Average Draft Position

Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 6-12

By August 13, 2019

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

(Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports)

Risers

Ov ADP rk
Pick
Player
Avg. Pick
Up
182
16.02
Pollard, Tony DAL RB
166.39
35.3
135
12.03
Johnson, Duke HOU RB
136.24
30.0
116
10.08
Moncrief, Donte PIT WR
120.63
27.2
120
10.12
Ballage, Kalen MIA RB
127.98
26.5
188
16.08
Crowder, Jamison NYJ WR
168.19
23.8
132
11.12
Breida, Matt SFO RB
134.98
23.1
183
16.03
Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR
167.14
22.3
109
10.01
Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR
112.83
22.1
184
16.04
Thompson, Darwin KCC RB
167.17
21.2
129
11.09
Brown, John BUF WR
133.67
21.1
160
14.04
Jackson, Justin LAC RB
150.02
20.3
106
9.10
McCoy, LeSean BUF RB
110.11
20.1
205
18.01
Witten, Jason DAL TE
179.55
19.9
84
7.12
Ekeler, Austin LAC RB
86.08
19.4
94
8.10
Fitzgerald, Larry ARI WR
96.34
17.9
169
15.01
Williams, Tyrell OAK WR
154.42
17.8
177
15.09
Jones, Daniel NYG QB
161.85
17.8
140
12.08
Hyde, Carlos KCC RB
137.57
17.7
171
15.03
Gordon, Josh NEP WR
157.05
17.5
216
18.12
Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR
184.19
16.8
133
12.01
Singletary, Devin BUF RB
135.56
16.1
121
11.01
Walker, Delanie TEN TE
128.11
16.0
215
18.11
Anderson, C.J. DET RB
184.18
15.5
103
9.07
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
106.90
14.6
15
2.03
Hill, Tyreek KCC WR
16.03
14.0
54
5.06
Carson, Chris SEA RB
57.39
13.8
144
12.12
Lewis, Dion TEN RB
142.70
13.2
107
9.11
Allison, Geronimo GBP WR
110.34
13.2
138
12.06
Jackson, DeSean PHI WR
136.67
12.9
202
17.10
Smith Jr., Irv MIN TE
178.67
12.8
115
10.07
Samuels, Jaylen PIT RB
119.69
12.7
213
18.09
Bernard, Giovani CIN RB
183.09
12.7
75
7.03
Miller, Lamar HOU RB
79.39
12.6
101
9.05
Samuel, Curtis CAR WR
103.77
12.3
86
8.02
Howard, Jordan PHI RB
89.48
12.3
156
13.12
Graham, Jimmy GBP TE
149.07
12.1
124
11.04
Barber, Peyton TBB RB
130.35
12.1
68
6.08
Jeffery, Alshon PHI WR
72.72
12.0
73
7.01
Coleman, Tevin SFO RB
78.83
10.8
46
4.10
Ingram, Mark BAL RB
51.13
10.8
186
16.06
Eifert, Tyler CIN TE
167.52
10.6
199
17.07
Stills, Kenny MIA WR
176.25
10.4
151
13.07
Gallup, Michael DAL WR
146.41
10.1
58
5.10
Boyd, Tyler CIN WR
59.93
10.0
217
19.01
Boykin, Miles BAL WR
184.63
9.6
211
18.07
Williams, Jamaal GBP RB
182.53
9.4
97
9.01
Jones, Marvin DET WR
100.83
9.2
56
5.08
White, James NEP RB
58.87
9.1
187
16.07
Parker, DeVante MIA WR
167.77
9.0
165
14.09
Reed, Jordan WAS TE
151.88
8.5
181
16.01
Arcega-Whiteside, JJ PHI WR
164.18
8.5
65
6.05
Landry, Jarvis CLE WR
67.21
8.5
195
17.03
Waller, Darren OAK TE
173.54
8.4
146
13.02
Funchess, Devin IND WR
143.49
8.3
72
6.12
Sanders, Miles PHI RB
78.33
8.2
192
16.12
Thompson, Chris WAS RB
171.63
8.2
162
14.06
Mattison, Alexander MIN RB
151.05
7.9
143
12.11
Peterson, Adrian WAS RB
142.67
7.5
83
7.11
Fuller, Will HOU WR
85.69
7.2
137
12.05
Olsen, Greg CAR TE
136.48
6.7
99
9.03
Hunt, Kareem CLE RB
103.39
6.6
110
10.02
Valdes-Scantling, Marquez GBP WR
114.92
6.6
100
9.04
Murray, Latavius NOS RB
103.68
6.4
90
8.06
Shepard, Sterling NYG WR
93.04
6.3

Tony Pollard is flying up draft boards and undoubtedly deserves an earlier pick than Round 16 while Ezekiel Elliott remains away from the team. Austin Ekeler continues to rise with Melvin Gordon also holding out.

Opening as the No. 2 receiver in camp, Donte Moncrief‘s hype machine winds back up after a pair of disappointing seasons leading up to his fresh start in Pittsburgh.

Duke Johnson goes up 30 spots after the trade, but he’s nursing an injury and should see his stock come down some over the upcoming week. Miami has a backfield split forecasted closer to 50/50 than the previously believed share favoring Kenyan Drake over Kalen Ballage.

Carlos Hyde continues to get a residual bump from Damien Williams being banged up and flattering comments from Andy Reid. Wideout John Brown has drawn consistent praise in camp and is getting noticed outside of Buffalo.

Jordan Reed is finally getting some draft love after the consensus from Washington media says he looks like the same player fantasy owners fell in love with several years ago.

(Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports)

Fallers

Ov ADP rk
Pick
Player
Avg. Pick
Down
197
17.05
Foreman, D’Onta IND RB
175.71
-42.5
147
13.03
Allen, Josh BUF QB
143.70
-26.2
131
11.11
Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB
133.99
-26.1
158
14.02
Stafford, Matthew DET QB
149.55
-23.2
145
13.01
Darnold, Sam NYJ QB
142.78
-22.8
81
7.09
Wilson, Russell SEA QB
85.12
-22.6
250
21.10
Fitzpatrick, Ryan MIA QB
211.00
-21.2
111
10.03
Prescott, Dak DAL QB
115.18
-20.8
234
20.06
Gesicki, Mike MIA TE
197.16
-20.5
122
11.02
Cousins, Kirk MIN QB
129.02
-20.2
149
13.05
Tate, Golden NYG WR
144.91
-20.0
159
14.03
Carr, Derek OAK QB
149.67
-19.9
168
14.12
Dalton, Andy CIN QB
153.74
-19.2
130
11.10
Rivers, Philip LAC QB
133.95
-19.2
128
11.08
Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB
131.51
-19.1
88
8.04
Murray, Kyler ARI QB
91.82
-18.5
264
22.12
Foster, Robert BUF WR
207.00
-17.7
117
10.09
Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB
121.21
-16.5
51
5.03
Luck, Andrew IND QB
55.02
-16.4
95
8.11
Goff, Jared LAR QB
97.29
-15.9
98
9.02
Winston, Jameis TBB QB
103.21
-15.3
114
10.06
Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
118.03
-15.1
85
8.01
Newton, Cam CAR QB
89.44
-13.7
76
7.04
Wentz, Carson PHI QB
79.65
-13.6
59
5.11
Green, A.J. CIN WR
60.32
-13.5
163
14.07
Fant, Noah DEN TE
151.44
-13.2
242
21.02
Wilson, Albert MIA WR
207.00
-12.6
170
15.02
McKinnon, Jerick SFO RB
155.67
-12.5
191
16.11
Herndon, Chris NYJ TE
171.08
-11.7
57
5.09
Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
59.38
-11.6
190
16.10
Flacco, Joe DEN QB
170.57
-11.1
136
12.04
Washington, James PIT WR
136.34
-10.7
125
11.05
Hockenson, T.J. DET TE
130.51
-10.7
154
13.10
Goedert, Dallas PHI TE
148.13
-10.4
91
8.07
Watkins, Sammy KCC WR
93.15
-10.3
207
18.03
Hamilton, DaeSean DEN WR
180.70
-10.2
155
13.11
Campbell, Parris IND WR
148.96
-10.1
96
8.12
Brees, Drew NOS QB
97.75
-10.0
71
6.11
Ryan, Matt ATL QB
73.87
-9.9
254
22.02
Thomas, Ian CAR TE
202.00
-9.8
148
13.04
Mariota, Marcus TEN QB
144.85
-9.8
108
9.12
Harry, N’Keal NEP WR
110.89
-8.7
118
10.10
Brady, Tom NEP QB
123.96
-8.0
47
4.11
Rodgers, Aaron GBP QB
52.83
-7.4
37
4.01
Watson, Deshaun HOU QB
40.32
-7.2
189
16.09
Smith, Tre’Quan NOS WR
170.19
-6.9
22
2.10
Gordon, Melvin LAC RB
24.38
-6.8
127
11.07
Harris, Damien NEP RB
131.47
-6.7
134
12.02
Burton, Trey CHI TE
135.75
-6.2
28
3.04
Kittle, George SFO TE
30.26
-6.1
194
17.02
Isabella, Andy ARI WR
172.94
-5.9
258
22.06
Yeldon, T.J. BUF RB
213.00
-5.9
166
14.10
Foles, Nick JAC QB
151.89
-5.7
173
15.05
Brown, A.J. TEN WR
159.20
-5.5
243
21.03
Armstead, Ryquell JAC RB
203.00
-5.3
167
14.11
Smith, Ito ATL RB
152.86
-5.2
53
5.05
Howard, O.J. TBB TE
56.55
-5.1
18
2.06
Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
19.45
-5.0
270
23.06
Callaway, Antonio CLE WR
208.00
-4.9
70
6.10
Drake, Kenyan MIA RB
73.50
-4.9

For the second straight week, we see a massive downward trend in quarterbacks. The belief here is more gamers are buying into the idea of waiting to draft the position.

Drake will share touches with Ballage. Robert Foster has not taken the leap some gamers had expected, and Jerick McKinnon suffered a setback in his return to the field.

James Washington should turn things around after a 10-place slide this past week. He will get a lift from a strong preseason showing in which he demonstrated just what he intended by losing a few pounds in the offseason.

Dallas Goedert has a calf strain that will likely cost him the rest of the preseason. Trey Burton remains on the mend from offseason core surgery, which has his stock the lowest it has been since 2017 drafts.

Confusion and a lack of production in the preseason has Ito Smith slowly trending the wrong direction. Backups Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison are still pacing outside of the top 20 rounds, but both players have risen recently.

