USA Today Sports

Fantasy football draft prep: When to take a quarterback

Fantasy football draft prep: When to take a quarterback

Draft Strategy

Fantasy football draft prep: When to take a quarterback

By August 4, 2019

By: |

It’s not a question. It is a directive.

There are many ways to address the position of quarterback in a fantasy football draft, but there also is the best way to do it. And that is waiting on the position.

Time after time, inexperienced players draft a quarterback early, or they draft two star quarterbacks. It makes sense … the name value is what jumps out at people. It’s a quarterback-driven league, and most casual gamers recognize the Andrew Lucks over the David Montgomerys of the world.

This is not to say it is impossible to win drafting an early-round quarterback. It definitely is doable, but that pick, along with all of the other core positional choices in the first half of the draft need to be on the mark. That rarely happens for anyone, let alone a novice player.

In this first table, the illustration is players with an average draft position after Round 5 but not one that went deeper than the 18th quarterback chosen that year. This helps show the difference in placement for QBs were were routinely drafted and removes wild outliers, such as Jared Goff in 2017, who were not typically selected. The long exception in this table is the 2016 inclusion of Matt Ryan. He was right on the cusp of that No. 18 spot and had several times been selected inside of the top 18 quarterbacks.

Year
ADP rk
Pick
Name
Pos
Team
Overall
Result
2018
15
10.10
Pat Mahomes
QB
KC
118.10
1
2015
15
10.11
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
119.10
1
2017
5
6.04
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
64.30
1
2016
20
13.03
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
146.50
2
2018
13
9.12
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
108.10
2
2017
10
8.06
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
89.90
2
2015
6
6.07
Tom Brady
QB
NE
67.00
2
2014
14
9.10
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
106.10
3
2016
5
6.01
Drew Brees
QB
NO
61.10
3
2018
14
10.07
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
114.50
3
2015
7
6.09
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
68.70
3
2014
17
11.08
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
128.40
5
2015
17
11.08
Carson Palmer
QB
ARI
128.40
5
2017
17
11.12
Carson Wentz
QB
PHI
132.30
5
2016
13
10.02
Kirk Cousins
QB
WAS
109.60
5
2018
9
8.04
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
87.60
5
2017
9
8.02
Kirk Cousins
QB
WAS
86.30
6
2018
16
11.04
Jared Goff
QB
LAR
123.90
7
2017
15
10.08
Matthew Stafford
QB
DET
116.50
7
2016
15
10.11
Matthew Stafford
QB
DET
118.60
7
2017
13
10.01
Philip Rivers
QB
LAC
108.70
8
2016
14
10.06
Tyrod Taylor
QB
BUF
114.30
9
2015
12
8.11
Matthew Stafford
QB
DET
94.60
9

The “result” column on the right depicts where the player finished in fantasy points among quarterbacks in the given years. The purpose is to show relative value of waiting in the last five seasons. This doesn’t even include the group of quarterbacks who have been drafted after Round 5 and simply matched the expectations or even slightly exceeded them.

Year
ADP rk
Pick
Name
Pos
Team
Overall
Result
2018
5
6.07
Drew Brees
QB
NO
66.90
8
2014
6
6.01
Tom Brady
QB
NE
61.40
9
2014
7
6.08
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
67.60
7
2016
9
8.02
Blake Bortles
QB
JAX
86.10
8
2017
12
9.05
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
101.00
10
2016
12
9.07
Derek Carr
QB
OAK
103.50
11
2018
12
9.11
Philip Rivers
QB
LAC
107.30
11
2014
12
9.06
Philip Rivers
QB
LAC
102.30
12
2015
13
9.10
Eli Manning
QB
NYG
105.90
10
2017
14
10.05
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
112.80
11
2015
14
10.05
Philip Rivers
QB
LAC
113.30
12

Quarterbacks chosen in the first eight rounds who didn’t meet expectations in that same five-year window:

Year
ADP rk
Pick
Name
Pos
Team
Overall
Result
2016
1
3.11
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
34.50
17
2015
1
2.05
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
16.90
28
2017
1
2.11
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
23.40
29
2018
1
3.07
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
31.40
6
2014
2
2.07
Drew Brees
QB
NO
19.10
6
2015
2
3.03
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
27.10
7
2017
3
4.06
Drew Brees
QB
NO
41.70
9
2016
3
5.05
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
53.20
10
2018
3
5.02
Tom Brady
QB
NE
50.30
14
2015
3
5.07
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
54.90
34
2018
4
6.01
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
61.00
9
2014
4
4.12
Matthew Stafford
QB
DET
48.40
15
2017
4
5.08
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
56.40
15
2015
5
6.04
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
63.80
20
2018
6
6.11
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
71.00
13
2016
6
6.09
Tom Brady
QB
NE
68.50
15
2017
6
7.02
Derek Carr
QB
OAK
74.20
19
2018
7
7.10
Kirk Cousins
QB
MIN
81.70
12
2016
7
6.12
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
72.00
18
2017
7
7.05
Marcus Mariota
QB
TEN
76.80
18
2015
8
7.06
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
78.20
19
2016
8
7.12
Carson Palmer
QB
ARI
83.80
19
2017
8
7.10
Jameis Winston
QB
TB
82.40
22
2018
8
8.01
Carson Wentz
QB
PHI
84.50
23
2014
8
7.02
Nick Foles
QB
PHI
73.90
29
2014
9
7.10
Jay Cutler
QB
CHI
81.80
14
2014
10
8.02
Tony Romo
QB
DAL
85.50
11
2016
10
8.09
Eli Manning
QB
NYG
93.30
22
2015
10
7.10
Sam Bradford
QB
PHI
82.10
24

The list of quarterbacks drafted in the first five rounds who actually approached expectations?

Year
ADP rk
Pick
Name
Pos
Team
Overall
Result
2014
1
1.10
Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
10.40
4
2017
2
3.06
Tom Brady
QB
NE
29.60
3
2018
2
4.10
Deshaun Watson
QB
HOU
46.50
4
2016
2
4.03
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
38.70
1
2014
3
2.10
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
22.20
1
2016
4
5.10
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
58.30
4
2015
4
5.09
Drew Brees
QB
NO
56.80
6
2014
5
5.07
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
55.20
2

Quarterbacks drafted in the last five years, inside of the top five rounds of passers chosen in each given year, resulted in eight being about what gamers paid for, with 11 more being busts of varying degrees. Eight players. That’s it. And only four of them were able to exceed their draft placement.

Of the 19 times a player was chosen inside of the first five rounds, 21 percent of them exceeded expectations. Four met their expectations of finishing within two places of their respective ADP ranking, good for a whopping 37 percent of players chosen met or exceeded. Of the 68 players chosen after Round 5, 32 percent of them exceeded expectations and nearly 49 percent of the players were as good or better. Almost 52 percent of quarterbacks chosen after Round 6 exceeded their ADP ranking, and only 22 percent were total busts at that stage of the draft.

Two-quarterback leagues

I’m bumping my first quarterback target into roughly the fifth round and then coming back for a second in the next four rounds. In some scenarios, should I land a trustworthy No. 1, my second may wait a little more. In rarer cases, I’m waiting late and will pair two high-upside guys to take a chance on playing the matchups for my No. 2 starter.

Presuming the league is a 12-teamer, you have 24 quarterbacks being used each week. It’s improbable to find 24 NFL starting quarterbacks worthy of a typical fantasy play on a given week, so there’s often “plug your nose” decisions to be made if you indeed wait it out to the latter stages before securing your No. 2 and 3 passers.

2019 prediction for traditional leagues

Which quarterbacks should meet or exceed their draft placement in 2019?

Rk
Pick
Name
Pos
Team
Bye
Overall
Proj. rk
Diff
1
3.03
Pat Mahomes
QB
KC
12
26.9
1
0
2
5.05
Andrew Luck
QB
IND
6
52.9
2
0
3
5.11
Aaron Rodgers
QB
GB
11
58.9
5
2
4
6.01
Deshaun Watson
QB
HOU
10
60.5
3
-1
5
6.08
Baker Mayfield
QB
CLE
7
68.2
4
-1
6
7.05
Matt Ryan
QB
ATL
9
76.7
6
0
7
7.07
Drew Brees
QB
NO
9
79.1
7
0
8
8.01
Carson Wentz
QB
PHI
10
85
13
5
9
8.06
Kyler Murray
QB
ARI
12
90.1
14
5
10
9.02
Russell Wilson
QB
SEA
11
98.3
10
0
11
9.05
Cam Newton
QB
CAR
7
101.2
11
0
12
9.07
Jared Goff
QB
LAR
9
102.7
8
-4
13
10.05
Jameis Winston
QB
TB
7
113.3
9
-4
14
10.1
Philip Rivers
QB
LAC
12
117.8
15
1
15
11.01
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
PIT
7
121
16
1
16
11.05
Tom Brady
QB
NE
10
124.8
17
1
17
11.1
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
8
130.1
12
-5
18
12.04
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
SF
4
136.3
18
0

The caveat here is whether Andrew Luck’s calf injury continues to hamper him into the regular season. There is value to be found in Jared Goff and Jameis Winston. So many people are extremely high on the receiving corps from both the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers but are simultaneously down on their respective quarterbacks? Makes no sense.

Dak Prescott could be a steal as the No. 17 quarterback in ADP rankings, although the holdout of Ezekiel Elliott will make it a challenge to climb into the top-12 fantasy quarterbacks.

Join The Huddle today to get award-winning fantasy football insight

Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray present minefields for fantasy purposes. Both have tremendous promise but so many possible pitfalls to avoid. Gamers should remain cautiously optimistic. In an ideal setting, both quarterbacks are backups.

The most important take away from this year’s review of ADP vs. projected results is that fantasy footballers are finally (FINALLY!!!) backing off on drafting quarterbacks so early. Looking at the last five seasons, 13 quarterbacks in five years were taken in the first four rounds. We have just one this year, down from a 2.6 per-year average. Waiting on quarterbacks is the best way to go, and the data backs up the claim.

, , , , , Draft Strategy, Fantasy football strategy

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home