Fantasy football roundtable series: draft preferences

We asked some members of our staff several questions relating to their preferences in fantasy football drafts this summer.
Favorite draft spot this year (12-team, 16-player, PPR )?
David Dorey: 3rd
Cory Bonini: 6th
Ken Pomponio: 4th
Harley Schultz: 2
Steve Gallo: 1st or 12th
Least favorite draft spot this year (12-team, 16-player, PPR )?
DMD: 9th
CJB: 10th
KP: 5th
HS: 6th
SG: 4th
Must-have sleeper?
DMD: Alexander Mattison
CJB: Geronimo Allison
KP: Emmanuel Sanders
HS: Emmanuel Sanders
SG: John Brown
Must-have breakout player?
DMD: Kerryon Johnson
CJB: Marlon Mack
KP: Damien Williams
HS: Vance McDonald
SG: Curtis Samuel
Late-round flier?
DMD: Tony Pollard
CJB: Trey Quinn
KP: Kenny Stills
HS: Robert Foster
SG: Trent Taylor
Biggest bust?
DMD: Damien Williams
CJB: Joe Mixon
KP: Todd Gurley
HS: JuJu Smith-Schuster
GS: Adam Thielen