Keeping tabs on training camp injuries

In what feels like a flash, several notable fantasy football options are on the mend, and gamers are forced to alter draft boards with somewhat incomplete information. This is a recap of the last few days of training camp injuries.

Once the preseason begins, we’ll return with a comprehensive update for all injured offensive weapons — along with players returning from injury — as we get into the heart of fantasy draft season.

Tops on the list, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green‘s sprained ankle was deemed more serious after an MRI revealed torn ligaments that go beyond what is typically found a run-of-the-mill sprain. Green is expected to miss six to eight weeks. On the short end, he could miss Week 1. At worst, prepare to be without Green for three games. What complicates this even more, however, is Green is learning a new offense, so he could be quite behind upon his return. Timing may be a problem early on. Green is a WR2 at this point in fantasy drafts.

Julian Edelman suffered a fractured thumb and will not miss any regular-season time, barring a setback. In the event of such an incident, gamers will be hard-pressed to find out about it with the way the Patriots keep injuries close to the vest. At any rate, he shouldn’t be of any concern in fantasy drafts, and gamers can continue to snag him as an underrated No. 2 in point-per-reception setups.

Like the Patriots, Bill Belichick disciple and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is generally mum on injury news. Running back Derrick Henry broke out over the final five games of 2018 and is poised to be the workhorse over the course of 2019. His workload could be in question after being spotted wearing a walking boot following the Friday, July 26, practice. Vrabel originally said Henry was day-to-day, but then updated the response to say there isn’t a timetable. Keep an eye on Henry’s practice status as the Titans are in the midst of implementing a new offense this summer. It’s too early to move Henry down the draft board more than a few spots.

Related Tracking NFL training camp holdouts

Also the victim of the ever-popular fractured thumb, New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard will miss several weeks in training camp and possibly the entire preseason, if the Giants are looking to be overly cautious after a rash of setbacks at the position. Shepard says he’s good to go at any point and even made the catch on the play that caused the injury. Just like with Edelman, don’t count on Shepard missing time into the regular season. He may wear a splint into the early part of the year, though, which is something he’ll tinker with as Week 1 approaches. Shepard remains a WR3 in most fantasy formats.

Oakland Raiders wideout Antonio Brown (undisclosed) wound up spending two days on the Active/Non-Football Injury list before passing his physical and practicing Sunday, July 28. The Raiders have yet to disclose the nature of his injury. All that matters now is he is back on the field.

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Friday, July 26. He should be back to his normal self in no time, and fantasy owners can bank on another stellar campaign.

Calvin Ridley suffered a hamstring injury that has the Atlanta Falcons’ second-year receiver listed as “day-to-day” by the coaching staff. The injury is not believed to be of concern. Given the nature of hamstrings, expect the coaches to take it easy on Ridley for the foreseeable future. Don’t bother adjusting him on draft boards just yet.

Of much less importance, Giants wideout Corey Coleman was pushing for the No. 3 gig but will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. He didn’t necessarily have value of his own, but a whirlwind of injuries and suspension have rocked the Giants in the opening days of camp.