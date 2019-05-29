Fantasy football: Players entering a contract year in 2019

While simply entering a contract year is not a guarantee of increased fantasy football production, gamers look for any extra on-field motivation to put their fake squads over the top.

The key when evaluating such data is to treat it as another piece of the puzzle and not get too caught up in this extra info. We’ll focus on players with the highest odds of using this incentive to put their best foot forward in an effort on the open market.

All data is based on USA TODAY Sports’ partner Spotrac.com’s free-agent charts.

Notes: Each player is a free agent as of March 2020. Ages reflect how old the player will be upon entering free agency. UFA: Unrestricted free agent; RFA: Restricted free agent; CO: Club option

Related 2019 player movement tracker

Quarterbacks

Player Age Team Status Tom Brady 43 NE UFA Drew Brees 41 NO UFA Eli Manning 39 NYG UFA Matt Schaub 39 ATL CO Philip Rivers 38 LAC UFA Drew Stanton 36 CLE UFA Chad Henne 35 KC UFA Brian Hoyer 34 NE UFA Chase Daniel 33 CHI UFA Colt McCoy 33 WAS UFA Joe Webb 33 HOU UFA Case Keenum 32 WAS UFA Ryan Tannehill 32 TEN UFA Alex Tanney 32 NYG CO Mike Glennon 30 OAK UFA Blaine Gabbert 30 TB UFA Tom Savage 30 DET UFA Taysom Hill 30 NO RFA A.J. McCarron 29 HOU UFA Geno Smith 29 SEA UFA Teddy Bridgewater 28 NO UFA Trevor Siemian 28 NYJ UFA Blake Bortles 28 LAR UFA Sean Mannion 28 MIN UFA Tyler Bray 28 CHI UFA Brett Hundley 27 ARI UFA Kevin Hogan 27 DEN UFA Jacoby Brissett 27 IND UFA Taylor Heinicke 27 CAR UFA Connor Cook 27 DET RFA Dak Prescott 27 DAL UFA Jake Rudock 27 MIA RFA Brandon Allen 27 LAR RFA Cardale Jones 27 LAC RFA Jeff Driskel 27 CIN UFA Jameis Winston 26 TB UFA Marcus Mariota 26 TEN UFA Nate Sudfeld 26 PHI UFA Paxton Lynch 26 DEN CO Nathan Peterman 26 OAK RFA Paxton Lynch 26 SEA RFA Cooper Rush 26 DAL RFA Kyle Sloter 26 MIN RFA Davis Webb 25 NYJ RFA

The names from this group that a stand out, aside from the elite old-timers, would be Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston and Jacoby Brissett. The first two haven’t exactly proven they are franchise quarterbacks through the opening four years of their rookie deals, so 2019 is a make-or-break year for both guys. They each have plenty of tools in place to succeed.

Brissett will try to find a situation that gives him a shot at starting, or at least competing for the job. Barring an injury to Andrew Luck in 2019, Brissett will have to rely on his 2017 and earlier footage to make the sales pitch.

It is tough to envision starting opportunities for Ryan Tannehill, Blake Bortles, A.J. McCarron, Mike Glennon and Case Keenum coming into play, but they at least have flashed a time or two and won’t break the bank. Tannehill and Keenum have the highest odds of seeing 2019 game action.

Running backs

Player Age Team Status Frank Gore 37 BUF UFA Adrian Peterson 35 WAS CO LeSean McCoy 32 BUF UFA Taiwan Jones 32 HOU UFA Kenjon Barner 31 ATL UFA Andre Ellington 31 TB UFA Benny Cunningham 30 JAC UFA Cameron Artis-Payne 30 CAR UFA Lamar Miller 29 HOU UFA Theo Riddick 29 DET UFA Chris Thompson 29 WAS UFA C.J. Anderson 29 DET UFA Alfred Blue 29 JAC UFA Marcus Murphy 29 BUF UFA Giovani Bernard 28 CIN UFA Carlos Hyde 28 KC UFA Spencer Ware 28 IND UFA Senorise Perry 28 BUF UFA Rod Smith 28 NYG UFA David Fluellen 28 TEN UFA Devontae Booker 28 DEN UFA Jeremy Langford 28 ATL RFA Zach Zenner 28 DET UFA Melvin Gordon 27 LAC UFA Isaiah Crowell 27 OAK UFA Kapri Bibbs 27 GB UFA Ty Montgomery 27 NYJ UFA Thomas Rawls 27 JAC UFA Ameer Abdullah 27 MIN UFA J.D. McKissic 27 SEA UFA DeAndre Washington 27 OAK UFA De’Angelo Henderson 27 NYJ RFA C.J. Ham 27 MIN RFA Peyton Barber 26 TB UFA Derrick Henry 26 TEN UFA Kenyan Drake 26 MIA UFA C.J. Prosise 26 SEA UFA Tyler Ervin 26 BAL UFA Kenneth Dixon 26 BAL UFA Jonathan Williams 26 IND UFA Dwayne Washington 26 NO UFA Wendell Smallwood 26 PHI UFA Troymaine Pope 26 LAC RFA Taquan Mizzell 26 CHI RFA Darius Jackson 26 DAL RFA Byron Marshall 26 WAS UFA Kareem Hunt 25 CLE RFA Jordan Howard 25 PHI UFA Trey Edmunds 25 PIT RFA Corey Clement 25 PHI RFA Austin Ekeler 25 LAC RFA Matt Breida 25 SF RFA Brian Hill 24 ATL RFA Justin Davis 24 LAR RFA

A handful of guys are playing for a chance to start or become a substantial piece in a committee approach in 2020 while still being young enough to earn a decent contract. Giovani Bernard, Carlos Hyde and Peyton Barber stand out in this category. We’ve seen just enough from this trio to give them the benefit of the doubt.

It will be interesting to see how it shakes out for Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake, Jordan Howard and Kareem Hunt. Each guy has a chance to make important contributions to their 2019 rosters and could earn long-term deals as a result. All of them are also definitely in play to move on to a new city in 2020, too. True wild cards, really.

The writing seems to be on the wall for Theo Riddick, Lamar Miller, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson, among others to be playing in new cities in 2020. Riddick and fellow pass-catching back Chris Thompson could carve out one-dimensional roles well into their 30s, however. One could even make the same argument for Shady as a third-down back playing elsewhere.

Wide receivers

Player Age Team Status Larry Fitzgerald 37 ARI UFA Danny Amendola 34 DET UFA Matthew Slater 34 NE UFA Emmanuel Sanders 33 DEN UFA A.J. Green 32 CIN UFA Demaryius Thomas 32 NE UFA Dwayne Harris 32 OAK UFA Torrey Smith 31 CAR UFA Dontrelle Inman 31 NE UFA Chris Hogan 31 CAR UFA Brian Quick 31 WAS UFA Charles Johnson 31 PHI UFA Randall Cobb 30 DAL UFA Jaron Brown 30 SEA UFA Jarius Wright 30 CAR CO Brice Butler 30 MIA UFA Rashad Ross 30 CAR UFA Michael Floyd 30 BAL UFA Josh Gordon 29 NE UFA Seth Roberts 29 BAL UFA Tavon Austin 29 DAL UFA Russell Shepard 29 NYG UFA Ryan Grant 29 OAK UFA Bennie Fowler 29 NYG UFA Vince Mayle 29 LAC RFA Johnny Holton 29 PIT RFA Allen Hurns 28 DAL UFA Jordan Matthews 28 SF UFA Kevin White 28 ARI UFA Cody Latimer 28 NYG UFA J.J. Nelson 28 OAK UFA Justin Hardy 28 ATL UFA Geremy Davis 28 LAC UFA Jordan Taylor 28 MIN UFA Darius Jennings 28 TEN UFA DeAndrew White 28 CAR RFA DeVante Parker 27 MIA CO Cameron Meredith 27 NO UFA Willie Snead 27 BAL UFA Robby Anderson 27 NYJ UFA Phillip Dorsett 27 NE UFA Josh Doctson 27 WAS UFA Nelson Agholor 27 PHI UFA Michael Thomas 27 NO UFA Maurice Harris 27 NE UFA Tommylee Lewis 27 DET UFA Chris Moore 27 BAL UFA Damiere Byrd 27 ARI UFA Marvin Hall 27 CHI RFA Braxton Miller 27 PHI RFA Trevor Davis 27 GB UFA Jakeem Grant 27 MIA UFA Charone Peake 27 NYJ UFA Keelan Cole 27 JAC RFA Devin Funchess 26 IND UFA Amari Cooper 26 DAL UFA Breshad Perriman 26 TB UFA Chester Rogers 26 IND UFA Geronimo Allison 26 GB UFA Tyler Boyd 26 CIN UFA Jaelen Strong 26 CLE UFA Corey Coleman 26 NYG UFA Tyreek Hill 26 KC UFA Jojo Natson 26 LAR RFA D.J. Foster 26 ARI RFA Ricardo Louis 26 MIA RFA Cody Core 26 CIN UFA Mike Thomas 26 LAR UFA Jehu Chesson 26 WAS RFA Andy Jones 26 DET RFA Austin Carr 26 NO RFA Tim Patrick 26 DEN RFA Laquon Treadwell 25 MIN UFA Rashard Higgins 25 CLE UFA Pharoh Cooper 25 ARI UFA Demarcus Robinson 25 KC UFA Tajae Sharpe 25 TEN UFA David Moore 25 SEA RFA Victor Bolden 25 BUF RFA Isaiah McKenzie 25 BUF RFA Kendrick Bourne 25 SF RFA Bobo Wilson 25 TB RFA Dan Arnold 25 NO RFA

Names of note among the wideouts includes Dontrelle Inman, a recent signing of the New England Patriots. He could be one to watch in deeper circles. Randall Cobb has an outside shot at landing a decent contract with a strong 2019, and the same also can be said for Willie Snead, Nelson Agholor, Robby Anderson and Phillip Dorsett. All of these receivers have a potentially lucrative, multiyear contract at stake.

As one can tell, big names adorn the list. A.J. Green, Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill and Amari Cooper have earned the right in different ways to play for teams of their choosing. Hill’s ongoing legal case may drastically alter KC’s course of action, and it certainly gives the Chiefs more leverage in negotiations, regardless of Hill’s alleged involvement being proven in court.

Tight ends

Player Age Team Status Benjamin Watson 39 NE UFA Jason Witten 38 DAL UFA Vernon Davis 36 WAS UFA Marcedes Lewis 36 GB UFA Darren Fells 34 HOU UFA Logan Paulsen 33 ATL UFA Garrett Celek 32 SF UFA Charles Clay 31 ARI UFA Bradley Sowell 31 CHI UFA Kyle Rudolph 30 MIN UFA Vance McDonald 30 PIT CO Jack Doyle 30 IND UFA Luke Willson 30 OAK UFA Tyler Eifert 29 CIN UFA Logan Thomas 29 DET UFA Blake Bell 29 KC UFA Gabe Holmes 29 IND UFA Nick O’Leary 28 MIA UFA Eric Tomlinson 28 NYJ UFA Scott Simonson 28 NYG UFA Daniel Brown 28 NYJ UFA Neal Sterling 28 NYJ UFA Clive Walford 28 MIA UFA Will Tye 28 PHI UFA MyCole Pruitt 28 TEN UFA Erik Swoope 28 OAK UFA Eric Ebron 27 IND UFA Xavier Grimble 27 PIT UFA Austin Seferian-Jenkins 27 NE UFA Nick Vannett 27 SEA UFA Tyler Higbee 27 LAR UFA Seth Devalve 27 CLE UFA Ben Koyack 27 JAC UFA Darren Waller 27 OAK UFA Stephen Anderson 27 NE RFA Ross Travis 27 IND RFA David Morgan 27 MIN UFA Temarrick Hemingway 27 CAR RFA Antony Auclair 27 TB RFA Sean Culkin 27 LAC RFA Maxx Williams 26 ARI UFA Dillon Gordon 26 CAR RFA Rico Gathers 26 DAL RFA Blake Jarwin 26 DAL RFA Jacob Hollister 26 SEA RFA Cethan Carter 26 CIN RFA Hunter Henry 25 LAC UFA Austin Hooper 25 ATL UFA Ricky Seals-Jones 25 ARI RFA Darrell Daniels 25 ARI RFA Joshua Perkins 25 PHI RFA

A lot of 30-somethings at the position entering free agency … given how the position works, it’s really only about those with a chance to put themselves into a better situation: Jack Doyle, Tyler Eifert, Erik Swoope, Tyler Higbee and Nick Vannett jump out.

Eifert and Austin Seferian-Jenkins arguably have the most to prove. Both players certainly could be re-signed by their respective clubs in 2020, but poor seasons will make them nearly radioactive in the offseason. No players have more at stake in terms of a mega contract than Eric Ebron, Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper.