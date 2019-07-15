Top 100 fantasy football performances of the 2000s

As a firm believer in looking forward in fantasy football, I do get a kick out of looking back at historical performances and their suggestive connections to present-day action.

I’ll be the first to warn gamers not to get caught up in what has happened in fake football. We can utilize aspects of the past as a piece of the puzzle when looking ahead, albeit with far more emphasis on the current landscape. It’s such a team-centric game that much of what we observed even a year ago is irrelevant in 2019.

That said, going back to the 2000 season uncovers several interesting performances. The focus is how the 100 best performances stacked up against each other through last year, and if anything jumps out that we can apply to the ’19 forecast. In most applications of data from yesteryear, or even last season, fantasy footballers will realize they’re putting a square peg into a round hole.

To help balance quarterbacks vs. the rest of the players, point-per-reception scoring gives an illustration of positional value on the high end. When examining on the whole, averages favor quarterbacks. Simply put, conventional fantasy scoring systems result in more quarterbacks producing more points than the other positions. However, top-end running backs and receivers stand out by a wide margin.

Top 100 PPR scoring

Rk Year Player Pos Tm P_Yd P_TD Int Ru_Yd Ru_TD Rec Re_Yd Re_TD PPR 1 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 20 2 0 1815 28 56 508 3 483.1 2 2000 Marshall Faulk RB STL 0 0 0 1359 18 81 830 8 459.9 3 2003 Priest Holmes RB KAN 0 0 0 1420 27 74 690 0 447.0 4 2003 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 21 1 0 1645 13 100 725 4 443.8 5 2002 Priest Holmes RB KAN 0 0 0 1615 21 70 672 3 442.7 6 2001 Marshall Faulk RB STL 0 0 0 1382 12 83 765 9 425.7 7 2006 Steven Jackson RB STL 0 0 0 1528 13 90 806 3 419.4 8 2018 Patrick Mahomes QB KAN 5097 50 12 272 2 0 0 0 417.1 9 2013 Peyton Manning QB DEN 5477 55 10 -31 1 0 0 0 412.0 10 2016 David Johnson RB ARI 0 0 0 1239 16 80 879 4 407.8 11 2000 Edgerrin James RB IND 0 0 0 1709 13 63 594 5 403.3 12 2009 Chris Johnson RB TEN 0 0 0 2006 14 50 503 2 398.9 13 2007 Tom Brady QB NWE 4806 50 8 98 2 0 0 0 398.0 14 2011 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4643 45 6 257 3 0 0 0 397.4 15 2010 Arian Foster RB HOU 0 0 0 1616 16 66 604 2 396.0 16 2011 Drew Brees QB NOR 5476 46 14 86 1 0 0 0 395.6 17 2003 Ahman Green RB GNB 0 0 0 1883 15 50 367 5 395.0 18 2015 Cam Newton QB CAR 3837 35 10 636 10 0 0 0 389.1 19 2015 Antonio Brown WR PIT 0 0 0 28 0 136 1834 10 388.2 20 2014 Antonio Brown WR PIT 20 1 0 13 0 129 1698 13 386.9 21 2002 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 0 0 0 1683 14 79 489 1 386.2 22 2018 Saquon Barkley RB NYG 0 0 0 1307 11 91 721 4 385.8 23 2018 Christian McCaffrey RB CAR 50 1 0 1098 7 107 867 6 385.5 24 2007 Randy Moss WR NWE 0 0 0 0 0 98 1493 23 385.3 25 2002 Marvin Harrison WR IND 0 0 0 10 0 143 1722 11 384.2 26 2017 Todd Gurley RB LAR 0 0 0 1305 13 64 788 6 383.3 27 2004 Daunte Culpepper QB MIN 4717 39 11 406 2 0 0 0 381.3 28 2016 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4428 40 7 369 4 0 0 0 380.0 29 2005 Shaun Alexander RB SEA 0 0 0 1880 27 15 78 1 378.8 30 2003 Randy Moss WR MIN 0 0 0 18 0 111 1632 17 378.0 31 2013 Jamaal Charles RB KAN 0 0 0 1287 12 70 693 7 378.0 32 2011 Ray Rice RB BAL 1 1 0 1364 12 76 704 3 376.8 33 2006 Larry Johnson RB KAN 0 0 0 1789 17 41 410 2 374.9 34 2011 Cam Newton QB CAR 4051 21 17 706 14 1 27 0 374.3 35 2007 Brian Westbrook RB PHI 0 0 0 1333 7 90 771 5 372.4 36 2018 Todd Gurley RB LAR 0 0 0 1251 17 59 580 4 372.1 37 2002 Ricky Williams RB MIA 0 0 0 1853 16 47 363 1 370.6 38 2014 Le’Veon Bell RB PIT 0 0 0 1361 8 83 854 3 370.5 39 2011 Tom Brady QB NWE 5235 39 12 109 3 0 0 0 370.3 40 2015 Julio Jones WR ATL 0 0 0 0 0 136 1871 8 369.1 41 2005 Larry Johnson RB KAN 0 0 0 1750 20 33 343 1 368.3 42 2005 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 47 3 0 1462 18 51 370 2 368.1 43 2007 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 17 1 0 1474 15 60 475 3 367.6 44 2004 Peyton Manning QB IND 4557 49 10 38 0 0 0 0 362.1 45 2011 Calvin Johnson WR DET 0 0 0 11 0 96 1681 16 361.2 46 2005 Tiki Barber RB NYG 0 0 0 1860 9 54 530 2 361.0 47 2003 Torry Holt WR STL 0 0 0 5 0 117 1696 12 359.1 48 2013 Drew Brees QB NOR 5162 39 12 52 3 0 0 0 357.7 49 2018 Matt Ryan QB ATL 4924 35 7 125 3 1 5 1 355.0 50 2018 Alvin Kamara RB NOR 0 0 0 883 14 81 709 4 354.2 Rk Year Player Pos Tm P_Yd P_TD Int Ru_Yd Ru_TD Rec Re_Yd Re_TD PPR 51 2014 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4381 38 5 269 2 0 0 0 354.1 52 2001 Marvin Harrison WR IND 0 0 0 3 0 109 1524 15 351.7 53 2014 Andrew Luck QB IND 4761 40 16 273 3 0 0 0 351.7 54 2004 Tiki Barber RB NYG 0 0 0 1518 13 52 578 2 351.6 55 2014 DeMarco Murray RB DAL 0 0 0 1845 13 57 416 0 351.1 56 2009 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4434 30 7 316 5 0 0 0 351.0 57 2000 Daunte Culpepper QB MIN 3937 33 16 470 7 0 0 0 350.5 58 2017 Russell Wilson QB SEA 3983 34 11 586 3 0 0 0 347.9 59 2016 Matt Ryan QB ATL 4944 38 7 117 0 0 0 0 347.5 60 2012 Adrian Peterson RB MIN 0 0 0 2097 12 40 217 1 347.4 61 2002 Charlie Garner RB OAK 0 0 0 962 7 91 941 4 347.3 62 2014 Matt Forte RB CHI 0 0 0 1038 6 102 808 4 346.6 63 2012 Drew Brees QB NOR 5177 43 19 5 1 0 0 0 345.6 64 2011 Matthew Stafford QB DET 5038 41 16 78 0 0 0 0 345.3 65 2015 Tom Brady QB NWE 4770 36 7 53 3 1 36 0 344.7 66 2012 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4295 39 8 259 2 1 -1 0 344.6 67 2000 Jeff Garcia QB SFO 4278 31 10 414 4 0 0 0 342.5 68 2012 Calvin Johnson WR DET 0 0 0 0 0 122 1964 5 342.4 69 2000 Eddie George RB TEN 0 0 0 1509 14 50 453 2 342.2 70 2018 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 5129 34 16 98 3 1 -1 0 341.9 71 2017 Le’Veon Bell RB PIT 0 0 0 1291 9 85 655 2 341.6 72 2014 Demaryius Thomas WR DEN 0 0 0 0 0 111 1619 11 340.9 73 2012 Tom Brady QB NWE 4827 34 8 32 4 0 0 0 340.3 74 2004 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 38 0 0 1335 17 53 441 1 340.1 75 2005 Steve Smith WR CAR 0 0 0 25 1 103 1563 12 339.8 76 2015 Brandon Marshall WR NYJ 0 0 0 0 0 109 1502 14 339.2 77 2002 Hines Ward WR PIT 0 0 0 142 0 112 1329 12 339.1 78 2001 Priest Holmes RB KAN 0 0 0 1555 8 62 614 2 338.9 79 2013 Matt Forte RB CHI 0 0 0 1339 9 74 594 3 337.3 80 2003 Jamal Lewis RB BAL 0 0 0 2066 14 26 205 0 337.1 81 2015 Russell Wilson QB SEA 4024 34 8 553 1 0 0 0 336.3 82 2011 Wes Welker WR NWE 0 0 0 30 0 122 1569 9 335.9 83 2006 Brian Westbrook RB PHI 0 0 0 1217 7 77 699 4 334.6 84 2012 Brandon Marshall WR CHI 0 0 0 -2 0 118 1508 11 334.6 85 2018 Tyreek Hill WR KAN 0 0 0 151 1 87 1479 12 334.0 86 2018 DeAndre Hopkins WR HOU 0 0 0 -7 0 115 1572 11 333.5 87 2002 Tiki Barber RB NYG 0 0 0 1387 11 69 597 0 333.4 88 2006 Frank Gore RB SFO 0 0 0 1695 8 61 485 1 333.0 89 2009 Adrian Peterson RB MIN 0 0 0 1383 18 43 436 0 332.9 90 2003 Deuce McAllister RB NOR 0 0 0 1641 8 69 516 0 332.7 91 2001 Terrell Owens WR SFO 0 0 0 21 0 93 1412 16 332.3 92 2016 Drew Brees QB NOR 5208 37 15 20 2 0 0 0 332.3 93 2018 Deshaun Watson QB HOU 4165 26 9 551 5 0 0 0 331.7 94 2015 DeAndre Hopkins WR HOU 0 0 0 0 0 111 1521 11 331.1 95 2004 Muhsin Muhammad WR CAR 0 0 0 15 0 93 1405 16 331.0 96 2011 Rob Gronkowski TE NWE 0 0 0 2 1 90 1327 17 330.9 97 2013 LeSean McCoy RB PHI 0 0 0 1607 9 52 539 2 330.6 98 2014 Russell Wilson QB SEA 3475 20 7 849 6 1 17 0 330.6 99 2002 Shaun Alexander RB SEA 0 0 0 1175 16 59 460 2 330.5 100 2011 LeSean McCoy RB PHI 0 0 0 1309 17 48 315 3 330.4

LaDainian Tomlinson, Priest Holmes and Marshall Faulk dominated the top-six performances. The position, even in PPR scoring, thoroughly owns the top-30 efforts. We have five wide receiver seasons — 80 percent of which came from the same two guys — in the top 30. Let that sink in … History says owners who drafted running backs early had a greater chance of a historic season than those who loaded up on WRs early on.

That’s not an argument to avoid wideouts early, but it certainly lends to one for favoring at least one RB earlier in drafts. Blending the positions is far more successful time after time than going super heavy in either direction. Sure, players sneak in studly outings from later rounds. Counting on it to always work in your favor is ill-advised.

Performance by year

2000: 5 2010: 1 2001: 4 2011: 10 2002: 8 2012: 6 2003: 7 2013: 5 2004: 5 2014: 8 2005: 5 2015: 7 2006: 6 2016: 4 2007: 4 2017: 3 2008: 0 2018: 10 2009: 3 2019: TBD

There’s no obvious pattern, and the results are all over the place. Someone may see 10 performances in 2018 and get excited, surmizing this will continue into 2019. It may, but someone can point to 2011 when 10 players entered this terrority only for the number to decrease by 40 percent the following season.

Top 100 non-PPR scoring

The same 100 players from the PPR scoring are applied in a non-PPR scoring format:

Rk Year Player Pos Tm P_Yd P_TD Int Ru_Yd Ru_TD Re_Yd Re_TD FantPt PPG 1 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 20 2 0 1815 28 508 3 427 26.7 2 2018 Patrick Mahomes QB KAN 5097 50 12 272 2 0 0 417 26.1 3 2013 Peyton Manning QB DEN 5477 55 10 -31 1 0 0 414 25.9 4 2011 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4643 45 6 257 3 0 0 399 26.6 5 2007 Tom Brady QB NWE 4806 50 8 98 2 0 0 398 24.9 6 2011 Drew Brees QB NOR 5476 46 14 86 1 0 0 396 24.8 7 2015 Cam Newton QB CAR 3837 35 10 636 10 0 0 391 24.4 8 2016 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4428 40 7 369 4 0 0 382 23.9 9 2000 Marshall Faulk RB STL 0 0 0 1359 18 830 8 381 27.2 10 2004 Daunte Culpepper QB MIN 4717 39 11 406 2 0 0 381 23.8 11 2011 Cam Newton QB CAR 4051 21 17 706 14 27 0 375 23.4 12 2003 Priest Holmes RB KAN 0 0 0 1420 27 690 0 373 23.3 13 2002 Priest Holmes RB KAN 0 0 0 1615 21 672 3 372 26.6 14 2011 Tom Brady QB NWE 5235 39 12 109 3 0 0 370 23.1 15 2005 Shaun Alexander RB SEA 0 0 0 1880 27 78 1 364 22.8 16 2004 Peyton Manning QB IND 4557 49 10 38 0 0 0 362 22.6 17 2013 Drew Brees QB NOR 5162 39 12 52 3 0 0 358 22.4 18 2014 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4381 38 5 269 2 0 0 358 22.4 19 2014 Andrew Luck QB IND 4761 40 16 273 3 0 0 356 22.3 20 2016 Matt Ryan QB ATL 4944 38 7 117 0 0 0 355 22.2 21 2018 Matt Ryan QB ATL 4924 35 7 125 3 5 1 354 22.1 22 2009 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4434 30 7 316 5 0 0 351 21.9 23 2000 Daunte Culpepper QB MIN 3937 33 16 470 7 0 0 350 21.9 24 2009 Chris Johnson RB TEN 0 0 0 2006 14 503 2 349 21.8 25 2017 Russell Wilson QB SEA 3983 34 11 586 3 0 0 348 21.8 26 2011 Matthew Stafford QB DET 5038 41 16 78 0 0 0 347 21.7 27 2012 Drew Brees QB NOR 5177 43 19 5 1 0 0 346 21.6 28 2003 Ahman Green RB GNB 0 0 0 1883 15 367 5 345 21.6 29 2003 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 21 1 0 1645 13 725 4 344 21.5 30 2015 Tom Brady QB NWE 4770 36 7 53 3 36 0 344 21.5 31 2012 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4295 39 8 259 2 -1 0 344 21.5 32 2001 Marshall Faulk RB STL 0 0 0 1382 12 765 9 343 24.5 33 2000 Jeff Garcia QB SFO 4278 31 10 414 4 0 0 343 21.4 34 2015 Russell Wilson QB SEA 4024 34 8 553 1 0 0 342 21.4 35 2018 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 5129 34 16 98 3 -1 0 341 21.3 36 2000 Edgerrin James RB IND 0 0 0 1709 13 594 5 340 21.3 37 2012 Tom Brady QB NWE 4827 34 8 32 4 0 0 340 21.3 38 2016 Drew Brees QB NOR 5208 37 15 20 2 0 0 336 21.0 39 2005 Larry Johnson RB KAN 0 0 0 1750 20 343 1 335 20.9 40 2006 Larry Johnson RB KAN 0 0 0 1789 17 410 2 334 20.9 41 2018 Deshaun Watson QB HOU 4165 26 9 551 5 0 0 332 20.8 42 2014 Russell Wilson QB SEA 3475 20 7 849 6 17 0 332 20.8 43 2010 Arian Foster RB HOU 0 0 0 1616 16 604 2 330 20.6 44 2006 Steven Jackson RB STL 0 0 0 1528 13 806 3 329 20.6 45 2016 David Johnson RB ARI 0 0 0 1239 16 879 4 328 20.5 46 2017 Todd Gurley RB LAR 0 0 0 1305 13 788 6 319 21.3 47 2002 Ricky Williams RB MIA 0 0 0 1853 16 363 1 317 19.8 48 2005 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 47 3 0 1462 18 370 2 317 19.8 49 2018 Todd Gurley RB LAR 0 0 0 1251 17 580 4 313 22.4 50 2003 Jamal Lewis RB BAL 0 0 0 2066 14 205 0 311 19.4 Rk Year Player Pos Tm P_Yd P_TD Int Ru_Yd Ru_TD Re_Yd Re_TD FantPt PPG 51 2013 Jamaal Charles RB KAN 0 0 0 1287 12 693 7 308 20.5 52 2007 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 17 1 0 1474 15 475 3 308 19.3 53 2005 Tiki Barber RB NYG 0 0 0 1860 9 530 2 307 19.2 54 2012 Adrian Peterson RB MIN 0 0 0 2097 12 217 1 307 19.2 55 2002 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 0 0 0 1683 14 489 1 304 19.0 56 2011 Ray Rice RB BAL 1 1 0 1364 12 704 3 301 18.8 57 2004 Tiki Barber RB NYG 0 0 0 1518 13 578 2 300 18.8 58 2018 Saquon Barkley RB NYG 0 0 0 1307 11 721 4 295 18.4 59 2014 DeMarco Murray RB DAL 0 0 0 1845 13 416 0 294 18.4 60 2000 Eddie George RB TEN 0 0 0 1509 14 453 2 292 18.3 61 2009 Adrian Peterson RB MIN 0 0 0 1383 18 436 0 290 18.1 62 2014 Le’Veon Bell RB PIT 0 0 0 1361 8 854 3 288 18.0 63 2007 Randy Moss WR NWE 0 0 0 0 0 1493 23 287 17.9 64 2004 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 38 0 0 1335 17 441 1 287 19.1 65 2007 Brian Westbrook RB PHI 0 0 0 1333 7 771 5 282 18.8 66 2011 LeSean McCoy RB PHI 0 0 0 1309 17 315 3 282 18.8 67 2018 Christian McCaffrey RB CAR 50 1 0 1098 7 867 6 279 17.4 68 2013 LeSean McCoy RB PHI 0 0 0 1607 9 539 2 279 17.4 69 2001 Priest Holmes RB KAN 0 0 0 1555 8 614 2 277 17.3 70 2018 Alvin Kamara RB NOR 0 0 0 883 14 709 4 273 18.2 71 2006 Frank Gore RB SFO 0 0 0 1695 8 485 1 272 17.0 72 2002 Shaun Alexander RB SEA 0 0 0 1175 16 460 2 269 16.8 73 2003 Randy Moss WR MIN 0 0 0 18 0 1632 17 267 16.7 74 2011 Calvin Johnson WR DET 0 0 0 11 0 1681 16 267 16.7 75 2013 Matt Forte RB CHI 0 0 0 1339 9 594 3 265 16.6 76 2003 Deuce McAllister RB NOR 0 0 0 1641 8 516 0 264 16.5 77 2006 Brian Westbrook RB PHI 0 0 0 1217 7 699 4 258 17.2 78 2017 Le’Veon Bell RB PIT 0 0 0 1291 9 655 2 257 17.1 79 2002 Charlie Garner RB OAK 0 0 0 962 7 941 4 256 16.0 80 2002 Tiki Barber RB NYG 0 0 0 1387 11 597 0 255 15.9 81 2014 Antonio Brown WR PIT 20 1 0 13 0 1698 13 252 15.8 82 2015 Antonio Brown WR PIT 0 0 0 28 0 1834 10 250 15.6 83 2018 Tyreek Hill WR KAN 0 0 0 151 1 1479 12 247 15.4 84 2014 Matt Forte RB CHI 0 0 0 1038 6 808 4 245 15.3 85 2001 Marvin Harrison WR IND 0 0 0 3 0 1524 15 243 15.2 86 2003 Torry Holt WR STL 0 0 0 5 0 1696 12 242 15.1 87 2002 Marvin Harrison WR IND 0 0 0 10 0 1722 11 241 15.1 88 2011 Rob Gronkowski TE NWE 0 0 0 2 1 1327 17 241 15.1 89 2001 Terrell Owens WR SFO 0 0 0 21 0 1412 16 239 14.9 90 2004 Muhsin Muhammad WR CAR 0 0 0 15 0 1405 16 238 14.9 91 2005 Steve Smith WR CAR 0 0 0 25 1 1563 12 237 14.8 92 2015 Julio Jones WR ATL 0 0 0 0 0 1871 8 235 14.7 93 2014 Demaryius Thomas WR DEN 0 0 0 0 0 1619 11 230 14.4 94 2015 Brandon Marshall WR NYJ 0 0 0 0 0 1502 14 230 14.4 95 2002 Hines Ward WR PIT 0 0 0 142 0 1329 12 226 14.1 96 2012 Calvin Johnson WR DET 0 0 0 0 0 1964 5 220 13.8 97 2015 DeAndre Hopkins WR HOU 0 0 0 0 0 1521 11 220 13.8 98 2018 DeAndre Hopkins WR HOU 0 0 0 -7 0 1572 11 219 13.7 99 2012 Brandon Marshall WwR CHI 0 0 0 -2 0 1508 11 217 13.6 100 2011 Wes Welker WR NWE 0 0 0 30 0 1569 9 214 13.4

It should come as no surprise to see quarterbacks dominate the group. The removal of receiving points naturally decimated the wide receivers. The first one checks in at No. 63 overall, and we’re talking about Randy Moss grabbing 23 touchdowns that year.

Plus/minus

Comparing the same 100 players in PPR vs. where they fell in non-PPR among those same 100 guys. … What does the difference look like for some of the biggest risers and fallers from non-PPR to format favoring receptions?

Decreased PPR Non-PPR Diff Yr Player 19 82 -63 2015 Antonio Brown 25 87 -62 2002 Marvin Harrison 20 81 -61 2014 Antonio Brown 40 92 -52 2015 Julio Jones 23 67 -44 2018 Christian McCaffrey 30 73 -43 2003 Randy Moss 47 86 -39 2003 Torry Holt 24 63 -39 2007 Randy Moss 7 44 -37 2006 Steven Jackson 22 58 -36 2018 Saquon Barkley 10 45 -35 2016 David Johnson 21 55 -34 2002 LaDainian Tomlinson 52 85 -33 2001 Marvin Harrison 35 65 -30 2007 Brian Westbrook 45 74 -29 2011 Calvin Johnson 15 43 -28 2010 Arian Foster 68 96 -28 2012 Calvin Johnson 6 32 -26 2001 Marshall Faulk 11 36 -25 2000 Edgerrin James 4 29 -25 2003 LaDainian Tomlinson Increased PPR Non-PPR Diff Yr Player 39 14 25 2011 Tom Brady 99 72 27 2002 Shaun Alexander 44 16 28 2004 Peyton Manning 89 61 28 2009 Adrian Peterson 49 21 28 2018 Matt Ryan 97 68 29 2013 LeSean McCoy 80 50 30 2003 Jamal Lewis 48 17 31 2013 Drew Brees 51 18 33 2014 Aaron Rodgers 58 25 33 2017 Russell Wilson 57 23 34 2000 Daunte Culpepper 67 33 34 2000 Jeff Garcia 56 22 34 2009 Aaron Rodgers 100 66 34 2011 LeSean McCoy 53 19 34 2014 Andrew Luck 66 31 35 2012 Aaron Rodgers 65 30 35 2015 Tom Brady 70 35 35 2018 Ben Roethlisberger 63 27 36 2012 Drew Brees 73 37 36 2012 Tom Brady 64 26 38 2011 Matthew Stafford 59 20 39 2016 Matt Ryan 81 34 47 2015 Russell Wilson 93 41 52 2018 Deshaun Watson 92 38 54 2016 Drew Brees 98 42 56 2014 Russell Wilson

Again, as expected, the stark difference in high-point placement is glaring between the scoring systems. It’s crazy to see some of these placements. Antonio Brown goes from having his two strongest seasons in PPR finish in the top 20 to having those same seasons finish in the low 80s without points being added for the catches. No earth-shattering or even profound conclusion … just visually impressive to see in this format.

Overall non-PPR top 100

Rk Year Player Pos Tm P_Yd P_TD Int Ru_Yd Ru_TD Rec Re_Yd Re_TD FantPt 1 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 20 2 0 1815 28 56 508 3 427 2 2018 Patrick Mahomes QB KAN 5097 50 12 272 2 0 0 0 417 3 2013 Peyton Manning QB DEN 5477 55 10 -31 1 0 0 0 414 4 2011 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4643 45 6 257 3 0 0 0 399 5 2007 Tom Brady QB NWE 4806 50 8 98 2 0 0 0 398 6 2011 Drew Brees QB NOR 5476 46 14 86 1 0 0 0 396 7 2015 Cam Newton QB CAR 3837 35 10 636 10 0 0 0 391 8 2016 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4428 40 7 369 4 0 0 0 382 9 2004 Daunte Culpepper QB MIN 4717 39 11 406 2 0 0 0 381 10 2000 Marshall Faulk RB STL 0 0 0 1359 18 81 830 8 381 11 2011 Cam Newton QB CAR 4051 21 17 706 14 1 27 0 375 12 2003 Priest Holmes RB KAN 0 0 0 1420 27 74 690 0 373 13 2002 Priest Holmes RB KAN 0 0 0 1615 21 70 672 3 372 14 2011 Tom Brady QB NWE 5235 39 12 109 3 0 0 0 370 15 2005 Shaun Alexander RB SEA 0 0 0 1880 27 15 78 1 364 16 2004 Peyton Manning QB IND 4557 49 10 38 0 0 0 0 362 17 2013 Drew Brees QB NOR 5162 39 12 52 3 0 0 0 358 18 2014 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4381 38 5 269 2 0 0 0 358 19 2014 Andrew Luck QB IND 4761 40 16 273 3 0 0 0 356 20 2016 Matt Ryan QB ATL 4944 38 7 117 0 0 0 0 355 21 2018 Matt Ryan QB ATL 4924 35 7 125 3 1 5 1 354 22 2009 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4434 30 7 316 5 0 0 0 351 23 2000 Daunte Culpepper QB MIN 3937 33 16 470 7 0 0 0 350 24 2009 Chris Johnson RB TEN 0 0 0 2006 14 50 503 2 349 25 2017 Russell Wilson QB SEA 3983 34 11 586 3 0 0 0 348 26 2011 Matthew Stafford QB DET 5038 41 16 78 0 0 0 0 347 27 2012 Drew Brees QB NOR 5177 43 19 5 1 0 0 0 346 28 2003 Ahman Green RB GNB 0 0 0 1883 15 50 367 5 345 29 2012 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4295 39 8 259 2 1 -1 0 344 30 2015 Tom Brady QB NWE 4770 36 7 53 3 1 36 0 344 31 2003 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 21 1 0 1645 13 100 725 4 344 32 2000 Jeff Garcia QB SFO 4278 31 10 414 4 0 0 0 343 33 2001 Marshall Faulk RB STL 0 0 0 1382 12 83 765 9 343 34 2015 Russell Wilson QB SEA 4024 34 8 553 1 0 0 0 342 35 2018 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 5129 34 16 98 3 1 -1 0 341 36 2012 Tom Brady QB NWE 4827 34 8 32 4 0 0 0 340 37 2000 Edgerrin James RB IND 0 0 0 1709 13 63 594 5 340 38 2016 Drew Brees QB NOR 5208 37 15 20 2 0 0 0 336 39 2005 Larry Johnson RB KAN 0 0 0 1750 20 33 343 1 335 40 2006 Larry Johnson RB KAN 0 0 0 1789 17 41 410 2 334 41 2014 Russell Wilson QB SEA 3475 20 7 849 6 1 17 0 332 42 2018 Deshaun Watson QB HOU 4165 26 9 551 5 0 0 0 332 43 2010 Arian Foster RB HOU 0 0 0 1616 16 66 604 2 330 44 2006 Steven Jackson RB STL 0 0 0 1528 13 90 806 3 329 45 2016 David Johnson RB ARI 0 0 0 1239 16 80 879 4 328 46 2018 Andrew Luck QB IND 4593 39 15 148 0 1 4 0 327 47 2015 Blake Bortles QB JAX 4428 35 18 310 2 0 0 0 324 48 2012 Cam Newton QB CAR 3869 19 12 741 8 0 6 0 323 49 2017 Todd Gurley RB LAR 0 0 0 1305 13 64 788 6 319 50 2012 Robert Griffin QB WAS 3200 20 5 815 7 0 0 0 318 Rk Year Player Pos Tm P_Yd P_TD Int Ru_Yd Ru_TD Rec Re_Yd Re_TD FantPt 51 2002 Ricky Williams RB MIA 0 0 0 1853 16 47 363 1 317 52 2005 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 47 3 0 1462 18 51 370 2 317 53 2010 Michael Vick QB PHI 3018 21 6 676 9 0 0 0 316 54 2006 Peyton Manning QB IND 4397 31 9 36 4 0 0 0 313 55 2014 Peyton Manning QB DEN 4727 39 15 -24 0 0 0 0 313 56 2018 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4442 25 2 269 2 0 0 0 313 57 2018 Todd Gurley RB LAR 0 0 0 1251 17 59 580 4 313 58 2012 Peyton Manning QB DEN 4659 37 11 6 0 0 0 0 311 59 2003 Jamal Lewis RB BAL 0 0 0 2066 14 26 205 0 311 60 2014 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 4952 32 9 27 0 0 -6 0 310 61 2016 Andrew Luck QB IND 4240 31 13 341 2 0 0 0 310 62 2018 Jared Goff QB LAR 4688 32 12 108 2 0 0 0 310 63 2015 Carson Palmer QB ARI 4671 35 11 24 1 0 0 0 309 64 2007 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 17 1 0 1474 15 60 475 3 308 65 2013 Jamaal Charles RB KAN 0 0 0 1287 12 70 693 7 308 66 2004 Shaun Alexander RB SEA 0 0 0 1696 16 23 170 4 307 67 2005 Tiki Barber RB NYG 0 0 0 1860 9 54 530 2 307 68 2012 Adrian Peterson RB MIN 0 0 0 2097 12 40 217 1 307 69 2000 Rich Gannon QB OAK 3430 28 11 529 4 0 0 0 306 70 2009 Drew Brees QB NOR 4388 34 11 33 2 1 -4 0 306 71 2010 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 3922 28 11 356 4 0 0 0 306 72 2015 Drew Brees QB NOR 4870 32 11 14 1 0 0 0 306 73 2016 Kirk Cousins QB WAS 4917 25 12 96 4 0 0 0 306 74 2001 Jeff Garcia QB SFO 3538 32 12 254 5 0 0 0 305 75 2008 Drew Brees QB NOR 5069 34 17 -1 0 0 0 0 305 76 2012 Matt Ryan QB ATL 4719 32 14 141 1 0 0 0 305 77 2014 Drew Brees QB NOR 4952 33 17 68 1 1 1 0 305 78 2015 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 3821 31 8 344 1 0 0 0 305 79 2018 Drew Brees QB NOR 3992 32 5 22 4 1 1 0 304 80 2002 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 0 0 0 1683 14 79 489 1 304 81 2004 Donovan McNabb QB PHI 3875 31 8 220 3 0 0 0 303 82 2001 Kurt Warner QB STL 4830 36 22 60 0 0 0 0 301 83 2010 Tom Brady QB NWE 3900 36 4 30 1 0 0 0 301 84 2011 Ray Rice RB BAL 1 1 0 1364 12 76 704 3 301 85 2000 Peyton Manning QB IND 4413 33 15 116 1 0 0 0 300 86 2002 Rich Gannon QB OAK 4689 26 10 156 3 0 0 0 300 87 2004 Tiki Barber RB NYG 0 0 0 1518 13 52 578 2 300 88 2007 Tony Romo QB DAL 4211 36 19 129 2 0 0 0 299 89 2017 Cam Newton QB CAR 3302 22 16 754 6 0 0 0 299 90 2013 Cam Newton QB CAR 3379 24 13 585 6 0 0 0 298 91 2018 Russell Wilson QB SEA 3448 35 7 376 0 1 -11 0 298 92 2013 Andrew Luck QB IND 3822 23 9 377 4 0 0 0 297 93 2008 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 4038 28 13 207 4 0 0 0 296 94 2017 Tom Brady QB NWE 4577 32 8 28 0 0 0 0 296 95 2015 Kirk Cousins QB WAS 4166 29 11 48 5 0 0 0 295 96 2017 Alex Smith QB KAN 4042 26 5 355 1 0 0 0 295 97 2018 Saquon Barkley RB NYG 0 0 0 1307 11 91 721 4 295 98 2000 Donovan McNabb QB PHI 3365 21 13 629 6 2 5 0 294 99 2014 DeMarco Murray RB DAL 0 0 0 1845 13 57 416 0 294 100 2016 Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL 0 0 0 1631 15 32 363 1 293

Here is the listing of the actual 100 highest scorers in non-PPR scoring during that same time period of 2000-18. Once again, quarterbacks rule the rankings. The difference is extreme, but running backs still hold high placements, generally fueled by banner touchdown years.

Positional breakdown (PPR)

Quarterbacks: 30 appearances

30 appearances Running backs: 48

48 Wide receivers: 21

21 Tight ends: 1

Positional breakdown (non-PPR)

Quarterbacks: 69 appearances

69 appearances Running backs: 31

31 Wide receivers: 0

0 Tight ends: 0

Removing reception points eradicates the wideouts and lone tight end appearances. Quarterbacks litter the board, as expected, and it demonstrates how valuable elite running back performances truly are in fantasy.

PPR points per game

PPR Rk Year Player Pos Tm G PPR/G 2 2000 Marshall Faulk RB STL 14 32.9 5 2002 Priest Holmes RB KAN 14 31.6 6 2001 Marshall Faulk RB STL 14 30.4 1 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 16 30.2 3 2003 Priest Holmes RB KAN 16 27.9 4 2003 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 16 27.7 36 2018 Todd Gurley RB LAR 14 26.6 14 2011 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 15 26.5 7 2006 Steven Jackson RB STL 16 26.2 8 2018 Patrick Mahomes QB KAN 16 26.1

The only real standout is Todd Gurley’s partial 2018 season. It rated 36th among 16-game efforts but climbed to seventh on a per-game basis. Perhaps gamers can be more comfortable in seeing the 2019 version of Gurley as being possibly exceptional with limited work. More impressive, for as good as he was last year, three other 14-game seasons were more prolific in the 2000s.

Non-PPR points per game

Rk Year Player Pos Tm G Fan PPG 10 2000 Marshall Faulk RB STL 14 27.2 1 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 16 26.7 4 2011 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 15 26.6 13 2002 Priest Holmes RB KAN 14 26.6 53 2010 Michael Vick QB PHI 12 26.3 2 2018 Patrick Mahomes QB KAN 16 26.1 3 2013 Peyton Manning QB DEN 16 25.9 5 2007 Tom Brady QB NWE 16 24.9 6 2011 Drew Brees QB NOR 16 24.8 33 2001 Marshall Faulk RB STL 14 24.5

Faulk twice made sizeable jumps in the rankings sorted by points per game. He was trumped by Michael Vick going from No. 53 to fifth place over just 12 games in 2010. Pat Mahomes was pretty good, huh?

Top-20 performances by age (PPR)

Rk Year Player Pos Tm Age G PPR PPR/G 1 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 27 16 483.1 30.2 2 2000 Marshall Faulk RB STL 27 14 459.9 32.9 3 2003 Priest Holmes RB KAN 30 16 447.0 27.9 4 2003 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 24 16 443.8 27.7 5 2002 Priest Holmes RB KAN 29 14 442.7 31.6 6 2001 Marshall Faulk RB STL 28 14 425.7 30.4 7 2006 Steven Jackson RB STL 23 16 419.4 26.2 8 2018 Patrick Mahomes QB KAN 23 16 417.1 26.1 9 2013 Peyton Manning QB DEN 37 16 412.0 25.8 10 2016 David Johnson RB ARI 25 16 407.8 25.5 11 2000 Edgerrin James RB IND 22 16 403.3 25.2 12 2009 Chris Johnson RB TEN 24 16 398.9 24.9 13 2007 Tom Brady QB NWE 30 16 398.0 24.9 14 2011 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 28 15 397.4 26.5 15 2010 Arian Foster RB HOU 24 16 396.0 24.8 16 2011 Drew Brees QB NOR 32 16 395.6 24.7 17 2003 Ahman Green RB GNB 26 16 395.0 24.7 18 2015 Cam Newton QB CAR 26 16 389.1 24.3 19 2015 Antonio Brown WR PIT 27 16 388.2 24.3 20 2014 Antonio Brown WR PIT 26 16 386.9 24.2 Averages 26.9 415.3 26.5

Shocker … players in their prime turned in the top-20 showings, on average. Late bloomers, like Holmes, do exist, but this chart is a reminder just how much the NFL really is a young man’s game.

Top-20 oldest performances (PPR)

Top 100 Rk Year Player Pos Tm Age G PPR PPR/G 65 2015 Tom Brady QB NWE 38 16 344.7 21.5 9 2013 Peyton Manning QB DEN 37 16 412.0 25.8 92 2016 Drew Brees QB NOR 37 16 332.3 20.8 70 2018 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 36 16 341.9 21.4 73 2012 Tom Brady QB NWE 35 16 340.3 21.3 39 2011 Tom Brady QB NWE 34 16 370.3 23.1 48 2013 Drew Brees QB NOR 34 16 357.7 22.4 28 2016 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 33 16 380.0 23.8 49 2018 Matt Ryan QB ATL 33 16 355.0 22.2 63 2012 Drew Brees QB NOR 33 16 345.6 21.6 16 2011 Drew Brees QB NOR 32 16 395.6 24.7 51 2014 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 31 16 354.1 22.1 59 2016 Matt Ryan QB ATL 31 16 347.5 21.7 76 2015 Brandon Marshall WR NYJ 31 16 339.2 21.2 95 2004 Muhsin Muhammad WR CAR 31 16 331.0 20.7 13 2007 Tom Brady QB NWE 30 16 398.0 24.9 67 2000 Jeff Garcia QB SFO 30 16 342.5 21.4 3 2003 Priest Holmes RB KAN 30 16 447.0 27.9 46 2005 Tiki Barber RB NYG 30 16 361.0 22.6 61 2002 Charlie Garner RB OAK 30 16 347.3 21.7 Averages 32.8 362.2 22.6

Quarterbacks can conitinue playing at elite levels well into their 30s, whereas running backs and wideouts effectively die by age 30 when it comes to leading the way in fantasy productivity. None of that should surprise anyone.

Overall assessment

Fantasy football is jam-packed with statistics and angles of analysis. Sometimes, stats are just numbers with no grandiose importance or even utilization entering a draft. It’s never a bad idea to have some concept of where elite performances fall in the grand scheme of things, but drafting a player with the expectation of a historically great showing is mostly an exercise in wishful thinking.

Add the best combination of players with the strongest chances of being great within an individual year, not in relation to historical context. If it happens to work in favor of the latter … great. But aiming for some kind of generational benchmark in production is silly and unnecessary.