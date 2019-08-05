Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs

ADP Value Tm Name

25 MIA Kenyan Drake Want to like Drake. Probably a solid pick here in a PPR league. Concerned about terrible O-line, new offense that seems likely for RBBC and hearing more about Kalen Ballage lately. RB3 worthy and maybe better in a PPR league. But a little risk too.

26 WAS Derrius Guice Skins have a below-average O-line, yet another offensive coordinator and Guice returns from a torn ACL that killed his rookie year and already had a hamstring issue in camp. Oh yes, and Adrian Peterson is still there talking about another 2,000 yard season (hint – uh, probably not). But hard to get a good feel for what Guice is going to do this year. Less risky options at this point.

27 NE James White White was the #7 fantasy back in PPR leagues last year with 87 receptions. If no reception points, then he’s this good at best. With reception points, this feels like a steal.

28 SEA Chris Carson Surprised last year with 1,151 yards and nine TDs. SEA wanted Rashaad Penny to be the primary but Carson was just plain better. The backfield may be a committee, but Carson gets his share on a team that actually rushes more than it throws. 267 touches last year and could be more in 2019.

29 CHI Tarik Cohen In a PPR league, can see this. Ended with 71 receptions and totaled 1,169 yards and eight TDs last year. But addition of David Montgomery could dial back Cohen’s third-down impact. Not my pick since almost no upside here.

30 SEA Rashaad Penny The 1B of the SEA backfield is expected to take a bigger role after just 85 carries and nine catches as a first-round rookie. Reports are that he is faster and more agile in camp. Penny did battle nagging injuries and flashed some as a rookie. But almost no role as a receiver limits him.

31 PHI Miles Sanders Self-admitted lover of rookie RBs, how can the second RB drafted this year not be highly coveted? Well. There is Jordan Howard who has been talked up as the primary rusher. No RB had more than 120 carries there last year in the NFL’s worst RBBC. If all the RBs there get injured, I am all over Sanders. But he’ll need to be spectacular in preseason games to expect a heavy workload.

32 SF Tevin Coleman Liking this. Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, knows his system and is expected to be the primary back there. Granted – a committee will be used but that’s undefined behind Coleman. I’d take this RB3 plunge. And have several times.

33 LAR Darrell Henderson Exactly what to expect from Henderson is impossible to say since Todd Gurley’s workload is not certain. But Henderson will see some time regardless. A must-have for the Gurley owner, but worth stealing? Not as sure. If they manage Gurley all year, then Henderson likely never turns in enough touches to merit a fantasy start.

34 HOU Lamar Miller Expectation is that the 28-year-old Miller plays out final year of contract and moves on in 2020. D’Onta Foreman was supposed to challenge him for the primary rusher role but was released which should make Miller a safe starter all season. HOU O-line among one of the worst and schedule not that great. Miller gets a little worse each year in HOU.

35 CLE Kareem Hunt Who knows? Sits out for eight weeks. Maybe no reason why the Browns disrupt their offense and he’s a bit player and backup. Maybe he balls out with every touch knowing he is on a one-year deal and needs to show up big to end up with a starting gig in 2020 somewhere else. Maybe the Browns trade him at the deadline to an RB-hungry team. But the #4 fantasy RB as a rookie is pure upside.

36 LAC Austin Ekeler Ekeler seems like a complementary player with marginal upside but the holdout by Gordon has to net him more work if it extends into the season. Nothing wrong with this pick even if Gordon signs and a steal if he doesn’t.

37 PHI Jordan Howard Howard lands on the Eagles where committee backfields thrive and no one player ends up that busy. But Howard looks like the lock for the primary rusher role (such as it is) and the preferred goal-line guy. Maybe not as much upside as he once had in CHI, but he’s likely to do at least this well if not better.

38 DEN Royce Freeman Is slated to see more work than his 130 carries and 14 catches as a rookie. He needs to show up better in preseason games to merit this high of a pick. DEN offense not looking to be a juggernaut this year.

39 NO Latavius Murray The #2 RB in NO as the 39th RB taken? Let me back up the car and we can shovel all of the Murrays into my trunk. Ingram spent four straight years as the #6 to #14 fantasy RB when not suspended. Murray is not Ingram, but he’s going to be better than the #39 RB.

40 TB Ronald Jones Maybe he is a sleeper. He’s just 22 years old so maybe that 23 carry rookie season should be ignored. But he only gained 1.9 YPC for a supposed open-field speedster. TB still has one of the worst O-lines. By this point, a swing for the fence is fine to make but still too high to me for a guy that just never showed anything in 2018. A good preseason game will help him.

41 NE Damien Harris Being the #3 RB on any team is rarely a recipe for success but Harris plays for the Pats that are now a big-time rushing team. More importantly, Sony Michel has durability issues and the Pats spent their third-round pick on him. Maybe he does nothing this year. Maybe he is the primary back eventually. Worth a speculative pick.

42 PIT Jaylen Samuels Samuels filled in for James Conner a few times last year and looked great, including a 152-yard effort against NE. At worst, he’s the #2 RB in PIT with some weekly fantasy value as a change-of-pace, third-down kind of guy. At best, he ends up in a timeshare with Conner. Great O-line and great RB schedule make this pick a worthwhile speculation.

43 BUF LeSean McCoy 31-year-old McCoy fell off the map in 2018 with 3.2 YPC and only 3 TDs. Rumors are he could be traded or cut. Bills added Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and Devin Singletary. Throw in a below-average O-line and this is one backfield to avoid.

44 HOU D’Onta Foreman Was a surprise release.

45 IND Nyheim Hines Only gained 3.7 YPC on 85 runs behind a great O-line but caught 63 passes for 425 yards as a rookie. 800 total yards and four TDs may be his ceiling. Bye week filler mostly.

46 TB Peyton Barber Playing behind bad O-line and being challenged, again, by an RB who only ran for 1.9 YPC is not exactly confidence-inspiring. But same was true last year when he turned in 963 total yards and six TDs. He is the starting RB until unseated so this deep in draft is a solid pick. Risky but a good pick at least until Ronald Jones actually shows up in a game.

47 BAL Justice Hill In a best-ball league, Hill is a fine pick since he could turn in a few big games from breaking a long run or catch. But in a redraft league, he’s a #3 RB on a team that doesn’t throw even on third down. Another guy that could gain value with a big showing in the preseason.

48 SF Jerick McKinnon Had his big opportunity in SF ruined with a blown knee and returns still not 100% healthy from it. Risky pick but if he gets healthy and provides a third-down role in the Kyle Shanahan offense, he will provide at least PPR league startability.

49 ATL Ito Smith With Tevin Coleman gone, there’s a hole that this #2 RB should fill but he only managed 3.5 YPC as a rookie and was marginal as a receiver. Rookie Qadree Ollison and even Brian Hill could challenge him. Doesn’t spawn enough confidence that he’ll be a productive #2 RB all season.

50 MIA Kalen Ballage Fins offense is shaping up to be shaky again and their O-line may be the worst in the NFL. That all said, Ballage is expected to pair with Kenyan Drake though he won’t catch much. The 6-2, 231-pound Ballage could end up as the primary rusher and he gained 5.3 YPC, somehow, behind that O-line last year. Worth the pick here and maybe a bit earlier.

51 WAS Adrian Peterson Once Derrius Guice was lost in 2018, Peterson stepped in as the primary back and ended with 1,250 yards and eight TDs. Peterson seems convinced that he can do even better this year despite Guice coming back. That’s unlikely but Guice is no proven commodity or particularly durable so far. Peterson makes a great RB5 or even RB4.

52 BUF Devin Singletary Singletary is a great pick in a dynasty league as a stash player. but in a redraft league, he is the #3 or #4 RB on a bad offense with a bad O-line. Unless he swims past the logjam with a monster preseason game, not bothering with the Bills backfield.

53 MIN Alexander Mattison Maybe Dalvin Cook can stay healthy and become the stud expected since 2017. Or maybe Mattison replaces Latavius Murray and repeats his 800-yard, 6 TD totals from each of the last two years. Mattison a must-have for the Cook owner but worth a shot anyway.

54 TEN Dion Lewis Lewis is just the latest ex-NE RB that proved one good year there means nothing for the next team. Handcuff for Henry but not expected to be any better than his 400-yard, 1 TD 2018.

55 KC Carlos Hyde Damien Williams was an undrafted journeyman RB until the end of 2018. Hyde a second-rounder starter until last year though with plenty of durability issues. Hyde’s best year was 1,288 total yards and 8 TDs with 59 catches. Williams was 416 yards and 6 TDs with 23 catches. Just saying. Hyde worth owning as an RB6 to be sure.

56 SF Matt Breida I would not take a #3 RB this early. Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon should sponge up most of the fantasy value but Breida started 2018 standing on the side but ended 1,075 yards and 5 TDs.

57 CLE Duke Johnson My take – Johnson wants out because he knows he only plays the first half of year until Kareem Hunt is there. But CLE needs him there until Kareem Hunt is there. Then, maybe Johnson is traded at the deadline or just kept knowing that Hunt is on a one-year deal and likely gone in 2020. Messy situation. Could end up great if he is traded Week 8 to a team with hurt RBs though. Heads up – waiting 8 weeks is an eternity in fantasy football.

58 LAC Justin Jackson Handcuff for Melvin Gordon. And until Gordon returns, Jackson is worth far more than the #58 RB. Until Gordon shows up, I’d stash Jackson knowing maybe I have a starting RB for very little money. If Gordon signs, then you have someone to drop in free agency.

59 WAS Chris Thompson By this late, I am looking for pure upside players. And Thompson does not fit that bill. Missed 12 games over last two years and firmly behind Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson. Guice could become the preferred receiver out of the backfield. No thanks.