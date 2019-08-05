Fantasy football risers and fallers: July 29-Aug. 4

USA Today Sports

Average Draft Position

August 5, 2019

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

Risers

Ov ADP rk
Pick
Player
Avg. Pick
Up
137
12.05
Ballage, Kalen MIA RB
137
17.5
200
17.08
Butler, Hakeem ARI WR
178.7
16.7
168
14.12
Arcega-Whiteside, JJ PHI WR
156.2
16.5
193
17.01
Smith Jr., Irv MIN TE
176.5
15
214
18.1
Lock, Drew DEN QB
189.7
13.5
170
15.02
Jackson, Justin LAC RB
156.9
13.4
215
18.11
Pollard, Tony DAL RB
190
11.7
136
12.04
Moncrief, Donte PIT WR
136.7
11.1
18
2.06
Hill, Tyreek KCC WR
19.4
10.6
93
8.09
Ekeler, Austin LAC RB
95.8
9.7
184
16.04
Jones, Daniel NYG QB
170
9.6
216
18.12
Witten, Jason DAL TE
190.1
9.3
217
19.01
Anderson, C.J. DET RB
190.5
9.2
150
13.06
Brown, John BUF WR
145.8
9
123
11.03
Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR
126.1
8.8
201
17.09
Thompson, Darwin KCC RB
180.1
8.3
212
18.08
Bernard, Giovani CIN RB
187.5
8.3
174
15.06
Isabella, Andy ARI WR
158.8
8.2
155
13.11
Lewis, Dion TEN RB
147.8
8.1
220
19.04
Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR
193
8
98
9.02
Hunt, Kareem CLE RB
102.2
7.8
203
17.11
Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR
181.7
7.7
173
15.05
Brown, Marquise BAL WR
158.2
7.4
110
10.02
Allison, Geronimo GBP WR
116.4
7.1
226
19.1
Callaway, Antonio CLE WR
196.2
6.9
205
18.01
Jones, Zay BUF WR
183.5
6.8
196
17.04
Lee, Marqise JAC WR
177.4
6.7
207
18.03
Crowder, Jamison NYJ WR
185.7
6.3
182
16.02
Williams, Tyrell OAK WR
165.9
6.3
171
15.03
Smith, Tre’Quan NOS WR
157.1
6.2
103
9.07
Fitzgerald, Larry ARI WR
108.3
5.9
67
6.07
Landry, Jarvis CLE WR
70
5.7
122
11.02
McCoy, LeSean BUF RB
124.7
5.5
74
7.02
Jeffery, Alshon PHI WR
79.3
5.4
138
12.06
Olsen, Greg CAR TE
138
5.2
167
14.11
Samuel, Deebo SFO WR
155.8
5.1
94
8.1
Howard, Jordan PHI RB
96.8
5
164
14.08
Mattison, Alexander MIN RB
154.1
4.9
211
18.07
Williams, Jamaal GBP RB
187
4.9
111
10.03
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
116.7
4.8
148
13.04
Jackson, DeSean PHI WR
144.8
4.8
62
6.02
Boyd, Tyler CIN WR
65.2
4.7
158
14.02
Brown, A.J. TEN WR
149.1
4.6
152
13.08
Singletary, Devin BUF RB
147.2
4.5

Several of the names are quite obvious — Kalen Ballage, Justin Jackson/Austin Ekeler, Tyreek Hill, Donte Moncrief, Tony Pollard, C.J. Anderson. Ballage has earned a share of the primary workload. Hill escaped punishment from the league. Moncrief opened camp as a starter. Theo Riddick’s release opens the door for Anderson to climb, while Pollard benefits (temporarily?) from Zeke’s absence.

Others make require a closer eye on the news: Hakeem Butler has stood out in camp. Devin Singletary has earned some first-team reps. JJ Arcega-Whiteside has impressed in the red zone. Irv Smith Jr. has been picking up the offense well. None of these rookies should make or break your fantasy season, but it is always interesting to watch how gamers have reacted to the news. Butler probably is the best target of the lot, and Singletary could be a force if something happens to LeSean McCoy.

Fallers

Ov ADP rk
Pick
Player
Avg. Pick
Down
160
14.04
Dalton, Andy CIN QB
149.4
-14.9
238
20.1
Fitzpatrick, Ryan MIA QB
202.5
-12.7
131
11.11
Allen, Josh BUF QB
129.9
-12.4
108
9.12
Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
113.8
-10.9
115
10.07
Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB
118.8
-10.9
99
9.03
Prescott, Dak DAL QB
104.9
-10.5
149
13.05
Mariota, Marcus TEN QB
145.6
-10.5
135
12.03
Stafford, Matthew DET QB
136.7
-10.3
143
12.11
Carr, Derek OAK QB
140
-10.2
169
15.01
Foles, Nick JAC QB
156.3
-10.1
121
11.01
Rivers, Philip LAC QB
124.6
-9.8
89
8.05
Watkins, Sammy KCC WR
92.5
-9.6
78
7.06
Murray, Kyler ARI QB
82.5
-9.2
69
6.09
Wilson, Russell SEA QB
71.6
-9.1
128
11.08
Darnold, Sam NYJ QB
129
-9
107
9.11
Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB
113.5
-8.8
229
20.01
Foster, Robert BUF WR
197.8
-8.5
117
10.09
Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB
120.8
-8.4
239
20.11
Wilson, Albert MIA WR
202.8
-8.4
112
10.04
Cousins, Kirk MIN QB
117
-8.2
120
10.12
Brady, Tom NEP QB
123.7
-7.7
92
8.08
Brees, Drew NOS QB
95
-7.2
79
7.07
Newton, Cam CAR QB
82.8
-7.1
91
8.07
Winston, Jameis TBB QB
95
-7.1
84
7.12
Goff, Jared LAR QB
88.4
-7
70
6.1
Wentz, Carson PHI QB
73.1
-7
180
15.12
Flacco, Joe DEN QB
165.3
-5.8
40
4.04
Luck, Andrew IND QB
43.9
-5.3
66
6.06
Ryan, Matt ATL QB
69.3
-5.3
45
4.09
Rodgers, Aaron GBP QB
50.6
-5.2
179
15.11
Herndon, Chris NYJ TE
163.9
-4.5
130
11.1
Washington, James PIT WR
129.9
-4.3
46
4.1
Green, A.J. CIN WR
51
-4.2
47
4.11
Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
51.7
-3.9
34
3.1
Watson, Deshaun HOU QB
37
-3.9
186
16.06
Hardman, Mecole KCC WR
172.1
-3.8
25
3.01
Kittle, George SFO TE
27.8
-3.6
20
2.08
Gordon, Melvin LAC RB
20.8
-3.2

Far more players drastically move up than down in fantasy trends, because many of the players taking a fall end up being removed entirely. Several no-brainers here, too, with Melvin Gordon holding out, A.J. Green set to miss games, and Andrew Luck’s calf strain lingering into training camp. Sammy Watkins takes a tumble with the return of an unpunished Hill, and the same going for Mecole Hardman.

A massive devaluation of quarterbacks is intriguing — perhaps more gamers are finally catching on. My guess, however, is we’ll see this reverse course as the month wears on and more inexperienced players draft. We will revisit this as we march through the month of August.

