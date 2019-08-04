2019 player movement tracker

Updated August 4, 2019
|Quarterbacks
|Running Backs
|Wide Receivers
|Tight Ends
|ARI
|New:
|Kyler Murray (1.01)
|Andy Isabella (2.30)
Hakeem Butler (4.01)
Keesean Johnson (6.01)
|Charles Clay
|Gone:
|Josh Rosen
|J.J. Nelson
|ATL
|New:
|Qadree Ollison (5.14)
|Gone:
|Tevin Coleman
|BAL
|New:
|Mark Ingram
Justice Hill (4.11)
|
Marquise Brown (1.25)
Miles Boykin (3.30)
|Gone:
|Joe Flacco
|Alex Collins
Javorius Allen
|Michael Crabtree
John Brown
|BUF
|New:
|Frank Gore
T.J. Yeldon
Devin Singletary (3.11)
|John Brown
Cole Beasley
|Tyler Kroft
|Gone:
|Chris Ivory
|Charles Clay
|CAR
|New:
|Will Grier (3.36)
|Jordan Scarlett (5.16)
|Chris Hogan
|Gone:
|Devin Funchess
|CHI
|New:
|Mike Davis
David Montgomery (3.08)
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Gone:
|Jordan Howard
|CIN
|New:
|Ryan Finley (4.02)
|Drew Sample (2.20)
|Gone:
|Tyler Kroft
|CLE
|New:
|Kareem Hunt
|Odell Beckham
|Gone:
|Tyrod Taylor
|Breshad Perriman
|DAL
|New:
|Tony Pollard (4.26)
Mike Weber (7.04)
|Randall Cobb
|Jason Witten
|Gone:
|Terrance Williams
Cole Beasley
|DEN
|New:
|Joe Flacco
Drew Lock (2.10)
|Noah Fant (1.20)
|Gone:
|Case Keenum
|DET
|New:
|C.J. Anderson
|Danny Amendola
Jermaine Kearse
|Jesse James
T.J. Hockenson (1.08)
|Gone:
|LeGarrette Blount
|GB
|New:
|Jace Sternberger (3.12)
|Gone:
|Randall Cobb
|HOU
|New:
|Gone:
|Alfred Blue
D’Onta Foreman
|Demaryius Thomas
|IND
|New:
|Spencer Ware
|Devin Funchess
Parris Campbell (2.27)
|Gone:
|Ryan Grant
Dontrelle Inman
|JAC
|New:
|Nick Foles
|Alfred Blue
Ryquell Armstead (5.02)
|Chris Conley
|Josh Oliver (3.05)
|Gone:
|Blake Bortles
|Carlos Hyde
T.J. Yeldon
|KC
|New:
|Carlos Hyde
|Mecole Hardman (2.24)
|Gone:
|Chris Conley
Kelvin Benjamin
|LAC
|New:
|Tyrod Taylor
|Gone:
|Tyrell Williams
|LAR
|New:
|Blake Bortles
|Darrell Henderson (3.06)
|Gone:
|C.J. Anderson
|MIA
|New:
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
Josh Rosen
|Ricardo Louis
|Gone:
|Ryan Tannehill
|Frank Gore
|Danny Amendola
|MIN
|New:
|Alexander Mattison (3.39)
|Irv Smith (2.18)
|Gone:
|Latavius Murray
|NE
|New:
|Damien Harris (3.24)
|Demaryius Thomas
N’Keal Harry (1.32)
Dontrelle Inman
|Benjamin Watson
|Gone:
|Cordarrelle Patterson
Chris Hogan
|Dwayne Allen
Rob Gronkowski
|NO
|New:
|Latavius Murray
Javorius Allen
|Jared Cook
|Gone:
|Mark Ingram
|NYG
|New:
|Daniel Jones (1.06)
|Golden Tate
|Gone:
|Jonathan Stewart
|Odell Beckham
|NYJ
|New:
|Le’Veon Bell
Ty Montgomery
|Jamison Crowder
|Gone:
|Isaiah Crowell
|Jermaine Kearse
|A. Seferian-Jenkins
|OAK
|New:
|Josh Jacobs (1.24)
|Antonio Brown
Tyrell Williams
J.J. Nelson
Ryan Grant
|Gone:
|Marshawn Lynch
|Jordy Nelson
Seth Roberts
|Jared Cook
|PHI
|New:
|Jordan Howard
Miles Sanders (2.21)
|DeSean Jackson
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (2.25)
|Gone:
|Nick Foles
|Jay Ajayi
|Jordan Matthews
Golden Tate
Mike Wallace
|PIT
|New:
|Benny Snell (4.20)
|Diontae Johnson (3.02)
|Gone:
|Le’Veon Bell
|Antonio Brown
|Jesse James
|SEA
|New:
|D.K. Metcalf (2.32)
Gary Jennings (4.18)
|Gone:
|Mike Davis
|Doug Baldwin
|SF
|New:
|Tevin Coleman
|Jordan Matthews
Deebo Samuel (2.05)
Jalen Hurd (3.03)
|Gone:
|Alfred Morris
|Pierre Garcon
|TB
|New:
|Breshad Perriman
|Gone:
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|DeSean Jackson
Adam Humphries
|TEN
|New:
|Ryan Tannehill
|Adam Humphries
A. J. Brown (2.19)
|Gone:
|Blaine Gabbert
|WAS
|New:
|Case Keenum
Dwayne Haskins (1.15)
|Bryce Love (4.10)
|Terry Mclaurin (3.13)
|Gone:
|Jamison Crowder