Fantasy football mock draft results: PPR scoring

I recently participated in the annual Pro Forecast Magazine PPR mock draft, featuring 12 of the industry’s best. Our good friends at Football Diehards put it on each year, plus a standard version, and include the results in their print publication. This is the 30th year of its existence!

We are asked to write between 25-35 words on each of our picks. Since it is a mock, we draft only 14 rounds and do not select kickers or defensive teams.

To respect the magazine’s upcoming release, I will address only my roster, which happens to look an awful lot like my standard-scoring team. It wasn’t intentional, and as you’ll see in the writeups below, I address each applicable player in this regard.

My team

1.11) RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams: I snagged the same player in the non-PPR version but five spots later. Maybe not an ideal situation, given his injury concerns, but if healthy, Gurley will threaten to be the RB1.

2.02) WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints: He’s going to catch a ton of balls again, and Antonio Brown was my only other strong consideration. While the difference is slim, Thomas offers more stability and almost as much upside.

3.11) WR Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings: Truthfully, I’m not a fan of Diggs’ streaky play — he outright disappears for stretches. But his connection with Kirk Cousins and sheer volume of targets can’t be ignored in PPR scoring.

4.02) RB Sony Michel, New England Patriots: Here’s where my draft started to turn in a sense. Michel isn’t a PPR asset, and he’ll need to score double-digit TDs to make this pick worthwhile. Consider me skeptically optimistic.

5.11) QB Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts: Having pick 11, I didn’t expect Luck would make it back to me in Round 7. I also didn’t want to take the chance of missing my QB1 to the team at the turn.

6.02) WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers: Like Michel, Williams isn’t a preferred PPR guy. He can score at least 10 TDs, though, and the loss of Tyrell Williams makes the third-year pro that much more exciting.

7.11) RB Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints: My theme of drafting players not particularly suited for PPR continues with Murray. I love the value at this point, even in this scoring. He’ll play the Mark Ingram role and could threaten 10 scores.

8.02) RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams: Gurley’s handcuff, Henderson also could be a flex consideration if reports of him playing an Alvin Kamara role in this offense are even partially accurate. In PPR, he’s well worth any risk in Round 8.

9.11) WR Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders: His best year resulted in 69 receptions, 1,059 yards and 7 TDs. I can see a path in Oakland to Williams approaching this level of play, despite him not being a featured guy or a PPR type.

10.02) TE Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons: Not exactly my desired No. 1 tight end, but missing out of the top few guys means you have to be willing to run with the matchups game. Hooper has improved each year.

11.11) WR John Brown, Buffalo Bills: Total flier pick … Brown was on his way to WR3 status until Lamar Jackson took over in 2018. Josh Allen will take a step forward; his big arm pairs well with Brown’s speed.

12.02) RB Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens: Mark Ingram cannot do it alone, and I have doubts about his durability at this point. Hill brings game-breaking ability to the backfield and is a sleeper given the players around him.

13.11) QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers: Quarterback is so deep this year, on paper, anyway. Sure, some risks are present with a 37-year-old quarterback, but he’s a backup to Luck for my squad.

14.02) TE Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers: He’ll be better than last year in this system and will offer a nice balance for playing the matchups when paired with Hooper.