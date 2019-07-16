Examining 2018 fantasy football wide receiver efficiency stats

Numbers can lie. They often do in fantasy football. Context is everything, and raw, season-long stats can be the worst. Yet, every year, fantasy football prognosticators and gamers rely heavily on using these very data points to create arguments for or against a player.
In today’s exercise, I won’t suggest much of anything based on the data but rather let it speak for itself. Ranking placements using last year’s numbers are not an endorsement or case against a player in 2019 drafts.
In the first table, we’ll look at metrics from 2018 wide receivers based on the following data:
Reception rate: The percentage of overall targets caught. This does not exclude uncatchable passes.
Yards per reception: What does a player do with the ball in his hands, regardless of where he caught it. Subtracting average air yards per target (AAYPT) may be a more accurate to illustrate a player’s ability after the catch, but it also is nearly as dependent on extenuating factors as the old-fashioned YPC.
TD efficiency: How many receptions a player averages before scoring a touchdown.
Fumble rate: How many touches a player averages before fumbling the ball. Only total fumbles were factored since losing the fumble is mostly chance.
Non-PPR fantasy points per touch: How many standard fantasy points are generated per rush, receive, pass and two-point conversation touches.
PPR fantasy points per touch: How many point-per-reception fantasy points are generated per rush, receive, pass and two-point conversation touches.
The threshold for inclusion is a minimum of 50 targets.
PPR points per touch ranking
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Tm
|
Rec%
|
%Rk
|
YPR
|
YPR Rk
|
Rec/TD
|
Rec/TD rk
|
Tch/Fmb
|
Rk
|
PP/T
|
PP/T rk
|
PPR/T
|
1
|David Moore
|
SEA
|
49.1%
|
78
|
17.1
|
4
|
5.20
|
4
|
13.50
|
50
|
2.34
|
1
|
3.74
|
2
|Mike Williams
|
LAC
|
65.2%
|
40
|
15.4
|
11
|
4.30
|
2
|
N/A
|
0
|
2.21
|
2
|
3.53
|
3
|Kenny Stills
|
MIA
|
57.8%
|
61
|
15.0
|
20
|
6.17
|
7
|
38.00
|
30
|
2.16
|
4
|
3.45
|
4
|John Ross
|
CIN
|
36.2%
|
83
|
10.0
|
79
|
3.00
|
1
|
N/A
|
0
|
2.00
|
13
|
3.40
|
5
|Mike Evans
|
TAM
|
62.3%
|
47
|
17.7
|
3
|
10.75
|
31
|
43.00
|
24
|
2.08
|
6
|
3.39
|
6
|Josh Gordon
|
2TM
|
57.7%
|
62
|
18.0
|
2
|
10.25
|
26
|
N/A
|
0
|
2.18
|
3
|
3.38
|
7
|Marvin Jones
|
DET
|
56.5%
|
63
|
14.5
|
23
|
7.00
|
12
|
N/A
|
0
|
2.03
|
9
|
3.31
|
8
|A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
59.7%
|
57
|
15.1
|
17
|
7.67
|
14
|
23.00
|
40
|
1.98
|
15
|
3.27
|
9
|Josh Reynolds
|
LAR
|
54.7%
|
69
|
13.9
|
29
|
5.80
|
6
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.97
|
16
|
3.23
|
10
|DeSean Jackson
|
TAM
|
55.4%
|
67
|
18.9
|
1
|
10.25
|
25
|
N/A
|
0
|
2.12
|
5
|
3.22
|
11
|Tyrell Williams
|
LAC
|
63.1%
|
46
|
15.9
|
10
|
8.20
|
17
|
21.50
|
41
|
2.02
|
10
|
3.20
|
12
|John Brown
|
BAL
|
43.3%
|
81
|
17.0
|
5
|
8.40
|
19
|
N/A
|
0
|
2.04
|
7
|
3.20
|
13
|Courtland Sutton
|
DEN
|
50.0%
|
77
|
16.8
|
8
|
10.50
|
28
|
N/A
|
0
|
2.00
|
12
|
3.17
|
14
|T.Y. Hilton
|
IND
|
63.3%
|
44
|
16.7
|
9
|
12.67
|
41
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.99
|
14
|
3.14
|
15
|Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
81.4%
|
2
|
16.9
|
7
|
5.70
|
5
|
35.00
|
34
|
2.04
|
8
|
3.13
|
16
|Chris Godwin
|
TAM
|
62.1%
|
49
|
14.3
|
25
|
8.43
|
20
|
14.75
|
49
|
1.88
|
18
|
3.10
|
17
|Antonio Brown
|
PIT
|
61.9%
|
51
|
12.5
|
50
|
6.93
|
11
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.83
|
22
|
3.08
|
18
|Cooper Kupp
|
LAR
|
72.7%
|
9
|
14.2
|
27
|
6.67
|
10
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.90
|
17
|
3.07
|
19
|Tyreek Hill
|
KAN
|
63.5%
|
43
|
17.0
|
6
|
7.25
|
13
|
N/A
|
0
|
2.01
|
11
|
3.06
|
20
|Rashard Higgins
|
CLE
|
73.6%
|
7
|
14.7
|
22
|
9.75
|
23
|
19.50
|
42
|
1.84
|
21
|
3.06
|
21
|Robby Anderson
|
NYJ
|
53.2%
|
75
|
15.0
|
19
|
8.33
|
18
|
26.00
|
37
|
1.83
|
23
|
3.05
|
22
|Chris Hogan
|
NWE
|
63.6%
|
42
|
15.2
|
14
|
11.67
|
37
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.87
|
19
|
3.03
|
23
|Anthony Miller
|
CHI
|
61.1%
|
55
|
12.8
|
44
|
4.71
|
3
|
40.00
|
27
|
1.85
|
20
|
3.01
|
24
|Calvin Ridley
|
ATL
|
69.6%
|
22
|
12.8
|
43
|
6.40
|
8
|
35.00
|
35
|
1.79
|
27
|
2.97
|
25
|Davante Adams
|
GNB
|
65.7%
|
36
|
12.5
|
48
|
8.54
|
21
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.75
|
28
|
2.94
|
26
|Curtis Samuel
|
CAR
|
60.0%
|
56
|
12.7
|
46
|
7.80
|
15
|
47.00
|
21
|
1.81
|
24
|
2.93
|
27
|Chris Conley
|
KAN
|
61.5%
|
54
|
10.4
|
72
|
6.40
|
9
|
16.00
|
47
|
1.59
|
46
|
2.92
|
28
|Kenny Golladay
|
DET
|
58.8%
|
58
|
15.2
|
16
|
14.00
|
47
|
71.00
|
8
|
1.80
|
26
|
2.92
|
29
|Antonio Callaway
|
CLE
|
54.4%
|
70
|
13.6
|
35
|
8.60
|
22
|
45.00
|
22
|
1.75
|
29
|
2.90
|
30
|Michael Gallup
|
DAL
|
48.5%
|
80
|
15.4
|
12
|
16.50
|
60
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.81
|
25
|
2.87
|
31
|DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
70.6%
|
17
|
13.7
|
33
|
10.45
|
27
|
58.50
|
15
|
1.71
|
32
|
2.87
|
32
|Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
66.5%
|
30
|
14.8
|
21
|
14.13
|
48
|
57.50
|
17
|
1.73
|
31
|
2.85
|
33
|Alshon Jeffery
|
PHI
|
70.7%
|
16
|
13.0
|
40
|
10.83
|
32
|
65.00
|
12
|
1.69
|
36
|
2.85
|
34
|Doug Baldwin
|
SEA
|
68.5%
|
24
|
12.4
|
51
|
10.00
|
24
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.67
|
39
|
2.84
|
35
|Amari Cooper
|
2TM
|
70.1%
|
21
|
13.4
|
37
|
10.71
|
30
|
38.50
|
29
|
1.68
|
38
|
2.82
|
36
|Zay Jones
|
BUF
|
54.9%
|
68
|
11.6
|
59
|
8.00
|
16
|
58.00
|
16
|
1.65
|
41
|
2.80
|
37
|Tyler Boyd
|
CIN
|
70.4%
|
18
|
13.5
|
36
|
10.86
|
33
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.69
|
37
|
2.80
|
38
|Devin Funchess
|
CAR
|
55.7%
|
66
|
12.5
|
49
|
11.00
|
34
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.65
|
42
|
2.79
|
39
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|
GNB
|
52.1%
|
76
|
15.3
|
13
|
19.00
|
64
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.74
|
30
|
2.78
|
40
|Odell Beckham
|
NYG
|
62.1%
|
50
|
13.7
|
34
|
12.83
|
42
|
42.00
|
25
|
1.70
|
33
|
2.77
|
41
|Kelvin Benjamin
|
2TM
|
37.3%
|
82
|
15.2
|
15
|
25.00
|
71
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.69
|
35
|
2.76
|
42
|Allen Robinson
|
CHI
|
58.5%
|
59
|
13.7
|
32
|
13.75
|
45
|
56.00
|
18
|
1.63
|
43
|
2.76
|
43
|Donte Moncrief
|
JAX
|
53.9%
|
74
|
13.9
|
28
|
16.00
|
55
|
48.00
|
20
|
1.63
|
44
|
2.75
|
44
|Kendrick Bourne
|
SFO
|
63.6%
|
41
|
11.6
|
60
|
10.50
|
29
|
42.00
|
26
|
1.59
|
47
|
2.73
|
45
|Brandin Cooks
|
LAR
|
68.4%
|
26
|
15.1
|
18
|
16.00
|
53
|
90.00
|
3
|
1.70
|
34
|
2.70
|
46
|Christian Kirk
|
ARI
|
63.2%
|
45
|
13.7
|
30
|
14.33
|
50
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.65
|
40
|
2.68
|
47
|Demaryius Thomas
|
2TM
|
66.3%
|
31
|
11.5
|
63
|
11.80
|
38
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.53
|
53
|
2.66
|
48
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
66.9%
|
29
|
12.9
|
42
|
15.86
|
52
|
112.00
|
2
|
1.55
|
52
|
2.64
|
49
|Larry Fitzgerald
|
ARI
|
61.6%
|
53
|
10.6
|
70
|
11.50
|
36
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.52
|
54
|
2.62
|
50
|Emmanuel Sanders
|
DEN
|
72.4%
|
11
|
12.2
|
53
|
17.75
|
61
|
76.00
|
6
|
1.57
|
50
|
2.61
|
51
|Sterling Shepard
|
NYG
|
61.7%
|
52
|
13.2
|
38
|
16.50
|
58
|
69.00
|
10
|
1.58
|
49
|
2.61
|
52
|Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
73.9%
|
5
|
12.2
|
54
|
12.56
|
40
|
118.00
|
1
|
1.52
|
55
|
2.59
|
53
|Corey Davis
|
TEN
|
58.0%
|
60
|
13.7
|
31
|
16.25
|
57
|
71.00
|
9
|
1.59
|
48
|
2.59
|
54
|Sammy Watkins
|
KAN
|
72.7%
|
10
|
13.0
|
39
|
13.33
|
44
|
45.00
|
23
|
1.56
|
51
|
2.56
|
55
|Michael Thomas
|
NOR
|
85.0%
|
1
|
11.2
|
64
|
13.89
|
46
|
62.50
|
14
|
1.43
|
61
|
2.54
|
56
|Robert Woods
|
LAR
|
66.2%
|
32
|
14.2
|
26
|
14.33
|
49
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.61
|
45
|
2.53
|
57
|Josh Doctson
|
WAS
|
56.4%
|
64
|
12.1
|
55
|
22.00
|
69
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.41
|
62
|
2.48
|
58
|Jarvis Landry
|
CLE
|
54.4%
|
71
|
12.1
|
56
|
20.25
|
66
|
86.00
|
4
|
1.49
|
56
|
2.47
|
59
|Michael Crabtree
|
BAL
|
54.0%
|
73
|
11.2
|
65
|
18.00
|
62
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.39
|
65
|
2.46
|
60
|Julian Edelman
|
NWE
|
68.5%
|
23
|
11.5
|
62
|
12.33
|
39
|
85.00
|
5
|
1.46
|
57
|
2.45
|
61
|Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
71.3%
|
15
|
12.3
|
52
|
16.17
|
56
|
35.33
|
33
|
1.44
|
60
|
2.44
|
62
|Nelson Agholor
|
PHI
|
66.0%
|
35
|
11.5
|
61
|
16.00
|
54
|
68.00
|
11
|
1.40
|
63
|
2.43
|
63
|Adam Humphries
|
TAM
|
72.4%
|
12
|
10.7
|
68
|
15.20
|
51
|
39.00
|
28
|
1.36
|
67
|
2.42
|
64
|Mohamed Sanu
|
ATL
|
70.2%
|
20
|
12.7
|
45
|
16.50
|
59
|
37.50
|
31
|
1.45
|
59
|
2.41
|
65
|Jordy Nelson
|
OAK
|
71.6%
|
14
|
11.7
|
58
|
21.00
|
67
|
64.00
|
13
|
1.38
|
66
|
2.41
|
66
|Keelan Cole
|
JAX
|
54.3%
|
72
|
12.9
|
41
|
38.00
|
79
|
19.00
|
44
|
1.31
|
71
|
2.40
|
67
|Taywan Taylor
|
TEN
|
66.1%
|
33
|
12.6
|
47
|
37.00
|
77
|
37.00
|
32
|
1.34
|
69
|
2.39
|
68
|Dede Westbrook
|
JAX
|
65.3%
|
38
|
10.9
|
67
|
13.20
|
43
|
25.33
|
39
|
1.39
|
64
|
2.39
|
69
|Stefon Diggs
|
MIN
|
68.5%
|
25
|
10.0
|
78
|
11.33
|
35
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.34
|
68
|
2.36
|
70
|D.J. Moore
|
CAR
|
67.1%
|
28
|
14.3
|
24
|
27.50
|
73
|
17.00
|
46
|
1.46
|
58
|
2.35
|
71
|Golden Tate
|
2TM
|
65.5%
|
37
|
10.7
|
69
|
18.50
|
63
|
26.00
|
38
|
1.31
|
70
|
2.32
|
72
|Randall Cobb
|
GNB
|
62.3%
|
48
|
10.1
|
76
|
19.00
|
65
|
19.00
|
45
|
1.20
|
75
|
2.30
|
73
|Cole Beasley
|
DAL
|
74.7%
|
3
|
10.3
|
74
|
21.67
|
68
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.23
|
73
|
2.28
|
74
|Quincy Enunwa
|
NYJ
|
55.9%
|
65
|
11.8
|
57
|
38.00
|
80
|
19.50
|
43
|
1.23
|
74
|
2.25
|
75
|Seth Roberts
|
OAK
|
70.3%
|
19
|
11.0
|
66
|
22.50
|
70
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.24
|
72
|
2.23
|
76
|Jermaine Kearse
|
NYJ
|
48.7%
|
79
|
10.0
|
77
|
37.00
|
78
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.13
|
77
|
2.16
|
77
|Jarius Wright
|
CAR
|
72.9%
|
8
|
10.4
|
73
|
43.00
|
81
|
15.00
|
48
|
1.17
|
76
|
2.14
|
78
|Willie Snead
|
BAL
|
65.3%
|
39
|
10.5
|
71
|
62.00
|
83
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.13
|
78
|
2.13
|
79
|Ryan Grant
|
IND
|
67.3%
|
27
|
9.5
|
81
|
35.00
|
75
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.08
|
82
|
2.13
|
80
|Danny Amendola
|
MIA
|
74.7%
|
4
|
9.8
|
80
|
59.00
|
82
|
30.50
|
36
|
1.10
|
80
|
2.09
|
81
|Chester Rogers
|
IND
|
73.6%
|
6
|
9.2
|
82
|
26.50
|
72
|
54.00
|
19
|
1.10
|
79
|
2.09
|
82
|Laquon Treadwell
|
MIN
|
66.0%
|
34
|
8.6
|
83
|
35.00
|
76
|
N/A
|
0
|
1.00
|
83
|
2.03
|
83
|Taylor Gabriel
|
CHI
|
72.0%
|
13
|
10.3
|
75
|
33.50
|
74
|
76.00
|
7
|
1.09
|
81
|
2.01
Zero surprise here. Low-volume players generate the most points per touch. Mike Evans at No. 5 is the only player in the top 13 with more than 46 catches.
Non-PPR points per touch ranking
Comparing the ranking in non-PPR, the list shakes out almost the same … the biggest variation in the top 20 spots is John Ross falling from fourth in PPR to 13th in standard scoring. Tyreek Hill climbed eight places in PPR. Brandin Cooks went from No. 45 in PPR to 34th in non-, and Chris Conley’s 19-point fall in to 46th in standard scoring was the largest change in either direction.
Weighted grading for overall efficiency
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Tm
|
Rk
|
Player
|
Tm
|
1
|
Ryan Grant
|
IND
|
43
|
Tyreek Hill
|
KAN
|
2
|
Alshon Jeffery
|
PHI
|
44
|
Doug Baldwin
|
SEA
|
3
|
D.J. Moore
|
CAR
|
45
|
Jermaine Kearse
|
NYJ
|
4
|
Chris Godwin
|
TAM
|
46
|
Seth Roberts
|
OAK
|
5
|
Josh Gordon
|
2TM
|
47
|
Amari Cooper
|
2TM
|
6
|
Julian Edelman
|
NWE
|
48
|
Tyrell Williams
|
LAC
|
7
|
Allen Robinson
|
CHI
|
49
|
Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
8
|
Marvin Jones
|
DET
|
50
|
Kenny Golladay
|
DET
|
9
|
Demaryius Thomas
|
2TM
|
51
|
Mike Evans
|
TAM
|
10
|
Kendrick Bourne
|
SFO
|
52
|
JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
11
|
Josh Doctson
|
WAS
|
53
|
DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
12
|
Nelson Agholor
|
PHI
|
54
|
Michael Thomas
|
NOR
|
13
|
Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
55
|
Jordy Nelson
|
OAK
|
14
|
Golden Tate
|
2TM
|
56
|
Larry Fitzgerald
|
ARI
|
15
|
Kelvin Benjamin
|
2TM
|
57
|
David Moore
|
SEA
|
16
|
Robby Anderson
|
NYJ
|
58
|
Adam Humphries
|
TAM
|
17
|
Randall Cobb
|
GNB
|
59
|
Taywan Taylor
|
TEN
|
18
|
Sterling Shepard
|
NYG
|
60
|
Chris Conley
|
KAN
|
19
|
Mike Williams
|
LAC
|
61
|
Curtis Samuel
|
CAR
|
20
|
Josh Reynolds
|
LAR
|
62
|
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|
GNB
|
21
|
A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
63
|
Cooper Kupp
|
LAR
|
22
|
Laquon Treadwell
|
MIN
|
64
|
Antonio Brown
|
PIT
|
23
|
Quincy Enunwa
|
NYJ
|
65
|
Christian Kirk
|
ARI
|
24
|
Rashard Higgins
|
CLE
|
66
|
Jarvis Landry
|
CLE
|
25
|
Chester Rogers
|
IND
|
67
|
Tyler Boyd
|
CIN
|
26
|
Dede Westbrook
|
JAX
|
68
|
Odell Beckham
|
NYG
|
27
|
DeSean Jackson
|
TAM
|
69
|
Donte Moncrief
|
JAX
|
28
|
Devin Funchess
|
CAR
|
70
|
Sammy Watkins
|
KAN
|
29
|
Calvin Ridley
|
ATL
|
71
|
Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
30
|
Zay Jones
|
BUF
|
72
|
Robert Woods
|
LAR
|
31
|
Corey Davis
|
TEN
|
73
|
Keelan Cole
|
JAX
|
32
|
Courtland Sutton
|
DEN
|
74
|
Taylor Gabriel
|
CHI
|
33
|
Mohamed Sanu
|
ATL
|
75
|
Chris Hogan
|
NWE
|
34
|
Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
76
|
John Ross
|
CIN
|
35
|
Michael Gallup
|
DAL
|
77
|
Emmanuel Sanders
|
DEN
|
36
|
Jarius Wright
|
CAR
|
78
|
Kenny Stills
|
MIA
|
37
|
Antonio Callaway
|
CLE
|
79
|
Michael Crabtree
|
BAL
|
38
|
Willie Snead
|
BAL
|
80
|
Davante Adams
|
GNB
|
39
|
Danny Amendola
|
MIA
|
81
|
Cole Beasley
|
DAL
|
40
|
Brandin Cooks
|
LAR
|
82
|
Stefon Diggs
|
MIN
|
41
|
John Brown
|
BAL
|
83
|
T.Y. Hilton
|
IND
|
42
|
Anthony Miller
|
CHI
In this model, players were graded on their ranking relative to their peers in the six chosen categories. The weighting is always going to be subjective in a situation like this one, so after some tinkering, this is how it bore out:
TD efficiency: 50 percent of the grade
Reception percentage: 15%
YPR: 15%
Fumble rate: 5%
Non-PPR/touch: 7.5%
PPR/touch: 7.5%
It’s not perfect, but touchdown efficiency always should have the most weight in a situation of this nature. Reception percentage arguably could be higher at the expense of yards per reception (have to catch the ball to do something with it), but this balances well and doesn’t favor a PPR hog with a high rate or a low-catch, big-play type. After all, balanced rankings is the aim … it does more good for more people that way.
The composite score produced the table above. Ryan Grant atop the list can be considered the outlier, but familiar names otherwise adorn the top 10.
Composite scoring without weighting
This table generically shows where each player falls in an aggregate scoring of their categorical finish without weighting applied. In other words, a first-place ranking is just as valuable in touchdowns as reception percentage, which ultimately is a reflection of which players are more evenly efficient.
|
Composite Rk
|Player
|
Tm
|
Rec%
|
YPR%
|
TD%
|
Fum%
|
PP/T%
|
PPR/T%
|
Non-PPR Rk
|
PPR Rk
|
1
|Tyler Lockett
|
SEA
|
2
|
7
|
5
|
8
|
15
|
34
|
1
|
2
|
2
|Mike Williams
|
LAC
|
40
|
11
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
3
|Cooper Kupp
|
LAR
|
9
|
27
|
10
|
17
|
18
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
4
|David Moore
|
SEA
|
78
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
50
|
4
|
24
|
5
|Tyreek Hill
|
KAN
|
43
|
6
|
13
|
11
|
19
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
6
|Josh Gordon
|
2TM
|
62
|
2
|
26
|
3
|
6
|
0
|
10
|
5
|
7
|Rashard Higgins
|
CLE
|
7
|
22
|
23
|
21
|
20
|
42
|
7
|
12
|
8
|Tyrell Williams
|
LAC
|
46
|
10
|
17
|
10
|
11
|
41
|
8
|
15
|
9
|DeSean Jackson
|
TAM
|
67
|
1
|
25
|
5
|
10
|
0
|
11
|
6
|
10
|Marvin Jones
|
DET
|
63
|
23
|
12
|
9
|
7
|
0
|
13
|
7
|
11
|Kenny Stills
|
MIA
|
61
|
20
|
7
|
4
|
3
|
30
|
9
|
14
|
12
|Mike Evans
|
TAM
|
47
|
3
|
31
|
6
|
5
|
24
|
6
|
9
|
13
|T.Y. Hilton
|
IND
|
44
|
9
|
41
|
14
|
14
|
0
|
14
|
8
|
14
|A.J. Green
|
CIN
|
57
|
17
|
14
|
15
|
8
|
40
|
12
|
26
|
15
|John Brown
|
BAL
|
81
|
5
|
19
|
7
|
12
|
0
|
15
|
10
|
16
|Josh Reynolds
|
LAR
|
69
|
29
|
6
|
16
|
9
|
0
|
18
|
13
|
17
|Chris Godwin
|
TAM
|
49
|
25
|
20
|
18
|
16
|
49
|
17
|
33
|
18
|Chris Hogan
|
NWE
|
42
|
14
|
37
|
19
|
22
|
0
|
19
|
11
|
19
|Courtland Sutton
|
DEN
|
77
|
8
|
28
|
12
|
13
|
0
|
20
|
18
|
20
|Calvin Ridley
|
ATL
|
22
|
43
|
8
|
27
|
24
|
35
|
16
|
22
|
21
|Antonio Brown
|
PIT
|
51
|
50
|
11
|
22
|
17
|
0
|
23
|
20
|
22
|Davante Adams
|
GNB
|
36
|
48
|
21
|
28
|
25
|
0
|
26
|
19
|
23
|Tyler Boyd
|
CIN
|
18
|
36
|
33
|
37
|
37
|
0
|
27
|
17
|
24
|Anthony Miller
|
CHI
|
55
|
44
|
3
|
20
|
23
|
27
|
22
|
28
|
25
|Robby Anderson
|
NYJ
|
75
|
19
|
18
|
23
|
21
|
37
|
24
|
37
|
26
|Doug Baldwin
|
SEA
|
24
|
51
|
24
|
39
|
34
|
0
|
31
|
25
|
27
|DeAndre Hopkins
|
HOU
|
17
|
33
|
27
|
32
|
31
|
15
|
21
|
16
|
28
|John Ross
|
CIN
|
83
|
79
|
1
|
13
|
4
|
0
|
34
|
38
|
29
|Amari Cooper
|
2TM
|
21
|
37
|
30
|
38
|
35
|
29
|
28
|
30
|
30
|Alshon Jeffery
|
PHI
|
16
|
40
|
32
|
36
|
33
|
12
|
25
|
23
|
31
|Julio Jones
|
ATL
|
30
|
21
|
48
|
31
|
32
|
17
|
29
|
27
|
32
|Curtis Samuel
|
CAR
|
56
|
46
|
15
|
24
|
26
|
21
|
30
|
34
|
33
|Michael Gallup
|
DAL
|
80
|
12
|
60
|
25
|
30
|
0
|
39
|
39
|
34
|Robert Woods
|
LAR
|
32
|
26
|
49
|
45
|
56
|
0
|
40
|
29
|
35
|Christian Kirk
|
ARI
|
45
|
30
|
50
|
40
|
46
|
0
|
42
|
35
|
36
|Chris Conley
|
KAN
|
54
|
72
|
9
|
46
|
27
|
47
|
41
|
65
|
37
|Antonio Callaway
|
CLE
|
70
|
35
|
22
|
29
|
29
|
22
|
35
|
41
|
38
|Kenny Golladay
|
DET
|
58
|
16
|
47
|
26
|
28
|
8
|
32
|
31
|
39
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|
GNB
|
76
|
13
|
64
|
30
|
39
|
0
|
46
|
43
|
40
|Brandin Cooks
|
LAR
|
26
|
18
|
53
|
34
|
45
|
3
|
33
|
21
|
41
|Odell Beckham
|
NYG
|
50
|
34
|
42
|
33
|
40
|
25
|
37
|
44
|
42
|Sammy Watkins
|
KAN
|
10
|
39
|
44
|
51
|
54
|
23
|
36
|
36
|
43
|Devin Funchess
|
CAR
|
66
|
49
|
34
|
42
|
38
|
0
|
50
|
48
|
44
|Demaryius Thomas
|
2TM
|
31
|
63
|
38
|
53
|
47
|
0
|
51
|
45
|
45
|Kelvin Benjamin
|
2TM
|
82
|
15
|
71
|
35
|
41
|
0
|
53
|
52
|
46
|Kendrick Bourne
|
SFO
|
41
|
60
|
29
|
47
|
44
|
26
|
45
|
51
|
47
|Allen Robinson
|
CHI
|
59
|
32
|
45
|
43
|
42
|
18
|
44
|
49
|
48
|Zay Jones
|
BUF
|
68
|
59
|
16
|
41
|
36
|
16
|
43
|
50
|
49
|Adam Thielen
|
MIN
|
5
|
54
|
40
|
55
|
52
|
1
|
38
|
32
|
50
|D.J. Moore
|
CAR
|
28
|
24
|
73
|
58
|
70
|
46
|
59
|
66
|
51
|Larry Fitzgerald
|
ARI
|
53
|
70
|
36
|
54
|
49
|
0
|
61
|
56
|
52
|Keenan Allen
|
LAC
|
15
|
52
|
56
|
60
|
61
|
33
|
55
|
58
|
53
|Michael Thomas
|
NOR
|
1
|
64
|
46
|
61
|
55
|
14
|
49
|
46
|
54
|Mohamed Sanu
|
ATL
|
20
|
45
|
59
|
59
|
64
|
31
|
56
|
57
|
55
|Emmanuel Sanders
|
DEN
|
11
|
53
|
61
|
50
|
50
|
6
|
48
|
42
|
56
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|
PIT
|
29
|
42
|
52
|
52
|
48
|
2
|
47
|
40
|
57
|Stefon Diggs
|
MIN
|
25
|
78
|
35
|
68
|
69
|
0
|
63
|
54
|
58
|Donte Moncrief
|
JAX
|
74
|
28
|
55
|
44
|
43
|
20
|
54
|
61
|
59
|Adam Humphries
|
TAM
|
12
|
68
|
51
|
67
|
63
|
28
|
60
|
63
|
60
|Julian Edelman
|
NWE
|
23
|
62
|
39
|
57
|
60
|
5
|
52
|
47
|
61
|Sterling Shepard
|
NYG
|
52
|
38
|
58
|
49
|
51
|
10
|
57
|
55
|
62
|Cole Beasley
|
DAL
|
3
|
74
|
68
|
73
|
73
|
0
|
66
|
60
|
63
|Corey Davis
|
TEN
|
60
|
31
|
57
|
48
|
53
|
9
|
58
|
53
|
64
|Dede Westbrook
|
JAX
|
38
|
67
|
43
|
64
|
68
|
39
|
65
|
69
|
65
|Seth Roberts
|
OAK
|
19
|
66
|
70
|
72
|
75
|
0
|
68
|
64
|
66
|Josh Doctson
|
WAS
|
64
|
55
|
69
|
62
|
57
|
0
|
69
|
67
|
67
|Jordy Nelson
|
OAK
|
14
|
58
|
67
|
66
|
65
|
13
|
62
|
59
|
68
|Taywan Taylor
|
TEN
|
33
|
47
|
77
|
69
|
67
|
32
|
67
|
71
|
69
|Nelson Agholor
|
PHI
|
35
|
61
|
54
|
63
|
62
|
11
|
64
|
62
|
70
|Jarius Wright
|
CAR
|
8
|
73
|
81
|
76
|
77
|
48
|
72
|
79
|
71
|Golden Tate
|
2TM
|
37
|
69
|
63
|
70
|
71
|
38
|
71
|
77
|
72
|Michael Crabtree
|
BAL
|
73
|
65
|
62
|
65
|
59
|
0
|
74
|
73
|
73
|Keelan Cole
|
JAX
|
72
|
41
|
79
|
71
|
66
|
44
|
77
|
80
|
74
|Danny Amendola
|
MIA
|
4
|
80
|
82
|
80
|
80
|
36
|
76
|
78
|
75
|Randall Cobb
|
GNB
|
48
|
76
|
65
|
75
|
72
|
45
|
78
|
81
|
76
|Ryan Grant
|
IND
|
27
|
81
|
75
|
82
|
79
|
0
|
79
|
74
|
77
|Willie Snead
|
BAL
|
39
|
71
|
83
|
78
|
78
|
0
|
80
|
75
|
78
|Chester Rogers
|
IND
|
6
|
82
|
72
|
79
|
81
|
19
|
73
|
72
|
79
|Jarvis Landry
|
CLE
|
71
|
56
|
66
|
56
|
58
|
4
|
70
|
70
|
80
|Laquon Treadwell
|
MIN
|
34
|
83
|
76
|
83
|
82
|
0
|
82
|
76
|
81
|Quincy Enunwa
|
NYJ
|
65
|
57
|
80
|
74
|
74
|
43
|
81
|
83
|
82
|Taylor Gabriel
|
CHI
|
13
|
75
|
74
|
81
|
83
|
7
|
75
|
68
|
83
|Jermaine Kearse
|
NYJ
|
79
|
77
|
78
|
77
|
76
|
0
|
83
|
82
The two farthest right columns show a composite ranking for just PPR and just non-PPR scoring systems. As seen in the earlier tables, there just isn’t a great deal of variation. Efficient is efficient, regardless of the scoring system. Low-volume players are generally deep-ball receivers, which naturally generates more efficiency once the ball is caught. Efficiency per opportunity typically sides with PPR favorites.
Takeaways for 2019
Efficiency should be only part of the puzzle, much like other obscure calculations advice-givers tend to toss out there. Highly efficient players, such as Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore, aren’t necessarily consistent players, and it’s extremely important for this to be recognized.
When do you play a guy like Moore? Efficiency tends to be most helpful in situations where gamers are trying to get lucky in a tough situation — bye weeks, huge GPP contests in DFS where lineup variation is extremely important, etc., but doesn’t help as much as it seems like it should in conventional situations.
Does it make as much of an impact if a lineup fixture is dominant and efficient? Not in a relative sense compared to a part-time player when you’re trying to get the most bang for your buck. About the only real gain from a stud player being efficient is being able to overcome a poor showing by the offense.
A final side note of interest: The average age of the top 25 players in composite efficiency is 26 years old — right in the prime of a career. The average age of the bottom 25? Yep, 26. Guess the average age of all 83 receivers … You got it.
Join next time for an examination of how consistent the most efficient wide receivers were in 2018 to see if there’s any crossover.