Top 100 fantasy football performances of the 2000s

As a firm believer in looking forward in fantasy football, I do get a kick out of looking back at historical performances and their suggestive connections to present-day action.
I’ll be the first to warn gamers not to get caught up in what has happened in fake football. We can utilize aspects of the past as a piece of the puzzle when looking ahead, albeit with far more emphasis on the current landscape. It’s such a team-centric game that much of what we observed even a year ago is irrelevant in 2019.
That said, going back to the 2000 season uncovers several interesting performances. The focus is how the 100 best performances stacked up against each other through last year, and if anything jumps out that we can apply to the ’19 forecast. In most applications of data from yesteryear, or even last season, fantasy footballers will realize they’re putting a square peg into a round hole.
Join The Huddle to get the winning fantasy football playbook for 2019!
To help balance quarterbacks vs. the rest of the players, point-per-reception scoring gives an illustration of positional value on the high end. When examining on the whole, averages favor quarterbacks. Simply put, conventional fantasy scoring systems result in more quarterbacks producing more points than the other positions. However, top-end running backs and receivers stand out by a wide margin.
Top 100 PPR scoring
|
Rk
|
Year
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Tm
|
P_Yd
|
P_TD
|
Int
|
Ru_Yd
|
Ru_TD
|
Rec
|
Re_Yd
|
Re_TD
|
PPR
|
1
|
2006
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
20
|
2
|
0
|
1815
|
28
|
56
|
508
|
3
|
483.1
|
2
|
2000
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1359
|
18
|
81
|
830
|
8
|
459.9
|
3
|
2003
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1420
|
27
|
74
|
690
|
0
|
447.0
|
4
|
2003
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
21
|
1
|
0
|
1645
|
13
|
100
|
725
|
4
|
443.8
|
5
|
2002
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1615
|
21
|
70
|
672
|
3
|
442.7
|
6
|
2001
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1382
|
12
|
83
|
765
|
9
|
425.7
|
7
|
2006
|
Steven Jackson
|
RB
|
STL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1528
|
13
|
90
|
806
|
3
|
419.4
|
8
|
2018
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
QB
|
KAN
|
5097
|
50
|
12
|
272
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
417.1
|
9
|
2013
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
5477
|
55
|
10
|
-31
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
412.0
|
10
|
2016
|
David Johnson
|
RB
|
ARI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1239
|
16
|
80
|
879
|
4
|
407.8
|
11
|
2000
|
Edgerrin James
|
RB
|
IND
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1709
|
13
|
63
|
594
|
5
|
403.3
|
12
|
2009
|
Chris Johnson
|
RB
|
TEN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2006
|
14
|
50
|
503
|
2
|
398.9
|
13
|
2007
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
4806
|
50
|
8
|
98
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
398.0
|
14
|
2011
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4643
|
45
|
6
|
257
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
397.4
|
15
|
2010
|
Arian Foster
|
RB
|
HOU
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1616
|
16
|
66
|
604
|
2
|
396.0
|
16
|
2011
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5476
|
46
|
14
|
86
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
395.6
|
17
|
2003
|
Ahman Green
|
RB
|
GNB
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1883
|
15
|
50
|
367
|
5
|
395.0
|
18
|
2015
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
3837
|
35
|
10
|
636
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
389.1
|
19
|
2015
|
Antonio Brown
|
WR
|
PIT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
0
|
136
|
1834
|
10
|
388.2
|
20
|
2014
|
Antonio Brown
|
WR
|
PIT
|
20
|
1
|
0
|
13
|
0
|
129
|
1698
|
13
|
386.9
|
21
|
2002
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1683
|
14
|
79
|
489
|
1
|
386.2
|
22
|
2018
|
Saquon Barkley
|
RB
|
NYG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1307
|
11
|
91
|
721
|
4
|
385.8
|
23
|
2018
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
RB
|
CAR
|
50
|
1
|
0
|
1098
|
7
|
107
|
867
|
6
|
385.5
|
24
|
2007
|
Randy Moss
|
WR
|
NWE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
98
|
1493
|
23
|
385.3
|
25
|
2002
|
Marvin Harrison
|
WR
|
IND
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
143
|
1722
|
11
|
384.2
|
26
|
2017
|
Todd Gurley
|
RB
|
LAR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1305
|
13
|
64
|
788
|
6
|
383.3
|
27
|
2004
|
Daunte Culpepper
|
QB
|
MIN
|
4717
|
39
|
11
|
406
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
381.3
|
28
|
2016
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4428
|
40
|
7
|
369
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
380.0
|
29
|
2005
|
Shaun Alexander
|
RB
|
SEA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1880
|
27
|
15
|
78
|
1
|
378.8
|
30
|
2003
|
Randy Moss
|
WR
|
MIN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
0
|
111
|
1632
|
17
|
378.0
|
31
|
2013
|
Jamaal Charles
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1287
|
12
|
70
|
693
|
7
|
378.0
|
32
|
2011
|
Ray Rice
|
RB
|
BAL
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1364
|
12
|
76
|
704
|
3
|
376.8
|
33
|
2006
|
Larry Johnson
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1789
|
17
|
41
|
410
|
2
|
374.9
|
34
|
2011
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
4051
|
21
|
17
|
706
|
14
|
1
|
27
|
0
|
374.3
|
35
|
2007
|
Brian Westbrook
|
RB
|
PHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1333
|
7
|
90
|
771
|
5
|
372.4
|
36
|
2018
|
Todd Gurley
|
RB
|
LAR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1251
|
17
|
59
|
580
|
4
|
372.1
|
37
|
2002
|
Ricky Williams
|
RB
|
MIA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1853
|
16
|
47
|
363
|
1
|
370.6
|
38
|
2014
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
RB
|
PIT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1361
|
8
|
83
|
854
|
3
|
370.5
|
39
|
2011
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
5235
|
39
|
12
|
109
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
370.3
|
40
|
2015
|
Julio Jones
|
WR
|
ATL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
136
|
1871
|
8
|
369.1
|
41
|
2005
|
Larry Johnson
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1750
|
20
|
33
|
343
|
1
|
368.3
|
42
|
2005
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
47
|
3
|
0
|
1462
|
18
|
51
|
370
|
2
|
368.1
|
43
|
2007
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
17
|
1
|
0
|
1474
|
15
|
60
|
475
|
3
|
367.6
|
44
|
2004
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
IND
|
4557
|
49
|
10
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
362.1
|
45
|
2011
|
Calvin Johnson
|
WR
|
DET
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
96
|
1681
|
16
|
361.2
|
46
|
2005
|
Tiki Barber
|
RB
|
NYG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1860
|
9
|
54
|
530
|
2
|
361.0
|
47
|
2003
|
Torry Holt
|
WR
|
STL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
117
|
1696
|
12
|
359.1
|
48
|
2013
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5162
|
39
|
12
|
52
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
357.7
|
49
|
2018
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
4924
|
35
|
7
|
125
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
355.0
|
50
|
2018
|
Alvin Kamara
|
RB
|
NOR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
883
|
14
|
81
|
709
|
4
|
354.2
|
Rk
|
Year
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Tm
|
P_Yd
|
P_TD
|
Int
|
Ru_Yd
|
Ru_TD
|
Rec
|
Re_Yd
|
Re_TD
|
PPR
|
51
|
2014
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4381
|
38
|
5
|
269
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
354.1
|
52
|
2001
|
Marvin Harrison
|
WR
|
IND
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
109
|
1524
|
15
|
351.7
|
53
|
2014
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
4761
|
40
|
16
|
273
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
351.7
|
54
|
2004
|
Tiki Barber
|
RB
|
NYG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1518
|
13
|
52
|
578
|
2
|
351.6
|
55
|
2014
|
DeMarco Murray
|
RB
|
DAL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1845
|
13
|
57
|
416
|
0
|
351.1
|
56
|
2009
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4434
|
30
|
7
|
316
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
351.0
|
57
|
2000
|
Daunte Culpepper
|
QB
|
MIN
|
3937
|
33
|
16
|
470
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
350.5
|
58
|
2017
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
3983
|
34
|
11
|
586
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
347.9
|
59
|
2016
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
4944
|
38
|
7
|
117
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
347.5
|
60
|
2012
|
Adrian Peterson
|
RB
|
MIN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2097
|
12
|
40
|
217
|
1
|
347.4
|
61
|
2002
|
Charlie Garner
|
RB
|
OAK
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
962
|
7
|
91
|
941
|
4
|
347.3
|
62
|
2014
|
Matt Forte
|
RB
|
CHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1038
|
6
|
102
|
808
|
4
|
346.6
|
63
|
2012
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5177
|
43
|
19
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
345.6
|
64
|
2011
|
Matthew Stafford
|
QB
|
DET
|
5038
|
41
|
16
|
78
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
345.3
|
65
|
2015
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
4770
|
36
|
7
|
53
|
3
|
1
|
36
|
0
|
344.7
|
66
|
2012
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4295
|
39
|
8
|
259
|
2
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|
344.6
|
67
|
2000
|
Jeff Garcia
|
QB
|
SFO
|
4278
|
31
|
10
|
414
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
342.5
|
68
|
2012
|
Calvin Johnson
|
WR
|
DET
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
122
|
1964
|
5
|
342.4
|
69
|
2000
|
Eddie George
|
RB
|
TEN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1509
|
14
|
50
|
453
|
2
|
342.2
|
70
|
2018
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
5129
|
34
|
16
|
98
|
3
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|
341.9
|
71
|
2017
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
RB
|
PIT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1291
|
9
|
85
|
655
|
2
|
341.6
|
72
|
2014
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
WR
|
DEN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
111
|
1619
|
11
|
340.9
|
73
|
2012
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
4827
|
34
|
8
|
32
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
340.3
|
74
|
2004
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
1335
|
17
|
53
|
441
|
1
|
340.1
|
75
|
2005
|
Steve Smith
|
WR
|
CAR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
1
|
103
|
1563
|
12
|
339.8
|
76
|
2015
|
Brandon Marshall
|
WR
|
NYJ
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
109
|
1502
|
14
|
339.2
|
77
|
2002
|
Hines Ward
|
WR
|
PIT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
142
|
0
|
112
|
1329
|
12
|
339.1
|
78
|
2001
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1555
|
8
|
62
|
614
|
2
|
338.9
|
79
|
2013
|
Matt Forte
|
RB
|
CHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1339
|
9
|
74
|
594
|
3
|
337.3
|
80
|
2003
|
Jamal Lewis
|
RB
|
BAL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2066
|
14
|
26
|
205
|
0
|
337.1
|
81
|
2015
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
4024
|
34
|
8
|
553
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
336.3
|
82
|
2011
|
Wes Welker
|
WR
|
NWE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
30
|
0
|
122
|
1569
|
9
|
335.9
|
83
|
2006
|
Brian Westbrook
|
RB
|
PHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1217
|
7
|
77
|
699
|
4
|
334.6
|
84
|
2012
|
Brandon Marshall
|
WR
|
CHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-2
|
0
|
118
|
1508
|
11
|
334.6
|
85
|
2018
|
Tyreek Hill
|
WR
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
151
|
1
|
87
|
1479
|
12
|
334.0
|
86
|
2018
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
WR
|
HOU
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-7
|
0
|
115
|
1572
|
11
|
333.5
|
87
|
2002
|
Tiki Barber
|
RB
|
NYG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1387
|
11
|
69
|
597
|
0
|
333.4
|
88
|
2006
|
Frank Gore
|
RB
|
SFO
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1695
|
8
|
61
|
485
|
1
|
333.0
|
89
|
2009
|
Adrian Peterson
|
RB
|
MIN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1383
|
18
|
43
|
436
|
0
|
332.9
|
90
|
2003
|
Deuce McAllister
|
RB
|
NOR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1641
|
8
|
69
|
516
|
0
|
332.7
|
91
|
2001
|
Terrell Owens
|
WR
|
SFO
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
21
|
0
|
93
|
1412
|
16
|
332.3
|
92
|
2016
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5208
|
37
|
15
|
20
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
332.3
|
93
|
2018
|
Deshaun Watson
|
QB
|
HOU
|
4165
|
26
|
9
|
551
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
331.7
|
94
|
2015
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
WR
|
HOU
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
111
|
1521
|
11
|
331.1
|
95
|
2004
|
Muhsin Muhammad
|
WR
|
CAR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
0
|
93
|
1405
|
16
|
331.0
|
96
|
2011
|
Rob Gronkowski
|
TE
|
NWE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
90
|
1327
|
17
|
330.9
|
97
|
2013
|
LeSean McCoy
|
RB
|
PHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1607
|
9
|
52
|
539
|
2
|
330.6
|
98
|
2014
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
3475
|
20
|
7
|
849
|
6
|
1
|
17
|
0
|
330.6
|
99
|
2002
|
Shaun Alexander
|
RB
|
SEA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1175
|
16
|
59
|
460
|
2
|
330.5
|
100
|
2011
|
LeSean McCoy
|
RB
|
PHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1309
|
17
|
48
|
315
|
3
|
330.4
LaDainian Tomlinson, Priest Holmes and Marshall Faulk dominated the top-six performances. The position, even in PPR scoring, thoroughly owns the top-30 efforts. We have five wide receiver seasons — 80 percent of which came from the same two guys — in the top 30. Let that sink in … History says owners who drafted running backs early had a greater chance of a historic season than those who loaded up on WRs early on.
That’s not an argument to avoid wideouts early, but it certainly lends to one for favoring at least one RB earlier in drafts. Blending the positions is far more successful time after time than going super heavy in either direction. Sure, players sneak in studly outings from later rounds. Counting on it to always work in your favor is ill-advised.
Performance by year
|
2000: 5
|
2010: 1
|
2001: 4
|
2011: 10
|
2002: 8
|
2012: 6
|
2003: 7
|
2013: 5
|
2004: 5
|
2014: 8
|
2005: 5
|
2015: 7
|
2006: 6
|
2016: 4
|
2007: 4
|
2017: 3
|
2008: 0
|
2018: 10
|
2009: 3
|
2019: TBD
There’s no obvious pattern, and the results are all over the place. Someone may see 10 performances in 2018 and get excited, surmizing this will continue into 2019. It may, but someone can point to 2011 when 10 players entered this terrority only for the number to decrease by 40 percent the following season.
Top 100 non-PPR scoring
The same 100 players from the PPR scoring are applied in a non-PPR scoring format:
|
Rk
|
Year
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Tm
|
P_Yd
|
P_TD
|
Int
|
Ru_Yd
|
Ru_TD
|
Re_Yd
|
Re_TD
|
FantPt
|
PPG
|
1
|
2006
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
20
|
2
|
0
|
1815
|
28
|
508
|
3
|
427
|
26.7
|
2
|
2018
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
QB
|
KAN
|
5097
|
50
|
12
|
272
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
417
|
26.1
|
3
|
2013
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
5477
|
55
|
10
|
-31
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
414
|
25.9
|
4
|
2011
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4643
|
45
|
6
|
257
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
399
|
26.6
|
5
|
2007
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
4806
|
50
|
8
|
98
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
398
|
24.9
|
6
|
2011
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5476
|
46
|
14
|
86
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
396
|
24.8
|
7
|
2015
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
3837
|
35
|
10
|
636
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
391
|
24.4
|
8
|
2016
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4428
|
40
|
7
|
369
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
382
|
23.9
|
9
|
2000
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1359
|
18
|
830
|
8
|
381
|
27.2
|
10
|
2004
|
Daunte Culpepper
|
QB
|
MIN
|
4717
|
39
|
11
|
406
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
381
|
23.8
|
11
|
2011
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
4051
|
21
|
17
|
706
|
14
|
27
|
0
|
375
|
23.4
|
12
|
2003
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1420
|
27
|
690
|
0
|
373
|
23.3
|
13
|
2002
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1615
|
21
|
672
|
3
|
372
|
26.6
|
14
|
2011
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
5235
|
39
|
12
|
109
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
370
|
23.1
|
15
|
2005
|
Shaun Alexander
|
RB
|
SEA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1880
|
27
|
78
|
1
|
364
|
22.8
|
16
|
2004
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
IND
|
4557
|
49
|
10
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
362
|
22.6
|
17
|
2013
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5162
|
39
|
12
|
52
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
358
|
22.4
|
18
|
2014
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4381
|
38
|
5
|
269
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
358
|
22.4
|
19
|
2014
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
4761
|
40
|
16
|
273
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
356
|
22.3
|
20
|
2016
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
4944
|
38
|
7
|
117
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
355
|
22.2
|
21
|
2018
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
4924
|
35
|
7
|
125
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
354
|
22.1
|
22
|
2009
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4434
|
30
|
7
|
316
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
351
|
21.9
|
23
|
2000
|
Daunte Culpepper
|
QB
|
MIN
|
3937
|
33
|
16
|
470
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
350
|
21.9
|
24
|
2009
|
Chris Johnson
|
RB
|
TEN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2006
|
14
|
503
|
2
|
349
|
21.8
|
25
|
2017
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
3983
|
34
|
11
|
586
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
348
|
21.8
|
26
|
2011
|
Matthew Stafford
|
QB
|
DET
|
5038
|
41
|
16
|
78
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
347
|
21.7
|
27
|
2012
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5177
|
43
|
19
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
346
|
21.6
|
28
|
2003
|
Ahman Green
|
RB
|
GNB
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1883
|
15
|
367
|
5
|
345
|
21.6
|
29
|
2003
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
21
|
1
|
0
|
1645
|
13
|
725
|
4
|
344
|
21.5
|
30
|
2015
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
4770
|
36
|
7
|
53
|
3
|
36
|
0
|
344
|
21.5
|
31
|
2012
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4295
|
39
|
8
|
259
|
2
|
-1
|
0
|
344
|
21.5
|
32
|
2001
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1382
|
12
|
765
|
9
|
343
|
24.5
|
33
|
2000
|
Jeff Garcia
|
QB
|
SFO
|
4278
|
31
|
10
|
414
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
343
|
21.4
|
34
|
2015
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
4024
|
34
|
8
|
553
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
342
|
21.4
|
35
|
2018
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
5129
|
34
|
16
|
98
|
3
|
-1
|
0
|
341
|
21.3
|
36
|
2000
|
Edgerrin James
|
RB
|
IND
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1709
|
13
|
594
|
5
|
340
|
21.3
|
37
|
2012
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
4827
|
34
|
8
|
32
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
340
|
21.3
|
38
|
2016
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5208
|
37
|
15
|
20
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
336
|
21.0
|
39
|
2005
|
Larry Johnson
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1750
|
20
|
343
|
1
|
335
|
20.9
|
40
|
2006
|
Larry Johnson
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1789
|
17
|
410
|
2
|
334
|
20.9
|
41
|
2018
|
Deshaun Watson
|
QB
|
HOU
|
4165
|
26
|
9
|
551
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
332
|
20.8
|
42
|
2014
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
3475
|
20
|
7
|
849
|
6
|
17
|
0
|
332
|
20.8
|
43
|
2010
|
Arian Foster
|
RB
|
HOU
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1616
|
16
|
604
|
2
|
330
|
20.6
|
44
|
2006
|
Steven Jackson
|
RB
|
STL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1528
|
13
|
806
|
3
|
329
|
20.6
|
45
|
2016
|
David Johnson
|
RB
|
ARI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1239
|
16
|
879
|
4
|
328
|
20.5
|
46
|
2017
|
Todd Gurley
|
RB
|
LAR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1305
|
13
|
788
|
6
|
319
|
21.3
|
47
|
2002
|
Ricky Williams
|
RB
|
MIA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1853
|
16
|
363
|
1
|
317
|
19.8
|
48
|
2005
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
47
|
3
|
0
|
1462
|
18
|
370
|
2
|
317
|
19.8
|
49
|
2018
|
Todd Gurley
|
RB
|
LAR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1251
|
17
|
580
|
4
|
313
|
22.4
|
50
|
2003
|
Jamal Lewis
|
RB
|
BAL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2066
|
14
|
205
|
0
|
311
|
19.4
|
Rk
|
Year
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Tm
|
P_Yd
|
P_TD
|
Int
|
Ru_Yd
|
Ru_TD
|
Re_Yd
|
Re_TD
|
FantPt
|
PPG
|
51
|
2013
|
Jamaal Charles
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1287
|
12
|
693
|
7
|
308
|
20.5
|
52
|
2007
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
17
|
1
|
0
|
1474
|
15
|
475
|
3
|
308
|
19.3
|
53
|
2005
|
Tiki Barber
|
RB
|
NYG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1860
|
9
|
530
|
2
|
307
|
19.2
|
54
|
2012
|
Adrian Peterson
|
RB
|
MIN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2097
|
12
|
217
|
1
|
307
|
19.2
|
55
|
2002
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1683
|
14
|
489
|
1
|
304
|
19.0
|
56
|
2011
|
Ray Rice
|
RB
|
BAL
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1364
|
12
|
704
|
3
|
301
|
18.8
|
57
|
2004
|
Tiki Barber
|
RB
|
NYG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1518
|
13
|
578
|
2
|
300
|
18.8
|
58
|
2018
|
Saquon Barkley
|
RB
|
NYG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1307
|
11
|
721
|
4
|
295
|
18.4
|
59
|
2014
|
DeMarco Murray
|
RB
|
DAL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1845
|
13
|
416
|
0
|
294
|
18.4
|
60
|
2000
|
Eddie George
|
RB
|
TEN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1509
|
14
|
453
|
2
|
292
|
18.3
|
61
|
2009
|
Adrian Peterson
|
RB
|
MIN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1383
|
18
|
436
|
0
|
290
|
18.1
|
62
|
2014
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
RB
|
PIT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1361
|
8
|
854
|
3
|
288
|
18.0
|
63
|
2007
|
Randy Moss
|
WR
|
NWE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1493
|
23
|
287
|
17.9
|
64
|
2004
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
1335
|
17
|
441
|
1
|
287
|
19.1
|
65
|
2007
|
Brian Westbrook
|
RB
|
PHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1333
|
7
|
771
|
5
|
282
|
18.8
|
66
|
2011
|
LeSean McCoy
|
RB
|
PHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1309
|
17
|
315
|
3
|
282
|
18.8
|
67
|
2018
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
RB
|
CAR
|
50
|
1
|
0
|
1098
|
7
|
867
|
6
|
279
|
17.4
|
68
|
2013
|
LeSean McCoy
|
RB
|
PHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1607
|
9
|
539
|
2
|
279
|
17.4
|
69
|
2001
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1555
|
8
|
614
|
2
|
277
|
17.3
|
70
|
2018
|
Alvin Kamara
|
RB
|
NOR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
883
|
14
|
709
|
4
|
273
|
18.2
|
71
|
2006
|
Frank Gore
|
RB
|
SFO
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1695
|
8
|
485
|
1
|
272
|
17.0
|
72
|
2002
|
Shaun Alexander
|
RB
|
SEA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1175
|
16
|
460
|
2
|
269
|
16.8
|
73
|
2003
|
Randy Moss
|
WR
|
MIN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
0
|
1632
|
17
|
267
|
16.7
|
74
|
2011
|
Calvin Johnson
|
WR
|
DET
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
1681
|
16
|
267
|
16.7
|
75
|
2013
|
Matt Forte
|
RB
|
CHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1339
|
9
|
594
|
3
|
265
|
16.6
|
76
|
2003
|
Deuce McAllister
|
RB
|
NOR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1641
|
8
|
516
|
0
|
264
|
16.5
|
77
|
2006
|
Brian Westbrook
|
RB
|
PHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1217
|
7
|
699
|
4
|
258
|
17.2
|
78
|
2017
|
Le’Veon Bell
|
RB
|
PIT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1291
|
9
|
655
|
2
|
257
|
17.1
|
79
|
2002
|
Charlie Garner
|
RB
|
OAK
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
962
|
7
|
941
|
4
|
256
|
16.0
|
80
|
2002
|
Tiki Barber
|
RB
|
NYG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1387
|
11
|
597
|
0
|
255
|
15.9
|
81
|
2014
|
Antonio Brown
|
WR
|
PIT
|
20
|
1
|
0
|
13
|
0
|
1698
|
13
|
252
|
15.8
|
82
|
2015
|
Antonio Brown
|
WR
|
PIT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
0
|
1834
|
10
|
250
|
15.6
|
83
|
2018
|
Tyreek Hill
|
WR
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
151
|
1
|
1479
|
12
|
247
|
15.4
|
84
|
2014
|
Matt Forte
|
RB
|
CHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1038
|
6
|
808
|
4
|
245
|
15.3
|
85
|
2001
|
Marvin Harrison
|
WR
|
IND
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
1524
|
15
|
243
|
15.2
|
86
|
2003
|
Torry Holt
|
WR
|
STL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
1696
|
12
|
242
|
15.1
|
87
|
2002
|
Marvin Harrison
|
WR
|
IND
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
1722
|
11
|
241
|
15.1
|
88
|
2011
|
Rob Gronkowski
|
TE
|
NWE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1327
|
17
|
241
|
15.1
|
89
|
2001
|
Terrell Owens
|
WR
|
SFO
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
21
|
0
|
1412
|
16
|
239
|
14.9
|
90
|
2004
|
Muhsin Muhammad
|
WR
|
CAR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
15
|
0
|
1405
|
16
|
238
|
14.9
|
91
|
2005
|
Steve Smith
|
WR
|
CAR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
1
|
1563
|
12
|
237
|
14.8
|
92
|
2015
|
Julio Jones
|
WR
|
ATL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1871
|
8
|
235
|
14.7
|
93
|
2014
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
WR
|
DEN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1619
|
11
|
230
|
14.4
|
94
|
2015
|
Brandon Marshall
|
WR
|
NYJ
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1502
|
14
|
230
|
14.4
|
95
|
2002
|
Hines Ward
|
WR
|
PIT
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
142
|
0
|
1329
|
12
|
226
|
14.1
|
96
|
2012
|
Calvin Johnson
|
WR
|
DET
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1964
|
5
|
220
|
13.8
|
97
|
2015
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
WR
|
HOU
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1521
|
11
|
220
|
13.8
|
98
|
2018
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
WR
|
HOU
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-7
|
0
|
1572
|
11
|
219
|
13.7
|
99
|
2012
|
Brandon Marshall
|
WwR
|
CHI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-2
|
0
|
1508
|
11
|
217
|
13.6
|
100
|
2011
|
Wes Welker
|
WR
|
NWE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
30
|
0
|
1569
|
9
|
214
|
13.4
It should come as no surprise to see quarterbacks dominate the group. The removal of receiving points naturally decimated the wide receivers. The first one checks in at No. 63 overall, and we’re talking about Randy Moss grabbing 23 touchdowns that year.
Plus/minus
Comparing the same 100 players in PPR vs. where they fell in non-PPR among those same 100 guys. … What does the difference look like for some of the biggest risers and fallers from non-PPR to format favoring receptions?
|
Decreased
|
PPR
|
Non-PPR
|
Diff
|
Yr
|Player
|
19
|
82
|
-63
|
2015
|Antonio Brown
|
25
|
87
|
-62
|
2002
|Marvin Harrison
|
20
|
81
|
-61
|
2014
|Antonio Brown
|
40
|
92
|
-52
|
2015
|Julio Jones
|
23
|
67
|
-44
|
2018
|Christian McCaffrey
|
30
|
73
|
-43
|
2003
|Randy Moss
|
47
|
86
|
-39
|
2003
|Torry Holt
|
24
|
63
|
-39
|
2007
|Randy Moss
|
7
|
44
|
-37
|
2006
|Steven Jackson
|
22
|
58
|
-36
|
2018
|Saquon Barkley
|
10
|
45
|
-35
|
2016
|David Johnson
|
21
|
55
|
-34
|
2002
|LaDainian Tomlinson
|
52
|
85
|
-33
|
2001
|Marvin Harrison
|
35
|
65
|
-30
|
2007
|Brian Westbrook
|
45
|
74
|
-29
|
2011
|Calvin Johnson
|
15
|
43
|
-28
|
2010
|Arian Foster
|
68
|
96
|
-28
|
2012
|Calvin Johnson
|
6
|
32
|
-26
|
2001
|Marshall Faulk
|
11
|
36
|
-25
|
2000
|Edgerrin James
|
4
|
29
|
-25
|
2003
|LaDainian Tomlinson
|
Increased
|
PPR
|
Non-PPR
|
Diff
|
Yr
|Player
|
39
|
14
|
25
|
2011
|Tom Brady
|
99
|
72
|
27
|
2002
|Shaun Alexander
|
44
|
16
|
28
|
2004
|Peyton Manning
|
89
|
61
|
28
|
2009
|Adrian Peterson
|
49
|
21
|
28
|
2018
|Matt Ryan
|
97
|
68
|
29
|
2013
|LeSean McCoy
|
80
|
50
|
30
|
2003
|Jamal Lewis
|
48
|
17
|
31
|
2013
|Drew Brees
|
51
|
18
|
33
|
2014
|Aaron Rodgers
|
58
|
25
|
33
|
2017
|Russell Wilson
|
57
|
23
|
34
|
2000
|Daunte Culpepper
|
67
|
33
|
34
|
2000
|Jeff Garcia
|
56
|
22
|
34
|
2009
|Aaron Rodgers
|
100
|
66
|
34
|
2011
|LeSean McCoy
|
53
|
19
|
34
|
2014
|Andrew Luck
|
66
|
31
|
35
|
2012
|Aaron Rodgers
|
65
|
30
|
35
|
2015
|Tom Brady
|
70
|
35
|
35
|
2018
|Ben Roethlisberger
|
63
|
27
|
36
|
2012
|Drew Brees
|
73
|
37
|
36
|
2012
|Tom Brady
|
64
|
26
|
38
|
2011
|Matthew Stafford
|
59
|
20
|
39
|
2016
|Matt Ryan
|
81
|
34
|
47
|
2015
|Russell Wilson
|
93
|
41
|
52
|
2018
|Deshaun Watson
|
92
|
38
|
54
|
2016
|Drew Brees
|
98
|
42
|
56
|
2014
|Russell Wilson
Again, as expected, the stark difference in high-point placement is glaring between the scoring systems. It’s crazy to see some of these placements. Antonio Brown goes from having his two strongest seasons in PPR finish in the top 20 to having those same seasons finish in the low 80s without points being added for the catches. No earth-shattering or even profound conclusion … just visually impressive to see in this format.
Overall non-PPR top 100
|
Rk
|
Year
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Tm
|
P_Yd
|
P_TD
|
Int
|
Ru_Yd
|
Ru_TD
|
Rec
|
Re_Yd
|
Re_TD
|
FantPt
|
1
|
2006
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
20
|
2
|
0
|
1815
|
28
|
56
|
508
|
3
|
427
|
2
|
2018
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
QB
|
KAN
|
5097
|
50
|
12
|
272
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
417
|
3
|
2013
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
5477
|
55
|
10
|
-31
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
414
|
4
|
2011
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4643
|
45
|
6
|
257
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
399
|
5
|
2007
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
4806
|
50
|
8
|
98
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
398
|
6
|
2011
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5476
|
46
|
14
|
86
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
396
|
7
|
2015
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
3837
|
35
|
10
|
636
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
391
|
8
|
2016
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4428
|
40
|
7
|
369
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
382
|
9
|
2004
|
Daunte Culpepper
|
QB
|
MIN
|
4717
|
39
|
11
|
406
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
381
|
10
|
2000
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1359
|
18
|
81
|
830
|
8
|
381
|
11
|
2011
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
4051
|
21
|
17
|
706
|
14
|
1
|
27
|
0
|
375
|
12
|
2003
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1420
|
27
|
74
|
690
|
0
|
373
|
13
|
2002
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1615
|
21
|
70
|
672
|
3
|
372
|
14
|
2011
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
5235
|
39
|
12
|
109
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
370
|
15
|
2005
|
Shaun Alexander
|
RB
|
SEA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1880
|
27
|
15
|
78
|
1
|
364
|
16
|
2004
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
IND
|
4557
|
49
|
10
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
362
|
17
|
2013
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5162
|
39
|
12
|
52
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
358
|
18
|
2014
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4381
|
38
|
5
|
269
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
358
|
19
|
2014
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
4761
|
40
|
16
|
273
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
356
|
20
|
2016
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
4944
|
38
|
7
|
117
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
355
|
21
|
2018
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
4924
|
35
|
7
|
125
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
354
|
22
|
2009
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4434
|
30
|
7
|
316
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
351
|
23
|
2000
|
Daunte Culpepper
|
QB
|
MIN
|
3937
|
33
|
16
|
470
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
350
|
24
|
2009
|
Chris Johnson
|
RB
|
TEN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2006
|
14
|
50
|
503
|
2
|
349
|
25
|
2017
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
3983
|
34
|
11
|
586
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
348
|
26
|
2011
|
Matthew Stafford
|
QB
|
DET
|
5038
|
41
|
16
|
78
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
347
|
27
|
2012
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5177
|
43
|
19
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
346
|
28
|
2003
|
Ahman Green
|
RB
|
GNB
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1883
|
15
|
50
|
367
|
5
|
345
|
29
|
2012
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4295
|
39
|
8
|
259
|
2
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|
344
|
30
|
2015
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
4770
|
36
|
7
|
53
|
3
|
1
|
36
|
0
|
344
|
31
|
2003
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
21
|
1
|
0
|
1645
|
13
|
100
|
725
|
4
|
344
|
32
|
2000
|
Jeff Garcia
|
QB
|
SFO
|
4278
|
31
|
10
|
414
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
343
|
33
|
2001
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1382
|
12
|
83
|
765
|
9
|
343
|
34
|
2015
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
4024
|
34
|
8
|
553
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
342
|
35
|
2018
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
5129
|
34
|
16
|
98
|
3
|
1
|
-1
|
0
|
341
|
36
|
2012
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
4827
|
34
|
8
|
32
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
340
|
37
|
2000
|
Edgerrin James
|
RB
|
IND
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1709
|
13
|
63
|
594
|
5
|
340
|
38
|
2016
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5208
|
37
|
15
|
20
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
336
|
39
|
2005
|
Larry Johnson
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1750
|
20
|
33
|
343
|
1
|
335
|
40
|
2006
|
Larry Johnson
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1789
|
17
|
41
|
410
|
2
|
334
|
41
|
2014
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
3475
|
20
|
7
|
849
|
6
|
1
|
17
|
0
|
332
|
42
|
2018
|
Deshaun Watson
|
QB
|
HOU
|
4165
|
26
|
9
|
551
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
332
|
43
|
2010
|
Arian Foster
|
RB
|
HOU
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1616
|
16
|
66
|
604
|
2
|
330
|
44
|
2006
|
Steven Jackson
|
RB
|
STL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1528
|
13
|
90
|
806
|
3
|
329
|
45
|
2016
|
David Johnson
|
RB
|
ARI
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1239
|
16
|
80
|
879
|
4
|
328
|
46
|
2018
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
4593
|
39
|
15
|
148
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
327
|
47
|
2015
|
Blake Bortles
|
QB
|
JAX
|
4428
|
35
|
18
|
310
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
324
|
48
|
2012
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
3869
|
19
|
12
|
741
|
8
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
323
|
49
|
2017
|
Todd Gurley
|
RB
|
LAR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1305
|
13
|
64
|
788
|
6
|
319
|
50
|
2012
|
Robert Griffin
|
QB
|
WAS
|
3200
|
20
|
5
|
815
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
318
|
Rk
|
Year
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Tm
|
P_Yd
|
P_TD
|
Int
|
Ru_Yd
|
Ru_TD
|
Rec
|
Re_Yd
|
Re_TD
|
FantPt
|
51
|
2002
|
Ricky Williams
|
RB
|
MIA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1853
|
16
|
47
|
363
|
1
|
317
|
52
|
2005
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
47
|
3
|
0
|
1462
|
18
|
51
|
370
|
2
|
317
|
53
|
2010
|
Michael Vick
|
QB
|
PHI
|
3018
|
21
|
6
|
676
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
316
|
54
|
2006
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
IND
|
4397
|
31
|
9
|
36
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
313
|
55
|
2014
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
4727
|
39
|
15
|
-24
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
313
|
56
|
2018
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4442
|
25
|
2
|
269
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
313
|
57
|
2018
|
Todd Gurley
|
RB
|
LAR
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1251
|
17
|
59
|
580
|
4
|
313
|
58
|
2012
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
4659
|
37
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
311
|
59
|
2003
|
Jamal Lewis
|
RB
|
BAL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2066
|
14
|
26
|
205
|
0
|
311
|
60
|
2014
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
4952
|
32
|
9
|
27
|
0
|
0
|
-6
|
0
|
310
|
61
|
2016
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
4240
|
31
|
13
|
341
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
310
|
62
|
2018
|
Jared Goff
|
QB
|
LAR
|
4688
|
32
|
12
|
108
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
310
|
63
|
2015
|
Carson Palmer
|
QB
|
ARI
|
4671
|
35
|
11
|
24
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
309
|
64
|
2007
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
17
|
1
|
0
|
1474
|
15
|
60
|
475
|
3
|
308
|
65
|
2013
|
Jamaal Charles
|
RB
|
KAN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1287
|
12
|
70
|
693
|
7
|
308
|
66
|
2004
|
Shaun Alexander
|
RB
|
SEA
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1696
|
16
|
23
|
170
|
4
|
307
|
67
|
2005
|
Tiki Barber
|
RB
|
NYG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1860
|
9
|
54
|
530
|
2
|
307
|
68
|
2012
|
Adrian Peterson
|
RB
|
MIN
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2097
|
12
|
40
|
217
|
1
|
307
|
69
|
2000
|
Rich Gannon
|
QB
|
OAK
|
3430
|
28
|
11
|
529
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
306
|
70
|
2009
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
4388
|
34
|
11
|
33
|
2
|
1
|
-4
|
0
|
306
|
71
|
2010
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
3922
|
28
|
11
|
356
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
306
|
72
|
2015
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
4870
|
32
|
11
|
14
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
306
|
73
|
2016
|
Kirk Cousins
|
QB
|
WAS
|
4917
|
25
|
12
|
96
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
306
|
74
|
2001
|
Jeff Garcia
|
QB
|
SFO
|
3538
|
32
|
12
|
254
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
305
|
75
|
2008
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
5069
|
34
|
17
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
305
|
76
|
2012
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
4719
|
32
|
14
|
141
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
305
|
77
|
2014
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
4952
|
33
|
17
|
68
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
305
|
78
|
2015
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
3821
|
31
|
8
|
344
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
305
|
79
|
2018
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
3992
|
32
|
5
|
22
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
304
|
80
|
2002
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1683
|
14
|
79
|
489
|
1
|
304
|
81
|
2004
|
Donovan McNabb
|
QB
|
PHI
|
3875
|
31
|
8
|
220
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
303
|
82
|
2001
|
Kurt Warner
|
QB
|
STL
|
4830
|
36
|
22
|
60
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
301
|
83
|
2010
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
3900
|
36
|
4
|
30
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
301
|
84
|
2011
|
Ray Rice
|
RB
|
BAL
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1364
|
12
|
76
|
704
|
3
|
301
|
85
|
2000
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
IND
|
4413
|
33
|
15
|
116
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
300
|
86
|
2002
|
Rich Gannon
|
QB
|
OAK
|
4689
|
26
|
10
|
156
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
300
|
87
|
2004
|
Tiki Barber
|
RB
|
NYG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1518
|
13
|
52
|
578
|
2
|
300
|
88
|
2007
|
Tony Romo
|
QB
|
DAL
|
4211
|
36
|
19
|
129
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
299
|
89
|
2017
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
3302
|
22
|
16
|
754
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
299
|
90
|
2013
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
3379
|
24
|
13
|
585
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
298
|
91
|
2018
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
3448
|
35
|
7
|
376
|
0
|
1
|
-11
|
0
|
298
|
92
|
2013
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
3822
|
23
|
9
|
377
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
297
|
93
|
2008
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
4038
|
28
|
13
|
207
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
296
|
94
|
2017
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
4577
|
32
|
8
|
28
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
296
|
95
|
2015
|
Kirk Cousins
|
QB
|
WAS
|
4166
|
29
|
11
|
48
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
295
|
96
|
2017
|
Alex Smith
|
QB
|
KAN
|
4042
|
26
|
5
|
355
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
295
|
97
|
2018
|
Saquon Barkley
|
RB
|
NYG
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1307
|
11
|
91
|
721
|
4
|
295
|
98
|
2000
|
Donovan McNabb
|
QB
|
PHI
|
3365
|
21
|
13
|
629
|
6
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
294
|
99
|
2014
|
DeMarco Murray
|
RB
|
DAL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1845
|
13
|
57
|
416
|
0
|
294
|
100
|
2016
|
Ezekiel Elliott
|
RB
|
DAL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1631
|
15
|
32
|
363
|
1
|
293
Here is the listing of the actual 100 highest scorers in non-PPR scoring during that same time period of 2000-18. Once again, quarterbacks rule the rankings. The difference is extreme, but running backs still hold high placements, generally fueled by banner touchdown years.
Positional breakdown (PPR)
- Quarterbacks: 30 appearances
- Running backs: 48
- Wide receivers: 21
- Tight ends: 1
Positional breakdown (non-PPR)
- Quarterbacks: 69 appearances
- Running backs: 31
- Wide receivers: 0
- Tight ends: 0
Removing reception points eradicates the wideouts and lone tight end appearances. Quarterbacks litter the board, as expected, and it demonstrates how valuable elite running back performances truly are in fantasy.
PPR points per game
|
PPR Rk
|
Year
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Tm
|
G
|
PPR/G
|
2
|
2000
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
14
|
32.9
|
5
|
2002
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
14
|
31.6
|
6
|
2001
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
14
|
30.4
|
1
|
2006
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
16
|
30.2
|
3
|
2003
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
16
|
27.9
|
4
|
2003
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
16
|
27.7
|
36
|
2018
|
Todd Gurley
|
RB
|
LAR
|
14
|
26.6
|
14
|
2011
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
15
|
26.5
|
7
|
2006
|
Steven Jackson
|
RB
|
STL
|
16
|
26.2
|
8
|
2018
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
QB
|
KAN
|
16
|
26.1
The only real standout is Todd Gurley’s partial 2018 season. It rated 36th among 16-game efforts but climbed to seventh on a per-game basis. Perhaps gamers can be more comfortable in seeing the 2019 version of Gurley as being possibly exceptional with limited work. More impressive, for as good as he was last year, three other 14-game seasons were more prolific in the 2000s.
Non-PPR points per game
|
Rk
|
Year
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Tm
|
G
|
Fan PPG
|
10
|
2000
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
14
|
27.2
|
1
|
2006
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
16
|
26.7
|
4
|
2011
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
15
|
26.6
|
13
|
2002
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
14
|
26.6
|
53
|
2010
|
Michael Vick
|
QB
|
PHI
|
12
|
26.3
|
2
|
2018
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
QB
|
KAN
|
16
|
26.1
|
3
|
2013
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
16
|
25.9
|
5
|
2007
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
16
|
24.9
|
6
|
2011
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
16
|
24.8
|
33
|
2001
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
14
|
24.5
Faulk twice made sizeable jumps in the rankings sorted by points per game. He was trumped by Michael Vick going from No. 53 to fifth place over just 12 games in 2010. Pat Mahomes was pretty good, huh?
Top-20 performances by age (PPR)
|
Rk
|
Year
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Tm
|
Age
|
G
|
PPR
|
PPR/G
|
1
|
2006
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
27
|
16
|
483.1
|
30.2
|
2
|
2000
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
27
|
14
|
459.9
|
32.9
|
3
|
2003
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
30
|
16
|
447.0
|
27.9
|
4
|
2003
|
LaDainian Tomlinson
|
RB
|
SDG
|
24
|
16
|
443.8
|
27.7
|
5
|
2002
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
29
|
14
|
442.7
|
31.6
|
6
|
2001
|
Marshall Faulk
|
RB
|
STL
|
28
|
14
|
425.7
|
30.4
|
7
|
2006
|
Steven Jackson
|
RB
|
STL
|
23
|
16
|
419.4
|
26.2
|
8
|
2018
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
QB
|
KAN
|
23
|
16
|
417.1
|
26.1
|
9
|
2013
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
37
|
16
|
412.0
|
25.8
|
10
|
2016
|
David Johnson
|
RB
|
ARI
|
25
|
16
|
407.8
|
25.5
|
11
|
2000
|
Edgerrin James
|
RB
|
IND
|
22
|
16
|
403.3
|
25.2
|
12
|
2009
|
Chris Johnson
|
RB
|
TEN
|
24
|
16
|
398.9
|
24.9
|
13
|
2007
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
30
|
16
|
398.0
|
24.9
|
14
|
2011
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
28
|
15
|
397.4
|
26.5
|
15
|
2010
|
Arian Foster
|
RB
|
HOU
|
24
|
16
|
396.0
|
24.8
|
16
|
2011
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
32
|
16
|
395.6
|
24.7
|
17
|
2003
|
Ahman Green
|
RB
|
GNB
|
26
|
16
|
395.0
|
24.7
|
18
|
2015
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
26
|
16
|
389.1
|
24.3
|
19
|
2015
|
Antonio Brown
|
WR
|
PIT
|
27
|
16
|
388.2
|
24.3
|
20
|
2014
|
Antonio Brown
|
WR
|
PIT
|
26
|
16
|
386.9
|
24.2
|Averages
|
26.9
|
415.3
|
26.5
Shocker … players in their prime turned in the top-20 showings, on average. Late bloomers, like Holmes, do exist, but this chart is a reminder just how much the NFL really is a young man’s game.
Top-20 oldest performances (PPR)
|
Top 100 Rk
|
Year
|
Player
|
Pos
|
Tm
|
Age
|
G
|
PPR
|
PPR/G
|
65
|
2015
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
38
|
16
|
344.7
|
21.5
|
9
|
2013
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
37
|
16
|
412.0
|
25.8
|
92
|
2016
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
37
|
16
|
332.3
|
20.8
|
70
|
2018
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
36
|
16
|
341.9
|
21.4
|
73
|
2012
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
35
|
16
|
340.3
|
21.3
|
39
|
2011
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
34
|
16
|
370.3
|
23.1
|
48
|
2013
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
34
|
16
|
357.7
|
22.4
|
28
|
2016
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
33
|
16
|
380.0
|
23.8
|
49
|
2018
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
33
|
16
|
355.0
|
22.2
|
63
|
2012
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
33
|
16
|
345.6
|
21.6
|
16
|
2011
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NOR
|
32
|
16
|
395.6
|
24.7
|
51
|
2014
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GNB
|
31
|
16
|
354.1
|
22.1
|
59
|
2016
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
31
|
16
|
347.5
|
21.7
|
76
|
2015
|
Brandon Marshall
|
WR
|
NYJ
|
31
|
16
|
339.2
|
21.2
|
95
|
2004
|
Muhsin Muhammad
|
WR
|
CAR
|
31
|
16
|
331.0
|
20.7
|
13
|
2007
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NWE
|
30
|
16
|
398.0
|
24.9
|
67
|
2000
|
Jeff Garcia
|
QB
|
SFO
|
30
|
16
|
342.5
|
21.4
|
3
|
2003
|
Priest Holmes
|
RB
|
KAN
|
30
|
16
|
447.0
|
27.9
|
46
|
2005
|
Tiki Barber
|
RB
|
NYG
|
30
|
16
|
361.0
|
22.6
|
61
|
2002
|
Charlie Garner
|
RB
|
OAK
|
30
|
16
|
347.3
|
21.7
|
Averages
|
32.8
|
362.2
|
22.6
Quarterbacks can conitinue playing at elite levels well into their 30s, whereas running backs and wideouts effectively die by age 30 when it comes to leading the way in fantasy productivity. None of that should surprise anyone.
Overall assessment
Fantasy football is jam-packed with statistics and angles of analysis. Sometimes, stats are just numbers with no grandiose importance or even utilization entering a draft. It’s never a bad idea to have some concept of where elite performances fall in the grand scheme of things, but drafting a player with the expectation of a historically great showing is mostly an exercise in wishful thinking.
Add the best combination of players with the strongest chances of being great within an individual year, not in relation to historical context. If it happens to work in favor of the latter … great. But aiming for some kind of generational benchmark in production is silly and unnecessary.