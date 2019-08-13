Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 6-12

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.

Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.

You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.

Risers

Ov ADP rk Pick Player Avg. Pick Up 182 16.02 Pollard, Tony DAL RB 166.39 35.3 135 12.03 Johnson, Duke HOU RB 136.24 30.0 116 10.08 Moncrief, Donte PIT WR 120.63 27.2 120 10.12 Ballage, Kalen MIA RB 127.98 26.5 188 16.08 Crowder, Jamison NYJ WR 168.19 23.8 132 11.12 Breida, Matt SFO RB 134.98 23.1 183 16.03 Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR 167.14 22.3 109 10.01 Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR 112.83 22.1 184 16.04 Thompson, Darwin KCC RB 167.17 21.2 129 11.09 Brown, John BUF WR 133.67 21.1 160 14.04 Jackson, Justin LAC RB 150.02 20.3 106 9.10 McCoy, LeSean BUF RB 110.11 20.1 205 18.01 Witten, Jason DAL TE 179.55 19.9 84 7.12 Ekeler, Austin LAC RB 86.08 19.4 94 8.10 Fitzgerald, Larry ARI WR 96.34 17.9 169 15.01 Williams, Tyrell OAK WR 154.42 17.8 177 15.09 Jones, Daniel NYG QB 161.85 17.8 140 12.08 Hyde, Carlos KCC RB 137.57 17.7 171 15.03 Gordon, Josh NEP WR 157.05 17.5 216 18.12 Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR 184.19 16.8 133 12.01 Singletary, Devin BUF RB 135.56 16.1 121 11.01 Walker, Delanie TEN TE 128.11 16.0 215 18.11 Anderson, C.J. DET RB 184.18 15.5 103 9.07 Westbrook, Dede JAC WR 106.90 14.6 15 2.03 Hill, Tyreek KCC WR 16.03 14.0 54 5.06 Carson, Chris SEA RB 57.39 13.8 144 12.12 Lewis, Dion TEN RB 142.70 13.2 107 9.11 Allison, Geronimo GBP WR 110.34 13.2 138 12.06 Jackson, DeSean PHI WR 136.67 12.9 202 17.10 Smith Jr., Irv MIN TE 178.67 12.8 115 10.07 Samuels, Jaylen PIT RB 119.69 12.7 213 18.09 Bernard, Giovani CIN RB 183.09 12.7 75 7.03 Miller, Lamar HOU RB 79.39 12.6 101 9.05 Samuel, Curtis CAR WR 103.77 12.3 86 8.02 Howard, Jordan PHI RB 89.48 12.3 156 13.12 Graham, Jimmy GBP TE 149.07 12.1 124 11.04 Barber, Peyton TBB RB 130.35 12.1 68 6.08 Jeffery, Alshon PHI WR 72.72 12.0 73 7.01 Coleman, Tevin SFO RB 78.83 10.8 46 4.10 Ingram, Mark BAL RB 51.13 10.8 186 16.06 Eifert, Tyler CIN TE 167.52 10.6 199 17.07 Stills, Kenny MIA WR 176.25 10.4 151 13.07 Gallup, Michael DAL WR 146.41 10.1 58 5.10 Boyd, Tyler CIN WR 59.93 10.0 217 19.01 Boykin, Miles BAL WR 184.63 9.6 211 18.07 Williams, Jamaal GBP RB 182.53 9.4 97 9.01 Jones, Marvin DET WR 100.83 9.2 56 5.08 White, James NEP RB 58.87 9.1 187 16.07 Parker, DeVante MIA WR 167.77 9.0 165 14.09 Reed, Jordan WAS TE 151.88 8.5 181 16.01 Arcega-Whiteside, JJ PHI WR 164.18 8.5 65 6.05 Landry, Jarvis CLE WR 67.21 8.5 195 17.03 Waller, Darren OAK TE 173.54 8.4 146 13.02 Funchess, Devin IND WR 143.49 8.3 72 6.12 Sanders, Miles PHI RB 78.33 8.2 192 16.12 Thompson, Chris WAS RB 171.63 8.2 162 14.06 Mattison, Alexander MIN RB 151.05 7.9 143 12.11 Peterson, Adrian WAS RB 142.67 7.5 83 7.11 Fuller, Will HOU WR 85.69 7.2 137 12.05 Olsen, Greg CAR TE 136.48 6.7 99 9.03 Hunt, Kareem CLE RB 103.39 6.6 110 10.02 Valdes-Scantling, Marquez GBP WR 114.92 6.6 100 9.04 Murray, Latavius NOS RB 103.68 6.4 90 8.06 Shepard, Sterling NYG WR 93.04 6.3

Tony Pollard is flying up draft boards and undoubtedly deserves an earlier pick than Round 16 while Ezekiel Elliott remains away from the team. Austin Ekeler continues to rise with Melvin Gordon also holding out.

Opening as the No. 2 receiver in camp, Donte Moncrief‘s hype machine winds back up after a pair of disappointing seasons leading up to his fresh start in Pittsburgh.

Duke Johnson goes up 30 spots after the trade, but he’s nursing an injury and should see his stock come down some over the upcoming week. Miami has a backfield split forecasted closer to 50/50 than the previously believed share favoring Kenyan Drake over Kalen Ballage.

Carlos Hyde continues to get a residual bump from Damien Williams being banged up and flattering comments from Andy Reid. Wideout John Brown has drawn consistent praise in camp and is getting noticed outside of Buffalo.

Jordan Reed is finally getting some draft love after the consensus from Washington media says he looks like the same player fantasy owners fell in love with several years ago.

Fallers

Ov ADP rk Pick Player Avg. Pick Down 197 17.05 Foreman, D’Onta IND RB 175.71 -42.5 147 13.03 Allen, Josh BUF QB 143.70 -26.2 131 11.11 Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB 133.99 -26.1 158 14.02 Stafford, Matthew DET QB 149.55 -23.2 145 13.01 Darnold, Sam NYJ QB 142.78 -22.8 81 7.09 Wilson, Russell SEA QB 85.12 -22.6 250 21.10 Fitzpatrick, Ryan MIA QB 211.00 -21.2 111 10.03 Prescott, Dak DAL QB 115.18 -20.8 234 20.06 Gesicki, Mike MIA TE 197.16 -20.5 122 11.02 Cousins, Kirk MIN QB 129.02 -20.2 149 13.05 Tate, Golden NYG WR 144.91 -20.0 159 14.03 Carr, Derek OAK QB 149.67 -19.9 168 14.12 Dalton, Andy CIN QB 153.74 -19.2 130 11.10 Rivers, Philip LAC QB 133.95 -19.2 128 11.08 Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB 131.51 -19.1 88 8.04 Murray, Kyler ARI QB 91.82 -18.5 264 22.12 Foster, Robert BUF WR 207.00 -17.7 117 10.09 Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB 121.21 -16.5 51 5.03 Luck, Andrew IND QB 55.02 -16.4 95 8.11 Goff, Jared LAR QB 97.29 -15.9 98 9.02 Winston, Jameis TBB QB 103.21 -15.3 114 10.06 Jackson, Lamar BAL QB 118.03 -15.1 85 8.01 Newton, Cam CAR QB 89.44 -13.7 76 7.04 Wentz, Carson PHI QB 79.65 -13.6 59 5.11 Green, A.J. CIN WR 60.32 -13.5 163 14.07 Fant, Noah DEN TE 151.44 -13.2 242 21.02 Wilson, Albert MIA WR 207.00 -12.6 170 15.02 McKinnon, Jerick SFO RB 155.67 -12.5 191 16.11 Herndon, Chris NYJ TE 171.08 -11.7 57 5.09 Mayfield, Baker CLE QB 59.38 -11.6 190 16.10 Flacco, Joe DEN QB 170.57 -11.1 136 12.04 Washington, James PIT WR 136.34 -10.7 125 11.05 Hockenson, T.J. DET TE 130.51 -10.7 154 13.10 Goedert, Dallas PHI TE 148.13 -10.4 91 8.07 Watkins, Sammy KCC WR 93.15 -10.3 207 18.03 Hamilton, DaeSean DEN WR 180.70 -10.2 155 13.11 Campbell, Parris IND WR 148.96 -10.1 96 8.12 Brees, Drew NOS QB 97.75 -10.0 71 6.11 Ryan, Matt ATL QB 73.87 -9.9 254 22.02 Thomas, Ian CAR TE 202.00 -9.8 148 13.04 Mariota, Marcus TEN QB 144.85 -9.8 108 9.12 Harry, N’Keal NEP WR 110.89 -8.7 118 10.10 Brady, Tom NEP QB 123.96 -8.0 47 4.11 Rodgers, Aaron GBP QB 52.83 -7.4 37 4.01 Watson, Deshaun HOU QB 40.32 -7.2 189 16.09 Smith, Tre’Quan NOS WR 170.19 -6.9 22 2.10 Gordon, Melvin LAC RB 24.38 -6.8 127 11.07 Harris, Damien NEP RB 131.47 -6.7 134 12.02 Burton, Trey CHI TE 135.75 -6.2 28 3.04 Kittle, George SFO TE 30.26 -6.1 194 17.02 Isabella, Andy ARI WR 172.94 -5.9 258 22.06 Yeldon, T.J. BUF RB 213.00 -5.9 166 14.10 Foles, Nick JAC QB 151.89 -5.7 173 15.05 Brown, A.J. TEN WR 159.20 -5.5 243 21.03 Armstead, Ryquell JAC RB 203.00 -5.3 167 14.11 Smith, Ito ATL RB 152.86 -5.2 53 5.05 Howard, O.J. TBB TE 56.55 -5.1 18 2.06 Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB 19.45 -5.0 270 23.06 Callaway, Antonio CLE WR 208.00 -4.9 70 6.10 Drake, Kenyan MIA RB 73.50 -4.9

For the second straight week, we see a massive downward trend in quarterbacks. The belief here is more gamers are buying into the idea of waiting to draft the position.

Drake will share touches with Ballage. Robert Foster has not taken the leap some gamers had expected, and Jerick McKinnon suffered a setback in his return to the field.

James Washington should turn things around after a 10-place slide this past week. He will get a lift from a strong preseason showing in which he demonstrated just what he intended by losing a few pounds in the offseason.

Dallas Goedert has a calf strain that will likely cost him the rest of the preseason. Trey Burton remains on the mend from offseason core surgery, which has his stock the lowest it has been since 2017 drafts.

Confusion and a lack of production in the preseason has Ito Smith slowly trending the wrong direction. Backups Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison are still pacing outside of the top 20 rounds, but both players have risen recently.