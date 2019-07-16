Examining 2018 fantasy football wide receiver efficiency stats

Numbers can lie. They often do in fantasy football. Context is everything, and raw, season-long stats can be the worst. Yet, every year, fantasy football prognosticators and gamers rely heavily on using these very data points to create arguments for or against a player.

In today’s exercise, I won’t suggest much of anything based on the data but rather let it speak for itself. Ranking placements using last year’s numbers are not an endorsement or case against a player in 2019 drafts.

In the first table, we’ll look at metrics from 2018 wide receivers based on the following data:

Reception rate: The percentage of overall targets caught. This does not exclude uncatchable passes.

Yards per reception: What does a player do with the ball in his hands, regardless of where he caught it. Subtracting average air yards per target (AAYPT) may be a more accurate to illustrate a player’s ability after the catch, but it also is nearly as dependent on extenuating factors as the old-fashioned YPC.

TD efficiency: How many receptions a player averages before scoring a touchdown.

Fumble rate: How many touches a player averages before fumbling the ball. Only total fumbles were factored since losing the fumble is mostly chance.

Non-PPR fantasy points per touch: How many standard fantasy points are generated per rush, receive, pass and two-point conversation touches.

PPR fantasy points per touch: How many point-per-reception fantasy points are generated per rush, receive, pass and two-point conversation touches.

The threshold for inclusion is a minimum of 50 targets.

PPR points per touch ranking

Rk Player Tm Rec% %Rk YPR YPR Rk Rec/TD Rec/TD rk Tch/Fmb Rk PP/T PP/T rk PPR/T 1 David Moore SEA 49.1% 78 17.1 4 5.20 4 13.50 50 2.34 1 3.74 2 Mike Williams LAC 65.2% 40 15.4 11 4.30 2 N/A 0 2.21 2 3.53 3 Kenny Stills MIA 57.8% 61 15.0 20 6.17 7 38.00 30 2.16 4 3.45 4 John Ross CIN 36.2% 83 10.0 79 3.00 1 N/A 0 2.00 13 3.40 5 Mike Evans TAM 62.3% 47 17.7 3 10.75 31 43.00 24 2.08 6 3.39 6 Josh Gordon 2TM 57.7% 62 18.0 2 10.25 26 N/A 0 2.18 3 3.38 7 Marvin Jones DET 56.5% 63 14.5 23 7.00 12 N/A 0 2.03 9 3.31 8 A.J. Green CIN 59.7% 57 15.1 17 7.67 14 23.00 40 1.98 15 3.27 9 Josh Reynolds LAR 54.7% 69 13.9 29 5.80 6 N/A 0 1.97 16 3.23 10 DeSean Jackson TAM 55.4% 67 18.9 1 10.25 25 N/A 0 2.12 5 3.22 11 Tyrell Williams LAC 63.1% 46 15.9 10 8.20 17 21.50 41 2.02 10 3.20 12 John Brown BAL 43.3% 81 17.0 5 8.40 19 N/A 0 2.04 7 3.20 13 Courtland Sutton DEN 50.0% 77 16.8 8 10.50 28 N/A 0 2.00 12 3.17 14 T.Y. Hilton IND 63.3% 44 16.7 9 12.67 41 N/A 0 1.99 14 3.14 15 Tyler Lockett SEA 81.4% 2 16.9 7 5.70 5 35.00 34 2.04 8 3.13 16 Chris Godwin TAM 62.1% 49 14.3 25 8.43 20 14.75 49 1.88 18 3.10 17 Antonio Brown PIT 61.9% 51 12.5 50 6.93 11 N/A 0 1.83 22 3.08 18 Cooper Kupp LAR 72.7% 9 14.2 27 6.67 10 N/A 0 1.90 17 3.07 19 Tyreek Hill KAN 63.5% 43 17.0 6 7.25 13 N/A 0 2.01 11 3.06 20 Rashard Higgins CLE 73.6% 7 14.7 22 9.75 23 19.50 42 1.84 21 3.06 21 Robby Anderson NYJ 53.2% 75 15.0 19 8.33 18 26.00 37 1.83 23 3.05 22 Chris Hogan NWE 63.6% 42 15.2 14 11.67 37 N/A 0 1.87 19 3.03 23 Anthony Miller CHI 61.1% 55 12.8 44 4.71 3 40.00 27 1.85 20 3.01 24 Calvin Ridley ATL 69.6% 22 12.8 43 6.40 8 35.00 35 1.79 27 2.97 25 Davante Adams GNB 65.7% 36 12.5 48 8.54 21 N/A 0 1.75 28 2.94 26 Curtis Samuel CAR 60.0% 56 12.7 46 7.80 15 47.00 21 1.81 24 2.93 27 Chris Conley KAN 61.5% 54 10.4 72 6.40 9 16.00 47 1.59 46 2.92 28 Kenny Golladay DET 58.8% 58 15.2 16 14.00 47 71.00 8 1.80 26 2.92 29 Antonio Callaway CLE 54.4% 70 13.6 35 8.60 22 45.00 22 1.75 29 2.90 30 Michael Gallup DAL 48.5% 80 15.4 12 16.50 60 N/A 0 1.81 25 2.87 31 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 70.6% 17 13.7 33 10.45 27 58.50 15 1.71 32 2.87 32 Julio Jones ATL 66.5% 30 14.8 21 14.13 48 57.50 17 1.73 31 2.85 33 Alshon Jeffery PHI 70.7% 16 13.0 40 10.83 32 65.00 12 1.69 36 2.85 34 Doug Baldwin SEA 68.5% 24 12.4 51 10.00 24 N/A 0 1.67 39 2.84 35 Amari Cooper 2TM 70.1% 21 13.4 37 10.71 30 38.50 29 1.68 38 2.82 36 Zay Jones BUF 54.9% 68 11.6 59 8.00 16 58.00 16 1.65 41 2.80 37 Tyler Boyd CIN 70.4% 18 13.5 36 10.86 33 N/A 0 1.69 37 2.80 38 Devin Funchess CAR 55.7% 66 12.5 49 11.00 34 N/A 0 1.65 42 2.79 39 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GNB 52.1% 76 15.3 13 19.00 64 N/A 0 1.74 30 2.78 40 Odell Beckham NYG 62.1% 50 13.7 34 12.83 42 42.00 25 1.70 33 2.77 41 Kelvin Benjamin 2TM 37.3% 82 15.2 15 25.00 71 N/A 0 1.69 35 2.76 42 Allen Robinson CHI 58.5% 59 13.7 32 13.75 45 56.00 18 1.63 43 2.76 43 Donte Moncrief JAX 53.9% 74 13.9 28 16.00 55 48.00 20 1.63 44 2.75 44 Kendrick Bourne SFO 63.6% 41 11.6 60 10.50 29 42.00 26 1.59 47 2.73 45 Brandin Cooks LAR 68.4% 26 15.1 18 16.00 53 90.00 3 1.70 34 2.70 46 Christian Kirk ARI 63.2% 45 13.7 30 14.33 50 N/A 0 1.65 40 2.68 47 Demaryius Thomas 2TM 66.3% 31 11.5 63 11.80 38 N/A 0 1.53 53 2.66 48 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 66.9% 29 12.9 42 15.86 52 112.00 2 1.55 52 2.64 49 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 61.6% 53 10.6 70 11.50 36 N/A 0 1.52 54 2.62 50 Emmanuel Sanders DEN 72.4% 11 12.2 53 17.75 61 76.00 6 1.57 50 2.61 51 Sterling Shepard NYG 61.7% 52 13.2 38 16.50 58 69.00 10 1.58 49 2.61 52 Adam Thielen MIN 73.9% 5 12.2 54 12.56 40 118.00 1 1.52 55 2.59 53 Corey Davis TEN 58.0% 60 13.7 31 16.25 57 71.00 9 1.59 48 2.59 54 Sammy Watkins KAN 72.7% 10 13.0 39 13.33 44 45.00 23 1.56 51 2.56 55 Michael Thomas NOR 85.0% 1 11.2 64 13.89 46 62.50 14 1.43 61 2.54 56 Robert Woods LAR 66.2% 32 14.2 26 14.33 49 N/A 0 1.61 45 2.53 57 Josh Doctson WAS 56.4% 64 12.1 55 22.00 69 N/A 0 1.41 62 2.48 58 Jarvis Landry CLE 54.4% 71 12.1 56 20.25 66 86.00 4 1.49 56 2.47 59 Michael Crabtree BAL 54.0% 73 11.2 65 18.00 62 N/A 0 1.39 65 2.46 60 Julian Edelman NWE 68.5% 23 11.5 62 12.33 39 85.00 5 1.46 57 2.45 61 Keenan Allen LAC 71.3% 15 12.3 52 16.17 56 35.33 33 1.44 60 2.44 62 Nelson Agholor PHI 66.0% 35 11.5 61 16.00 54 68.00 11 1.40 63 2.43 63 Adam Humphries TAM 72.4% 12 10.7 68 15.20 51 39.00 28 1.36 67 2.42 64 Mohamed Sanu ATL 70.2% 20 12.7 45 16.50 59 37.50 31 1.45 59 2.41 65 Jordy Nelson OAK 71.6% 14 11.7 58 21.00 67 64.00 13 1.38 66 2.41 66 Keelan Cole JAX 54.3% 72 12.9 41 38.00 79 19.00 44 1.31 71 2.40 67 Taywan Taylor TEN 66.1% 33 12.6 47 37.00 77 37.00 32 1.34 69 2.39 68 Dede Westbrook JAX 65.3% 38 10.9 67 13.20 43 25.33 39 1.39 64 2.39 69 Stefon Diggs MIN 68.5% 25 10.0 78 11.33 35 N/A 0 1.34 68 2.36 70 D.J. Moore CAR 67.1% 28 14.3 24 27.50 73 17.00 46 1.46 58 2.35 71 Golden Tate 2TM 65.5% 37 10.7 69 18.50 63 26.00 38 1.31 70 2.32 72 Randall Cobb GNB 62.3% 48 10.1 76 19.00 65 19.00 45 1.20 75 2.30 73 Cole Beasley DAL 74.7% 3 10.3 74 21.67 68 N/A 0 1.23 73 2.28 74 Quincy Enunwa NYJ 55.9% 65 11.8 57 38.00 80 19.50 43 1.23 74 2.25 75 Seth Roberts OAK 70.3% 19 11.0 66 22.50 70 N/A 0 1.24 72 2.23 76 Jermaine Kearse NYJ 48.7% 79 10.0 77 37.00 78 N/A 0 1.13 77 2.16 77 Jarius Wright CAR 72.9% 8 10.4 73 43.00 81 15.00 48 1.17 76 2.14 78 Willie Snead BAL 65.3% 39 10.5 71 62.00 83 N/A 0 1.13 78 2.13 79 Ryan Grant IND 67.3% 27 9.5 81 35.00 75 N/A 0 1.08 82 2.13 80 Danny Amendola MIA 74.7% 4 9.8 80 59.00 82 30.50 36 1.10 80 2.09 81 Chester Rogers IND 73.6% 6 9.2 82 26.50 72 54.00 19 1.10 79 2.09 82 Laquon Treadwell MIN 66.0% 34 8.6 83 35.00 76 N/A 0 1.00 83 2.03 83 Taylor Gabriel CHI 72.0% 13 10.3 75 33.50 74 76.00 7 1.09 81 2.01

Zero surprise here. Low-volume players generate the most points per touch. Mike Evans at No. 5 is the only player in the top 13 with more than 46 catches.

Non-PPR points per touch ranking

Comparing the ranking in non-PPR, the list shakes out almost the same … the biggest variation in the top 20 spots is John Ross falling from fourth in PPR to 13th in standard scoring. Tyreek Hill climbed eight places in PPR. Brandin Cooks went from No. 45 in PPR to 34th in non-, and Chris Conley’s 19-point fall in to 46th in standard scoring was the largest change in either direction.

Weighted grading for overall efficiency

Rk Player Tm Rk Player Tm 1 Ryan Grant IND 43 Tyreek Hill KAN 2 Alshon Jeffery PHI 44 Doug Baldwin SEA 3 D.J. Moore CAR 45 Jermaine Kearse NYJ 4 Chris Godwin TAM 46 Seth Roberts OAK 5 Josh Gordon 2TM 47 Amari Cooper 2TM 6 Julian Edelman NWE 48 Tyrell Williams LAC 7 Allen Robinson CHI 49 Keenan Allen LAC 8 Marvin Jones DET 50 Kenny Golladay DET 9 Demaryius Thomas 2TM 51 Mike Evans TAM 10 Kendrick Bourne SFO 52 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 11 Josh Doctson WAS 53 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 12 Nelson Agholor PHI 54 Michael Thomas NOR 13 Adam Thielen MIN 55 Jordy Nelson OAK 14 Golden Tate 2TM 56 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 15 Kelvin Benjamin 2TM 57 David Moore SEA 16 Robby Anderson NYJ 58 Adam Humphries TAM 17 Randall Cobb GNB 59 Taywan Taylor TEN 18 Sterling Shepard NYG 60 Chris Conley KAN 19 Mike Williams LAC 61 Curtis Samuel CAR 20 Josh Reynolds LAR 62 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GNB 21 A.J. Green CIN 63 Cooper Kupp LAR 22 Laquon Treadwell MIN 64 Antonio Brown PIT 23 Quincy Enunwa NYJ 65 Christian Kirk ARI 24 Rashard Higgins CLE 66 Jarvis Landry CLE 25 Chester Rogers IND 67 Tyler Boyd CIN 26 Dede Westbrook JAX 68 Odell Beckham NYG 27 DeSean Jackson TAM 69 Donte Moncrief JAX 28 Devin Funchess CAR 70 Sammy Watkins KAN 29 Calvin Ridley ATL 71 Tyler Lockett SEA 30 Zay Jones BUF 72 Robert Woods LAR 31 Corey Davis TEN 73 Keelan Cole JAX 32 Courtland Sutton DEN 74 Taylor Gabriel CHI 33 Mohamed Sanu ATL 75 Chris Hogan NWE 34 Julio Jones ATL 76 John Ross CIN 35 Michael Gallup DAL 77 Emmanuel Sanders DEN 36 Jarius Wright CAR 78 Kenny Stills MIA 37 Antonio Callaway CLE 79 Michael Crabtree BAL 38 Willie Snead BAL 80 Davante Adams GNB 39 Danny Amendola MIA 81 Cole Beasley DAL 40 Brandin Cooks LAR 82 Stefon Diggs MIN 41 John Brown BAL 83 T.Y. Hilton IND 42 Anthony Miller CHI

In this model, players were graded on their ranking relative to their peers in the six chosen categories. The weighting is always going to be subjective in a situation like this one, so after some tinkering, this is how it bore out:

TD efficiency: 50 percent of the grade

Reception percentage: 15%

YPR: 15%

Fumble rate: 5%

Non-PPR/touch: 7.5%

PPR/touch: 7.5%

It’s not perfect, but touchdown efficiency always should have the most weight in a situation of this nature. Reception percentage arguably could be higher at the expense of yards per reception (have to catch the ball to do something with it), but this balances well and doesn’t favor a PPR hog with a high rate or a low-catch, big-play type. After all, balanced rankings is the aim … it does more good for more people that way.

The composite score produced the table above. Ryan Grant atop the list can be considered the outlier, but familiar names otherwise adorn the top 10.

Composite scoring without weighting

This table generically shows where each player falls in an aggregate scoring of their categorical finish without weighting applied. In other words, a first-place ranking is just as valuable in touchdowns as reception percentage, which ultimately is a reflection of which players are more evenly efficient.

Composite Rk Player Tm Rec% YPR% TD% Fum% PP/T% PPR/T% Non-PPR Rk PPR Rk 1 Tyler Lockett SEA 2 7 5 8 15 34 1 2 2 Mike Williams LAC 40 11 2 2 2 0 2 1 3 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 27 10 17 18 0 3 3 4 David Moore SEA 78 4 4 1 1 50 4 24 5 Tyreek Hill KAN 43 6 13 11 19 0 5 4 6 Josh Gordon 2TM 62 2 26 3 6 0 10 5 7 Rashard Higgins CLE 7 22 23 21 20 42 7 12 8 Tyrell Williams LAC 46 10 17 10 11 41 8 15 9 DeSean Jackson TAM 67 1 25 5 10 0 11 6 10 Marvin Jones DET 63 23 12 9 7 0 13 7 11 Kenny Stills MIA 61 20 7 4 3 30 9 14 12 Mike Evans TAM 47 3 31 6 5 24 6 9 13 T.Y. Hilton IND 44 9 41 14 14 0 14 8 14 A.J. Green CIN 57 17 14 15 8 40 12 26 15 John Brown BAL 81 5 19 7 12 0 15 10 16 Josh Reynolds LAR 69 29 6 16 9 0 18 13 17 Chris Godwin TAM 49 25 20 18 16 49 17 33 18 Chris Hogan NWE 42 14 37 19 22 0 19 11 19 Courtland Sutton DEN 77 8 28 12 13 0 20 18 20 Calvin Ridley ATL 22 43 8 27 24 35 16 22 21 Antonio Brown PIT 51 50 11 22 17 0 23 20 22 Davante Adams GNB 36 48 21 28 25 0 26 19 23 Tyler Boyd CIN 18 36 33 37 37 0 27 17 24 Anthony Miller CHI 55 44 3 20 23 27 22 28 25 Robby Anderson NYJ 75 19 18 23 21 37 24 37 26 Doug Baldwin SEA 24 51 24 39 34 0 31 25 27 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 17 33 27 32 31 15 21 16 28 John Ross CIN 83 79 1 13 4 0 34 38 29 Amari Cooper 2TM 21 37 30 38 35 29 28 30 30 Alshon Jeffery PHI 16 40 32 36 33 12 25 23 31 Julio Jones ATL 30 21 48 31 32 17 29 27 32 Curtis Samuel CAR 56 46 15 24 26 21 30 34 33 Michael Gallup DAL 80 12 60 25 30 0 39 39 34 Robert Woods LAR 32 26 49 45 56 0 40 29 35 Christian Kirk ARI 45 30 50 40 46 0 42 35 36 Chris Conley KAN 54 72 9 46 27 47 41 65 37 Antonio Callaway CLE 70 35 22 29 29 22 35 41 38 Kenny Golladay DET 58 16 47 26 28 8 32 31 39 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GNB 76 13 64 30 39 0 46 43 40 Brandin Cooks LAR 26 18 53 34 45 3 33 21 41 Odell Beckham NYG 50 34 42 33 40 25 37 44 42 Sammy Watkins KAN 10 39 44 51 54 23 36 36 43 Devin Funchess CAR 66 49 34 42 38 0 50 48 44 Demaryius Thomas 2TM 31 63 38 53 47 0 51 45 45 Kelvin Benjamin 2TM 82 15 71 35 41 0 53 52 46 Kendrick Bourne SFO 41 60 29 47 44 26 45 51 47 Allen Robinson CHI 59 32 45 43 42 18 44 49 48 Zay Jones BUF 68 59 16 41 36 16 43 50 49 Adam Thielen MIN 5 54 40 55 52 1 38 32 50 D.J. Moore CAR 28 24 73 58 70 46 59 66 51 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 53 70 36 54 49 0 61 56 52 Keenan Allen LAC 15 52 56 60 61 33 55 58 53 Michael Thomas NOR 1 64 46 61 55 14 49 46 54 Mohamed Sanu ATL 20 45 59 59 64 31 56 57 55 Emmanuel Sanders DEN 11 53 61 50 50 6 48 42 56 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 29 42 52 52 48 2 47 40 57 Stefon Diggs MIN 25 78 35 68 69 0 63 54 58 Donte Moncrief JAX 74 28 55 44 43 20 54 61 59 Adam Humphries TAM 12 68 51 67 63 28 60 63 60 Julian Edelman NWE 23 62 39 57 60 5 52 47 61 Sterling Shepard NYG 52 38 58 49 51 10 57 55 62 Cole Beasley DAL 3 74 68 73 73 0 66 60 63 Corey Davis TEN 60 31 57 48 53 9 58 53 64 Dede Westbrook JAX 38 67 43 64 68 39 65 69 65 Seth Roberts OAK 19 66 70 72 75 0 68 64 66 Josh Doctson WAS 64 55 69 62 57 0 69 67 67 Jordy Nelson OAK 14 58 67 66 65 13 62 59 68 Taywan Taylor TEN 33 47 77 69 67 32 67 71 69 Nelson Agholor PHI 35 61 54 63 62 11 64 62 70 Jarius Wright CAR 8 73 81 76 77 48 72 79 71 Golden Tate 2TM 37 69 63 70 71 38 71 77 72 Michael Crabtree BAL 73 65 62 65 59 0 74 73 73 Keelan Cole JAX 72 41 79 71 66 44 77 80 74 Danny Amendola MIA 4 80 82 80 80 36 76 78 75 Randall Cobb GNB 48 76 65 75 72 45 78 81 76 Ryan Grant IND 27 81 75 82 79 0 79 74 77 Willie Snead BAL 39 71 83 78 78 0 80 75 78 Chester Rogers IND 6 82 72 79 81 19 73 72 79 Jarvis Landry CLE 71 56 66 56 58 4 70 70 80 Laquon Treadwell MIN 34 83 76 83 82 0 82 76 81 Quincy Enunwa NYJ 65 57 80 74 74 43 81 83 82 Taylor Gabriel CHI 13 75 74 81 83 7 75 68 83 Jermaine Kearse NYJ 79 77 78 77 76 0 83 82

The two farthest right columns show a composite ranking for just PPR and just non-PPR scoring systems. As seen in the earlier tables, there just isn’t a great deal of variation. Efficient is efficient, regardless of the scoring system. Low-volume players are generally deep-ball receivers, which naturally generates more efficiency once the ball is caught. Efficiency per opportunity typically sides with PPR favorites.

Takeaways for 2019

Efficiency should be only part of the puzzle, much like other obscure calculations advice-givers tend to toss out there. Highly efficient players, such as Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore, aren’t necessarily consistent players, and it’s extremely important for this to be recognized.

When do you play a guy like Moore? Efficiency tends to be most helpful in situations where gamers are trying to get lucky in a tough situation — bye weeks, huge GPP contests in DFS where lineup variation is extremely important, etc., but doesn’t help as much as it seems like it should in conventional situations.

Does it make as much of an impact if a lineup fixture is dominant and efficient? Not in a relative sense compared to a part-time player when you’re trying to get the most bang for your buck. About the only real gain from a stud player being efficient is being able to overcome a poor showing by the offense.

A final side note of interest: The average age of the top 25 players in composite efficiency is 26 years old — right in the prime of a career. The average age of the bottom 25? Yep, 26. Guess the average age of all 83 receivers … You got it.

Join next time for an examination of how consistent the most efficient wide receivers were in 2018 to see if there’s any crossover.