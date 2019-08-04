Fantasy football draft prep: When to take a quarterback

It’s not a question. It is a directive.

There are many ways to address the position of quarterback in a fantasy football draft, but there also is the best way to do it. And that is waiting on the position.

Time after time, inexperienced players draft a quarterback early, or they draft two star quarterbacks. It makes sense … the name value is what jumps out at people. It’s a quarterback-driven league, and most casual gamers recognize the Andrew Lucks over the David Montgomerys of the world.

This is not to say it is impossible to win drafting an early-round quarterback. It definitely is doable, but that pick, along with all of the other core positional choices in the first half of the draft need to be on the mark. That rarely happens for anyone, let alone a novice player.

In this first table, the illustration is players with an average draft position after Round 5 but not one that went deeper than the 18th quarterback chosen that year. This helps show the difference in placement for QBs were were routinely drafted and removes wild outliers, such as Jared Goff in 2017, who were not typically selected. The long exception in this table is the 2016 inclusion of Matt Ryan. He was right on the cusp of that No. 18 spot and had several times been selected inside of the top 18 quarterbacks.

Year ADP rk Pick Name Pos Team Overall Result 2018 15 10.10 Pat Mahomes QB KC 118.10 1 2015 15 10.11 Cam Newton QB CAR 119.10 1 2017 5 6.04 Russell Wilson QB SEA 64.30 1 2016 20 13.03 Matt Ryan QB ATL 146.50 2 2018 13 9.12 Matt Ryan QB ATL 108.10 2 2017 10 8.06 Cam Newton QB CAR 89.90 2 2015 6 6.07 Tom Brady QB NE 67.00 2 2014 14 9.10 Russell Wilson QB SEA 106.10 3 2016 5 6.01 Drew Brees QB NO 61.10 3 2018 14 10.07 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 114.50 3 2015 7 6.09 Russell Wilson QB SEA 68.70 3 2014 17 11.08 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 128.40 5 2015 17 11.08 Carson Palmer QB ARI 128.40 5 2017 17 11.12 Carson Wentz QB PHI 132.30 5 2016 13 10.02 Kirk Cousins QB WAS 109.60 5 2018 9 8.04 Andrew Luck QB IND 87.60 5 2017 9 8.02 Kirk Cousins QB WAS 86.30 6 2018 16 11.04 Jared Goff QB LAR 123.90 7 2017 15 10.08 Matthew Stafford QB DET 116.50 7 2016 15 10.11 Matthew Stafford QB DET 118.60 7 2017 13 10.01 Philip Rivers QB LAC 108.70 8 2016 14 10.06 Tyrod Taylor QB BUF 114.30 9 2015 12 8.11 Matthew Stafford QB DET 94.60 9

The “result” column on the right depicts where the player finished in fantasy points among quarterbacks in the given years. The purpose is to show relative value of waiting in the last five seasons. This doesn’t even include the group of quarterbacks who have been drafted after Round 5 and simply matched the expectations or even slightly exceeded them.

Year ADP rk Pick Name Pos Team Overall Result 2018 5 6.07 Drew Brees QB NO 66.90 8 2014 6 6.01 Tom Brady QB NE 61.40 9 2014 7 6.08 Matt Ryan QB ATL 67.60 7 2016 9 8.02 Blake Bortles QB JAX 86.10 8 2017 12 9.05 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 101.00 10 2016 12 9.07 Derek Carr QB OAK 103.50 11 2018 12 9.11 Philip Rivers QB LAC 107.30 11 2014 12 9.06 Philip Rivers QB LAC 102.30 12 2015 13 9.10 Eli Manning QB NYG 105.90 10 2017 14 10.05 Dak Prescott QB DAL 112.80 11 2015 14 10.05 Philip Rivers QB LAC 113.30 12

Quarterbacks chosen in the first eight rounds who didn’t meet expectations in that same five-year window:

Year ADP rk Pick Name Pos Team Overall Result 2016 1 3.11 Cam Newton QB CAR 34.50 17 2015 1 2.05 Andrew Luck QB IND 16.90 28 2017 1 2.11 Aaron Rodgers QB GB 23.40 29 2018 1 3.07 Aaron Rodgers QB GB 31.40 6 2014 2 2.07 Drew Brees QB NO 19.10 6 2015 2 3.03 Aaron Rodgers QB GB 27.10 7 2017 3 4.06 Drew Brees QB NO 41.70 9 2016 3 5.05 Russell Wilson QB SEA 53.20 10 2018 3 5.02 Tom Brady QB NE 50.30 14 2015 3 5.07 Peyton Manning QB DEN 54.90 34 2018 4 6.01 Russell Wilson QB SEA 61.00 9 2014 4 4.12 Matthew Stafford QB DET 48.40 15 2017 4 5.08 Matt Ryan QB ATL 56.40 15 2015 5 6.04 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 63.80 20 2018 6 6.11 Cam Newton QB CAR 71.00 13 2016 6 6.09 Tom Brady QB NE 68.50 15 2017 6 7.02 Derek Carr QB OAK 74.20 19 2018 7 7.10 Kirk Cousins QB MIN 81.70 12 2016 7 6.12 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 72.00 18 2017 7 7.05 Marcus Mariota QB TEN 76.80 18 2015 8 7.06 Matt Ryan QB ATL 78.20 19 2016 8 7.12 Carson Palmer QB ARI 83.80 19 2017 8 7.10 Jameis Winston QB TB 82.40 22 2018 8 8.01 Carson Wentz QB PHI 84.50 23 2014 8 7.02 Nick Foles QB PHI 73.90 29 2014 9 7.10 Jay Cutler QB CHI 81.80 14 2014 10 8.02 Tony Romo QB DAL 85.50 11 2016 10 8.09 Eli Manning QB NYG 93.30 22 2015 10 7.10 Sam Bradford QB PHI 82.10 24

The list of quarterbacks drafted in the first five rounds who actually approached expectations?

Year ADP rk Pick Name Pos Team Overall Result 2014 1 1.10 Peyton Manning QB DEN 10.40 4 2017 2 3.06 Tom Brady QB NE 29.60 3 2018 2 4.10 Deshaun Watson QB HOU 46.50 4 2016 2 4.03 Aaron Rodgers QB GB 38.70 1 2014 3 2.10 Aaron Rodgers QB GB 22.20 1 2016 4 5.10 Andrew Luck QB IND 58.30 4 2015 4 5.09 Drew Brees QB NO 56.80 6 2014 5 5.07 Andrew Luck QB IND 55.20 2

Quarterbacks drafted in the last five years, inside of the top five rounds of passers chosen in each given year, resulted in eight being about what gamers paid for, with 11 more being busts of varying degrees. Eight players. That’s it. And only four of them were able to exceed their draft placement.

Of the 19 times a player was chosen inside of the first five rounds, 21 percent of them exceeded expectations. Four met their expectations of finishing within two places of their respective ADP ranking, good for a whopping 37 percent of players chosen met or exceeded. Of the 68 players chosen after Round 5, 32 percent of them exceeded expectations and nearly 49 percent of the players were as good or better. Almost 52 percent of quarterbacks chosen after Round 6 exceeded their ADP ranking, and only 22 percent were total busts at that stage of the draft.

Two-quarterback leagues

I’m bumping my first quarterback target into roughly the fifth round and then coming back for a second in the next four rounds. In some scenarios, should I land a trustworthy No. 1, my second may wait a little more. In rarer cases, I’m waiting late and will pair two high-upside guys to take a chance on playing the matchups for my No. 2 starter.

Presuming the league is a 12-teamer, you have 24 quarterbacks being used each week. It’s improbable to find 24 NFL starting quarterbacks worthy of a typical fantasy play on a given week, so there’s often “plug your nose” decisions to be made if you indeed wait it out to the latter stages before securing your No. 2 and 3 passers.

2019 prediction for traditional leagues

Which quarterbacks should meet or exceed their draft placement in 2019?

Rk Pick Name Pos Team Bye Overall Proj. rk Diff 1 3.03 Pat Mahomes QB KC 12 26.9 1 0 2 5.05 Andrew Luck QB IND 6 52.9 2 0 3 5.11 Aaron Rodgers QB GB 11 58.9 5 2 4 6.01 Deshaun Watson QB HOU 10 60.5 3 -1 5 6.08 Baker Mayfield QB CLE 7 68.2 4 -1 6 7.05 Matt Ryan QB ATL 9 76.7 6 0 7 7.07 Drew Brees QB NO 9 79.1 7 0 8 8.01 Carson Wentz QB PHI 10 85 13 5 9 8.06 Kyler Murray QB ARI 12 90.1 14 5 10 9.02 Russell Wilson QB SEA 11 98.3 10 0 11 9.05 Cam Newton QB CAR 7 101.2 11 0 12 9.07 Jared Goff QB LAR 9 102.7 8 -4 13 10.05 Jameis Winston QB TB 7 113.3 9 -4 14 10.1 Philip Rivers QB LAC 12 117.8 15 1 15 11.01 Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT 7 121 16 1 16 11.05 Tom Brady QB NE 10 124.8 17 1 17 11.1 Dak Prescott QB DAL 8 130.1 12 -5 18 12.04 Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF 4 136.3 18 0

The caveat here is whether Andrew Luck’s calf injury continues to hamper him into the regular season. There is value to be found in Jared Goff and Jameis Winston. So many people are extremely high on the receiving corps from both the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers but are simultaneously down on their respective quarterbacks? Makes no sense.

Dak Prescott could be a steal as the No. 17 quarterback in ADP rankings, although the holdout of Ezekiel Elliott will make it a challenge to climb into the top-12 fantasy quarterbacks.

Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray present minefields for fantasy purposes. Both have tremendous promise but so many possible pitfalls to avoid. Gamers should remain cautiously optimistic. In an ideal setting, both quarterbacks are backups.

The most important take away from this year’s review of ADP vs. projected results is that fantasy footballers are finally (FINALLY!!!) backing off on drafting quarterbacks so early. Looking at the last five seasons, 13 quarterbacks in five years were taken in the first four rounds. We have just one this year, down from a 2.6 per-year average. Waiting on quarterbacks is the best way to go, and the data backs up the claim.