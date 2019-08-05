Fantasy football risers and fallers: July 29-Aug. 4

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.
Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.
You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.
Risers
|
Ov ADP rk
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
Up
|
137
|
12.05
|
Ballage, Kalen MIA RB
|
137
|
17.5
|
200
|
17.08
|
Butler, Hakeem ARI WR
|
178.7
|
16.7
|
168
|
14.12
|
Arcega-Whiteside, JJ PHI WR
|
156.2
|
16.5
|
193
|
17.01
|
Smith Jr., Irv MIN TE
|
176.5
|
15
|
214
|
18.1
|
Lock, Drew DEN QB
|
189.7
|
13.5
|
170
|
15.02
|
Jackson, Justin LAC RB
|
156.9
|
13.4
|
215
|
18.11
|
Pollard, Tony DAL RB
|
190
|
11.7
|
136
|
12.04
|
Moncrief, Donte PIT WR
|
136.7
|
11.1
|
18
|
2.06
|
Hill, Tyreek KCC WR
|
19.4
|
10.6
|
93
|
8.09
|
Ekeler, Austin LAC RB
|
95.8
|
9.7
|
184
|
16.04
|
Jones, Daniel NYG QB
|
170
|
9.6
|
216
|
18.12
|
Witten, Jason DAL TE
|
190.1
|
9.3
|
217
|
19.01
|
Anderson, C.J. DET RB
|
190.5
|
9.2
|
150
|
13.06
|
Brown, John BUF WR
|
145.8
|
9
|
123
|
11.03
|
Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR
|
126.1
|
8.8
|
201
|
17.09
|
Thompson, Darwin KCC RB
|
180.1
|
8.3
|
212
|
18.08
|
Bernard, Giovani CIN RB
|
187.5
|
8.3
|
174
|
15.06
|
Isabella, Andy ARI WR
|
158.8
|
8.2
|
155
|
13.11
|
Lewis, Dion TEN RB
|
147.8
|
8.1
|
220
|
19.04
|
Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR
|
193
|
8
|
98
|
9.02
|
Hunt, Kareem CLE RB
|
102.2
|
7.8
|
203
|
17.11
|
Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR
|
181.7
|
7.7
|
173
|
15.05
|
Brown, Marquise BAL WR
|
158.2
|
7.4
|
110
|
10.02
|
Allison, Geronimo GBP WR
|
116.4
|
7.1
|
226
|
19.1
|
Callaway, Antonio CLE WR
|
196.2
|
6.9
|
205
|
18.01
|
Jones, Zay BUF WR
|
183.5
|
6.8
|
196
|
17.04
|
Lee, Marqise JAC WR
|
177.4
|
6.7
|
207
|
18.03
|
Crowder, Jamison NYJ WR
|
185.7
|
6.3
|
182
|
16.02
|
Williams, Tyrell OAK WR
|
165.9
|
6.3
|
171
|
15.03
|
Smith, Tre’Quan NOS WR
|
157.1
|
6.2
|
103
|
9.07
|
Fitzgerald, Larry ARI WR
|
108.3
|
5.9
|
67
|
6.07
|
Landry, Jarvis CLE WR
|
70
|
5.7
|
122
|
11.02
|
McCoy, LeSean BUF RB
|
124.7
|
5.5
|
74
|
7.02
|
Jeffery, Alshon PHI WR
|
79.3
|
5.4
|
138
|
12.06
|
Olsen, Greg CAR TE
|
138
|
5.2
|
167
|
14.11
|
Samuel, Deebo SFO WR
|
155.8
|
5.1
|
94
|
8.1
|
Howard, Jordan PHI RB
|
96.8
|
5
|
164
|
14.08
|
Mattison, Alexander MIN RB
|
154.1
|
4.9
|
211
|
18.07
|
Williams, Jamaal GBP RB
|
187
|
4.9
|
111
|
10.03
|
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
|
116.7
|
4.8
|
148
|
13.04
|
Jackson, DeSean PHI WR
|
144.8
|
4.8
|
62
|
6.02
|
Boyd, Tyler CIN WR
|
65.2
|
4.7
|
158
|
14.02
|
Brown, A.J. TEN WR
|
149.1
|
4.6
|
152
|
13.08
|
Singletary, Devin BUF RB
|
147.2
|
4.5
Several of the names are quite obvious — Kalen Ballage, Justin Jackson/Austin Ekeler, Tyreek Hill, Donte Moncrief, Tony Pollard, C.J. Anderson. Ballage has earned a share of the primary workload. Hill escaped punishment from the league. Moncrief opened camp as a starter. Theo Riddick’s release opens the door for Anderson to climb, while Pollard benefits (temporarily?) from Zeke’s absence.
Others make require a closer eye on the news: Hakeem Butler has stood out in camp. Devin Singletary has earned some first-team reps. JJ Arcega-Whiteside has impressed in the red zone. Irv Smith Jr. has been picking up the offense well. None of these rookies should make or break your fantasy season, but it is always interesting to watch how gamers have reacted to the news. Butler probably is the best target of the lot, and Singletary could be a force if something happens to LeSean McCoy.
Fallers
|
Ov ADP rk
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
Down
|
160
|
14.04
|
Dalton, Andy CIN QB
|
149.4
|
-14.9
|
238
|
20.1
|
Fitzpatrick, Ryan MIA QB
|
202.5
|
-12.7
|
131
|
11.11
|
Allen, Josh BUF QB
|
129.9
|
-12.4
|
108
|
9.12
|
Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
|
113.8
|
-10.9
|
115
|
10.07
|
Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB
|
118.8
|
-10.9
|
99
|
9.03
|
Prescott, Dak DAL QB
|
104.9
|
-10.5
|
149
|
13.05
|
Mariota, Marcus TEN QB
|
145.6
|
-10.5
|
135
|
12.03
|
Stafford, Matthew DET QB
|
136.7
|
-10.3
|
143
|
12.11
|
Carr, Derek OAK QB
|
140
|
-10.2
|
169
|
15.01
|
Foles, Nick JAC QB
|
156.3
|
-10.1
|
121
|
11.01
|
Rivers, Philip LAC QB
|
124.6
|
-9.8
|
89
|
8.05
|
Watkins, Sammy KCC WR
|
92.5
|
-9.6
|
78
|
7.06
|
Murray, Kyler ARI QB
|
82.5
|
-9.2
|
69
|
6.09
|
Wilson, Russell SEA QB
|
71.6
|
-9.1
|
128
|
11.08
|
Darnold, Sam NYJ QB
|
129
|
-9
|
107
|
9.11
|
Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB
|
113.5
|
-8.8
|
229
|
20.01
|
Foster, Robert BUF WR
|
197.8
|
-8.5
|
117
|
10.09
|
Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB
|
120.8
|
-8.4
|
239
|
20.11
|
Wilson, Albert MIA WR
|
202.8
|
-8.4
|
112
|
10.04
|
Cousins, Kirk MIN QB
|
117
|
-8.2
|
120
|
10.12
|
Brady, Tom NEP QB
|
123.7
|
-7.7
|
92
|
8.08
|
Brees, Drew NOS QB
|
95
|
-7.2
|
79
|
7.07
|
Newton, Cam CAR QB
|
82.8
|
-7.1
|
91
|
8.07
|
Winston, Jameis TBB QB
|
95
|
-7.1
|
84
|
7.12
|
Goff, Jared LAR QB
|
88.4
|
-7
|
70
|
6.1
|
Wentz, Carson PHI QB
|
73.1
|
-7
|
180
|
15.12
|
Flacco, Joe DEN QB
|
165.3
|
-5.8
|
40
|
4.04
|
Luck, Andrew IND QB
|
43.9
|
-5.3
|
66
|
6.06
|
Ryan, Matt ATL QB
|
69.3
|
-5.3
|
45
|
4.09
|
Rodgers, Aaron GBP QB
|
50.6
|
-5.2
|
179
|
15.11
|
Herndon, Chris NYJ TE
|
163.9
|
-4.5
|
130
|
11.1
|
Washington, James PIT WR
|
129.9
|
-4.3
|
46
|
4.1
|
Green, A.J. CIN WR
|
51
|
-4.2
|
47
|
4.11
|
Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
|
51.7
|
-3.9
|
34
|
3.1
|
Watson, Deshaun HOU QB
|
37
|
-3.9
|
186
|
16.06
|
Hardman, Mecole KCC WR
|
172.1
|
-3.8
|
25
|
3.01
|
Kittle, George SFO TE
|
27.8
|
-3.6
|
20
|
2.08
|
Gordon, Melvin LAC RB
|
20.8
|
-3.2
Far more players drastically move up than down in fantasy trends, because many of the players taking a fall end up being removed entirely. Several no-brainers here, too, with Melvin Gordon holding out, A.J. Green set to miss games, and Andrew Luck’s calf strain lingering into training camp. Sammy Watkins takes a tumble with the return of an unpunished Hill, and the same going for Mecole Hardman.
A massive devaluation of quarterbacks is intriguing — perhaps more gamers are finally catching on. My guess, however, is we’ll see this reverse course as the month wears on and more inexperienced players draft. We will revisit this as we march through the month of August.