Fantasy football draft prep: When to take a quarterback

It’s not a question. It is a directive.
There are many ways to address the position of quarterback in a fantasy football draft, but there also is the best way to do it. And that is waiting on the position.
Time after time, inexperienced players draft a quarterback early, or they draft two star quarterbacks. It makes sense … the name value is what jumps out at people. It’s a quarterback-driven league, and most casual gamers recognize the Andrew Lucks over the David Montgomerys of the world.
This is not to say it is impossible to win drafting an early-round quarterback. It definitely is doable, but that pick, along with all of the other core positional choices in the first half of the draft need to be on the mark. That rarely happens for anyone, let alone a novice player.
In this first table, the illustration is players with an average draft position after Round 5 but not one that went deeper than the 18th quarterback chosen that year. This helps show the difference in placement for QBs were were routinely drafted and removes wild outliers, such as Jared Goff in 2017, who were not typically selected. The long exception in this table is the 2016 inclusion of Matt Ryan. He was right on the cusp of that No. 18 spot and had several times been selected inside of the top 18 quarterbacks.
|
Year
|
ADP rk
|
Pick
|
Name
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Overall
|
Result
|
2018
|
15
|
10.10
|
Pat Mahomes
|
QB
|
KC
|
118.10
|
1
|
2015
|
15
|
10.11
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
119.10
|
1
|
2017
|
5
|
6.04
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
64.30
|
1
|
2016
|
20
|
13.03
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
146.50
|
2
|
2018
|
13
|
9.12
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
108.10
|
2
|
2017
|
10
|
8.06
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
89.90
|
2
|
2015
|
6
|
6.07
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NE
|
67.00
|
2
|
2014
|
14
|
9.10
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
106.10
|
3
|
2016
|
5
|
6.01
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
61.10
|
3
|
2018
|
14
|
10.07
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
114.50
|
3
|
2015
|
7
|
6.09
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
68.70
|
3
|
2014
|
17
|
11.08
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
128.40
|
5
|
2015
|
17
|
11.08
|
Carson Palmer
|
QB
|
ARI
|
128.40
|
5
|
2017
|
17
|
11.12
|
Carson Wentz
|
QB
|
PHI
|
132.30
|
5
|
2016
|
13
|
10.02
|
Kirk Cousins
|
QB
|
WAS
|
109.60
|
5
|
2018
|
9
|
8.04
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
87.60
|
5
|
2017
|
9
|
8.02
|
Kirk Cousins
|
QB
|
WAS
|
86.30
|
6
|
2018
|
16
|
11.04
|
Jared Goff
|
QB
|
LAR
|
123.90
|
7
|
2017
|
15
|
10.08
|
Matthew Stafford
|
QB
|
DET
|
116.50
|
7
|
2016
|
15
|
10.11
|
Matthew Stafford
|
QB
|
DET
|
118.60
|
7
|
2017
|
13
|
10.01
|
Philip Rivers
|
QB
|
LAC
|
108.70
|
8
|
2016
|
14
|
10.06
|
Tyrod Taylor
|
QB
|
BUF
|
114.30
|
9
|
2015
|
12
|
8.11
|
Matthew Stafford
|
QB
|
DET
|
94.60
|
9
The “result” column on the right depicts where the player finished in fantasy points among quarterbacks in the given years. The purpose is to show relative value of waiting in the last five seasons. This doesn’t even include the group of quarterbacks who have been drafted after Round 5 and simply matched the expectations or even slightly exceeded them.
|
Year
|
ADP rk
|
Pick
|
Name
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Overall
|
Result
|
2018
|
5
|
6.07
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
66.90
|
8
|
2014
|
6
|
6.01
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NE
|
61.40
|
9
|
2014
|
7
|
6.08
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
67.60
|
7
|
2016
|
9
|
8.02
|
Blake Bortles
|
QB
|
JAX
|
86.10
|
8
|
2017
|
12
|
9.05
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
101.00
|
10
|
2016
|
12
|
9.07
|
Derek Carr
|
QB
|
OAK
|
103.50
|
11
|
2018
|
12
|
9.11
|
Philip Rivers
|
QB
|
LAC
|
107.30
|
11
|
2014
|
12
|
9.06
|
Philip Rivers
|
QB
|
LAC
|
102.30
|
12
|
2015
|
13
|
9.10
|
Eli Manning
|
QB
|
NYG
|
105.90
|
10
|
2017
|
14
|
10.05
|
Dak Prescott
|
QB
|
DAL
|
112.80
|
11
|
2015
|
14
|
10.05
|
Philip Rivers
|
QB
|
LAC
|
113.30
|
12
Quarterbacks chosen in the first eight rounds who didn’t meet expectations in that same five-year window:
|
Year
|
ADP rk
|
Pick
|
Name
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Overall
|
Result
|
2016
|
1
|
3.11
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
34.50
|
17
|
2015
|
1
|
2.05
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
16.90
|
28
|
2017
|
1
|
2.11
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GB
|
23.40
|
29
|
2018
|
1
|
3.07
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GB
|
31.40
|
6
|
2014
|
2
|
2.07
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
19.10
|
6
|
2015
|
2
|
3.03
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GB
|
27.10
|
7
|
2017
|
3
|
4.06
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
41.70
|
9
|
2016
|
3
|
5.05
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
53.20
|
10
|
2018
|
3
|
5.02
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NE
|
50.30
|
14
|
2015
|
3
|
5.07
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
54.90
|
34
|
2018
|
4
|
6.01
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
61.00
|
9
|
2014
|
4
|
4.12
|
Matthew Stafford
|
QB
|
DET
|
48.40
|
15
|
2017
|
4
|
5.08
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
56.40
|
15
|
2015
|
5
|
6.04
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
63.80
|
20
|
2018
|
6
|
6.11
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
71.00
|
13
|
2016
|
6
|
6.09
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NE
|
68.50
|
15
|
2017
|
6
|
7.02
|
Derek Carr
|
QB
|
OAK
|
74.20
|
19
|
2018
|
7
|
7.10
|
Kirk Cousins
|
QB
|
MIN
|
81.70
|
12
|
2016
|
7
|
6.12
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
72.00
|
18
|
2017
|
7
|
7.05
|
Marcus Mariota
|
QB
|
TEN
|
76.80
|
18
|
2015
|
8
|
7.06
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
78.20
|
19
|
2016
|
8
|
7.12
|
Carson Palmer
|
QB
|
ARI
|
83.80
|
19
|
2017
|
8
|
7.10
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
TB
|
82.40
|
22
|
2018
|
8
|
8.01
|
Carson Wentz
|
QB
|
PHI
|
84.50
|
23
|
2014
|
8
|
7.02
|
Nick Foles
|
QB
|
PHI
|
73.90
|
29
|
2014
|
9
|
7.10
|
Jay Cutler
|
QB
|
CHI
|
81.80
|
14
|
2014
|
10
|
8.02
|
Tony Romo
|
QB
|
DAL
|
85.50
|
11
|
2016
|
10
|
8.09
|
Eli Manning
|
QB
|
NYG
|
93.30
|
22
|
2015
|
10
|
7.10
|
Sam Bradford
|
QB
|
PHI
|
82.10
|
24
The list of quarterbacks drafted in the first five rounds who actually approached expectations?
|
Year
|
ADP rk
|
Pick
|
Name
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Overall
|
Result
|
2014
|
1
|
1.10
|
Peyton Manning
|
QB
|
DEN
|
10.40
|
4
|
2017
|
2
|
3.06
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NE
|
29.60
|
3
|
2018
|
2
|
4.10
|
Deshaun Watson
|
QB
|
HOU
|
46.50
|
4
|
2016
|
2
|
4.03
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GB
|
38.70
|
1
|
2014
|
3
|
2.10
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GB
|
22.20
|
1
|
2016
|
4
|
5.10
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
58.30
|
4
|
2015
|
4
|
5.09
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
56.80
|
6
|
2014
|
5
|
5.07
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
55.20
|
2
Quarterbacks drafted in the last five years, inside of the top five rounds of passers chosen in each given year, resulted in eight being about what gamers paid for, with 11 more being busts of varying degrees. Eight players. That’s it. And only four of them were able to exceed their draft placement.
Of the 19 times a player was chosen inside of the first five rounds, 21 percent of them exceeded expectations. Four met their expectations of finishing within two places of their respective ADP ranking, good for a whopping 37 percent of players chosen met or exceeded. Of the 68 players chosen after Round 5, 32 percent of them exceeded expectations and nearly 49 percent of the players were as good or better. Almost 52 percent of quarterbacks chosen after Round 6 exceeded their ADP ranking, and only 22 percent were total busts at that stage of the draft.
Two-quarterback leagues
I’m bumping my first quarterback target into roughly the fifth round and then coming back for a second in the next four rounds. In some scenarios, should I land a trustworthy No. 1, my second may wait a little more. In rarer cases, I’m waiting late and will pair two high-upside guys to take a chance on playing the matchups for my No. 2 starter.
Presuming the league is a 12-teamer, you have 24 quarterbacks being used each week. It’s improbable to find 24 NFL starting quarterbacks worthy of a typical fantasy play on a given week, so there’s often “plug your nose” decisions to be made if you indeed wait it out to the latter stages before securing your No. 2 and 3 passers.
2019 prediction for traditional leagues
Which quarterbacks should meet or exceed their draft placement in 2019?
|
Rk
|
Pick
|
Name
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Bye
|
Overall
|
Proj. rk
|
Diff
|
1
|
3.03
|
Pat Mahomes
|
QB
|
KC
|
12
|
26.9
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
5.05
|
Andrew Luck
|
QB
|
IND
|
6
|
52.9
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
5.11
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
QB
|
GB
|
11
|
58.9
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
6.01
|
Deshaun Watson
|
QB
|
HOU
|
10
|
60.5
|
3
|
-1
|
5
|
6.08
|
Baker Mayfield
|
QB
|
CLE
|
7
|
68.2
|
4
|
-1
|
6
|
7.05
|
Matt Ryan
|
QB
|
ATL
|
9
|
76.7
|
6
|
0
|
7
|
7.07
|
Drew Brees
|
QB
|
NO
|
9
|
79.1
|
7
|
0
|
8
|
8.01
|
Carson Wentz
|
QB
|
PHI
|
10
|
85
|
13
|
5
|
9
|
8.06
|
Kyler Murray
|
QB
|
ARI
|
12
|
90.1
|
14
|
5
|
10
|
9.02
|
Russell Wilson
|
QB
|
SEA
|
11
|
98.3
|
10
|
0
|
11
|
9.05
|
Cam Newton
|
QB
|
CAR
|
7
|
101.2
|
11
|
0
|
12
|
9.07
|
Jared Goff
|
QB
|
LAR
|
9
|
102.7
|
8
|
-4
|
13
|
10.05
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
TB
|
7
|
113.3
|
9
|
-4
|
14
|
10.1
|
Philip Rivers
|
QB
|
LAC
|
12
|
117.8
|
15
|
1
|
15
|
11.01
|
Ben Roethlisberger
|
QB
|
PIT
|
7
|
121
|
16
|
1
|
16
|
11.05
|
Tom Brady
|
QB
|
NE
|
10
|
124.8
|
17
|
1
|
17
|
11.1
|
Dak Prescott
|
QB
|
DAL
|
8
|
130.1
|
12
|
-5
|
18
|
12.04
|
Jimmy Garoppolo
|
QB
|
SF
|
4
|
136.3
|
18
|
0
The caveat here is whether Andrew Luck’s calf injury continues to hamper him into the regular season. There is value to be found in Jared Goff and Jameis Winston. So many people are extremely high on the receiving corps from both the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers but are simultaneously down on their respective quarterbacks? Makes no sense.
Dak Prescott could be a steal as the No. 17 quarterback in ADP rankings, although the holdout of Ezekiel Elliott will make it a challenge to climb into the top-12 fantasy quarterbacks.
Join The Huddle today to get award-winning fantasy football insight
Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray present minefields for fantasy purposes. Both have tremendous promise but so many possible pitfalls to avoid. Gamers should remain cautiously optimistic. In an ideal setting, both quarterbacks are backups.
The most important take away from this year’s review of ADP vs. projected results is that fantasy footballers are finally (FINALLY!!!) backing off on drafting quarterbacks so early. Looking at the last five seasons, 13 quarterbacks in five years were taken in the first four rounds. We have just one this year, down from a 2.6 per-year average. Waiting on quarterbacks is the best way to go, and the data backs up the claim.