Fantasy football roundtable series: draft preferences

We asked some members of our staff several questions relating to their preferences in fantasy football drafts this summer.

Let us know your answers on Twitter and Facebook.

Favorite draft spot this year (12-team, 16-player, PPR )?

David Dorey: 3rd

Cory Bonini: 6th

Ken Pomponio: 4th

Harley Schultz: 2

Steve Gallo: 1st or 12th

Least favorite draft spot this year (12-team, 16-player, PPR )?

DMD: 9th

CJB: 10th

KP: 5th

HS: 6th

SG: 4th

Must-have sleeper?

DMD: Alexander Mattison

CJB: Geronimo Allison

KP: Emmanuel Sanders

HS: Emmanuel Sanders

SG: John Brown

Must-have breakout player?

DMD: Kerryon Johnson

CJB: Marlon Mack

KP: Damien Williams

HS: Vance McDonald

SG: Curtis Samuel

Late-round flier?

DMD: Tony Pollard

CJB: Trey Quinn

KP: Kenny Stills

HS: Robert Foster

SG: Trent Taylor

Biggest bust?

DMD: Damien Williams

CJB: Joe Mixon

KP: Todd Gurley

HS: JuJu Smith-Schuster

GS: Adam Thielen