Fantasy football busts and overvalued players

Player Analysis 1d ago
Old Faces, New Places: RB Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers
Tevin Coleman enters what appears to be one of the most crowded backfields in fantasy football.
Player Analysis 2d ago
Old Faces, New Places: Oakland Raiders WRs
Everything has changed in Oakland’s passing game with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.
Player Analysis 2d ago
Old Faces, New Places: New England Patriots
The New England Patriots retooled with veteran receiving depth that may help fantasy owners.
Player Analysis 3d ago
Old Faces, New Places: RB Carlos Hyde, Kansas City Chiefs
Veteran journeyman Carlos Hyde enters another backfield that is less than ideal for fantasy purposes.
Offensive Line 3d ago
2019 Offensive Line Rankings
Player Analysis 4d ago
Old Faces, New Places: WR Jamison Crowder, Jets
After an injury-marred 2018, will Jamison Crowder rebound in New York?
Player Analysis 5d ago
Old Faces, New Places: Jordan Howard, DeSean Jackson, Eagles
Jordan Howard becomes an Eagle, and D-Jax returns home. Should fantasy owners be encouraged?
Player Analysis 6d ago
Old Faces, New Places: WR Adam Humphries, Tennessee Titans
Should gamers invest in new Titans receiver Adam Humphries after his breakout year in Tampa?
Player Analysis 1w ago
Old Faces, New Places: RB Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets
Here’s what fantasy footballers can expect from Jets RB Le’Veon Bell in 2019.
Player Analysis 2w ago
Old Faces, New Places: QB Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars
While Nick Foles is an upgrade for the Jags, fantasy football owners shouldn’t see a big difference in Jacksonville.