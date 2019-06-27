Old Faces, New Places: WR Jamison Crowder, Jets

This one will be short and sweet, because there aren’t too many directions for the fantasy football value of former Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder to go with his 2019 team, the New York Jets.

After a respectable rookie season and a promising sophomore campaign, Crowder was flat in 2017 before missing a large portion of last year with an ankle sprain.

While the 26-year-old managed to cut his drops from a league-worst 12 in 2017 to only three a season ago, his hands aren’t the greatest, meaning volume is key for his success. In 2018, with the better drop rate included, he still ranked only 83rd in the NFL when it comes to landing “catchable” targets. Aside from injuries and ball security being concerns, Crowder has to learn a new system and adjust to yet another quarterback — his third in as many offseasons. He played 71 percent of his snaps from the slot last year, up from 55 the season before.

Jamison Crowder: Career stats (2015-18)

Year Team G Rec Yds Avg Lng TD FUM Lost PPR pts 2015 Washington Redskins 16 59 604 10.2 44 2 4 1 131.4 2016 Washington Redskins 16 67 847 12.6 55T 7 2 1 193.7 2017 Washington Redskins 15 66 789 12.0 41 3 6 3 162.9 2018 Washington Redskins 9 29 388 13.4 79T 2 — — 79.8

Miami ran a modest amount of three-wide sets in 2018 under new Jets head coach Adam Gase. There should be ample opportunities for Crowder to see the field … have to start somewhere.

Provided he stays healthy, Crowder figures to be the main slot receiver in New York. He’ll see competition for touches from wideout Quincy Enunwa, tight end Chris Herndon and fellow newcomer Le’Veon Bell out of the backfield. There are only so many intermediate and shorter targets to go around.

Fantasy football takeaway

It comes down to a few things. Foremost, his health. By all accounts, he’s at 100 percent. Next, how much action will the slot receiver see in this offense? Enough to at least get on the radar. Then it’s all about target share, which is mostly dependent upon how much a team throws. A receiver can have a major portion of the targets come his way, but it’s mostly irrelevant in fantasy if we’re talking a big slice of a small pie.

In Gase’s three years in Miami, the offense ranked all over the map in run-to-pass ratio. In 2016, it was one of the bottom teams in the NFL in pass attempts. The next year, it became the No. 1 team in attempts, largely by necessity. In 2018, the Dolphins rated in the bottom third. The Jets will have a better defense than anything Gase fielded in South Florida, and as long as Bell stays healthy, the team should remain committed to the ground as much as possible.

The early average draft position for Crowder is outside of the top 67 receivers drafted, making him no better than a late-round flier in PPR scoring — and that’s being generous. In the vast majority of leagues, he will enter the season on the waiver wire. Given the injury history of Enunwa, question marks about Bell’s durability after a year off, and a reasonable amount of looks available, Crowder is a worthwhile gamble in more competitive formats.