Fantasy football risers and fallers: July 29-Aug. 4

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

Risers

Ov ADP rk Pick Player Avg. Pick Up 137 12.05 Ballage, Kalen MIA RB 137 17.5 200 17.08 Butler, Hakeem ARI WR 178.7 16.7 168 14.12 Arcega-Whiteside, JJ PHI WR 156.2 16.5 193 17.01 Smith Jr., Irv MIN TE 176.5 15 214 18.1 Lock, Drew DEN QB 189.7 13.5 170 15.02 Jackson, Justin LAC RB 156.9 13.4 215 18.11 Pollard, Tony DAL RB 190 11.7 136 12.04 Moncrief, Donte PIT WR 136.7 11.1 18 2.06 Hill, Tyreek KCC WR 19.4 10.6 93 8.09 Ekeler, Austin LAC RB 95.8 9.7 184 16.04 Jones, Daniel NYG QB 170 9.6 216 18.12 Witten, Jason DAL TE 190.1 9.3 217 19.01 Anderson, C.J. DET RB 190.5 9.2 150 13.06 Brown, John BUF WR 145.8 9 123 11.03 Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR 126.1 8.8 201 17.09 Thompson, Darwin KCC RB 180.1 8.3 212 18.08 Bernard, Giovani CIN RB 187.5 8.3 174 15.06 Isabella, Andy ARI WR 158.8 8.2 155 13.11 Lewis, Dion TEN RB 147.8 8.1 220 19.04 Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR 193 8 98 9.02 Hunt, Kareem CLE RB 102.2 7.8 203 17.11 Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR 181.7 7.7 173 15.05 Brown, Marquise BAL WR 158.2 7.4 110 10.02 Allison, Geronimo GBP WR 116.4 7.1 226 19.1 Callaway, Antonio CLE WR 196.2 6.9 205 18.01 Jones, Zay BUF WR 183.5 6.8 196 17.04 Lee, Marqise JAC WR 177.4 6.7 207 18.03 Crowder, Jamison NYJ WR 185.7 6.3 182 16.02 Williams, Tyrell OAK WR 165.9 6.3 171 15.03 Smith, Tre’Quan NOS WR 157.1 6.2 103 9.07 Fitzgerald, Larry ARI WR 108.3 5.9 67 6.07 Landry, Jarvis CLE WR 70 5.7 122 11.02 McCoy, LeSean BUF RB 124.7 5.5 74 7.02 Jeffery, Alshon PHI WR 79.3 5.4 138 12.06 Olsen, Greg CAR TE 138 5.2 167 14.11 Samuel, Deebo SFO WR 155.8 5.1 94 8.1 Howard, Jordan PHI RB 96.8 5 164 14.08 Mattison, Alexander MIN RB 154.1 4.9 211 18.07 Williams, Jamaal GBP RB 187 4.9 111 10.03 Westbrook, Dede JAC WR 116.7 4.8 148 13.04 Jackson, DeSean PHI WR 144.8 4.8 62 6.02 Boyd, Tyler CIN WR 65.2 4.7 158 14.02 Brown, A.J. TEN WR 149.1 4.6 152 13.08 Singletary, Devin BUF RB 147.2 4.5

Several of the names are quite obvious — Kalen Ballage, Justin Jackson/Austin Ekeler, Tyreek Hill, Donte Moncrief, Tony Pollard, C.J. Anderson. Ballage has earned a share of the primary workload. Hill escaped punishment from the league. Moncrief opened camp as a starter. Theo Riddick’s release opens the door for Anderson to climb, while Pollard benefits (temporarily?) from Zeke’s absence.

Others make require a closer eye on the news: Hakeem Butler has stood out in camp. Devin Singletary has earned some first-team reps. JJ Arcega-Whiteside has impressed in the red zone. Irv Smith Jr. has been picking up the offense well. None of these rookies should make or break your fantasy season, but it is always interesting to watch how gamers have reacted to the news. Butler probably is the best target of the lot, and Singletary could be a force if something happens to LeSean McCoy.

Fallers

Ov ADP rk Pick Player Avg. Pick Down 160 14.04 Dalton, Andy CIN QB 149.4 -14.9 238 20.1 Fitzpatrick, Ryan MIA QB 202.5 -12.7 131 11.11 Allen, Josh BUF QB 129.9 -12.4 108 9.12 Jackson, Lamar BAL QB 113.8 -10.9 115 10.07 Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB 118.8 -10.9 99 9.03 Prescott, Dak DAL QB 104.9 -10.5 149 13.05 Mariota, Marcus TEN QB 145.6 -10.5 135 12.03 Stafford, Matthew DET QB 136.7 -10.3 143 12.11 Carr, Derek OAK QB 140 -10.2 169 15.01 Foles, Nick JAC QB 156.3 -10.1 121 11.01 Rivers, Philip LAC QB 124.6 -9.8 89 8.05 Watkins, Sammy KCC WR 92.5 -9.6 78 7.06 Murray, Kyler ARI QB 82.5 -9.2 69 6.09 Wilson, Russell SEA QB 71.6 -9.1 128 11.08 Darnold, Sam NYJ QB 129 -9 107 9.11 Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB 113.5 -8.8 229 20.01 Foster, Robert BUF WR 197.8 -8.5 117 10.09 Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB 120.8 -8.4 239 20.11 Wilson, Albert MIA WR 202.8 -8.4 112 10.04 Cousins, Kirk MIN QB 117 -8.2 120 10.12 Brady, Tom NEP QB 123.7 -7.7 92 8.08 Brees, Drew NOS QB 95 -7.2 79 7.07 Newton, Cam CAR QB 82.8 -7.1 91 8.07 Winston, Jameis TBB QB 95 -7.1 84 7.12 Goff, Jared LAR QB 88.4 -7 70 6.1 Wentz, Carson PHI QB 73.1 -7 180 15.12 Flacco, Joe DEN QB 165.3 -5.8 40 4.04 Luck, Andrew IND QB 43.9 -5.3 66 6.06 Ryan, Matt ATL QB 69.3 -5.3 45 4.09 Rodgers, Aaron GBP QB 50.6 -5.2 179 15.11 Herndon, Chris NYJ TE 163.9 -4.5 130 11.1 Washington, James PIT WR 129.9 -4.3 46 4.1 Green, A.J. CIN WR 51 -4.2 47 4.11 Mayfield, Baker CLE QB 51.7 -3.9 34 3.1 Watson, Deshaun HOU QB 37 -3.9 186 16.06 Hardman, Mecole KCC WR 172.1 -3.8 25 3.01 Kittle, George SFO TE 27.8 -3.6 20 2.08 Gordon, Melvin LAC RB 20.8 -3.2

Far more players drastically move up than down in fantasy trends, because many of the players taking a fall end up being removed entirely. Several no-brainers here, too, with Melvin Gordon holding out, A.J. Green set to miss games, and Andrew Luck’s calf strain lingering into training camp. Sammy Watkins takes a tumble with the return of an unpunished Hill, and the same going for Mecole Hardman.

A massive devaluation of quarterbacks is intriguing — perhaps more gamers are finally catching on. My guess, however, is we’ll see this reverse course as the month wears on and more inexperienced players draft. We will revisit this as we march through the month of August.