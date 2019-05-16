Fantasy football's top performances of the last 10 seasons

There admittedly isn’t a heck of a lot to glean from this for 2019 fantasy football drafts, but it is always fun to take a look back at positional trends and what has transpired over the past 10 seasons. Everyone likes recalling that time they drafted a stud player on the way to a championship season, and these lists definitely will make you reminisce.
Take notice of the potential trends and data suggesting that quarterbacks and passing in general isn’t quite as big of a deal in fantasy as it may feel sometimes.
Overall
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Team
|
FPts
|
Year
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Team
|
FPts
|
Year
|
1
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
496.8
|
2013
|
26
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
398.5
|
2015
|
2
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
QB
|
KC
|
494.1
|
2018
|
27
|
Deshaun Watson
|
QB
|
HOU
|
397.4
|
2018
|
3
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
472.4
|
2011
|
28
|
Chris Johnson
|
RB
|
TEN
|
396.9
|
2009
|
4
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GB
|
455.9
|
2011
|
29
|
Arian Foster
|
RB
|
HOU
|
395.8
|
2010
|
5
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
455.5
|
2015
|
30
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
392.4
|
2014
|
6
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NE
|
446.9
|
2011
|
31
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
391.6
|
2012
|
7
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
442.4
|
2014
|
32
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
390.0
|
2014
|
8
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GB
|
442.3
|
2016
|
33
|
Todd Gurley
|
RB
|
LAR
|
387.3
|
2017
|
9
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
441.2
|
2011
|
34
|
Jared Goff
|
QB
|
LAR
|
385.2
|
2018
|
10
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
437.5
|
2013
|
35
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
383.8
|
2012
|
11
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
437.4
|
2012
|
36
|
Saquon Barkley
|
RB
|
NYG
|
383.8
|
2018
|
12
|
Matthew Stafford
|
QB
|
DET
|
423.7
|
2011
|
37
|
Antonio Brown
|
WR
|
PIT
|
382.2
|
2015
|
13
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
422.4
|
2016
|
38
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
382.1
|
2016
|
14
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
420.3
|
2018
|
39
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
382.1
|
2012
|
15
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
416.7
|
2018
|
40
|
Jamaal Charles
|
RB
|
KC
|
382.1
|
2013
|
16
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
411.8
|
2017
|
41
|
Carson Palmer
|
QB
|
ARI
|
382.0
|
2015
|
17
|
David Johnson
|
RB
|
ARI
|
411.8
|
2016
|
42
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
RB
|
CAR
|
381.5
|
2018
|
18
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
410.9
|
2016
|
43
|
Kirk Cousins
|
QB
|
WAS
|
379.9
|
2016
|
19
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GB
|
410.0
|
2014
|
44
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
379.3
|
2015
|
20
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GB
|
409.1
|
2012
|
45
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
378.3
|
2014
|
21
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NE
|
405.8
|
2015
|
46
|
Antonio Brown
|
WR
|
PIT
|
378.1
|
2014
|
22
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NE
|
404.6
|
2012
|
47
|
Andy Dalton
|
QB
|
CIN
|
377.1
|
2013
|
23
|
Blake Bortles
|
QB
|
JAC
|
404.4
|
2015
|
48
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
374.7
|
2014
|
24
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GB
|
402.1
|
2009
|
49
|
Ray Rice
|
RB
|
BAL
|
372.8
|
2011
|
25
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
400.5
|
2018
|
50
|
Julio Jones
|
WR
|
ATL
|
371.1
|
2015
When mixing positions together, it comes as no surprise to see quarterbacks thoroughly dominate the ranking. We have 16 passers before reaching a different positional player (David Johnson in 2016) to lead the league in fantasy scoring (PPR). No other non-QB appears until the 28th-best performance (2009’s Chris Johnson). If nothing else, use this as visual evidence that quarterbacks can wait in fantasy drafts.
Quarterbacks
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Team
|
G
|
FPts
|
FPts/G
|
Year
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Team
|
G
|
FPts
|
FPts/G
|
Year
|
1
|
Peyton Manning
|
DEN
|
16
|
496.8
|
31.0
|
2013
|
26
|
Deshaun Watson
|
HOU
|
16
|
397.4
|
24.8
|
2018
|
2
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
KC
|
16
|
494.1
|
30.9
|
2018
|
27
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
16
|
392.4
|
24.5
|
2014
|
3
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
16
|
472.4
|
29.5
|
2011
|
28
|
Cam Newton
|
CAR
|
16
|
391.6
|
24.5
|
2012
|
4
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
15
|
455.9
|
30.4
|
2011
|
29
|
Peyton Manning
|
DEN
|
16
|
390.0
|
24.4
|
2014
|
5
|
Cam Newton
|
CAR
|
16
|
455.5
|
28.5
|
2015
|
30
|
Jared Goff
|
LAR
|
16
|
385.2
|
24.1
|
2018
|
6
|
Tom Brady
|
NE
|
16
|
446.9
|
27.9
|
2011
|
31
|
Matt Ryan
|
ATL
|
16
|
383.8
|
24.0
|
2012
|
7
|
Andrew Luck
|
IND
|
16
|
442.4
|
27.6
|
2014
|
32
|
Andrew Luck
|
IND
|
15
|
382.1
|
25.5
|
2016
|
8
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
16
|
442.3
|
27.6
|
2016
|
33
|
Peyton Manning
|
DEN
|
16
|
382.1
|
23.9
|
2012
|
9
|
Cam Newton
|
CAR
|
16
|
441.2
|
27.6
|
2011
|
34
|
Carson Palmer
|
ARI
|
16
|
382.0
|
23.9
|
2015
|
10
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
16
|
437.5
|
27.3
|
2013
|
35
|
Kirk Cousins
|
WAS
|
16
|
379.9
|
23.7
|
2016
|
11
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
16
|
437.4
|
27.3
|
2012
|
36
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
15
|
379.3
|
25.3
|
2015
|
12
|
Matthew Stafford
|
DET
|
16
|
423.7
|
26.5
|
2011
|
37
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
PIT
|
16
|
378.3
|
23.6
|
2014
|
13
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
16
|
422.4
|
26.4
|
2016
|
38
|
Andy Dalton
|
CIN
|
16
|
377.1
|
23.6
|
2013
|
14
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
PIT
|
16
|
420.3
|
26.3
|
2018
|
39
|
Russell Wilson
|
SEA
|
16
|
374.7
|
23.4
|
2014
|
15
|
Matt Ryan
|
ATL
|
16
|
416.7
|
26.0
|
2018
|
40
|
Drew Brees
|
NO
|
15
|
370.7
|
24.7
|
2009
|
16
|
Russell Wilson
|
SEA
|
16
|
411.8
|
25.7
|
2017
|
41
|
Eli Manning
|
NYG
|
16
|
370.2
|
23.1
|
2011
|
17
|
Matt Ryan
|
ATL
|
16
|
410.9
|
25.7
|
2016
|
42
|
Peyton Manning
|
IND
|
16
|
368.8
|
23.1
|
2010
|
18
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
16
|
410.0
|
25.6
|
2014
|
43
|
Tony Romo
|
DAL
|
16
|
368.1
|
23.0
|
2012
|
19
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
16
|
409.1
|
25.6
|
2012
|
44
|
Eli Manning
|
NYG
|
16
|
367.9
|
23.0
|
2015
|
20
|
Tom Brady
|
NE
|
16
|
405.8
|
25.4
|
2015
|
45
|
Matthew Stafford
|
DET
|
16
|
367.8
|
23.0
|
2013
|
21
|
Tom Brady
|
NE
|
16
|
404.6
|
25.3
|
2012
|
46
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
15
|
367.7
|
24.5
|
2010
|
22
|
Blake Bortles
|
JAC
|
16
|
404.4
|
25.3
|
2015
|
47
|
Andrew Luck
|
IND
|
16
|
366.2
|
22.9
|
2012
|
23
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
GB
|
16
|
402.1
|
25.1
|
2009
|
48
|
Robert Griffin III
|
WAS
|
15
|
365.9
|
24.4
|
2012
|
24
|
Andrew Luck
|
IND
|
16
|
400.5
|
25.0
|
2018
|
49
|
Matthew Stafford
|
DET
|
16
|
365.1
|
22.8
|
2012
|
25
|
Russell Wilson
|
SEA
|
16
|
398.5
|
24.9
|
2015
|
50
|
Cam Newton
|
CAR
|
16
|
364.5
|
22.8
|
2017
Just three of the top 15 efforts came from the last two years, which is moderately surprising given the emphasis on passing in today’s NFL. However, there are more good fantasy quarterbacks of late even if there hasn’t been a wealth of elite passers. Nothing really jumps out as surprising in the above table … maybe it is because we are bashed over the heads with quarterback stats at every turn.
Running backs
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Team
|
G
|
FPts
|
FPts/G
|
Year
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Team
|
G
|
FPts
|
FPts/G
|
Year
|
1
|
David Johnson
|
ARI
|
16
|
411.8
|
25.7
|
2016
|
26
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
16
|
315.4
|
19.7
|
2017
|
2
|
Chris Johnson
|
TEN
|
16
|
396.9
|
24.8
|
2009
|
27
|
Doug Martin
|
TB
|
16
|
313.6
|
19.6
|
2012
|
3
|
Arian Foster
|
HOU
|
16
|
395.8
|
24.7
|
2010
|
28
|
Arian Foster
|
HOU
|
13
|
309.1
|
23.8
|
2011
|
4
|
Todd Gurley
|
LAR
|
15
|
387.3
|
25.8
|
2017
|
29
|
Maurice Jones-Drew
|
JAC
|
16
|
307.0
|
19.2
|
2011
|
5
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NYG
|
16
|
383.8
|
24.0
|
2018
|
30
|
Marshawn Lynch
|
SEA
|
16
|
306.3
|
19.1
|
2014
|
6
|
Jamaal Charles
|
KC
|
15
|
382.1
|
25.5
|
2013
|
31
|
Arian Foster
|
HOU
|
16
|
304.8
|
19.1
|
2012
|
7
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
CAR
|
16
|
381.5
|
23.8
|
2018
|
32
|
Peyton Hillis
|
CLE
|
16
|
304.4
|
19.0
|
2010
|
8
|
Ray Rice
|
BAL
|
16
|
372.8
|
23.3
|
2011
|
33
|
LeSean McCoy
|
PHI
|
15
|
299.2
|
19.9
|
2010
|
9
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
PIT
|
16
|
370.5
|
23.2
|
2014
|
34
|
LeSean McCoy
|
BUF
|
15
|
297.3
|
19.8
|
2016
|
10
|
Todd Gurley
|
LAR
|
14
|
368.1
|
26.3
|
2018
|
35
|
Kareem Hunt
|
KC
|
16
|
297.2
|
18.6
|
2017
|
11
|
DeMarco Murray
|
DAL
|
16
|
361.1
|
22.6
|
2014
|
36
|
Knowshon Moreno
|
DEN
|
16
|
296.7
|
18.5
|
2013
|
12
|
Adrian Peterson
|
MIN
|
16
|
349.4
|
21.8
|
2012
|
37
|
DeMarco Murray
|
TEN
|
16
|
291.4
|
18.2
|
2016
|
13
|
Alvin Kamara
|
NO
|
15
|
348.2
|
23.2
|
2018
|
38
|
Jamaal Charles
|
KC
|
16
|
286.5
|
17.9
|
2010
|
14
|
Matt Forte
|
CHI
|
16
|
346.6
|
21.7
|
2014
|
39
|
Melvin Gordon
|
LAC
|
16
|
286.5
|
17.9
|
2017
|
15
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
PIT
|
15
|
345.6
|
23.0
|
2017
|
40
|
Devonta Freeman
|
ATL
|
16
|
286.1
|
17.9
|
2016
|
16
|
Matt Forte
|
CHI
|
16
|
340.3
|
21.3
|
2013
|
41
|
Mark Ingram
|
NO
|
16
|
284.0
|
17.8
|
2017
|
17
|
Adrian Peterson
|
MIN
|
16
|
333.5
|
20.8
|
2009
|
42
|
Ray Rice
|
BAL
|
16
|
283.1
|
17.7
|
2012
|
18
|
LeSean McCoy
|
PHI
|
16
|
332.7
|
20.8
|
2013
|
43
|
Frank Gore
|
SF
|
14
|
282.6
|
20.2
|
2009
|
19
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
DAL
|
15
|
331.2
|
22.1
|
2018
|
44
|
James Conner
|
PIT
|
13
|
280.0
|
21.5
|
2018
|
20
|
LeSean McCoy
|
PHI
|
15
|
330.4
|
22.0
|
2011
|
45
|
Adrian Peterson
|
MIN
|
15
|
277.9
|
18.5
|
2010
|
21
|
Ray Rice
|
BAL
|
16
|
330.1
|
20.6
|
2009
|
46
|
Marshawn Lynch
|
SEA
|
16
|
277.3
|
17.3
|
2013
|
22
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
DAL
|
15
|
327.4
|
21.8
|
2016
|
47
|
Chris Johnson
|
TEN
|
16
|
276.9
|
17.3
|
2010
|
23
|
Maurice Jones-Drew
|
JAC
|
16
|
325.5
|
20.3
|
2009
|
48
|
Ray Rice
|
BAL
|
16
|
276.9
|
17.3
|
2010
|
24
|
Devonta Freeman
|
ATL
|
15
|
320.9
|
21.4
|
2015
|
49
|
Eddie Lacy
|
GB
|
16
|
276.6
|
17.3
|
2014
|
25
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
PIT
|
12
|
317.4
|
26.5
|
2016
|
50
|
James White
|
NE
|
16
|
276.6
|
17.3
|
2018
For those of us who have played fantasy sports for more than two decades, it’s kind of neat to see running backs from the past three years making up 50 percent of the top 10. Viva la RB! Le’Veon Bell appears three times in the top 25 and that is without playing last year. Would you believe James White’s 2018 catch-fest was a top-50 season in the last 10 years? LeSean McCoy has certainly put his stamp on the past decade of fantasy action. And how good was Saquon Barkley’s rookie year? Better question: How many more top-five outputs does he have in him over the next 10 years?
Wide receivers
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Team
|
G
|
FPts
|
FPts/G
|
Year
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Team
|
G
|
FPts
|
FPts/G
|
Year
|
1
|
Antonio Brown
|
PIT
|
16
|
382.2
|
23.9
|
2015
|
26
|
Antonio Brown
|
PIT
|
16
|
308.2
|
19.3
|
2013
|
2
|
Antonio Brown
|
PIT
|
16
|
378.1
|
23.6
|
2014
|
27
|
Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
16
|
307.3
|
19.2
|
2018
|
3
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
16
|
371.1
|
23.2
|
2015
|
28
|
Antonio Brown
|
PIT
|
15
|
307.3
|
20.5
|
2016
|
4
|
Calvin Johnson
|
DET
|
16
|
361.2
|
22.6
|
2011
|
29
|
Jordy Nelson
|
GB
|
16
|
306.7
|
19.2
|
2016
|
5
|
Calvin Johnson
|
DET
|
16
|
348.4
|
21.8
|
2012
|
30
|
A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
16
|
306.6
|
19.2
|
2013
|
6
|
Brandon Marshall
|
NYJ
|
16
|
343.2
|
21.5
|
2015
|
31
|
Calvin Johnson
|
DET
|
14
|
304.9
|
21.8
|
2013
|
7
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
DEN
|
16
|
338.9
|
21.2
|
2014
|
32
|
Allen Robinson
|
JAC
|
16
|
304.0
|
19.0
|
2015
|
8
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
16
|
337.5
|
21.1
|
2018
|
33
|
A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
16
|
301.8
|
18.9
|
2012
|
9
|
Wes Welker
|
NE
|
16
|
336.3
|
21.0
|
2011
|
34
|
Dez Bryant
|
DAL
|
16
|
301.7
|
18.9
|
2012
|
10
|
Brandon Marshall
|
CHI
|
16
|
334.6
|
20.9
|
2012
|
35
|
Brandon Marshall
|
CHI
|
16
|
301.5
|
18.8
|
2013
|
11
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
16
|
329.8
|
20.6
|
2018
|
36
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
16
|
300.1
|
18.8
|
2016
|
12
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
16
|
329.1
|
20.6
|
2015
|
37
|
Emmanuel Sanders
|
DEN
|
16
|
299.8
|
18.7
|
2014
|
13
|
Tyreek Hill
|
KC
|
16
|
328.0
|
20.5
|
2018
|
38
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
15
|
299.4
|
20.0
|
2014
|
14
|
Jordy Nelson
|
GB
|
16
|
327.9
|
20.5
|
2014
|
39
|
Odell Beckham Jr.
|
NYG
|
16
|
298.6
|
18.7
|
2016
|
15
|
Davante Adams
|
GB
|
15
|
327.6
|
21.8
|
2018
|
40
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
DEN
|
16
|
298.2
|
18.6
|
2012
|
16
|
Antonio Brown
|
PIT
|
15
|
323.7
|
21.6
|
2018
|
41
|
Odell Beckham Jr.
|
NYG
|
12
|
297.0
|
24.8
|
2014
|
17
|
Michael Thomas
|
NO
|
16
|
319.5
|
20.0
|
2018
|
42
|
JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
16
|
296.9
|
18.6
|
2018
|
18
|
Odell Beckham Jr.
|
NYG
|
15
|
319.3
|
21.3
|
2015
|
43
|
Dez Bryant
|
DAL
|
16
|
296.0
|
18.5
|
2013
|
19
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
DEN
|
16
|
319.0
|
19.9
|
2013
|
44
|
Andre Johnson
|
HOU
|
16
|
295.8
|
18.5
|
2012
|
20
|
Dez Bryant
|
DAL
|
16
|
316.0
|
19.8
|
2014
|
45
|
Randall Cobb
|
GB
|
16
|
295.4
|
18.5
|
2014
|
21
|
Josh Gordon
|
CLE
|
14
|
314.4
|
22.5
|
2013
|
46
|
Wes Welker
|
NE
|
16
|
291.4
|
18.2
|
2012
|
22
|
Roddy White
|
ATL
|
16
|
314.2
|
19.6
|
2010
|
47
|
Victor Cruz
|
NYG
|
16
|
289.9
|
18.1
|
2011
|
23
|
Andre Johnson
|
HOU
|
16
|
312.9
|
19.6
|
2009
|
48
|
Randy Moss
|
NE
|
16
|
287.4
|
18.0
|
2009
|
24
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
15
|
311.8
|
20.8
|
2017
|
49
|
Mike Evans
|
TB
|
16
|
286.4
|
17.9
|
2018
|
25
|
Antonio Brown
|
PIT
|
14
|
308.3
|
22.0
|
2017
|
50
|
Reggie Wayne
|
IND
|
16
|
286.4
|
17.9
|
2009
There isn’t a great deal of variety among the top 50, and it’s glaringly obvious which wideouts dominated the top 10. Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson and Brandon Marshall own 60 percent of the first 10 places. Then we see plenty more of AB sprinkled throughout, and DeAndre Hopkins is making a strong case for himself over the last two seasons with a pair of top-24 placements.
Tight ends
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Team
|
G
|
FPts
|
FPts/G
|
Year
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Team
|
G
|
FPts
|
FPts/G
|
Year
|
1
|
Rob Gronkowski
|
NE
|
16
|
330.9
|
20.7
|
2011
|
26
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
16
|
221.0
|
13.8
|
2016
|
2
|
Jimmy Graham
|
NO
|
16
|
303.5
|
19.0
|
2013
|
27
|
Greg Olsen
|
CAR
|
16
|
220.8
|
13.8
|
2014
|
3
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
16
|
296.6
|
18.5
|
2018
|
28
|
Martellus Bennett
|
CHI
|
16
|
217.6
|
13.6
|
2014
|
4
|
Jimmy Graham
|
NO
|
16
|
296.0
|
18.5
|
2011
|
29
|
Aaron Hernandez
|
NE
|
14
|
216.5
|
15.5
|
2011
|
5
|
Zach Ertz
|
PHI
|
16
|
280.3
|
17.5
|
2018
|
30
|
Julius Thomas
|
DEN
|
14
|
215.8
|
15.4
|
2013
|
6
|
Dallas Clark
|
IND
|
16
|
271.7
|
17.0
|
2009
|
31
|
Vernon Davis
|
SF
|
15
|
215.0
|
14.3
|
2013
|
7
|
Rob Gronkowski
|
NE
|
15
|
266.4
|
17.8
|
2014
|
32
|
Tony Gonzalez
|
ATL
|
16
|
214.7
|
13.4
|
2013
|
8
|
George Kittle
|
SF
|
16
|
256.7
|
16.0
|
2018
|
33
|
Jordan Cameron
|
CLE
|
15
|
213.7
|
14.2
|
2013
|
9
|
Rob Gronkowski
|
NE
|
15
|
255.6
|
17.0
|
2015
|
34
|
Tony Gonzalez
|
ATL
|
16
|
209.5
|
13.1
|
2011
|
10
|
Vernon Davis
|
SF
|
16
|
252.5
|
15.8
|
2009
|
35
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
16
|
209.0
|
13.1
|
2009
|
11
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
16
|
248.2
|
15.5
|
2010
|
36
|
Kyle Rudolph
|
MIN
|
16
|
209.0
|
13.1
|
2016
|
12
|
Jordan Reed
|
WAS
|
14
|
248.2
|
17.7
|
2015
|
37
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
16
|
206.1
|
12.9
|
2013
|
13
|
Antonio Gates
|
SD
|
16
|
242.7
|
15.2
|
2009
|
38
|
Tony Gonzalez
|
ATL
|
16
|
205.7
|
12.9
|
2009
|
14
|
Delanie Walker
|
TEN
|
15
|
242.4
|
16.2
|
2015
|
39
|
Greg Olsen
|
CAR
|
16
|
205.3
|
12.8
|
2016
|
15
|
Gary Barnidge
|
CLE
|
16
|
237.3
|
14.8
|
2015
|
40
|
Zach Ertz
|
PHI
|
14
|
204.4
|
14.6
|
2017
|
16
|
Jimmy Graham
|
NO
|
15
|
237.2
|
15.8
|
2012
|
41
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
16
|
203.2
|
12.7
|
2011
|
17
|
Travis Kelce
|
KC
|
15
|
235.5
|
15.7
|
2017
|
42
|
Heath Miller
|
PIT
|
15
|
200.6
|
13.4
|
2012
|
18
|
Tony Gonzalez
|
ATL
|
16
|
234.0
|
14.6
|
2012
|
43
|
Rob Gronkowski
|
NE
|
11
|
200.0
|
18.2
|
2012
|
19
|
Jimmy Graham
|
NO
|
15
|
233.9
|
15.6
|
2014
|
44
|
Kellen Winslow
|
TB
|
16
|
196.1
|
12.3
|
2009
|
20
|
Jason Witten
|
DAL
|
16
|
231.9
|
14.5
|
2012
|
45
|
Jared Cook
|
OAK
|
16
|
193.6
|
12.1
|
2018
|
21
|
Greg Olsen
|
CAR
|
16
|
229.4
|
14.3
|
2015
|
46
|
Jimmy Graham
|
SEA
|
16
|
193.3
|
12.1
|
2016
|
22
|
Rob Gronkowski
|
NE
|
13
|
225.3
|
17.3
|
2017
|
47
|
Ben Watson
|
NO
|
16
|
192.5
|
12.0
|
2015
|
23
|
Eric Ebron
|
IND
|
16
|
224.2
|
14.0
|
2018
|
48
|
Tyler Eifert
|
CIN
|
13
|
191.5
|
14.7
|
2015
|
24
|
Antonio Gates
|
SD
|
16
|
223.1
|
13.9
|
2014
|
49
|
Heath Miller
|
PIT
|
16
|
190.9
|
11.9
|
2009
|
25
|
Brent Celek
|
PHI
|
16
|
221.1
|
13.8
|
2009
|
50
|
Brandon Pettigrew
|
DET
|
16
|
190.7
|
11.9
|
2011
Three of the top eight performances in the last 10 years occurred last season. Keep an eye on this potentially developing trend given the way NFL offenses are flexing the position into the slot more than ever before. The 2015 season of tight end production was quite strong, as well, and the next year the top TE finished 26th. Take that for what you will … much of this statistical information won’t translate into ironclad fantasy data sets.