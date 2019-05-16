Fantasy football's top performances of the last 10 seasons

There admittedly isn’t a heck of a lot to glean from this for 2019 fantasy football drafts, but it is always fun to take a look back at positional trends and what has transpired over the past 10 seasons. Everyone likes recalling that time they drafted a stud player on the way to a championship season, and these lists definitely will make you reminisce.

Take notice of the potential trends and data suggesting that quarterbacks and passing in general isn’t quite as big of a deal in fantasy as it may feel sometimes.

Overall

Rk Player Pos Team FPts Year Rk Player Pos Team FPts Year 1 Peyton Manning QB DEN 496.8 2013 26 Russell Wilson QB SEA 398.5 2015 2 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 494.1 2018 27 Deshaun Watson QB HOU 397.4 2018 3 Drew Brees QB NO 472.4 2011 28 Chris Johnson RB TEN 396.9 2009 4 Aaron Rodgers QB GB 455.9 2011 29 Arian Foster RB HOU 395.8 2010 5 Cam Newton QB CAR 455.5 2015 30 Drew Brees QB NO 392.4 2014 6 Tom Brady QB NE 446.9 2011 31 Cam Newton QB CAR 391.6 2012 7 Andrew Luck QB IND 442.4 2014 32 Peyton Manning QB DEN 390.0 2014 8 Aaron Rodgers QB GB 442.3 2016 33 Todd Gurley RB LAR 387.3 2017 9 Cam Newton QB CAR 441.2 2011 34 Jared Goff QB LAR 385.2 2018 10 Drew Brees QB NO 437.5 2013 35 Matt Ryan QB ATL 383.8 2012 11 Drew Brees QB NO 437.4 2012 36 Saquon Barkley RB NYG 383.8 2018 12 Matthew Stafford QB DET 423.7 2011 37 Antonio Brown WR PIT 382.2 2015 13 Drew Brees QB NO 422.4 2016 38 Andrew Luck QB IND 382.1 2016 14 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 420.3 2018 39 Peyton Manning QB DEN 382.1 2012 15 Matt Ryan QB ATL 416.7 2018 40 Jamaal Charles RB KC 382.1 2013 16 Russell Wilson QB SEA 411.8 2017 41 Carson Palmer QB ARI 382.0 2015 17 David Johnson RB ARI 411.8 2016 42 Christian McCaffrey RB CAR 381.5 2018 18 Matt Ryan QB ATL 410.9 2016 43 Kirk Cousins QB WAS 379.9 2016 19 Aaron Rodgers QB GB 410.0 2014 44 Drew Brees QB NO 379.3 2015 20 Aaron Rodgers QB GB 409.1 2012 45 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 378.3 2014 21 Tom Brady QB NE 405.8 2015 46 Antonio Brown WR PIT 378.1 2014 22 Tom Brady QB NE 404.6 2012 47 Andy Dalton QB CIN 377.1 2013 23 Blake Bortles QB JAC 404.4 2015 48 Russell Wilson QB SEA 374.7 2014 24 Aaron Rodgers QB GB 402.1 2009 49 Ray Rice RB BAL 372.8 2011 25 Andrew Luck QB IND 400.5 2018 50 Julio Jones WR ATL 371.1 2015

When mixing positions together, it comes as no surprise to see quarterbacks thoroughly dominate the ranking. We have 16 passers before reaching a different positional player (David Johnson in 2016) to lead the league in fantasy scoring (PPR). No other non-QB appears until the 28th-best performance (2009’s Chris Johnson). If nothing else, use this as visual evidence that quarterbacks can wait in fantasy drafts.

Quarterbacks

Rk Player Team G FPts FPts/G Year Rk Player Team G FPts FPts/G Year 1 Peyton Manning DEN 16 496.8 31.0 2013 26 Deshaun Watson HOU 16 397.4 24.8 2018 2 Patrick Mahomes KC 16 494.1 30.9 2018 27 Drew Brees NO 16 392.4 24.5 2014 3 Drew Brees NO 16 472.4 29.5 2011 28 Cam Newton CAR 16 391.6 24.5 2012 4 Aaron Rodgers GB 15 455.9 30.4 2011 29 Peyton Manning DEN 16 390.0 24.4 2014 5 Cam Newton CAR 16 455.5 28.5 2015 30 Jared Goff LAR 16 385.2 24.1 2018 6 Tom Brady NE 16 446.9 27.9 2011 31 Matt Ryan ATL 16 383.8 24.0 2012 7 Andrew Luck IND 16 442.4 27.6 2014 32 Andrew Luck IND 15 382.1 25.5 2016 8 Aaron Rodgers GB 16 442.3 27.6 2016 33 Peyton Manning DEN 16 382.1 23.9 2012 9 Cam Newton CAR 16 441.2 27.6 2011 34 Carson Palmer ARI 16 382.0 23.9 2015 10 Drew Brees NO 16 437.5 27.3 2013 35 Kirk Cousins WAS 16 379.9 23.7 2016 11 Drew Brees NO 16 437.4 27.3 2012 36 Drew Brees NO 15 379.3 25.3 2015 12 Matthew Stafford DET 16 423.7 26.5 2011 37 Ben Roethlisberger PIT 16 378.3 23.6 2014 13 Drew Brees NO 16 422.4 26.4 2016 38 Andy Dalton CIN 16 377.1 23.6 2013 14 Ben Roethlisberger PIT 16 420.3 26.3 2018 39 Russell Wilson SEA 16 374.7 23.4 2014 15 Matt Ryan ATL 16 416.7 26.0 2018 40 Drew Brees NO 15 370.7 24.7 2009 16 Russell Wilson SEA 16 411.8 25.7 2017 41 Eli Manning NYG 16 370.2 23.1 2011 17 Matt Ryan ATL 16 410.9 25.7 2016 42 Peyton Manning IND 16 368.8 23.1 2010 18 Aaron Rodgers GB 16 410.0 25.6 2014 43 Tony Romo DAL 16 368.1 23.0 2012 19 Aaron Rodgers GB 16 409.1 25.6 2012 44 Eli Manning NYG 16 367.9 23.0 2015 20 Tom Brady NE 16 405.8 25.4 2015 45 Matthew Stafford DET 16 367.8 23.0 2013 21 Tom Brady NE 16 404.6 25.3 2012 46 Aaron Rodgers GB 15 367.7 24.5 2010 22 Blake Bortles JAC 16 404.4 25.3 2015 47 Andrew Luck IND 16 366.2 22.9 2012 23 Aaron Rodgers GB 16 402.1 25.1 2009 48 Robert Griffin III WAS 15 365.9 24.4 2012 24 Andrew Luck IND 16 400.5 25.0 2018 49 Matthew Stafford DET 16 365.1 22.8 2012 25 Russell Wilson SEA 16 398.5 24.9 2015 50 Cam Newton CAR 16 364.5 22.8 2017

Just three of the top 15 efforts came from the last two years, which is moderately surprising given the emphasis on passing in today’s NFL. However, there are more good fantasy quarterbacks of late even if there hasn’t been a wealth of elite passers. Nothing really jumps out as surprising in the above table … maybe it is because we are bashed over the heads with quarterback stats at every turn.

Running backs

Rk Player Team G FPts FPts/G Year Rk Player Team G FPts FPts/G Year 1 David Johnson ARI 16 411.8 25.7 2016 26 Alvin Kamara NO 16 315.4 19.7 2017 2 Chris Johnson TEN 16 396.9 24.8 2009 27 Doug Martin TB 16 313.6 19.6 2012 3 Arian Foster HOU 16 395.8 24.7 2010 28 Arian Foster HOU 13 309.1 23.8 2011 4 Todd Gurley LAR 15 387.3 25.8 2017 29 Maurice Jones-Drew JAC 16 307.0 19.2 2011 5 Saquon Barkley NYG 16 383.8 24.0 2018 30 Marshawn Lynch SEA 16 306.3 19.1 2014 6 Jamaal Charles KC 15 382.1 25.5 2013 31 Arian Foster HOU 16 304.8 19.1 2012 7 Christian McCaffrey CAR 16 381.5 23.8 2018 32 Peyton Hillis CLE 16 304.4 19.0 2010 8 Ray Rice BAL 16 372.8 23.3 2011 33 LeSean McCoy PHI 15 299.2 19.9 2010 9 Le’Veon Bell PIT 16 370.5 23.2 2014 34 LeSean McCoy BUF 15 297.3 19.8 2016 10 Todd Gurley LAR 14 368.1 26.3 2018 35 Kareem Hunt KC 16 297.2 18.6 2017 11 DeMarco Murray DAL 16 361.1 22.6 2014 36 Knowshon Moreno DEN 16 296.7 18.5 2013 12 Adrian Peterson MIN 16 349.4 21.8 2012 37 DeMarco Murray TEN 16 291.4 18.2 2016 13 Alvin Kamara NO 15 348.2 23.2 2018 38 Jamaal Charles KC 16 286.5 17.9 2010 14 Matt Forte CHI 16 346.6 21.7 2014 39 Melvin Gordon LAC 16 286.5 17.9 2017 15 Le’Veon Bell PIT 15 345.6 23.0 2017 40 Devonta Freeman ATL 16 286.1 17.9 2016 16 Matt Forte CHI 16 340.3 21.3 2013 41 Mark Ingram NO 16 284.0 17.8 2017 17 Adrian Peterson MIN 16 333.5 20.8 2009 42 Ray Rice BAL 16 283.1 17.7 2012 18 LeSean McCoy PHI 16 332.7 20.8 2013 43 Frank Gore SF 14 282.6 20.2 2009 19 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 15 331.2 22.1 2018 44 James Conner PIT 13 280.0 21.5 2018 20 LeSean McCoy PHI 15 330.4 22.0 2011 45 Adrian Peterson MIN 15 277.9 18.5 2010 21 Ray Rice BAL 16 330.1 20.6 2009 46 Marshawn Lynch SEA 16 277.3 17.3 2013 22 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 15 327.4 21.8 2016 47 Chris Johnson TEN 16 276.9 17.3 2010 23 Maurice Jones-Drew JAC 16 325.5 20.3 2009 48 Ray Rice BAL 16 276.9 17.3 2010 24 Devonta Freeman ATL 15 320.9 21.4 2015 49 Eddie Lacy GB 16 276.6 17.3 2014 25 Le’Veon Bell PIT 12 317.4 26.5 2016 50 James White NE 16 276.6 17.3 2018

For those of us who have played fantasy sports for more than two decades, it’s kind of neat to see running backs from the past three years making up 50 percent of the top 10. Viva la RB! Le’Veon Bell appears three times in the top 25 and that is without playing last year. Would you believe James White’s 2018 catch-fest was a top-50 season in the last 10 years? LeSean McCoy has certainly put his stamp on the past decade of fantasy action. And how good was Saquon Barkley’s rookie year? Better question: How many more top-five outputs does he have in him over the next 10 years?

Wide receivers

Rk Player Team G FPts FPts/G Year Rk Player Team G FPts FPts/G Year 1 Antonio Brown PIT 16 382.2 23.9 2015 26 Antonio Brown PIT 16 308.2 19.3 2013 2 Antonio Brown PIT 16 378.1 23.6 2014 27 Adam Thielen MIN 16 307.3 19.2 2018 3 Julio Jones ATL 16 371.1 23.2 2015 28 Antonio Brown PIT 15 307.3 20.5 2016 4 Calvin Johnson DET 16 361.2 22.6 2011 29 Jordy Nelson GB 16 306.7 19.2 2016 5 Calvin Johnson DET 16 348.4 21.8 2012 30 A.J. Green CIN 16 306.6 19.2 2013 6 Brandon Marshall NYJ 16 343.2 21.5 2015 31 Calvin Johnson DET 14 304.9 21.8 2013 7 Demaryius Thomas DEN 16 338.9 21.2 2014 32 Allen Robinson JAC 16 304.0 19.0 2015 8 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 16 337.5 21.1 2018 33 A.J. Green CIN 16 301.8 18.9 2012 9 Wes Welker NE 16 336.3 21.0 2011 34 Dez Bryant DAL 16 301.7 18.9 2012 10 Brandon Marshall CHI 16 334.6 20.9 2012 35 Brandon Marshall CHI 16 301.5 18.8 2013 11 Julio Jones ATL 16 329.8 20.6 2018 36 Mike Evans TB 16 300.1 18.8 2016 12 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 16 329.1 20.6 2015 37 Emmanuel Sanders DEN 16 299.8 18.7 2014 13 Tyreek Hill KC 16 328.0 20.5 2018 38 Julio Jones ATL 15 299.4 20.0 2014 14 Jordy Nelson GB 16 327.9 20.5 2014 39 Odell Beckham Jr. NYG 16 298.6 18.7 2016 15 Davante Adams GB 15 327.6 21.8 2018 40 Demaryius Thomas DEN 16 298.2 18.6 2012 16 Antonio Brown PIT 15 323.7 21.6 2018 41 Odell Beckham Jr. NYG 12 297.0 24.8 2014 17 Michael Thomas NO 16 319.5 20.0 2018 42 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 16 296.9 18.6 2018 18 Odell Beckham Jr. NYG 15 319.3 21.3 2015 43 Dez Bryant DAL 16 296.0 18.5 2013 19 Demaryius Thomas DEN 16 319.0 19.9 2013 44 Andre Johnson HOU 16 295.8 18.5 2012 20 Dez Bryant DAL 16 316.0 19.8 2014 45 Randall Cobb GB 16 295.4 18.5 2014 21 Josh Gordon CLE 14 314.4 22.5 2013 46 Wes Welker NE 16 291.4 18.2 2012 22 Roddy White ATL 16 314.2 19.6 2010 47 Victor Cruz NYG 16 289.9 18.1 2011 23 Andre Johnson HOU 16 312.9 19.6 2009 48 Randy Moss NE 16 287.4 18.0 2009 24 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 15 311.8 20.8 2017 49 Mike Evans TB 16 286.4 17.9 2018 25 Antonio Brown PIT 14 308.3 22.0 2017 50 Reggie Wayne IND 16 286.4 17.9 2009

There isn’t a great deal of variety among the top 50, and it’s glaringly obvious which wideouts dominated the top 10. Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson and Brandon Marshall own 60 percent of the first 10 places. Then we see plenty more of AB sprinkled throughout, and DeAndre Hopkins is making a strong case for himself over the last two seasons with a pair of top-24 placements.

Tight ends

Rk Player Team G FPts FPts/G Year Rk Player Team G FPts FPts/G Year 1 Rob Gronkowski NE 16 330.9 20.7 2011 26 Travis Kelce KC 16 221.0 13.8 2016 2 Jimmy Graham NO 16 303.5 19.0 2013 27 Greg Olsen CAR 16 220.8 13.8 2014 3 Travis Kelce KC 16 296.6 18.5 2018 28 Martellus Bennett CHI 16 217.6 13.6 2014 4 Jimmy Graham NO 16 296.0 18.5 2011 29 Aaron Hernandez NE 14 216.5 15.5 2011 5 Zach Ertz PHI 16 280.3 17.5 2018 30 Julius Thomas DEN 14 215.8 15.4 2013 6 Dallas Clark IND 16 271.7 17.0 2009 31 Vernon Davis SF 15 215.0 14.3 2013 7 Rob Gronkowski NE 15 266.4 17.8 2014 32 Tony Gonzalez ATL 16 214.7 13.4 2013 8 George Kittle SF 16 256.7 16.0 2018 33 Jordan Cameron CLE 15 213.7 14.2 2013 9 Rob Gronkowski NE 15 255.6 17.0 2015 34 Tony Gonzalez ATL 16 209.5 13.1 2011 10 Vernon Davis SF 16 252.5 15.8 2009 35 Jason Witten DAL 16 209.0 13.1 2009 11 Jason Witten DAL 16 248.2 15.5 2010 36 Kyle Rudolph MIN 16 209.0 13.1 2016 12 Jordan Reed WAS 14 248.2 17.7 2015 37 Jason Witten DAL 16 206.1 12.9 2013 13 Antonio Gates SD 16 242.7 15.2 2009 38 Tony Gonzalez ATL 16 205.7 12.9 2009 14 Delanie Walker TEN 15 242.4 16.2 2015 39 Greg Olsen CAR 16 205.3 12.8 2016 15 Gary Barnidge CLE 16 237.3 14.8 2015 40 Zach Ertz PHI 14 204.4 14.6 2017 16 Jimmy Graham NO 15 237.2 15.8 2012 41 Jason Witten DAL 16 203.2 12.7 2011 17 Travis Kelce KC 15 235.5 15.7 2017 42 Heath Miller PIT 15 200.6 13.4 2012 18 Tony Gonzalez ATL 16 234.0 14.6 2012 43 Rob Gronkowski NE 11 200.0 18.2 2012 19 Jimmy Graham NO 15 233.9 15.6 2014 44 Kellen Winslow TB 16 196.1 12.3 2009 20 Jason Witten DAL 16 231.9 14.5 2012 45 Jared Cook OAK 16 193.6 12.1 2018 21 Greg Olsen CAR 16 229.4 14.3 2015 46 Jimmy Graham SEA 16 193.3 12.1 2016 22 Rob Gronkowski NE 13 225.3 17.3 2017 47 Ben Watson NO 16 192.5 12.0 2015 23 Eric Ebron IND 16 224.2 14.0 2018 48 Tyler Eifert CIN 13 191.5 14.7 2015 24 Antonio Gates SD 16 223.1 13.9 2014 49 Heath Miller PIT 16 190.9 11.9 2009 25 Brent Celek PHI 16 221.1 13.8 2009 50 Brandon Pettigrew DET 16 190.7 11.9 2011

Three of the top eight performances in the last 10 years occurred last season. Keep an eye on this potentially developing trend given the way NFL offenses are flexing the position into the slot more than ever before. The 2015 season of tight end production was quite strong, as well, and the next year the top TE finished 26th. Take that for what you will … much of this statistical information won’t translate into ironclad fantasy data sets.