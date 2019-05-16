USA Today Sports

Fantasy football's top performances of the last 10 seasons

Statistical Analysis

May 16, 2019

There admittedly isn’t a heck of a lot to glean from this for 2019 fantasy football drafts, but it is always fun to take a look back at positional trends and what has transpired over the past 10 seasons. Everyone likes recalling that time they drafted a stud player on the way to a championship season, and these lists definitely will make you reminisce.

Take notice of the potential trends and data suggesting that quarterbacks and passing in general isn’t quite as big of a deal in fantasy as it may feel sometimes.

(Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

Overall

Rk
Player
Pos
Team
FPts
Year
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
FPts
Year
1
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
496.8
2013
26
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
398.5
2015
2
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
494.1
2018
27
Deshaun Watson
QB
HOU
397.4
2018
3
Drew Brees
QB
NO
472.4
2011
28
Chris Johnson
RB
TEN
396.9
2009
4
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
455.9
2011
29
Arian Foster
RB
HOU
395.8
2010
5
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
455.5
2015
30
Drew Brees
QB
NO
392.4
2014
6
Tom Brady
QB
NE
446.9
2011
31
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
391.6
2012
7
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
442.4
2014
32
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
390.0
2014
8
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
442.3
2016
33
Todd Gurley
RB
LAR
387.3
2017
9
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
441.2
2011
34
Jared Goff
QB
LAR
385.2
2018
10
Drew Brees
QB
NO
437.5
2013
35
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
383.8
2012
11
Drew Brees
QB
NO
437.4
2012
36
Saquon Barkley
RB
NYG
383.8
2018
12
Matthew Stafford
QB
DET
423.7
2011
37
Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
382.2
2015
13
Drew Brees
QB
NO
422.4
2016
38
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
382.1
2016
14
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
420.3
2018
39
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
382.1
2012
15
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
416.7
2018
40
Jamaal Charles
RB
KC
382.1
2013
16
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
411.8
2017
41
Carson Palmer
QB
ARI
382.0
2015
17
David Johnson
RB
ARI
411.8
2016
42
Christian McCaffrey
RB
CAR
381.5
2018
18
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
410.9
2016
43
Kirk Cousins
QB
WAS
379.9
2016
19
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
410.0
2014
44
Drew Brees
QB
NO
379.3
2015
20
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
409.1
2012
45
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
378.3
2014
21
Tom Brady
QB
NE
405.8
2015
46
Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
378.1
2014
22
Tom Brady
QB
NE
404.6
2012
47
Andy Dalton
QB
CIN
377.1
2013
23
Blake Bortles
QB
JAC
404.4
2015
48
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
374.7
2014
24
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
402.1
2009
49
Ray Rice
RB
BAL
372.8
2011
25
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
400.5
2018
50
Julio Jones
WR
ATL
371.1
2015

When mixing positions together, it comes as no surprise to see quarterbacks thoroughly dominate the ranking. We have 16 passers before reaching a different positional player (David Johnson in 2016) to lead the league in fantasy scoring (PPR). No other non-QB appears until the 28th-best performance (2009’s Chris Johnson). If nothing else, use this as visual evidence that quarterbacks can wait in fantasy drafts.

(Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports)

Quarterbacks

Rk
Player
Team
G
FPts
FPts/G
Year
Rk
Player
Team
G
FPts
FPts/G
Year
1
Peyton Manning
DEN
16
496.8
31.0
2013
26
Deshaun Watson
HOU
16
397.4
24.8
2018
2
Patrick Mahomes
KC
16
494.1
30.9
2018
27
Drew Brees
NO
16
392.4
24.5
2014
3
Drew Brees
NO
16
472.4
29.5
2011
28
Cam Newton
CAR
16
391.6
24.5
2012
4
Aaron Rodgers
GB
15
455.9
30.4
2011
29
Peyton Manning
DEN
16
390.0
24.4
2014
5
Cam Newton
CAR
16
455.5
28.5
2015
30
Jared Goff
LAR
16
385.2
24.1
2018
6
Tom Brady
NE
16
446.9
27.9
2011
31
Matt Ryan
ATL
16
383.8
24.0
2012
7
Andrew Luck
IND
16
442.4
27.6
2014
32
Andrew Luck
IND
15
382.1
25.5
2016
8
Aaron Rodgers
GB
16
442.3
27.6
2016
33
Peyton Manning
DEN
16
382.1
23.9
2012
9
Cam Newton
CAR
16
441.2
27.6
2011
34
Carson Palmer
ARI
16
382.0
23.9
2015
10
Drew Brees
NO
16
437.5
27.3
2013
35
Kirk Cousins
WAS
16
379.9
23.7
2016
11
Drew Brees
NO
16
437.4
27.3
2012
36
Drew Brees
NO
15
379.3
25.3
2015
12
Matthew Stafford
DET
16
423.7
26.5
2011
37
Ben Roethlisberger
PIT
16
378.3
23.6
2014
13
Drew Brees
NO
16
422.4
26.4
2016
38
Andy Dalton
CIN
16
377.1
23.6
2013
14
Ben Roethlisberger
PIT
16
420.3
26.3
2018
39
Russell Wilson
SEA
16
374.7
23.4
2014
15
Matt Ryan
ATL
16
416.7
26.0
2018
40
Drew Brees
NO
15
370.7
24.7
2009
16
Russell Wilson
SEA
16
411.8
25.7
2017
41
Eli Manning
NYG
16
370.2
23.1
2011
17
Matt Ryan
ATL
16
410.9
25.7
2016
42
Peyton Manning
IND
16
368.8
23.1
2010
18
Aaron Rodgers
GB
16
410.0
25.6
2014
43
Tony Romo
DAL
16
368.1
23.0
2012
19
Aaron Rodgers
GB
16
409.1
25.6
2012
44
Eli Manning
NYG
16
367.9
23.0
2015
20
Tom Brady
NE
16
405.8
25.4
2015
45
Matthew Stafford
DET
16
367.8
23.0
2013
21
Tom Brady
NE
16
404.6
25.3
2012
46
Aaron Rodgers
GB
15
367.7
24.5
2010
22
Blake Bortles
JAC
16
404.4
25.3
2015
47
Andrew Luck
IND
16
366.2
22.9
2012
23
Aaron Rodgers
GB
16
402.1
25.1
2009
48
Robert Griffin III
WAS
15
365.9
24.4
2012
24
Andrew Luck
IND
16
400.5
25.0
2018
49
Matthew Stafford
DET
16
365.1
22.8
2012
25
Russell Wilson
SEA
16
398.5
24.9
2015
50
Cam Newton
CAR
16
364.5
22.8
2017

Just three of the top 15 efforts came from the last two years, which is moderately surprising given the emphasis on passing in today’s NFL. However, there are more good fantasy quarterbacks of late even if there hasn’t been a wealth of elite passers. Nothing really jumps out as surprising in the above table … maybe it is because we are bashed over the heads with quarterback stats at every turn.

(Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports)

Running backs

Rk
Player
Team
G
FPts
FPts/G
Year
Rk
Player
Team
G
FPts
FPts/G
Year
1
David Johnson
ARI
16
411.8
25.7
2016
26
Alvin Kamara
NO
16
315.4
19.7
2017
2
Chris Johnson
TEN
16
396.9
24.8
2009
27
Doug Martin
TB
16
313.6
19.6
2012
3
Arian Foster
HOU
16
395.8
24.7
2010
28
Arian Foster
HOU
13
309.1
23.8
2011
4
Todd Gurley
LAR
15
387.3
25.8
2017
29
Maurice Jones-Drew
JAC
16
307.0
19.2
2011
5
Saquon Barkley
NYG
16
383.8
24.0
2018
30
Marshawn Lynch
SEA
16
306.3
19.1
2014
6
Jamaal Charles
KC
15
382.1
25.5
2013
31
Arian Foster
HOU
16
304.8
19.1
2012
7
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
16
381.5
23.8
2018
32
Peyton Hillis
CLE
16
304.4
19.0
2010
8
Ray Rice
BAL
16
372.8
23.3
2011
33
LeSean McCoy
PHI
15
299.2
19.9
2010
9
Le’Veon Bell
PIT
16
370.5
23.2
2014
34
LeSean McCoy
BUF
15
297.3
19.8
2016
10
Todd Gurley
LAR
14
368.1
26.3
2018
35
Kareem Hunt
KC
16
297.2
18.6
2017
11
DeMarco Murray
DAL
16
361.1
22.6
2014
36
Knowshon Moreno
DEN
16
296.7
18.5
2013
12
Adrian Peterson
MIN
16
349.4
21.8
2012
37
DeMarco Murray
TEN
16
291.4
18.2
2016
13
Alvin Kamara
NO
15
348.2
23.2
2018
38
Jamaal Charles
KC
16
286.5
17.9
2010
14
Matt Forte
CHI
16
346.6
21.7
2014
39
Melvin Gordon
LAC
16
286.5
17.9
2017
15
Le’Veon Bell
PIT
15
345.6
23.0
2017
40
Devonta Freeman
ATL
16
286.1
17.9
2016
16
Matt Forte
CHI
16
340.3
21.3
2013
41
Mark Ingram
NO
16
284.0
17.8
2017
17
Adrian Peterson
MIN
16
333.5
20.8
2009
42
Ray Rice
BAL
16
283.1
17.7
2012
18
LeSean McCoy
PHI
16
332.7
20.8
2013
43
Frank Gore
SF
14
282.6
20.2
2009
19
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
15
331.2
22.1
2018
44
James Conner
PIT
13
280.0
21.5
2018
20
LeSean McCoy
PHI
15
330.4
22.0
2011
45
Adrian Peterson
MIN
15
277.9
18.5
2010
21
Ray Rice
BAL
16
330.1
20.6
2009
46
Marshawn Lynch
SEA
16
277.3
17.3
2013
22
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
15
327.4
21.8
2016
47
Chris Johnson
TEN
16
276.9
17.3
2010
23
Maurice Jones-Drew
JAC
16
325.5
20.3
2009
48
Ray Rice
BAL
16
276.9
17.3
2010
24
Devonta Freeman
ATL
15
320.9
21.4
2015
49
Eddie Lacy
GB
16
276.6
17.3
2014
25
Le’Veon Bell
PIT
12
317.4
26.5
2016
50
James White
NE
16
276.6
17.3
2018

For those of us who have played fantasy sports for more than two decades, it’s kind of neat to see running backs from the past three years making up 50 percent of the top 10. Viva la RB! Le’Veon Bell appears three times in the top 25 and that is without playing last year. Would you believe James White’s 2018 catch-fest was a top-50 season in the last 10 years? LeSean McCoy has certainly put his stamp on the past decade of fantasy action. And how good was Saquon Barkley’s rookie year? Better question: How many more top-five outputs does he have in him over the next 10 years?

(Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports)

Wide receivers

Rk
Player
Team
G
FPts
FPts/G
Year
Rk
Player
Team
G
FPts
FPts/G
Year
1
Antonio Brown
PIT
16
382.2
23.9
2015
26
Antonio Brown
PIT
16
308.2
19.3
2013
2
Antonio Brown
PIT
16
378.1
23.6
2014
27
Adam Thielen
MIN
16
307.3
19.2
2018
3
Julio Jones
ATL
16
371.1
23.2
2015
28
Antonio Brown
PIT
15
307.3
20.5
2016
4
Calvin Johnson
DET
16
361.2
22.6
2011
29
Jordy Nelson
GB
16
306.7
19.2
2016
5
Calvin Johnson
DET
16
348.4
21.8
2012
30
A.J. Green
CIN
16
306.6
19.2
2013
6
Brandon Marshall
NYJ
16
343.2
21.5
2015
31
Calvin Johnson
DET
14
304.9
21.8
2013
7
Demaryius Thomas
DEN
16
338.9
21.2
2014
32
Allen Robinson
JAC
16
304.0
19.0
2015
8
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
16
337.5
21.1
2018
33
A.J. Green
CIN
16
301.8
18.9
2012
9
Wes Welker
NE
16
336.3
21.0
2011
34
Dez Bryant
DAL
16
301.7
18.9
2012
10
Brandon Marshall
CHI
16
334.6
20.9
2012
35
Brandon Marshall
CHI
16
301.5
18.8
2013
11
Julio Jones
ATL
16
329.8
20.6
2018
36
Mike Evans
TB
16
300.1
18.8
2016
12
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
16
329.1
20.6
2015
37
Emmanuel Sanders
DEN
16
299.8
18.7
2014
13
Tyreek Hill
KC
16
328.0
20.5
2018
38
Julio Jones
ATL
15
299.4
20.0
2014
14
Jordy Nelson
GB
16
327.9
20.5
2014
39
Odell Beckham Jr.
NYG
16
298.6
18.7
2016
15
Davante Adams
GB
15
327.6
21.8
2018
40
Demaryius Thomas
DEN
16
298.2
18.6
2012
16
Antonio Brown
PIT
15
323.7
21.6
2018
41
Odell Beckham Jr.
NYG
12
297.0
24.8
2014
17
Michael Thomas
NO
16
319.5
20.0
2018
42
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
16
296.9
18.6
2018
18
Odell Beckham Jr.
NYG
15
319.3
21.3
2015
43
Dez Bryant
DAL
16
296.0
18.5
2013
19
Demaryius Thomas
DEN
16
319.0
19.9
2013
44
Andre Johnson
HOU
16
295.8
18.5
2012
20
Dez Bryant
DAL
16
316.0
19.8
2014
45
Randall Cobb
GB
16
295.4
18.5
2014
21
Josh Gordon
CLE
14
314.4
22.5
2013
46
Wes Welker
NE
16
291.4
18.2
2012
22
Roddy White
ATL
16
314.2
19.6
2010
47
Victor Cruz
NYG
16
289.9
18.1
2011
23
Andre Johnson
HOU
16
312.9
19.6
2009
48
Randy Moss
NE
16
287.4
18.0
2009
24
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
15
311.8
20.8
2017
49
Mike Evans
TB
16
286.4
17.9
2018
25
Antonio Brown
PIT
14
308.3
22.0
2017
50
Reggie Wayne
IND
16
286.4
17.9
2009

There isn’t a great deal of variety among the top 50, and it’s glaringly obvious which wideouts dominated the top 10. Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson and Brandon Marshall own 60 percent of the first 10 places. Then we see plenty more of AB sprinkled throughout, and DeAndre Hopkins is making a strong case for himself over the last two seasons with a pair of top-24 placements.

(Jay Biggerstaff, USA TODAY Sports)

Tight ends

Rk
Player
Team
G
FPts
FPts/G
Year
Rk
Player
Team
G
FPts
FPts/G
Year
1
Rob Gronkowski
NE
16
330.9
20.7
2011
26
Travis Kelce
KC
16
221.0
13.8
2016
2
Jimmy Graham
NO
16
303.5
19.0
2013
27
Greg Olsen
CAR
16
220.8
13.8
2014
3
Travis Kelce
KC
16
296.6
18.5
2018
28
Martellus Bennett
CHI
16
217.6
13.6
2014
4
Jimmy Graham
NO
16
296.0
18.5
2011
29
Aaron Hernandez
NE
14
216.5
15.5
2011
5
Zach Ertz
PHI
16
280.3
17.5
2018
30
Julius Thomas
DEN
14
215.8
15.4
2013
6
Dallas Clark
IND
16
271.7
17.0
2009
31
Vernon Davis
SF
15
215.0
14.3
2013
7
Rob Gronkowski
NE
15
266.4
17.8
2014
32
Tony Gonzalez
ATL
16
214.7
13.4
2013
8
George Kittle
SF
16
256.7
16.0
2018
33
Jordan Cameron
CLE
15
213.7
14.2
2013
9
Rob Gronkowski
NE
15
255.6
17.0
2015
34
Tony Gonzalez
ATL
16
209.5
13.1
2011
10
Vernon Davis
SF
16
252.5
15.8
2009
35
Jason Witten
DAL
16
209.0
13.1
2009
11
Jason Witten
DAL
16
248.2
15.5
2010
36
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
16
209.0
13.1
2016
12
Jordan Reed
WAS
14
248.2
17.7
2015
37
Jason Witten
DAL
16
206.1
12.9
2013
13
Antonio Gates
SD
16
242.7
15.2
2009
38
Tony Gonzalez
ATL
16
205.7
12.9
2009
14
Delanie Walker
TEN
15
242.4
16.2
2015
39
Greg Olsen
CAR
16
205.3
12.8
2016
15
Gary Barnidge
CLE
16
237.3
14.8
2015
40
Zach Ertz
PHI
14
204.4
14.6
2017
16
Jimmy Graham
NO
15
237.2
15.8
2012
41
Jason Witten
DAL
16
203.2
12.7
2011
17
Travis Kelce
KC
15
235.5
15.7
2017
42
Heath Miller
PIT
15
200.6
13.4
2012
18
Tony Gonzalez
ATL
16
234.0
14.6
2012
43
Rob Gronkowski
NE
11
200.0
18.2
2012
19
Jimmy Graham
NO
15
233.9
15.6
2014
44
Kellen Winslow
TB
16
196.1
12.3
2009
20
Jason Witten
DAL
16
231.9
14.5
2012
45
Jared Cook
OAK
16
193.6
12.1
2018
21
Greg Olsen
CAR
16
229.4
14.3
2015
46
Jimmy Graham
SEA
16
193.3
12.1
2016
22
Rob Gronkowski
NE
13
225.3
17.3
2017
47
Ben Watson
NO
16
192.5
12.0
2015
23
Eric Ebron
IND
16
224.2
14.0
2018
48
Tyler Eifert
CIN
13
191.5
14.7
2015
24
Antonio Gates
SD
16
223.1
13.9
2014
49
Heath Miller
PIT
16
190.9
11.9
2009
25
Brent Celek
PHI
16
221.1
13.8
2009
50
Brandon Pettigrew
DET
16
190.7
11.9
2011

Three of the top eight performances in the last 10 years occurred last season. Keep an eye on this potentially developing trend given the way NFL offenses are flexing the position into the slot more than ever before. The 2015 season of tight end production was quite strong, as well, and the next year the top TE finished 26th. Take that for what you will … much of this statistical information won’t translate into ironclad fantasy data sets.

