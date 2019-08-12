NFL preseason Week 1 injury update

One week of NFL preseason action is behind us, meaning it is time to see which players came away the worse for wear. We’ll also take a look at some of the long-range injuries that have players still on the mend.

Week 1 preseason injuries

New England Patriots WR N’Keal Harry (undisclosed) does not appear to be in any danger of missing the start of the regular season after leaving the Week 1 preseason game vs. the Detroit Lions, according to a source. He’s still worthy of a late-round flier, but Jakobi Meyers has outplayed him at every turn. It could be a long year for Harry.

Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee likely will be sidelined for at least one week because of the ankle injury he suffered in the preseason game Thursday, Aug. 8, according to head coach Bill O’Brien. Coutee is proving to be on the fragile side of things during his short career, so be careful when investing.

Denver Broncos RB Theo Riddick suffered a “slight” shoulder fracture in the team’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday and is expected to be sidelined for the next six to eight weeks, according to league sources. Surgery is unlikely to be required. Riddick can be removed from all draft lists at this point.

Cleveland Browns WR Antonio Callaway suffered a high-ankle sprain in Thursday’s preseason game against Washington and could miss time into the regular season. He’s suspended the first four games and shouldn’t be drafted in any format.

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead is under evaluation for a head injury after leaving Thursday’s preseason contest vs. the Ravens. He’s already buried on the depth chart. … Missing more time doesn’t help his cause.

New England TE Matt LaCosse suffered an undisclosed lower-leg injury in the Pats’ preseason opener. It resulted in the Patriots trading for Eric Saubert from Atlanta. LaCosse had been a late-round gamble as a speculative buy.

Lions WR Jermaine Kearse could miss the 2019 season due to a broken left leg and additional injuries suffered against the Patriots. He’s not of any particular fantasy concern, however.

Philadelphia Eagles WR Charles Johnson left Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a foot injury. There currently is no update on his status. The AAF standout is inconsequential to fantasy purposes at this point.

Other recent injuries of note

Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck (calf) will sit out of practices this week, according to head coach Frank Reich. It’s officially time to become concerned enough to lower Luck on draft boards. This injury has lingered for months and has no end in sight.

Colts rookie WR Parris Campbell (hamstring) had a minor setback Sunday, per Mike Chappell, of Fox 59 News Indianapolis. His status for the near future is uncertain, and gamers can look elsewhere for a late-round flier.

Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper did not participate in practice Thursday, Aug. 8, because of a heel injury and missed the previous five practices. He has done some work on the side, and the team continues to be cautious with his injury. Cooper remains a fringe WR1 in fantasy drafts.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (groin) did not participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 11. Westbrook was having a nice camp and is deserving of WR3 consideration, so keep an eye on his status.

Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller (ankle) did not practice Sunday, because of his sprained ankle, but head coach Matt Nagy said Miller should be ready for Week 1 after an awkward landing in the Bears’ preseason opener. This is the second injury of note for Miller in the last few months, which is reason to be concerned about his long-term durability. He is still in position to be a WR4 with considerable upside.

Titans RB Derrick Henry (calf) was able to work out on the side during practice Sunday, Aug. 11. The team is being cautious with his return from a strained muscle, and gamers have little to fear at this point.

Houston Texans RB Duke Johnson didn’t practice Monday, Aug. 12, with a hamstring strain, and he’s unlikely to play in the second preseason game. The newcomer isn’t getting off on the best footing. Take a chance on Johnson late in PPR drafts.

Oakland Raiders WR Antonio Brown (feet) is dealing with frostbite on both of his feet as a result of entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear, according to media reports. Brown famously showed pictures online of his injuries, and there is no official timeline for his return. Guardedly draft him as a WR1.

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown participated in team drills during practice Saturday, Aug. 10. He had been limited to individual drills since being activated from the Non-Football Injury list following Lisfranc foot surgery. Being a rookie wideout and a work-in-progress passer should keep Brown’s fantasy stock low.

Arizona Cardinals WR Andy Isabella was wearing a sleeve on his right knee during practice Saturday, Aug. 10. The Cards invested the most in him among the rookies this year, although KeeSean Johnson is leading the pack for the No. 3 gig.

San Francisco 49ers WR Trent Taylor had surgery to insert a screw into his foot Friday, Aug. 9. Scrap him from any draft plans at this point. It’s a shame, since he was having a strong camp. Tuck away his name for a possible waiver claim.

Long-range injuries

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (shoulder) didn’t play in the first preseason game Thursday, Aug. 8, as a precaution. It’s uncertain when he will make his 2019 debut. A new throwing motion has come from the result of his shoulder surgery, and it is pretty much a guarantee he won’t run as much. Don’t overvalue Newton based on pass stardom.

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley‘s arthritic knee is being managed with limited reps and what figures to be a matching game plan in the regular season. He’s ideally a No. 2 back but will be drafted as an RB1 in plenty of leagues.

Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) is expected to miss multiple regular-season games and remains on this loose schedule.

Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) participated in team drills during practice Monday, July 29. He is track for Week 1.

Seattle Seahawks TE Will Dissly is “way ahead of schedule” in his recovery from knee surgery, but he did not play in the preseason opener, Aug. 8, against the Denver Broncos. He is undraftable, although gamers can target him later in the year for DFS play.

Jaguars WR Marqise Lee (knee) probably will not be ready for the start of the regular season, according to head coach Doug Marrone, as the receiver works his way back from knee reconstruction. It has been a slow rehab, and some media in the are suggest Lee may be in jeopardy of losing a prominent role in the offense.

Arizona Cardinals TE Charles Clay (knee) was activated from the the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, Aug. 11. As usual, he isn’t draftable, but Clay will muster a few big games to tease owners.

Indianapolis Colts WR Deon Cain (knee) played in the preseason opener. The second-year wideout looked the part last summer before tearing an ACL. He’s on the edge of fantasy radars for now.

San Francisco 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon was activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, Aug. 6. McKinnon, who is dealing with soreness in his knee after a reconstruction, is receiving platelet rich plasma injections. There is no clear timetable for his return. At this stage, avoiding him in drafts is the best policy.



Chicago TE Trey Burton (core surgery) appears to be on track for Week 1 but has been on managed reps in camp. He’ll likely go undrafted in most fantasy leagues.

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert (ankle) did not participate in minicamp, but he is moving well in training camp.

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley is recovered from surgery to repair a core muscle injury and played in the first preseason week.

Denver RB Phillip Lindsay is expected to be ready to play against the Raiders in Week 1, following surgery to repair a right wrist injury. He is expected to have a reduced workload with Royce Freeman stepping up.

Miami Dolphins WR Albert Wilson is recovering from a hip injury and didn’t play in the first preseason week. Nevertheless, he is expected to play out of the slot in Week 1.

Pats WR Julian Edelman has a broken thumb and is wearing a brace. There’s no reason to believe he won’t be on the field in Week 1. The vet is a sound No. 2 in PPR leagues.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp should dress against the Panthers in Week 1 after last year’s ACL reconstruction. He’s a so-so WR3.

Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice has undergone four total surgeries on his torn ACL and resulting infections. He’s expected to be ready for Week 1 for a shared workload with Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson.

Redskins rookie RB Bryce Love is recuperating from a torn ACL in his right knee and may not see the field in 2019.