Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 6-12

Now that we’ve had some time for summer drafts to produce patterns in a substantive manner, trends are developing in flows in stock.
Using data from MyFantasyLeague.com, based on 12-team, PPR, redraft-only leagues, we’ve broken out which players have moved the most either direction in the past week.
You’ll notice more drastic swings for risers than fallers, mostly because when players free fall, it tends to be due to missing significant time from suspension, injury, demotion, etc. Many times, these players entirely fall out of the draft results.
Risers
|
Ov ADP rk
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
Up
|
182
|
16.02
|
Pollard, Tony DAL RB
|
166.39
|
35.3
|
135
|
12.03
|
Johnson, Duke HOU RB
|
136.24
|
30.0
|
116
|
10.08
|
Moncrief, Donte PIT WR
|
120.63
|
27.2
|
120
|
10.12
|
Ballage, Kalen MIA RB
|
127.98
|
26.5
|
188
|
16.08
|
Crowder, Jamison NYJ WR
|
168.19
|
23.8
|
132
|
11.12
|
Breida, Matt SFO RB
|
134.98
|
23.1
|
183
|
16.03
|
Sanu, Mohamed ATL WR
|
167.14
|
22.3
|
109
|
10.01
|
Sanders, Emmanuel DEN WR
|
112.83
|
22.1
|
184
|
16.04
|
Thompson, Darwin KCC RB
|
167.17
|
21.2
|
129
|
11.09
|
Brown, John BUF WR
|
133.67
|
21.1
|
160
|
14.04
|
Jackson, Justin LAC RB
|
150.02
|
20.3
|
106
|
9.10
|
McCoy, LeSean BUF RB
|
110.11
|
20.1
|
205
|
18.01
|
Witten, Jason DAL TE
|
179.55
|
19.9
|
84
|
7.12
|
Ekeler, Austin LAC RB
|
86.08
|
19.4
|
94
|
8.10
|
Fitzgerald, Larry ARI WR
|
96.34
|
17.9
|
169
|
15.01
|
Williams, Tyrell OAK WR
|
154.42
|
17.8
|
177
|
15.09
|
Jones, Daniel NYG QB
|
161.85
|
17.8
|
140
|
12.08
|
Hyde, Carlos KCC RB
|
137.57
|
17.7
|
171
|
15.03
|
Gordon, Josh NEP WR
|
157.05
|
17.5
|
216
|
18.12
|
Goodwin, Marquise SFO WR
|
184.19
|
16.8
|
133
|
12.01
|
Singletary, Devin BUF RB
|
135.56
|
16.1
|
121
|
11.01
|
Walker, Delanie TEN TE
|
128.11
|
16.0
|
215
|
18.11
|
Anderson, C.J. DET RB
|
184.18
|
15.5
|
103
|
9.07
|
Westbrook, Dede JAC WR
|
106.90
|
14.6
|
15
|
2.03
|
Hill, Tyreek KCC WR
|
16.03
|
14.0
|
54
|
5.06
|
Carson, Chris SEA RB
|
57.39
|
13.8
|
144
|
12.12
|
Lewis, Dion TEN RB
|
142.70
|
13.2
|
107
|
9.11
|
Allison, Geronimo GBP WR
|
110.34
|
13.2
|
138
|
12.06
|
Jackson, DeSean PHI WR
|
136.67
|
12.9
|
202
|
17.10
|
Smith Jr., Irv MIN TE
|
178.67
|
12.8
|
115
|
10.07
|
Samuels, Jaylen PIT RB
|
119.69
|
12.7
|
213
|
18.09
|
Bernard, Giovani CIN RB
|
183.09
|
12.7
|
75
|
7.03
|
Miller, Lamar HOU RB
|
79.39
|
12.6
|
101
|
9.05
|
Samuel, Curtis CAR WR
|
103.77
|
12.3
|
86
|
8.02
|
Howard, Jordan PHI RB
|
89.48
|
12.3
|
156
|
13.12
|
Graham, Jimmy GBP TE
|
149.07
|
12.1
|
124
|
11.04
|
Barber, Peyton TBB RB
|
130.35
|
12.1
|
68
|
6.08
|
Jeffery, Alshon PHI WR
|
72.72
|
12.0
|
73
|
7.01
|
Coleman, Tevin SFO RB
|
78.83
|
10.8
|
46
|
4.10
|
Ingram, Mark BAL RB
|
51.13
|
10.8
|
186
|
16.06
|
Eifert, Tyler CIN TE
|
167.52
|
10.6
|
199
|
17.07
|
Stills, Kenny MIA WR
|
176.25
|
10.4
|
151
|
13.07
|
Gallup, Michael DAL WR
|
146.41
|
10.1
|
58
|
5.10
|
Boyd, Tyler CIN WR
|
59.93
|
10.0
|
217
|
19.01
|
Boykin, Miles BAL WR
|
184.63
|
9.6
|
211
|
18.07
|
Williams, Jamaal GBP RB
|
182.53
|
9.4
|
97
|
9.01
|
Jones, Marvin DET WR
|
100.83
|
9.2
|
56
|
5.08
|
White, James NEP RB
|
58.87
|
9.1
|
187
|
16.07
|
Parker, DeVante MIA WR
|
167.77
|
9.0
|
165
|
14.09
|
Reed, Jordan WAS TE
|
151.88
|
8.5
|
181
|
16.01
|
Arcega-Whiteside, JJ PHI WR
|
164.18
|
8.5
|
65
|
6.05
|
Landry, Jarvis CLE WR
|
67.21
|
8.5
|
195
|
17.03
|
Waller, Darren OAK TE
|
173.54
|
8.4
|
146
|
13.02
|
Funchess, Devin IND WR
|
143.49
|
8.3
|
72
|
6.12
|
Sanders, Miles PHI RB
|
78.33
|
8.2
|
192
|
16.12
|
Thompson, Chris WAS RB
|
171.63
|
8.2
|
162
|
14.06
|
Mattison, Alexander MIN RB
|
151.05
|
7.9
|
143
|
12.11
|
Peterson, Adrian WAS RB
|
142.67
|
7.5
|
83
|
7.11
|
Fuller, Will HOU WR
|
85.69
|
7.2
|
137
|
12.05
|
Olsen, Greg CAR TE
|
136.48
|
6.7
|
99
|
9.03
|
Hunt, Kareem CLE RB
|
103.39
|
6.6
|
110
|
10.02
|
Valdes-Scantling, Marquez GBP WR
|
114.92
|
6.6
|
100
|
9.04
|
Murray, Latavius NOS RB
|
103.68
|
6.4
|
90
|
8.06
|
Shepard, Sterling NYG WR
|
93.04
|
6.3
Tony Pollard is flying up draft boards and undoubtedly deserves an earlier pick than Round 16 while Ezekiel Elliott remains away from the team. Austin Ekeler continues to rise with Melvin Gordon also holding out.
Opening as the No. 2 receiver in camp, Donte Moncrief‘s hype machine winds back up after a pair of disappointing seasons leading up to his fresh start in Pittsburgh.
Duke Johnson goes up 30 spots after the trade, but he’s nursing an injury and should see his stock come down some over the upcoming week. Miami has a backfield split forecasted closer to 50/50 than the previously believed share favoring Kenyan Drake over Kalen Ballage.
Carlos Hyde continues to get a residual bump from Damien Williams being banged up and flattering comments from Andy Reid. Wideout John Brown has drawn consistent praise in camp and is getting noticed outside of Buffalo.
Jordan Reed is finally getting some draft love after the consensus from Washington media says he looks like the same player fantasy owners fell in love with several years ago.
Fallers
|
Ov ADP rk
|
Pick
|
Player
|
Avg. Pick
|
Down
|
197
|
17.05
|
Foreman, D’Onta IND RB
|
175.71
|
-42.5
|
147
|
13.03
|
Allen, Josh BUF QB
|
143.70
|
-26.2
|
131
|
11.11
|
Trubisky, Mitchell CHI QB
|
133.99
|
-26.1
|
158
|
14.02
|
Stafford, Matthew DET QB
|
149.55
|
-23.2
|
145
|
13.01
|
Darnold, Sam NYJ QB
|
142.78
|
-22.8
|
81
|
7.09
|
Wilson, Russell SEA QB
|
85.12
|
-22.6
|
250
|
21.10
|
Fitzpatrick, Ryan MIA QB
|
211.00
|
-21.2
|
111
|
10.03
|
Prescott, Dak DAL QB
|
115.18
|
-20.8
|
234
|
20.06
|
Gesicki, Mike MIA TE
|
197.16
|
-20.5
|
122
|
11.02
|
Cousins, Kirk MIN QB
|
129.02
|
-20.2
|
149
|
13.05
|
Tate, Golden NYG WR
|
144.91
|
-20.0
|
159
|
14.03
|
Carr, Derek OAK QB
|
149.67
|
-19.9
|
168
|
14.12
|
Dalton, Andy CIN QB
|
153.74
|
-19.2
|
130
|
11.10
|
Rivers, Philip LAC QB
|
133.95
|
-19.2
|
128
|
11.08
|
Garoppolo, Jimmy SFO QB
|
131.51
|
-19.1
|
88
|
8.04
|
Murray, Kyler ARI QB
|
91.82
|
-18.5
|
264
|
22.12
|
Foster, Robert BUF WR
|
207.00
|
-17.7
|
117
|
10.09
|
Roethlisberger, Ben PIT QB
|
121.21
|
-16.5
|
51
|
5.03
|
Luck, Andrew IND QB
|
55.02
|
-16.4
|
95
|
8.11
|
Goff, Jared LAR QB
|
97.29
|
-15.9
|
98
|
9.02
|
Winston, Jameis TBB QB
|
103.21
|
-15.3
|
114
|
10.06
|
Jackson, Lamar BAL QB
|
118.03
|
-15.1
|
85
|
8.01
|
Newton, Cam CAR QB
|
89.44
|
-13.7
|
76
|
7.04
|
Wentz, Carson PHI QB
|
79.65
|
-13.6
|
59
|
5.11
|
Green, A.J. CIN WR
|
60.32
|
-13.5
|
163
|
14.07
|
Fant, Noah DEN TE
|
151.44
|
-13.2
|
242
|
21.02
|
Wilson, Albert MIA WR
|
207.00
|
-12.6
|
170
|
15.02
|
McKinnon, Jerick SFO RB
|
155.67
|
-12.5
|
191
|
16.11
|
Herndon, Chris NYJ TE
|
171.08
|
-11.7
|
57
|
5.09
|
Mayfield, Baker CLE QB
|
59.38
|
-11.6
|
190
|
16.10
|
Flacco, Joe DEN QB
|
170.57
|
-11.1
|
136
|
12.04
|
Washington, James PIT WR
|
136.34
|
-10.7
|
125
|
11.05
|
Hockenson, T.J. DET TE
|
130.51
|
-10.7
|
154
|
13.10
|
Goedert, Dallas PHI TE
|
148.13
|
-10.4
|
91
|
8.07
|
Watkins, Sammy KCC WR
|
93.15
|
-10.3
|
207
|
18.03
|
Hamilton, DaeSean DEN WR
|
180.70
|
-10.2
|
155
|
13.11
|
Campbell, Parris IND WR
|
148.96
|
-10.1
|
96
|
8.12
|
Brees, Drew NOS QB
|
97.75
|
-10.0
|
71
|
6.11
|
Ryan, Matt ATL QB
|
73.87
|
-9.9
|
254
|
22.02
|
Thomas, Ian CAR TE
|
202.00
|
-9.8
|
148
|
13.04
|
Mariota, Marcus TEN QB
|
144.85
|
-9.8
|
108
|
9.12
|
Harry, N’Keal NEP WR
|
110.89
|
-8.7
|
118
|
10.10
|
Brady, Tom NEP QB
|
123.96
|
-8.0
|
47
|
4.11
|
Rodgers, Aaron GBP QB
|
52.83
|
-7.4
|
37
|
4.01
|
Watson, Deshaun HOU QB
|
40.32
|
-7.2
|
189
|
16.09
|
Smith, Tre’Quan NOS WR
|
170.19
|
-6.9
|
22
|
2.10
|
Gordon, Melvin LAC RB
|
24.38
|
-6.8
|
127
|
11.07
|
Harris, Damien NEP RB
|
131.47
|
-6.7
|
134
|
12.02
|
Burton, Trey CHI TE
|
135.75
|
-6.2
|
28
|
3.04
|
Kittle, George SFO TE
|
30.26
|
-6.1
|
194
|
17.02
|
Isabella, Andy ARI WR
|
172.94
|
-5.9
|
258
|
22.06
|
Yeldon, T.J. BUF RB
|
213.00
|
-5.9
|
166
|
14.10
|
Foles, Nick JAC QB
|
151.89
|
-5.7
|
173
|
15.05
|
Brown, A.J. TEN WR
|
159.20
|
-5.5
|
243
|
21.03
|
Armstead, Ryquell JAC RB
|
203.00
|
-5.3
|
167
|
14.11
|
Smith, Ito ATL RB
|
152.86
|
-5.2
|
53
|
5.05
|
Howard, O.J. TBB TE
|
56.55
|
-5.1
|
18
|
2.06
|
Mahomes, Patrick KCC QB
|
19.45
|
-5.0
|
270
|
23.06
|
Callaway, Antonio CLE WR
|
208.00
|
-4.9
|
70
|
6.10
|
Drake, Kenyan MIA RB
|
73.50
|
-4.9
For the second straight week, we see a massive downward trend in quarterbacks. The belief here is more gamers are buying into the idea of waiting to draft the position.
Drake will share touches with Ballage. Robert Foster has not taken the leap some gamers had expected, and Jerick McKinnon suffered a setback in his return to the field.
James Washington should turn things around after a 10-place slide this past week. He will get a lift from a strong preseason showing in which he demonstrated just what he intended by losing a few pounds in the offseason.
Dallas Goedert has a calf strain that will likely cost him the rest of the preseason. Trey Burton remains on the mend from offseason core surgery, which has his stock the lowest it has been since 2017 drafts.
Confusion and a lack of production in the preseason has Ito Smith slowly trending the wrong direction. Backups Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison are still pacing outside of the top 20 rounds, but both players have risen recently.