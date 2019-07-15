USA Today Sports

Top 100 fantasy football performances of the 2000s

Top 100 fantasy football performances of the 2000s

Statistical Analysis

Top 100 fantasy football performances of the 2000s

July 15, 2019

By: |

As a firm believer in looking forward in fantasy football, I do get a kick out of looking back at historical performances and their suggestive connections to present-day action.

I’ll be the first to warn gamers not to get caught up in what has happened in fake football. We can utilize aspects of the past as a piece of the puzzle when looking ahead, albeit with far more emphasis on the current landscape. It’s such a team-centric game that much of what we observed even a year ago is irrelevant in 2019.

That said, going back to the 2000 season uncovers several interesting performances. The focus is how the 100 best performances stacked up against each other through last year, and if anything jumps out that we can apply to the ’19 forecast. In most applications of data from yesteryear, or even last season, fantasy footballers will realize they’re putting a square peg into a round hole.

To help balance quarterbacks vs. the rest of the players, point-per-reception scoring gives an illustration of positional value on the high end. When examining on the whole, averages favor quarterbacks. Simply put, conventional fantasy scoring systems result in more quarterbacks producing more points than the other positions. However, top-end running backs and receivers stand out by a wide margin.

Top 100 PPR scoring

Rk
Year
Player
Pos
Tm
P_Yd
P_TD
Int
Ru_Yd
Ru_TD
Rec
Re_Yd
Re_TD
PPR
1
2006
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
20
2
0
1815
28
56
508
3
483.1
2
2000
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
0
0
0
1359
18
81
830
8
459.9
3
2003
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1420
27
74
690
0
447.0
4
2003
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
21
1
0
1645
13
100
725
4
443.8
5
2002
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1615
21
70
672
3
442.7
6
2001
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
0
0
0
1382
12
83
765
9
425.7
7
2006
Steven Jackson
RB
STL
0
0
0
1528
13
90
806
3
419.4
8
2018
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KAN
5097
50
12
272
2
0
0
0
417.1
9
2013
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
5477
55
10
-31
1
0
0
0
412.0
10
2016
David Johnson
RB
ARI
0
0
0
1239
16
80
879
4
407.8
11
2000
Edgerrin James
RB
IND
0
0
0
1709
13
63
594
5
403.3
12
2009
Chris Johnson
RB
TEN
0
0
0
2006
14
50
503
2
398.9
13
2007
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
4806
50
8
98
2
0
0
0
398.0
14
2011
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4643
45
6
257
3
0
0
0
397.4
15
2010
Arian Foster
RB
HOU
0
0
0
1616
16
66
604
2
396.0
16
2011
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5476
46
14
86
1
0
0
0
395.6
17
2003
Ahman Green
RB
GNB
0
0
0
1883
15
50
367
5
395.0
18
2015
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
3837
35
10
636
10
0
0
0
389.1
19
2015
Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
0
0
0
28
0
136
1834
10
388.2
20
2014
Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
20
1
0
13
0
129
1698
13
386.9
21
2002
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
0
0
0
1683
14
79
489
1
386.2
22
2018
Saquon Barkley
RB
NYG
0
0
0
1307
11
91
721
4
385.8
23
2018
Christian McCaffrey
RB
CAR
50
1
0
1098
7
107
867
6
385.5
24
2007
Randy Moss
WR
NWE
0
0
0
0
0
98
1493
23
385.3
25
2002
Marvin Harrison
WR
IND
0
0
0
10
0
143
1722
11
384.2
26
2017
Todd Gurley
RB
LAR
0
0
0
1305
13
64
788
6
383.3
27
2004
Daunte Culpepper
QB
MIN
4717
39
11
406
2
0
0
0
381.3
28
2016
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4428
40
7
369
4
0
0
0
380.0
29
2005
Shaun Alexander
RB
SEA
0
0
0
1880
27
15
78
1
378.8
30
2003
Randy Moss
WR
MIN
0
0
0
18
0
111
1632
17
378.0
31
2013
Jamaal Charles
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1287
12
70
693
7
378.0
32
2011
Ray Rice
RB
BAL
1
1
0
1364
12
76
704
3
376.8
33
2006
Larry Johnson
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1789
17
41
410
2
374.9
34
2011
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
4051
21
17
706
14
1
27
0
374.3
35
2007
Brian Westbrook
RB
PHI
0
0
0
1333
7
90
771
5
372.4
36
2018
Todd Gurley
RB
LAR
0
0
0
1251
17
59
580
4
372.1
37
2002
Ricky Williams
RB
MIA
0
0
0
1853
16
47
363
1
370.6
38
2014
Le’Veon Bell
RB
PIT
0
0
0
1361
8
83
854
3
370.5
39
2011
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
5235
39
12
109
3
0
0
0
370.3
40
2015
Julio Jones
WR
ATL
0
0
0
0
0
136
1871
8
369.1
41
2005
Larry Johnson
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1750
20
33
343
1
368.3
42
2005
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
47
3
0
1462
18
51
370
2
368.1
43
2007
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
17
1
0
1474
15
60
475
3
367.6
44
2004
Peyton Manning
QB
IND
4557
49
10
38
0
0
0
0
362.1
45
2011
Calvin Johnson
WR
DET
0
0
0
11
0
96
1681
16
361.2
46
2005
Tiki Barber
RB
NYG
0
0
0
1860
9
54
530
2
361.0
47
2003
Torry Holt
WR
STL
0
0
0
5
0
117
1696
12
359.1
48
2013
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5162
39
12
52
3
0
0
0
357.7
49
2018
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
4924
35
7
125
3
1
5
1
355.0
50
2018
Alvin Kamara
RB
NOR
0
0
0
883
14
81
709
4
354.2
Rk
Year
Player
Pos
Tm
P_Yd
P_TD
Int
Ru_Yd
Ru_TD
Rec
Re_Yd
Re_TD
PPR
51
2014
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4381
38
5
269
2
0
0
0
354.1
52
2001
Marvin Harrison
WR
IND
0
0
0
3
0
109
1524
15
351.7
53
2014
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
4761
40
16
273
3
0
0
0
351.7
54
2004
Tiki Barber
RB
NYG
0
0
0
1518
13
52
578
2
351.6
55
2014
DeMarco Murray
RB
DAL
0
0
0
1845
13
57
416
0
351.1
56
2009
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4434
30
7
316
5
0
0
0
351.0
57
2000
Daunte Culpepper
QB
MIN
3937
33
16
470
7
0
0
0
350.5
58
2017
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
3983
34
11
586
3
0
0
0
347.9
59
2016
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
4944
38
7
117
0
0
0
0
347.5
60
2012
Adrian Peterson
RB
MIN
0
0
0
2097
12
40
217
1
347.4
61
2002
Charlie Garner
RB
OAK
0
0
0
962
7
91
941
4
347.3
62
2014
Matt Forte
RB
CHI
0
0
0
1038
6
102
808
4
346.6
63
2012
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5177
43
19
5
1
0
0
0
345.6
64
2011
Matthew Stafford
QB
DET
5038
41
16
78
0
0
0
0
345.3
65
2015
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
4770
36
7
53
3
1
36
0
344.7
66
2012
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4295
39
8
259
2
1
-1
0
344.6
67
2000
Jeff Garcia
QB
SFO
4278
31
10
414
4
0
0
0
342.5
68
2012
Calvin Johnson
WR
DET
0
0
0
0
0
122
1964
5
342.4
69
2000
Eddie George
RB
TEN
0
0
0
1509
14
50
453
2
342.2
70
2018
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
5129
34
16
98
3
1
-1
0
341.9
71
2017
Le’Veon Bell
RB
PIT
0
0
0
1291
9
85
655
2
341.6
72
2014
Demaryius Thomas
WR
DEN
0
0
0
0
0
111
1619
11
340.9
73
2012
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
4827
34
8
32
4
0
0
0
340.3
74
2004
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
38
0
0
1335
17
53
441
1
340.1
75
2005
Steve Smith
WR
CAR
0
0
0
25
1
103
1563
12
339.8
76
2015
Brandon Marshall
WR
NYJ
0
0
0
0
0
109
1502
14
339.2
77
2002
Hines Ward
WR
PIT
0
0
0
142
0
112
1329
12
339.1
78
2001
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1555
8
62
614
2
338.9
79
2013
Matt Forte
RB
CHI
0
0
0
1339
9
74
594
3
337.3
80
2003
Jamal Lewis
RB
BAL
0
0
0
2066
14
26
205
0
337.1
81
2015
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
4024
34
8
553
1
0
0
0
336.3
82
2011
Wes Welker
WR
NWE
0
0
0
30
0
122
1569
9
335.9
83
2006
Brian Westbrook
RB
PHI
0
0
0
1217
7
77
699
4
334.6
84
2012
Brandon Marshall
WR
CHI
0
0
0
-2
0
118
1508
11
334.6
85
2018
Tyreek Hill
WR
KAN
0
0
0
151
1
87
1479
12
334.0
86
2018
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
HOU
0
0
0
-7
0
115
1572
11
333.5
87
2002
Tiki Barber
RB
NYG
0
0
0
1387
11
69
597
0
333.4
88
2006
Frank Gore
RB
SFO
0
0
0
1695
8
61
485
1
333.0
89
2009
Adrian Peterson
RB
MIN
0
0
0
1383
18
43
436
0
332.9
90
2003
Deuce McAllister
RB
NOR
0
0
0
1641
8
69
516
0
332.7
91
2001
Terrell Owens
WR
SFO
0
0
0
21
0
93
1412
16
332.3
92
2016
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5208
37
15
20
2
0
0
0
332.3
93
2018
Deshaun Watson
QB
HOU
4165
26
9
551
5
0
0
0
331.7
94
2015
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
HOU
0
0
0
0
0
111
1521
11
331.1
95
2004
Muhsin Muhammad
WR
CAR
0
0
0
15
0
93
1405
16
331.0
96
2011
Rob Gronkowski
TE
NWE
0
0
0
2
1
90
1327
17
330.9
97
2013
LeSean McCoy
RB
PHI
0
0
0
1607
9
52
539
2
330.6
98
2014
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
3475
20
7
849
6
1
17
0
330.6
99
2002
Shaun Alexander
RB
SEA
0
0
0
1175
16
59
460
2
330.5
100
2011
LeSean McCoy
RB
PHI
0
0
0
1309
17
48
315
3
330.4

LaDainian Tomlinson, Priest Holmes and Marshall Faulk dominated the top-six performances. The position, even in PPR scoring, thoroughly owns the top-30 efforts. We have five wide receiver seasons — 80 percent of which came from the same two guys — in the top 30. Let that sink in … History says owners who drafted running backs early had a greater chance of a historic season than those who loaded up on WRs early on.

That’s not an argument to avoid wideouts early, but it certainly lends to one for favoring at least one RB earlier in drafts. Blending the positions is far more successful time after time than going super heavy in either direction. Sure, players sneak in studly outings from later rounds. Counting on it to always work in your favor is ill-advised.

Performance by year

2000: 5
2010: 1
2001: 4
2011: 10
2002: 8
2012: 6
2003: 7
2013: 5
2004: 5
2014: 8
2005: 5
2015: 7
2006: 6
2016: 4
2007: 4
2017: 3
2008: 0
2018: 10
2009: 3
2019: TBD

There’s no obvious pattern, and the results are all over the place. Someone may see 10 performances in 2018 and get excited, surmizing this will continue into 2019. It may, but someone can point to 2011 when 10 players entered this terrority only for the number to decrease by 40 percent the following season.

Top 100 non-PPR scoring

The same 100 players from the PPR scoring are applied in a non-PPR scoring format:

Rk
Year
Player
Pos
Tm
P_Yd
P_TD
Int
Ru_Yd
Ru_TD
Re_Yd
Re_TD
FantPt
PPG
1
2006
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
20
2
0
1815
28
508
3
427
26.7
2
2018
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KAN
5097
50
12
272
2
0
0
417
26.1
3
2013
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
5477
55
10
-31
1
0
0
414
25.9
4
2011
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4643
45
6
257
3
0
0
399
26.6
5
2007
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
4806
50
8
98
2
0
0
398
24.9
6
2011
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5476
46
14
86
1
0
0
396
24.8
7
2015
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
3837
35
10
636
10
0
0
391
24.4
8
2016
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4428
40
7
369
4
0
0
382
23.9
9
2000
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
0
0
0
1359
18
830
8
381
27.2
10
2004
Daunte Culpepper
QB
MIN
4717
39
11
406
2
0
0
381
23.8
11
2011
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
4051
21
17
706
14
27
0
375
23.4
12
2003
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1420
27
690
0
373
23.3
13
2002
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1615
21
672
3
372
26.6
14
2011
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
5235
39
12
109
3
0
0
370
23.1
15
2005
Shaun Alexander
RB
SEA
0
0
0
1880
27
78
1
364
22.8
16
2004
Peyton Manning
QB
IND
4557
49
10
38
0
0
0
362
22.6
17
2013
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5162
39
12
52
3
0
0
358
22.4
18
2014
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4381
38
5
269
2
0
0
358
22.4
19
2014
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
4761
40
16
273
3
0
0
356
22.3
20
2016
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
4944
38
7
117
0
0
0
355
22.2
21
2018
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
4924
35
7
125
3
5
1
354
22.1
22
2009
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4434
30
7
316
5
0
0
351
21.9
23
2000
Daunte Culpepper
QB
MIN
3937
33
16
470
7
0
0
350
21.9
24
2009
Chris Johnson
RB
TEN
0
0
0
2006
14
503
2
349
21.8
25
2017
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
3983
34
11
586
3
0
0
348
21.8
26
2011
Matthew Stafford
QB
DET
5038
41
16
78
0
0
0
347
21.7
27
2012
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5177
43
19
5
1
0
0
346
21.6
28
2003
Ahman Green
RB
GNB
0
0
0
1883
15
367
5
345
21.6
29
2003
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
21
1
0
1645
13
725
4
344
21.5
30
2015
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
4770
36
7
53
3
36
0
344
21.5
31
2012
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4295
39
8
259
2
-1
0
344
21.5
32
2001
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
0
0
0
1382
12
765
9
343
24.5
33
2000
Jeff Garcia
QB
SFO
4278
31
10
414
4
0
0
343
21.4
34
2015
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
4024
34
8
553
1
0
0
342
21.4
35
2018
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
5129
34
16
98
3
-1
0
341
21.3
36
2000
Edgerrin James
RB
IND
0
0
0
1709
13
594
5
340
21.3
37
2012
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
4827
34
8
32
4
0
0
340
21.3
38
2016
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5208
37
15
20
2
0
0
336
21.0
39
2005
Larry Johnson
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1750
20
343
1
335
20.9
40
2006
Larry Johnson
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1789
17
410
2
334
20.9
41
2018
Deshaun Watson
QB
HOU
4165
26
9
551
5
0
0
332
20.8
42
2014
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
3475
20
7
849
6
17
0
332
20.8
43
2010
Arian Foster
RB
HOU
0
0
0
1616
16
604
2
330
20.6
44
2006
Steven Jackson
RB
STL
0
0
0
1528
13
806
3
329
20.6
45
2016
David Johnson
RB
ARI
0
0
0
1239
16
879
4
328
20.5
46
2017
Todd Gurley
RB
LAR
0
0
0
1305
13
788
6
319
21.3
47
2002
Ricky Williams
RB
MIA
0
0
0
1853
16
363
1
317
19.8
48
2005
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
47
3
0
1462
18
370
2
317
19.8
49
2018
Todd Gurley
RB
LAR
0
0
0
1251
17
580
4
313
22.4
50
2003
Jamal Lewis
RB
BAL
0
0
0
2066
14
205
0
311
19.4
Rk
Year
Player
Pos
Tm
P_Yd
P_TD
Int
Ru_Yd
Ru_TD
Re_Yd
Re_TD
FantPt
PPG
51
2013
Jamaal Charles
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1287
12
693
7
308
20.5
52
2007
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
17
1
0
1474
15
475
3
308
19.3
53
2005
Tiki Barber
RB
NYG
0
0
0
1860
9
530
2
307
19.2
54
2012
Adrian Peterson
RB
MIN
0
0
0
2097
12
217
1
307
19.2
55
2002
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
0
0
0
1683
14
489
1
304
19.0
56
2011
Ray Rice
RB
BAL
1
1
0
1364
12
704
3
301
18.8
57
2004
Tiki Barber
RB
NYG
0
0
0
1518
13
578
2
300
18.8
58
2018
Saquon Barkley
RB
NYG
0
0
0
1307
11
721
4
295
18.4
59
2014
DeMarco Murray
RB
DAL
0
0
0
1845
13
416
0
294
18.4
60
2000
Eddie George
RB
TEN
0
0
0
1509
14
453
2
292
18.3
61
2009
Adrian Peterson
RB
MIN
0
0
0
1383
18
436
0
290
18.1
62
2014
Le’Veon Bell
RB
PIT
0
0
0
1361
8
854
3
288
18.0
63
2007
Randy Moss
WR
NWE
0
0
0
0
0
1493
23
287
17.9
64
2004
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
38
0
0
1335
17
441
1
287
19.1
65
2007
Brian Westbrook
RB
PHI
0
0
0
1333
7
771
5
282
18.8
66
2011
LeSean McCoy
RB
PHI
0
0
0
1309
17
315
3
282
18.8
67
2018
Christian McCaffrey
RB
CAR
50
1
0
1098
7
867
6
279
17.4
68
2013
LeSean McCoy
RB
PHI
0
0
0
1607
9
539
2
279
17.4
69
2001
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1555
8
614
2
277
17.3
70
2018
Alvin Kamara
RB
NOR
0
0
0
883
14
709
4
273
18.2
71
2006
Frank Gore
RB
SFO
0
0
0
1695
8
485
1
272
17.0
72
2002
Shaun Alexander
RB
SEA
0
0
0
1175
16
460
2
269
16.8
73
2003
Randy Moss
WR
MIN
0
0
0
18
0
1632
17
267
16.7
74
2011
Calvin Johnson
WR
DET
0
0
0
11
0
1681
16
267
16.7
75
2013
Matt Forte
RB
CHI
0
0
0
1339
9
594
3
265
16.6
76
2003
Deuce McAllister
RB
NOR
0
0
0
1641
8
516
0
264
16.5
77
2006
Brian Westbrook
RB
PHI
0
0
0
1217
7
699
4
258
17.2
78
2017
Le’Veon Bell
RB
PIT
0
0
0
1291
9
655
2
257
17.1
79
2002
Charlie Garner
RB
OAK
0
0
0
962
7
941
4
256
16.0
80
2002
Tiki Barber
RB
NYG
0
0
0
1387
11
597
0
255
15.9
81
2014
Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
20
1
0
13
0
1698
13
252
15.8
82
2015
Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
0
0
0
28
0
1834
10
250
15.6
83
2018
Tyreek Hill
WR
KAN
0
0
0
151
1
1479
12
247
15.4
84
2014
Matt Forte
RB
CHI
0
0
0
1038
6
808
4
245
15.3
85
2001
Marvin Harrison
WR
IND
0
0
0
3
0
1524
15
243
15.2
86
2003
Torry Holt
WR
STL
0
0
0
5
0
1696
12
242
15.1
87
2002
Marvin Harrison
WR
IND
0
0
0
10
0
1722
11
241
15.1
88
2011
Rob Gronkowski
TE
NWE
0
0
0
2
1
1327
17
241
15.1
89
2001
Terrell Owens
WR
SFO
0
0
0
21
0
1412
16
239
14.9
90
2004
Muhsin Muhammad
WR
CAR
0
0
0
15
0
1405
16
238
14.9
91
2005
Steve Smith
WR
CAR
0
0
0
25
1
1563
12
237
14.8
92
2015
Julio Jones
WR
ATL
0
0
0
0
0
1871
8
235
14.7
93
2014
Demaryius Thomas
WR
DEN
0
0
0
0
0
1619
11
230
14.4
94
2015
Brandon Marshall
WR
NYJ
0
0
0
0
0
1502
14
230
14.4
95
2002
Hines Ward
WR
PIT
0
0
0
142
0
1329
12
226
14.1
96
2012
Calvin Johnson
WR
DET
0
0
0
0
0
1964
5
220
13.8
97
2015
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
HOU
0
0
0
0
0
1521
11
220
13.8
98
2018
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
HOU
0
0
0
-7
0
1572
11
219
13.7
99
2012
Brandon Marshall
WwR
CHI
0
0
0
-2
0
1508
11
217
13.6
100
2011
Wes Welker
WR
NWE
0
0
0
30
0
1569
9
214
13.4

It should come as no surprise to see quarterbacks dominate the group. The removal of receiving points naturally decimated the wide receivers. The first one checks in at No. 63 overall, and we’re talking about Randy Moss grabbing 23 touchdowns that year.

Plus/minus

Comparing the same 100 players in PPR vs. where they fell in non-PPR among those same 100 guys. … What does the difference look like for some of the biggest risers and fallers from non-PPR to format favoring receptions?

Decreased
PPR
Non-PPR
Diff
Yr
 Player
19
82
-63
2015
 Antonio Brown
25
87
-62
2002
 Marvin Harrison
20
81
-61
2014
 Antonio Brown
40
92
-52
2015
 Julio Jones
23
67
-44
2018
 Christian McCaffrey
30
73
-43
2003
 Randy Moss
47
86
-39
2003
 Torry Holt
24
63
-39
2007
 Randy Moss
7
44
-37
2006
 Steven Jackson
22
58
-36
2018
 Saquon Barkley
10
45
-35
2016
 David Johnson
21
55
-34
2002
 LaDainian Tomlinson
52
85
-33
2001
 Marvin Harrison
35
65
-30
2007
 Brian Westbrook
45
74
-29
2011
 Calvin Johnson
15
43
-28
2010
 Arian Foster
68
96
-28
2012
 Calvin Johnson
6
32
-26
2001
 Marshall Faulk
11
36
-25
2000
 Edgerrin James
4
29
-25
2003
 LaDainian Tomlinson
Increased
PPR
Non-PPR
Diff
Yr
 Player
39
14
25
2011
 Tom Brady
99
72
27
2002
 Shaun Alexander
44
16
28
2004
 Peyton Manning
89
61
28
2009
 Adrian Peterson
49
21
28
2018
 Matt Ryan
97
68
29
2013
 LeSean McCoy
80
50
30
2003
 Jamal Lewis
48
17
31
2013
 Drew Brees
51
18
33
2014
 Aaron Rodgers
58
25
33
2017
 Russell Wilson
57
23
34
2000
 Daunte Culpepper
67
33
34
2000
 Jeff Garcia
56
22
34
2009
 Aaron Rodgers
100
66
34
2011
 LeSean McCoy
53
19
34
2014
 Andrew Luck
66
31
35
2012
 Aaron Rodgers
65
30
35
2015
 Tom Brady
70
35
35
2018
 Ben Roethlisberger
63
27
36
2012
 Drew Brees
73
37
36
2012
 Tom Brady
64
26
38
2011
 Matthew Stafford
59
20
39
2016
 Matt Ryan
81
34
47
2015
 Russell Wilson
93
41
52
2018
 Deshaun Watson
92
38
54
2016
 Drew Brees
98
42
56
2014
 Russell Wilson

Again, as expected, the stark difference in high-point placement is glaring between the scoring systems. It’s crazy to see some of these placements. Antonio Brown goes from having his two strongest seasons in PPR finish in the top 20 to having those same seasons finish in the low 80s without points being added for the catches. No earth-shattering or even profound conclusion … just visually impressive to see in this format.

Overall non-PPR top 100

Rk
Year
Player
Pos
Tm
P_Yd
P_TD
Int
Ru_Yd
Ru_TD
Rec
Re_Yd
Re_TD
FantPt
1
2006
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
20
2
0
1815
28
56
508
3
427
2
2018
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KAN
5097
50
12
272
2
0
0
0
417
3
2013
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
5477
55
10
-31
1
0
0
0
414
4
2011
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4643
45
6
257
3
0
0
0
399
5
2007
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
4806
50
8
98
2
0
0
0
398
6
2011
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5476
46
14
86
1
0
0
0
396
7
2015
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
3837
35
10
636
10
0
0
0
391
8
2016
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4428
40
7
369
4
0
0
0
382
9
2004
Daunte Culpepper
QB
MIN
4717
39
11
406
2
0
0
0
381
10
2000
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
0
0
0
1359
18
81
830
8
381
11
2011
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
4051
21
17
706
14
1
27
0
375
12
2003
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1420
27
74
690
0
373
13
2002
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1615
21
70
672
3
372
14
2011
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
5235
39
12
109
3
0
0
0
370
15
2005
Shaun Alexander
RB
SEA
0
0
0
1880
27
15
78
1
364
16
2004
Peyton Manning
QB
IND
4557
49
10
38
0
0
0
0
362
17
2013
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5162
39
12
52
3
0
0
0
358
18
2014
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4381
38
5
269
2
0
0
0
358
19
2014
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
4761
40
16
273
3
0
0
0
356
20
2016
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
4944
38
7
117
0
0
0
0
355
21
2018
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
4924
35
7
125
3
1
5
1
354
22
2009
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4434
30
7
316
5
0
0
0
351
23
2000
Daunte Culpepper
QB
MIN
3937
33
16
470
7
0
0
0
350
24
2009
Chris Johnson
RB
TEN
0
0
0
2006
14
50
503
2
349
25
2017
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
3983
34
11
586
3
0
0
0
348
26
2011
Matthew Stafford
QB
DET
5038
41
16
78
0
0
0
0
347
27
2012
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5177
43
19
5
1
0
0
0
346
28
2003
Ahman Green
RB
GNB
0
0
0
1883
15
50
367
5
345
29
2012
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4295
39
8
259
2
1
-1
0
344
30
2015
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
4770
36
7
53
3
1
36
0
344
31
2003
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
21
1
0
1645
13
100
725
4
344
32
2000
Jeff Garcia
QB
SFO
4278
31
10
414
4
0
0
0
343
33
2001
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
0
0
0
1382
12
83
765
9
343
34
2015
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
4024
34
8
553
1
0
0
0
342
35
2018
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
5129
34
16
98
3
1
-1
0
341
36
2012
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
4827
34
8
32
4
0
0
0
340
37
2000
Edgerrin James
RB
IND
0
0
0
1709
13
63
594
5
340
38
2016
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5208
37
15
20
2
0
0
0
336
39
2005
Larry Johnson
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1750
20
33
343
1
335
40
2006
Larry Johnson
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1789
17
41
410
2
334
41
2014
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
3475
20
7
849
6
1
17
0
332
42
2018
Deshaun Watson
QB
HOU
4165
26
9
551
5
0
0
0
332
43
2010
Arian Foster
RB
HOU
0
0
0
1616
16
66
604
2
330
44
2006
Steven Jackson
RB
STL
0
0
0
1528
13
90
806
3
329
45
2016
David Johnson
RB
ARI
0
0
0
1239
16
80
879
4
328
46
2018
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
4593
39
15
148
0
1
4
0
327
47
2015
Blake Bortles
QB
JAX
4428
35
18
310
2
0
0
0
324
48
2012
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
3869
19
12
741
8
0
6
0
323
49
2017
Todd Gurley
RB
LAR
0
0
0
1305
13
64
788
6
319
50
2012
Robert Griffin
QB
WAS
3200
20
5
815
7
0
0
0
318
Rk
Year
Player
Pos
Tm
P_Yd
P_TD
Int
Ru_Yd
Ru_TD
Rec
Re_Yd
Re_TD
FantPt
51
2002
Ricky Williams
RB
MIA
0
0
0
1853
16
47
363
1
317
52
2005
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
47
3
0
1462
18
51
370
2
317
53
2010
Michael Vick
QB
PHI
3018
21
6
676
9
0
0
0
316
54
2006
Peyton Manning
QB
IND
4397
31
9
36
4
0
0
0
313
55
2014
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
4727
39
15
-24
0
0
0
0
313
56
2018
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4442
25
2
269
2
0
0
0
313
57
2018
Todd Gurley
RB
LAR
0
0
0
1251
17
59
580
4
313
58
2012
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
4659
37
11
6
0
0
0
0
311
59
2003
Jamal Lewis
RB
BAL
0
0
0
2066
14
26
205
0
311
60
2014
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
4952
32
9
27
0
0
-6
0
310
61
2016
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
4240
31
13
341
2
0
0
0
310
62
2018
Jared Goff
QB
LAR
4688
32
12
108
2
0
0
0
310
63
2015
Carson Palmer
QB
ARI
4671
35
11
24
1
0
0
0
309
64
2007
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
17
1
0
1474
15
60
475
3
308
65
2013
Jamaal Charles
RB
KAN
0
0
0
1287
12
70
693
7
308
66
2004
Shaun Alexander
RB
SEA
0
0
0
1696
16
23
170
4
307
67
2005
Tiki Barber
RB
NYG
0
0
0
1860
9
54
530
2
307
68
2012
Adrian Peterson
RB
MIN
0
0
0
2097
12
40
217
1
307
69
2000
Rich Gannon
QB
OAK
3430
28
11
529
4
0
0
0
306
70
2009
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
4388
34
11
33
2
1
-4
0
306
71
2010
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
3922
28
11
356
4
0
0
0
306
72
2015
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
4870
32
11
14
1
0
0
0
306
73
2016
Kirk Cousins
QB
WAS
4917
25
12
96
4
0
0
0
306
74
2001
Jeff Garcia
QB
SFO
3538
32
12
254
5
0
0
0
305
75
2008
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
5069
34
17
-1
0
0
0
0
305
76
2012
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
4719
32
14
141
1
0
0
0
305
77
2014
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
4952
33
17
68
1
1
1
0
305
78
2015
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
3821
31
8
344
1
0
0
0
305
79
2018
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
3992
32
5
22
4
1
1
0
304
80
2002
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
0
0
0
1683
14
79
489
1
304
81
2004
Donovan McNabb
QB
PHI
3875
31
8
220
3
0
0
0
303
82
2001
Kurt Warner
QB
STL
4830
36
22
60
0
0
0
0
301
83
2010
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
3900
36
4
30
1
0
0
0
301
84
2011
Ray Rice
RB
BAL
1
1
0
1364
12
76
704
3
301
85
2000
Peyton Manning
QB
IND
4413
33
15
116
1
0
0
0
300
86
2002
Rich Gannon
QB
OAK
4689
26
10
156
3
0
0
0
300
87
2004
Tiki Barber
RB
NYG
0
0
0
1518
13
52
578
2
300
88
2007
Tony Romo
QB
DAL
4211
36
19
129
2
0
0
0
299
89
2017
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
3302
22
16
754
6
0
0
0
299
90
2013
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
3379
24
13
585
6
0
0
0
298
91
2018
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
3448
35
7
376
0
1
-11
0
298
92
2013
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
3822
23
9
377
4
0
0
0
297
93
2008
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
4038
28
13
207
4
0
0
0
296
94
2017
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
4577
32
8
28
0
0
0
0
296
95
2015
Kirk Cousins
QB
WAS
4166
29
11
48
5
0
0
0
295
96
2017
Alex Smith
QB
KAN
4042
26
5
355
1
0
0
0
295
97
2018
Saquon Barkley
RB
NYG
0
0
0
1307
11
91
721
4
295
98
2000
Donovan McNabb
QB
PHI
3365
21
13
629
6
2
5
0
294
99
2014
DeMarco Murray
RB
DAL
0
0
0
1845
13
57
416
0
294
100
2016
Ezekiel Elliott
RB
DAL
0
0
0
1631
15
32
363
1
293

Here is the listing of the actual 100 highest scorers in non-PPR scoring during that same time period of 2000-18. Once again, quarterbacks rule the rankings. The difference is extreme, but running backs still hold high placements, generally fueled by banner touchdown years.

Positional breakdown (PPR)

  • Quarterbacks: 30 appearances
  • Running backs: 48
  • Wide receivers: 21
  • Tight ends: 1

Positional breakdown (non-PPR)

  • Quarterbacks: 69 appearances
  • Running backs: 31
  • Wide receivers: 0
  • Tight ends: 0

Removing reception points eradicates the wideouts and lone tight end appearances. Quarterbacks litter the board, as expected, and it demonstrates how valuable elite running back performances truly are in fantasy.

PPR points per game

PPR Rk
Year
Player
Pos
Tm
G
PPR/G
2
2000
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
14
32.9
5
2002
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
14
31.6
6
2001
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
14
30.4
1
2006
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
16
30.2
3
2003
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
16
27.9
4
2003
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
16
27.7
36
2018
Todd Gurley
RB
LAR
14
26.6
14
2011
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
15
26.5
7
2006
Steven Jackson
RB
STL
16
26.2
8
2018
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KAN
16
26.1

The only real standout is Todd Gurley’s partial 2018 season. It rated 36th among 16-game efforts but climbed to seventh on a per-game basis. Perhaps gamers can be more comfortable in seeing the 2019 version of Gurley as being possibly exceptional with limited work. More impressive, for as good as he was last year, three other 14-game seasons were more prolific in the 2000s.

Non-PPR points per game

Rk
Year
Player
Pos
Tm
G
Fan PPG
10
2000
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
14
27.2
1
2006
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
16
26.7
4
2011
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
15
26.6
13
2002
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
14
26.6
53
2010
Michael Vick
QB
PHI
12
26.3
2
2018
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KAN
16
26.1
3
2013
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
16
25.9
5
2007
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
16
24.9
6
2011
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
16
24.8
33
2001
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
14
24.5

Faulk twice made sizeable jumps in the rankings sorted by points per game. He was trumped by Michael Vick going from No. 53 to fifth place over just 12 games in 2010. Pat Mahomes was pretty good, huh?

Top-20 performances by age (PPR)

Rk
Year
Player
Pos
Tm
Age
G
PPR
PPR/G
1
2006
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
27
16
483.1
30.2
2
2000
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
27
14
459.9
32.9
3
2003
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
30
16
447.0
27.9
4
2003
LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
24
16
443.8
27.7
5
2002
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
29
14
442.7
31.6
6
2001
Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
28
14
425.7
30.4
7
2006
Steven Jackson
RB
STL
23
16
419.4
26.2
8
2018
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KAN
23
16
417.1
26.1
9
2013
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
37
16
412.0
25.8
10
2016
David Johnson
RB
ARI
25
16
407.8
25.5
11
2000
Edgerrin James
RB
IND
22
16
403.3
25.2
12
2009
Chris Johnson
RB
TEN
24
16
398.9
24.9
13
2007
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
30
16
398.0
24.9
14
2011
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
28
15
397.4
26.5
15
2010
Arian Foster
RB
HOU
24
16
396.0
24.8
16
2011
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
32
16
395.6
24.7
17
2003
Ahman Green
RB
GNB
26
16
395.0
24.7
18
2015
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
26
16
389.1
24.3
19
2015
Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
27
16
388.2
24.3
20
2014
Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
26
16
386.9
24.2
Averages
26.9
415.3
26.5

Shocker … players in their prime turned in the top-20 showings, on average. Late bloomers, like Holmes, do exist, but this chart is a reminder just how much the NFL really is a young man’s game.

Top-20 oldest performances (PPR)

Top 100 Rk
Year
Player
Pos
Tm
Age
G
PPR
PPR/G
65
2015
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
38
16
344.7
21.5
9
2013
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
37
16
412.0
25.8
92
2016
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
37
16
332.3
20.8
70
2018
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
36
16
341.9
21.4
73
2012
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
35
16
340.3
21.3
39
2011
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
34
16
370.3
23.1
48
2013
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
34
16
357.7
22.4
28
2016
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
33
16
380.0
23.8
49
2018
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
33
16
355.0
22.2
63
2012
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
33
16
345.6
21.6
16
2011
Drew Brees
QB
NOR
32
16
395.6
24.7
51
2014
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
31
16
354.1
22.1
59
2016
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
31
16
347.5
21.7
76
2015
Brandon Marshall
WR
NYJ
31
16
339.2
21.2
95
2004
Muhsin Muhammad
WR
CAR
31
16
331.0
20.7
13
2007
Tom Brady
QB
NWE
30
16
398.0
24.9
67
2000
Jeff Garcia
QB
SFO
30
16
342.5
21.4
3
2003
Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
30
16
447.0
27.9
46
2005
Tiki Barber
RB
NYG
30
16
361.0
22.6
61
2002
Charlie Garner
RB
OAK
30
16
347.3
21.7
Averages
32.8
362.2
22.6

Quarterbacks can conitinue playing at elite levels well into their 30s, whereas running backs and wideouts effectively die by age 30 when it comes to leading the way in fantasy productivity. None of that should surprise anyone.

Overall assessment

Fantasy football is jam-packed with statistics and angles of analysis. Sometimes, stats are just numbers with no grandiose importance or even  utilization entering a draft. It’s never a bad idea to have some concept of where elite performances fall in the grand scheme of things, but drafting a player with the expectation of a historically great showing is mostly an exercise in wishful thinking.

Add the best combination of players with the strongest chances of being great within an individual year, not in relation to historical context. If it happens to work in favor of the latter … great.  But aiming for some kind of generational benchmark in production is silly and unnecessary.

