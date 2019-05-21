Fantasy football mock draft results: Standard scoring

I recently participated in the annual Pro Forecast Magazine standard-scoring mock draft, featuring 12 of the industry’s best. Our good friends at Football Diehards put it on each year, plus a PPR version, and include the results in their print publication. This is the 30th year of its existence!

We are asked to write between 25-35 words on each of our picks. Since it is a mock, we draft only 14 rounds and do not select kickers or defensive teams.

I picked out of the 6-hole, and the takeaway in the middle of drafts this year should be it is a fine place to reside. You’ll have options between running backs and wide receivers in each of the first four rounds that are practically slam dunks.

Then it allows one to pivot toward tight end or quarterback after balancing a pair of wideouts and RBs. Or, going with a flex right away isn’t a bad choice, considering how deep quarterbacks are again this year. Tight ends are top-heavy, so be aware you will be playing the risk-reward game in later rounds.

My roster

1.06) RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams: I wouldn’t have been as brave in PPR, because Darrell Henderson will eat into Gurley’s points, and there will be better options available. Gurley’s knee scares me, but his TD prowess makes me hopeful.

2.07) RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: RB was the target, although I spent around five seconds pondering Antonio Brown once my pick arrived. Joe Mixon was the target, and he went two picks earlier. A healthy Cook should be dynamic in 2019.

3.06) WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Green was briefly considered, and Amari Cooper entered the conversation I had with myself. Thielen’s stability is attractive and little has changed to suggest he’s ready to fall out of the WR1 range.

4.07) WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers: This probably would have been Brandin Cooks if he had not gone one pick prior. No Tyrell Williams will make a huge difference in Mike Williams’ consistency. Double-digit TDs will make this a worthwhile gamble.

5.06) TE Evan Engram, New York Giants: Consider me skeptical about all things NYG receiving corps and QB. If we see Daniel Jones, TEs typically are inflated by inexperienced passers. Engram is poised for a top-five TE output regardless.

6.07) QB Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts: The No. 1 QB on my board was available halfway through Round 6 … I’ll take my chances. Luck’s line is dominant, and his weaponry has been upgraded. Health will be the only worry.

7.06) WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: This is an X-factor kind of selection. If Hill somehow escapes suspension, which is doubtful, I grabbed a WR1 in Round 7. Say he sits for six games … still not a terrible gamble.

8.07) RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams: Earlier than I’d like by probably a round or so, but the rook is a balky Gurley knee from a massive role. Plus, Henderson will snag some passes and could earn a flex role.

9.06) WR N’Keal Harry, New England Patriots: Two rookies in a row usually isn’t my style, but being flexible is crucial. Harry is the most ready to contribute at wideout, and there’s an obvious path to points in New England.

10.07) RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts: Not an ideal non-PPR pick, Hines would have a larger role in the offense if something were to happen to Marlon Mack. For as much as I like Mack this year, I’ll take this bet.

11.06) WR Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears: Allen Robinson isn’t a good fit for this offense, and Riley Ridley isn’t ready. I’ll take my chances with Miller breaking out even in a modest fashion. There’s WR3 potential here.

12.07) QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: Backing up Luck was a must, and the way quarterbacks were lingering, it didn’t feel urgent. Ryan at 12:07 is a steal, and I’m sure he’ll tempt me to play him during the year.

13.06) WR Donte Moncrief, Pittsburgh Steelers: Kind of that “why not?” pick late in the draft. Injuries and QB play have been his primary concerns. Big Ben mitigates half of that worry, and Moncrief managed to play 16 games last year.

14.07) WR Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers: This late in the draft, the risk is low. A TE-friendly system and Year 2 with No. 12 should only help the well-aged star.

Full league draft results