting situation for defenses trying to pick their poison with T.Y. Hilton’s long game. Devin Funchess was overpaid in free agency and should have a sizeable role, albeit in a much different fashion than Campbell. The last front office in Indy failed to create the one-two punch with Phillip Dorsett and Hilton. While Campbell needs to improve as a route runner, his sheer athleticism should help create mismatches vs. single coverage.

Players of his nature tend to rely too much on those natural traits, which can lead to inconsistency in fantasy results. Take a stab late in the draft and strap in for a possible roller coaster.

Andy Isabella | Arizona Cardinals | 5-9, 190 | Massachusetts

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2015 Massachusetts 9 2 7 0 2016 Massachusetts 12 62 801 7 2017 Massachusetts 12 65 1020 10 2018 Massachusetts 12 102 1698 13

S.P.E.E.D. … is what he brings to the offense. Isabella ran a 4.31-second 40 at the combine (that’s stupid fast if you’re not into the whole 40 tracking). The production was there with every opportunity in the last three years at UMass, and Isabella could be an immediate contributor in Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid offense.

The best place for him is in the slot, which could pose an issue given how successful Larry Fitzgerald has been in that area of the field. That said, it also could be a slow process for Isabella’s fantasy development. He still has a rookie throwing to him, and the offense is mostly wide open behind Fitz. Given the potential for doing a lot with a little, Isabella belongs on the radar in single-year leagues. Treat him as a late-round flier (no pun intended).

Terry McLaurin | Washington Redskins | 6-0, 202 | Ohio State

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Ohio State 13 11 114 2 2017 Ohio State 14 29 436 6 2018 Ohio State 12 35 701 11

The highlight here is McLaurin is likely to be reunited in the lineup with Dwayne Haskins, which gives him a leg up in terms of chemistry. There is a big void to fill in Washington’s passing attack — also a plus. It starts to get dicey with the lack of playmakers to help alleviate pressure for a rookie whose game is mostly built around speed, and now he has a rookie quarterback as the likely starter. It also is a run-heavy system, somewhat by default because of the receiving situation. McLaurin could develop over time into a strong fantasy contributor. He’s on the fringe of draftable players in 2019 without a strong showing in camp.

Gary Jennings | Seattle Seahawks | 6-1, 214 | West Virginia

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2015 West Virginia 13 7 116 1 2016 West Virginia 13 10 165 2 2017 West Virginia 13 97 1096 1 2018 West Virginia 11 54 917 13

Opportunity is everything in the NFL, specifically for receivers. One can have all of the world’s talent and no chance to display it through a lack of playing time, a poor system fit, or a run-heavy design. Jennings is kind of the opposite — he’s hardly the planet’s best, yet there will be a chance to showcase his skills. This opportunity could greatly expand if Doug Baldwin indeed retires before the season, and we’ve seen Tyler Lockett struggle with injuries at times in his career. Even if both guys are healthy, Jennings may be more NFL-ready than second-round rookie D.K. Metcalf. We’ve seen Pete Carroll ignore draft placement in favor of less heralded dudes who get it and perform well (ahem, Russell Wilson, Chris Carson). Keep close tabs on all of the moving pieces in this receiving corps during the summer: Jennings could emerge.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside | Philadelphia Eagles | 6-3, 221 | Stanford

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Stanford 12 24 379 5 2017 Stanford 12 48 781 9 2018 Stanford 12 63 1059 14

Pure potential alone, Arcega-Whiteside could be the best receiver of this class. He has the skills, size, intelligence and attitude to shine. The main hardship facing him in 2019 will be finding playing time without an injury assist. It’s not a stretch by any sense to imagine DeSean Jackson or Alshon Jeffery missing time due to injury, so either would be his in to increased action. Jeffery being hurt would open a larger role for JJAW. The Eagles want to use more two-tight end sets this year, which even further dampens his chances of seeing action as the fourth receiver. With a possible Nelson Agholor midseason trade, Arcega-Whiteside could become a worthy waiver commodity. Remember his mouthful of a name.

Kelvin Harmon | Washington Redskins | 6-2, 215 | NC State

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 NC State 13 27 462 5 2017 NC State 13 69 1017 4 2018 NC State 12 81 1186 7

Opportunity is a knockin’, and Harmon is in a fine position to answer the door. Washington’s passing game is devoid of playmakers. He’s a proven possession guy and offers enough size to contend in the red zone. Now, the problems will be he hasn’t exactly lived up to his potential 100 percent, and his ability to create separation in the NFL could be problematic. There also is that whole likelihood of a rookie quarterback throwing to him. Oh, and remember that opportunity stuff we went over? It also works against him if no one else can step up to help draw coverage. So, as one can see, this one is a mixed bag. Harmon could emerge as a sleeper rookie if he makes a few moves during the offseason.

Mecole Hardman | Kansas City Chiefs | 5-11, 183 | Georgia

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2017 Georgia 15 25 418 4 2018 Georgia 14 34 532 7

Hardman’s value is directly tied to whatever comes of the Tyreek Hill legal situation. Similarly styled players, the likely utilization for Hardman will come from the slot and in creative ways to take advantage of his game-breaking ability, much how Hill is deployed. Andy Reid loves himself a screen pass or 10 every week, so that’s a logical way to work in the former Bulldog without piling too much onto his plate. Look for reverses, jet sweeps and other gimmick plays to get him the ball in space. Hardman is a name to tie to Hill if his legal uncertainty stretches into the late summer, and even if he is cleared in the eyes of the law, Roger Goodell has proven it doesn’t matter in his courtroom. Hardman is a WR4 gamble if Hill has to sit for an extended period of time.

A.J. Brown | Tennessee Titans | 6-1, 230 | Ole Miss

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Ole Miss 12 29 412 2 2017 Ole Miss 12 75 1252 11 2018 Ole Miss 12 85 1320 6

Tennessee. The Volunteer State. The place where promising wide receivers go to die slow, painful deaths. Brown was extremely successful at catching the rock and generating chain-moving yardage at Mississippi. Now, he’ll be resigned to live out his early career in the fantasy wasteland that is Nashville. Marcus Mariota is an anchor for wideouts, and the coaching staff is committed to running an obscene amount (51-49 … in today’s NFL, balanced is imbalanced). Corey Davis is the most likely target hog of this offense. A first-time offensive coordinator complicates things, too. In best-case scenario, Brown defies the odds to catch a bunch of passes, which is probably like 60 in this offense, and flirts with 800 yards. In the most likely of cases, he is rotated into action and lands 25 balls for roughly 300 yards. Despite his talent and what would be a promising future in just about any other city, Brown is purely a late-round roll of the dice in 2019.

Diontae Johnson | Pittsburgh Steelers | 5-11, 181 | Toledo

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2015 Toledo 11 14 237 3 2017 Toledo 14 74 1278 13 2018 Toledo 13 49 761 8

For as much as people want to compare Johnson and the man he’s effectively replacing in Antonio Brown, they aren’t the same player. Johnson will contend for playing time with Eli Rogers, Donte Moncrief and James Washington as the man picking up JuJu Smith-Schuster’s scraps. Johnson is best suited for the slot, mainly because of his imprecise route running, making Rogers his top competitor for PT. It seems likely the Steelers will play JSS and Moncrief as the primary outside receivers, sprinkling in Washington’s game-changing deep ability. Johnson could have a nice career, although 2019 is poised to be more of a learning campaign than a dominant one.

Hakeem Butler | Arizona Cardinals | 6-6, 225 | Iowa State

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Iowa State 11 9 134 2 2017 Iowa State 13 41 697 7 2018 Iowa State 13 60 1318 9

Butler’s height alone makes him a contender around the stripe. In such a pass-happy system, even a narrowly defined role as a threat in the red zone would make Butler relevant for flier situations. Everyone with enough fantasy experience has fielded a player whose only redeeming quality is an inflated chance of scoring a TD to salvage the lineup spot. Butler easily could be “that guy” in ’19.

Darius Slayton | New York Giants | 6-1, 190 | Auburn

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Auburn 13 15 292 1 2017 Auburn 13 29 643 5 2018 Auburn 11 35 670 5

Slayton, a fifth-round choice, enters a receiving stable that has room for someone to step up. Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard anchor the top spots in the target order on any given play, leaving Corey Coleman, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard and Cody Latimer as the primary veteran challengers for the remaining looks among the wideouts. Follow the battle in the offseason to see if Slayton will have a legitimate opportunity in 2019.

Miles Boykin | Baltimore Ravens | 6-4, 228 | Notre Dame

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Notre Dame 12 6 81 1 2017 Notre Dame 12 12 253 2 2018 Notre Dame 13 59 872 8

When Willie Snead is the most decorated receiver on your roster, just about anyone is in play for a major role in the passing game. Boykin has just one year of noteworthy experience as a Golden Domer and should be considered an ascending player. His size will help in the red zone, but this remains a run-first offense with an erratic passer in Lamar Jackson. The third-round wide receiver should battle 2018 fifth-round pick Jordan Lasley for a starting spot on the outside.

John Ursua | Seattle Seahawks | 5-9, 178 | Hawaii

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Hawaii 14 53 652 3 2017 Hawaii 6 47 667 5 2018 Hawaii 13 89 1343 16

Huge production in his final year at Hawaii is encouraging, and so is Seattle’s dire wide receiver situation. Reports suggest Doug Baldwin could hang ’em up before the season kicks off, and fellow rookie D.K. Metcalf is hardly a finished product. Tyler Lockett’s injury history could make Ursua a waiver-wire darling at some point. Ursua would have a much better chance at producing if Baldwin is unable to fill the slot role, where he played two-thirds of his snaps last year.

Scott Miller | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 5-9, 174 | Bowling Green

Year Team GP Rec Yds TD 2015 Bowling Green State 10 7 29 0 2016 Bowling Green State 12 74 968 10 2017 Bowling Green State 12 63 722 4 2018 Bowling Green State 11 71 1148 9

If a clear opportunity presents itself, Miller has the talent to make some noise. He’ll have to beat out Breshad Perriman for No. 3 looks as a wideout, and that still places him behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin — a possible 1,000-yard duo. Don’t forget tight end O.J. Howard. Tuck away Miller’s name in case of an injury to one of these three.

Riley Ridley | Chicago Bears | 6-2, 200 | Georgia

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Georgia 11 12 238 2 2017 Georgia 14 14 218 2 2018 Georgia 14 44 570 9

One day, Ridley could be a dynamic player in the NFL. He wasn’t utilized much in Georgia’s run-heavy scheme, and he has a ways to go in terms of learning nuances of the trade. However, his biggest enemy in 2019 may be being low man on the totem pole. The Bears have Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel and Cordarrelle Patterson likely ahead of the rookie. Plus, two guys in the backfield and a pair of tight ends will steal opportunities. This may be a redshirt year for Ridley.

Jalen Hurd | San Francisco 49ers | 6-4, 228 | Baylor

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2014 Tennessee 13 35 221 2 2015 Tennessee 13 22 190 2 2016 Tennessee 8 10 81 2 2018 Baylor 12 69 946 4

Hurd is extremely versatile and can line up everywhere, including running back, wideout and tight end. He’ll be moved all around by Kyle Shanahan, which gives him a reasonable chance at producing, albeit in obscure ways. That said, he’ll be impossible to play in 2019 fantasy leagues and doesn’t belong in lineups.

KeeSean Johnson | Arizona Cardinals | 6-2, 200 | Fresno State

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2015 Fresno State 12 37 337 2 2016 Fresno State 12 66 773 6 2017 Fresno State 14 77 1013 8 2018 Fresno State 14 95 1340 8

Rather productive as a possession man in the last two seasons at Fresno State, the other KeeSean Johnson enters an offense that will spend plenty of time going five-wide and chucking the rock like crazy. There is a crack of daylight here, so don’t write him off entirely. However, he’ll need a strong camp and a helping hand to matter in any 2019 setup.

Dillon Mitchell | Minnesota Vikings | 6-2, 189 | Oregon

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2016 Oregon 6 2 9 0 2017 Oregon 12 42 517 4 2018 Oregon 13 75 1184 10

Mitchell, like fellow seventh-round receiver Olabisi Johnson, has an outside shot at winning the No. 3 job. The Oregon junior is a little more polished than Johnson and slightly closer to having a shot at seeing work on Sundays. That said, he’s still a million miles from having fantasy relevance.

Hunter Renfrow | Oakland Raiders | 5-10, 180 | Clemson

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2015 Clemson 15 33 492 5 2016 Clemson 11 44 495 6 2017 Clemson 14 60 602 3 2018 Clemson 15 49 544 1

We’ve seen flashes of brilliance and clutch play from Renfrow in the SEC, and it was obvious during the draft how much respect Raiders GM Mike Mayock has for the conference. A slot receiver through and through, Renfrow will battle veteran J.J. Nelson for time. Assuming Renfrow wins, he’s a DFS gamble or a flex flier in the deepest of leagues — still buried under an avalanche of targets for Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams (plus the RBs). For now, treat Renfrow as an undraftable player and presume Nelson has the upper hand.

Olabisi Johnson | Minnesota Vikings | 6-0, 204 | Colorado State

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2015 Colorado State 13 2 15 1 2016 Colorado State 13 28 613 4 2017 Colorado State 12 41 595 2 2018 Colorado State 11 54 796 4

The No. 3 gig is anyone’s to be had in Minny, including the seventh-round Johnson. He’s mostly a glorified possession guy with a little bit of open-field ability. Watch how the battle plays out in camp. Even if he wins, we’re still talking about an undraftable player.

Marcus Green | Atlanta Falcons | 5-8, 190 | Louisiana-Monroe

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2015 Louisiana-Monroe 12 62 687 6 2016 Louisiana-Monroe 12 36 344 4 2017 Louisiana-Monroe 12 54 812 5 2018 Louisiana-Monroe 12 50 855 8

Green is a developmental player and will begin his NFL journey buried in the pecking order, provided he even makes the roster.

Terry Godwin | Carolina Panthers | 5-11, 168 | Georgia

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2015 Georgia 13 35 379 2 2016 Georgia 13 38 397 0 2017 Georgia 15 38 639 6 2018 Georgia 12 22 373 3

A seventh-round pick, Godwin will need some help and a little luck to ascend the depth chart to any meaningful degree in 2019. Stay away in all formats.

Juwann Winfree | Denver Broncos | 6-1, 210 | Colorado

Year Team GP Rec Yards TD 2014 Maryland 6 11 158 2 2017 Colorado 7 21 325 2 2018 Colorado 8 28 324 2

The sixth-rounder has an uphill battle to make the final roster and profiles as a practice squader for now.