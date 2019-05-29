Fantasy football: Players entering a contract year in 2019

While simply entering a contract year is not a guarantee of increased fantasy football production, gamers look for any extra on-field motivation to put their fake squads over the top.
The key when evaluating such data is to treat it as another piece of the puzzle and not get too caught up in this extra info. We’ll focus on players with the highest odds of using this incentive to put their best foot forward in an effort on the open market.
All data is based on USA TODAY Sports’ partner Spotrac.com’s free-agent charts.
Notes: Each player is a free agent as of March 2020. Ages reflect how old the player will be upon entering free agency. UFA: Unrestricted free agent; RFA: Restricted free agent; CO: Club option
Quarterbacks
|Player
|
Age
|
Team
|
Status
|Tom Brady
|
43
|
NE
|
UFA
|Drew Brees
|
41
|
NO
|
UFA
|Eli Manning
|
39
|
NYG
|
UFA
|Matt Schaub
|
39
|
ATL
|
CO
|Philip Rivers
|
38
|
LAC
|
UFA
|Drew Stanton
|
36
|
CLE
|
UFA
|Chad Henne
|
35
|
KC
|
UFA
|Brian Hoyer
|
34
|
NE
|
UFA
|Chase Daniel
|
33
|
CHI
|
UFA
|Colt McCoy
|
33
|
WAS
|
UFA
|Joe Webb
|
33
|
HOU
|
UFA
|Case Keenum
|
32
|
WAS
|
UFA
|Ryan Tannehill
|
32
|
TEN
|
UFA
|Alex Tanney
|
32
|
NYG
|
CO
|Mike Glennon
|
30
|
OAK
|
UFA
|Blaine Gabbert
|
30
|
TB
|
UFA
|Tom Savage
|
30
|
DET
|
UFA
|Taysom Hill
|
30
|
NO
|
RFA
|A.J. McCarron
|
29
|
HOU
|
UFA
|Geno Smith
|
29
|
SEA
|
UFA
|Teddy Bridgewater
|
28
|
NO
|
UFA
|Trevor Siemian
|
28
|
NYJ
|
UFA
|Blake Bortles
|
28
|
LAR
|
UFA
|Sean Mannion
|
28
|
MIN
|
UFA
|Tyler Bray
|
28
|
CHI
|
UFA
|Brett Hundley
|
27
|
ARI
|
UFA
|Kevin Hogan
|
27
|
DEN
|
UFA
|Jacoby Brissett
|
27
|
IND
|
UFA
|Taylor Heinicke
|
27
|
CAR
|
UFA
|Connor Cook
|
27
|
DET
|
RFA
|Dak Prescott
|
27
|
DAL
|
UFA
|Jake Rudock
|
27
|
MIA
|
RFA
|Brandon Allen
|
27
|
LAR
|
RFA
|Cardale Jones
|
27
|
LAC
|
RFA
|Jeff Driskel
|
27
|
CIN
|
UFA
|Jameis Winston
|
26
|
TB
|
UFA
|Marcus Mariota
|
26
|
TEN
|
UFA
|Nate Sudfeld
|
26
|
PHI
|
UFA
|Paxton Lynch
|
26
|
DEN
|
CO
|Nathan Peterman
|
26
|
OAK
|
RFA
|Paxton Lynch
|
26
|
SEA
|
RFA
|Cooper Rush
|
26
|
DAL
|
RFA
|Kyle Sloter
|
26
|
MIN
|
RFA
|Davis Webb
|
25
|
NYJ
|
RFA
The names from this group that a stand out, aside from the elite old-timers, would be Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston and Jacoby Brissett. The first two haven’t exactly proven they are franchise quarterbacks through the opening four years of their rookie deals, so 2019 is a make-or-break year for both guys. They each have plenty of tools in place to succeed.
Brissett will try to find a situation that gives him a shot at starting, or at least competing for the job. Barring an injury to Andrew Luck in 2019, Brissett will have to rely on his 2017 and earlier footage to make the sales pitch.
It is tough to envision starting opportunities for Ryan Tannehill, Blake Bortles, A.J. McCarron, Mike Glennon and Case Keenum coming into play, but they at least have flashed a time or two and won’t break the bank. Tannehill and Keenum have the highest odds of seeing 2019 game action.
Running backs
|Player
|
Age
|
Team
|
Status
|Frank Gore
|
37
|
BUF
|
UFA
|Adrian Peterson
|
35
|
WAS
|
CO
|LeSean McCoy
|
32
|
BUF
|
UFA
|Taiwan Jones
|
32
|
HOU
|
UFA
|Kenjon Barner
|
31
|
ATL
|
UFA
|Andre Ellington
|
31
|
TB
|
UFA
|Benny Cunningham
|
30
|
JAC
|
UFA
|Cameron Artis-Payne
|
30
|
CAR
|
UFA
|Lamar Miller
|
29
|
HOU
|
UFA
|Theo Riddick
|
29
|
DET
|
UFA
|Chris Thompson
|
29
|
WAS
|
UFA
|C.J. Anderson
|
29
|
DET
|
UFA
|Alfred Blue
|
29
|
JAC
|
UFA
|Marcus Murphy
|
29
|
BUF
|
UFA
|Giovani Bernard
|
28
|
CIN
|
UFA
|Carlos Hyde
|
28
|
KC
|
UFA
|Spencer Ware
|
28
|
IND
|
UFA
|Senorise Perry
|
28
|
BUF
|
UFA
|Rod Smith
|
28
|
NYG
|
UFA
|David Fluellen
|
28
|
TEN
|
UFA
|Devontae Booker
|
28
|
DEN
|
UFA
|Jeremy Langford
|
28
|
ATL
|
RFA
|Zach Zenner
|
28
|
DET
|
UFA
|Melvin Gordon
|
27
|
LAC
|
UFA
|Isaiah Crowell
|
27
|
OAK
|
UFA
|Kapri Bibbs
|
27
|
GB
|
UFA
|Ty Montgomery
|
27
|
NYJ
|
UFA
|Thomas Rawls
|
27
|
JAC
|
UFA
|Ameer Abdullah
|
27
|
MIN
|
UFA
|J.D. McKissic
|
27
|
SEA
|
UFA
|DeAndre Washington
|
27
|
OAK
|
UFA
|De’Angelo Henderson
|
27
|
NYJ
|
RFA
|C.J. Ham
|
27
|
MIN
|
RFA
|Peyton Barber
|
26
|
TB
|
UFA
|Derrick Henry
|
26
|
TEN
|
UFA
|Kenyan Drake
|
26
|
MIA
|
UFA
|C.J. Prosise
|
26
|
SEA
|
UFA
|Tyler Ervin
|
26
|
BAL
|
UFA
|Kenneth Dixon
|
26
|
BAL
|
UFA
|Jonathan Williams
|
26
|
IND
|
UFA
|Dwayne Washington
|
26
|
NO
|
UFA
|Wendell Smallwood
|
26
|
PHI
|
UFA
|Troymaine Pope
|
26
|
LAC
|
RFA
|Taquan Mizzell
|
26
|
CHI
|
RFA
|Darius Jackson
|
26
|
DAL
|
RFA
|Byron Marshall
|
26
|
WAS
|
UFA
|Kareem Hunt
|
25
|
CLE
|
RFA
|Jordan Howard
|
25
|
PHI
|
UFA
|Trey Edmunds
|
25
|
PIT
|
RFA
|Corey Clement
|
25
|
PHI
|
RFA
|Austin Ekeler
|
25
|
LAC
|
RFA
|Matt Breida
|
25
|
SF
|
RFA
|Brian Hill
|
24
|
ATL
|
RFA
|Justin Davis
|
24
|
LAR
|
RFA
A handful of guys are playing for a chance to start or become a substantial piece in a committee approach in 2020 while still being young enough to earn a decent contract. Giovani Bernard, Carlos Hyde and Peyton Barber stand out in this category. We’ve seen just enough from this trio to give them the benefit of the doubt.
It will be interesting to see how it shakes out for Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake, Jordan Howard and Kareem Hunt. Each guy has a chance to make important contributions to their 2019 rosters and could earn long-term deals as a result. All of them are also definitely in play to move on to a new city in 2020, too. True wild cards, really.
The writing seems to be on the wall for Theo Riddick, Lamar Miller, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson, among others to be playing in new cities in 2020. Riddick and fellow pass-catching back Chris Thompson could carve out one-dimensional roles well into their 30s, however. One could even make the same argument for Shady as a third-down back playing elsewhere.
Wide receivers
|Player
|
Age
|
Team
|
Status
|Larry Fitzgerald
|
37
|
ARI
|
UFA
|Danny Amendola
|
34
|
DET
|
UFA
|Matthew Slater
|
34
|
NE
|
UFA
|Emmanuel Sanders
|
33
|
DEN
|
UFA
|A.J. Green
|
32
|
CIN
|
UFA
|Demaryius Thomas
|
32
|
NE
|
UFA
|Dwayne Harris
|
32
|
OAK
|
UFA
|Torrey Smith
|
31
|
CAR
|
UFA
|Dontrelle Inman
|
31
|
NE
|
UFA
|Chris Hogan
|
31
|
CAR
|
UFA
|Brian Quick
|
31
|
WAS
|
UFA
|Charles Johnson
|
31
|
PHI
|
UFA
|Randall Cobb
|
30
|
DAL
|
UFA
|Jaron Brown
|
30
|
SEA
|
UFA
|Jarius Wright
|
30
|
CAR
|
CO
|Brice Butler
|
30
|
MIA
|
UFA
|Rashad Ross
|
30
|
CAR
|
UFA
|Michael Floyd
|
30
|
BAL
|
UFA
|Josh Gordon
|
29
|
NE
|
UFA
|Seth Roberts
|
29
|
BAL
|
UFA
|Tavon Austin
|
29
|
DAL
|
UFA
|Russell Shepard
|
29
|
NYG
|
UFA
|Ryan Grant
|
29
|
OAK
|
UFA
|Bennie Fowler
|
29
|
NYG
|
UFA
|Vince Mayle
|
29
|
LAC
|
RFA
|Johnny Holton
|
29
|
PIT
|
RFA
|Allen Hurns
|
28
|
DAL
|
UFA
|Jordan Matthews
|
28
|
SF
|
UFA
|Kevin White
|
28
|
ARI
|
UFA
|Cody Latimer
|
28
|
NYG
|
UFA
|J.J. Nelson
|
28
|
OAK
|
UFA
|Justin Hardy
|
28
|
ATL
|
UFA
|Geremy Davis
|
28
|
LAC
|
UFA
|Jordan Taylor
|
28
|
MIN
|
UFA
|Darius Jennings
|
28
|
TEN
|
UFA
|DeAndrew White
|
28
|
CAR
|
RFA
|DeVante Parker
|
27
|
MIA
|
CO
|Cameron Meredith
|
27
|
NO
|
UFA
|Willie Snead
|
27
|
BAL
|
UFA
|Robby Anderson
|
27
|
NYJ
|
UFA
|Phillip Dorsett
|
27
|
NE
|
UFA
|Josh Doctson
|
27
|
WAS
|
UFA
|Nelson Agholor
|
27
|
PHI
|
UFA
|Michael Thomas
|
27
|
NO
|
UFA
|Maurice Harris
|
27
|
NE
|
UFA
|Tommylee Lewis
|
27
|
DET
|
UFA
|Chris Moore
|
27
|
BAL
|
UFA
|Damiere Byrd
|
27
|
ARI
|
UFA
|Marvin Hall
|
27
|
CHI
|
RFA
|Braxton Miller
|
27
|
PHI
|
RFA
|Trevor Davis
|
27
|
GB
|
UFA
|Jakeem Grant
|
27
|
MIA
|
UFA
|Charone Peake
|
27
|
NYJ
|
UFA
|Keelan Cole
|
27
|
JAC
|
RFA
|Devin Funchess
|
26
|
IND
|
UFA
|Amari Cooper
|
26
|
DAL
|
UFA
|Breshad Perriman
|
26
|
TB
|
UFA
|Chester Rogers
|
26
|
IND
|
UFA
|Geronimo Allison
|
26
|
GB
|
UFA
|Tyler Boyd
|
26
|
CIN
|
UFA
|Jaelen Strong
|
26
|
CLE
|
UFA
|Corey Coleman
|
26
|
NYG
|
UFA
|Tyreek Hill
|
26
|
KC
|
UFA
|Jojo Natson
|
26
|
LAR
|
RFA
|D.J. Foster
|
26
|
ARI
|
RFA
|Ricardo Louis
|
26
|
MIA
|
RFA
|Cody Core
|
26
|
CIN
|
UFA
|Mike Thomas
|
26
|
LAR
|
UFA
|Jehu Chesson
|
26
|
WAS
|
RFA
|Andy Jones
|
26
|
DET
|
RFA
|Austin Carr
|
26
|
NO
|
RFA
|Tim Patrick
|
26
|
DEN
|
RFA
|Laquon Treadwell
|
25
|
MIN
|
UFA
|Rashard Higgins
|
25
|
CLE
|
UFA
|Pharoh Cooper
|
25
|
ARI
|
UFA
|Demarcus Robinson
|
25
|
KC
|
UFA
|Tajae Sharpe
|
25
|
TEN
|
UFA
|David Moore
|
25
|
SEA
|
RFA
|Victor Bolden
|
25
|
BUF
|
RFA
|Isaiah McKenzie
|
25
|
BUF
|
RFA
|Kendrick Bourne
|
25
|
SF
|
RFA
|Bobo Wilson
|
25
|
TB
|
RFA
|Dan Arnold
|
25
|
NO
|
RFA
Names of note among the wideouts includes Dontrelle Inman, a recent signing of the New England Patriots. He could be one to watch in deeper circles. Randall Cobb has an outside shot at landing a decent contract with a strong 2019, and the same also can be said for Willie Snead, Nelson Agholor, Robby Anderson and Phillip Dorsett. All of these receivers have a potentially lucrative, multiyear contract at stake.
As one can tell, big names adorn the list. A.J. Green, Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill and Amari Cooper have earned the right in different ways to play for teams of their choosing. Hill’s ongoing legal case may drastically alter KC’s course of action, and it certainly gives the Chiefs more leverage in negotiations, regardless of Hill’s alleged involvement being proven in court.
Tight ends
|Player
|
Age
|
Team
|
Status
|Benjamin Watson
|
39
|
NE
|
UFA
|Jason Witten
|
38
|
DAL
|
UFA
|Vernon Davis
|
36
|
WAS
|
UFA
|Marcedes Lewis
|
36
|
GB
|
UFA
|Darren Fells
|
34
|
HOU
|
UFA
|Logan Paulsen
|
33
|
ATL
|
UFA
|Garrett Celek
|
32
|
SF
|
UFA
|Charles Clay
|
31
|
ARI
|
UFA
|Bradley Sowell
|
31
|
CHI
|
UFA
|Kyle Rudolph
|
30
|
MIN
|
UFA
|Vance McDonald
|
30
|
PIT
|
CO
|Jack Doyle
|
30
|
IND
|
UFA
|Luke Willson
|
30
|
OAK
|
UFA
|Tyler Eifert
|
29
|
CIN
|
UFA
|Logan Thomas
|
29
|
DET
|
UFA
|Blake Bell
|
29
|
KC
|
UFA
|Gabe Holmes
|
29
|
IND
|
UFA
|Nick O’Leary
|
28
|
MIA
|
UFA
|Eric Tomlinson
|
28
|
NYJ
|
UFA
|Scott Simonson
|
28
|
NYG
|
UFA
|Daniel Brown
|
28
|
NYJ
|
UFA
|Neal Sterling
|
28
|
NYJ
|
UFA
|Clive Walford
|
28
|
MIA
|
UFA
|Will Tye
|
28
|
PHI
|
UFA
|MyCole Pruitt
|
28
|
TEN
|
UFA
|Erik Swoope
|
28
|
OAK
|
UFA
|Eric Ebron
|
27
|
IND
|
UFA
|Xavier Grimble
|
27
|
PIT
|
UFA
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|
27
|
NE
|
UFA
|Nick Vannett
|
27
|
SEA
|
UFA
|Tyler Higbee
|
27
|
LAR
|
UFA
|Seth Devalve
|
27
|
CLE
|
UFA
|Ben Koyack
|
27
|
JAC
|
UFA
|Darren Waller
|
27
|
OAK
|
UFA
|Stephen Anderson
|
27
|
NE
|
RFA
|Ross Travis
|
27
|
IND
|
RFA
|David Morgan
|
27
|
MIN
|
UFA
|Temarrick Hemingway
|
27
|
CAR
|
RFA
|Antony Auclair
|
27
|
TB
|
RFA
|Sean Culkin
|
27
|
LAC
|
RFA
|Maxx Williams
|
26
|
ARI
|
UFA
|Dillon Gordon
|
26
|
CAR
|
RFA
|Rico Gathers
|
26
|
DAL
|
RFA
|Blake Jarwin
|
26
|
DAL
|
RFA
|Jacob Hollister
|
26
|
SEA
|
RFA
|Cethan Carter
|
26
|
CIN
|
RFA
|Hunter Henry
|
25
|
LAC
|
UFA
|Austin Hooper
|
25
|
ATL
|
UFA
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|
25
|
ARI
|
RFA
|Darrell Daniels
|
25
|
ARI
|
RFA
|Joshua Perkins
|
25
|
PHI
|
RFA
A lot of 30-somethings at the position entering free agency … given how the position works, it’s really only about those with a chance to put themselves into a better situation: Jack Doyle, Tyler Eifert, Erik Swoope, Tyler Higbee and Nick Vannett jump out.
Eifert and Austin Seferian-Jenkins arguably have the most to prove. Both players certainly could be re-signed by their respective clubs in 2020, but poor seasons will make them nearly radioactive in the offseason. No players have more at stake in terms of a mega contract than Eric Ebron, Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper.