First 3 Picks: 10-team league

Your first three picks define your team. Aside from taking productive players, each pick is critical because the player pool is ever-shrinking. You could build entirely different teams based on what positions you take and in what order. Respecting how drafts typically raid positions places you in a better position to build an optimal team.

To follow are sample three-round drafts for 10-team leagues. They use either standard performance scoring, performance plus a point per reception or “2QB” leagues where you can start two of them. Those three formats cover almost all leagues. They are all serpentine with reverse order of drafting every other round (1-10, 10-1,1-10, etc.)

The names are less important than the positions because each draft slot has its own unique situation. Just as important is your future picks and what you must do after three rounds. Let’s examine where each team is after three rounds and what they should be considering.

This will be updated again on August 23. The positions selected are more important than individual names. Rankings can change daily so these may not exactly match rankings.

Performance scoring league



Team 1: RB S Barkley, RB D Henry, WR O Beckham

The first pick remains running back regardless of format and more so without reception points. In a smaller league, still could reach the 13th best running back with the 2.10 pick for a great RB-RB start. Opting for Beckham yields an upside pick at WR1 that could be great. Can pick the best player available from here on out.

Team 2: RB A Kamara, WR M Evans, RB L Fournette

Standard start with running back and with the ten-team format still reaches Mike Evans at WR1. Goes back to double-dip on running back with Leonard Fournette. Solid beginning sets up considering QB1 soon but can consider any position. RB3 in the fourth round isn’t a terrible idea in this format since the position is the only one that will be heavily-raided by Round 5.

Team 3: RB C McCaffrey, WR M Thomas, RB D Cook

Same plan as Team 2 with the same sort of results. Rock-solid start in this format and freedom for the next several picks to go anywhere.

Team 4: RB E Elliott, RB D Williams, WR J Smith-Schuster

Team #4 still goes running back assuming that Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t holdout but taking RB2 next helps insure that pick. The fewer teams in this league mean they can still end up with JuJu Smith-Schuster with their third pick. In this format, almost all of the first four teams end up with two running backs and one receiver since that’s the bigger benefit with no reception point. Waiting until their fourth pick is so deep that the quality in running back and wideout has taken a major downturn even with only ten teams.

Team 5: WR D Hopkins, RB N Chubb, RB K Johnson

A natural break in talent almost always means DeAndre Hopkins ends up as the fifth player taken even without a reception point. That grants a nice advantage in a position that is quickly devalued without a reception point. But it also forces two running backs as the next pick. That balances the team and frees up taking the best available.

Team 6: RB J Mixon, WR J Jones, RB D Freeman

Back to running backs for the first pick and Mixon should be solid. Was able to land Julio Jones for WR1 since only four wideouts were gone by the 2.05. Opted for that second running back for a safe start with running backs and some advantage at WR1.

Team 7: RB D Johnson, RB T Gurley, WR A Brown

Even at the seventh-pick, was still able to reach Todd Gurley with the second pick and shows the difference between this and a 12 team league that would have drained four more players at that point. Antonio Brown as the WR1 made sense with running backs getting thinner and yet upside with Brown.

Team 8: RB L Bell, TE T Kelce, WR A Cooper

Reasonably fearing a disadvantage at running back, grabbed Le’Veon Bell knowing that four more picks could really drain the position potentially. Opted for Travis Kelce as TE1 which isn’t nearly as big of an advantage in this format but still yields some benefit. Opted for Amari Cooper for WR1 isn’t terrible but isn’t too much of an advantage either. Will need to consider running back at least for the next pick and maybe the next two since Bell is not nearly as sure a thing as he was with the Steelers.

Team 9: WR D Adams, RB M Gordon, TE Z Ertz

With running back already drained with eight backs taken, opted for the great Wr1 and then wisely went back and snapped up Melvin Gordon for the RB1. Waiting on running back until the third pick would have placed a disadvantage on a critical position in this format. Opting for Zach Ertz as TE1 maybe isn’t as big a coup as it would be with a reception point but he offers a small advantage and this deep in the round means you have to find some advantage somewhere or rely on landing multiple sleepers.

Team 10: RB J Conner, WR T Hill, QB P Mahomes

Even in a ten-team league, there’s a disadvantage in going last since running backs are so stripped even by the 1.10 pick. But still took James Conner for RB1 which isn’t an advantage in this format but prevents a liability that would be tough to overcome. Going with Hill makes sense for value and then Patrick Mahomes for QB1 would be great if it happened. He may end up going earlier in this format for a team looking to get a star player. The fourth pick is obviously taking a running back.

Reception-point league



Team 1: RB S Barkley, RB T Gurley, WR A Thielen

Here’s a reason to hate Pick 1. Starts with the best player from this year’s draft and reaches the best player from last year. If Gurley’s decline doesn’t show up, the rest of the league could be in trouble. Taking Adam Thielen as WR1 made sense and the balanced opening frees up taking the best available from here on out.

Team 2: RB C McCaffrey, WR O Beckham, WR A Brown

Have to like how this looks after three rounds. Started with Christian McCaffrey as a reception-point beast and then landed Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown for WR1 and WR2. If they both end up anywhere near as good on their respective new teams, then this start will be much hated by the rest. Has to start searching for running backs the next pick and probably two but nice start.

Team 3: RB A Kamara, RB J Conner, WR A Cooper

Started with Alvin Kamara and then opted to go with James Conner for RB2 which only left Amari Cooper for WR1. Kamara can produce like two running backs at times so this is a safe start that will need to see the team consider maybe a quarterback or tight end earlier than the others to get a scoring boost.

Team 4: RB E Elliott, WR M Evans, RB D Cook

Started with Ezekiel Elliott for a top RB1 (assuming he plays) and then opted for WR1 with Mike Evans knowing that three teams that pick twice before his own third pick have all gone running back and will almost surely end up with a wideout or two when they go. That was correct and he nets Dalvin Cook for RB2 that can happen in a ten-team format with this scoring. Free to value pick from here on out.

Team 5: WR D Hopkins, RB L Fournette, RB K Johnson

A reception point means that Hopkin’s value is right up there with any running back so lasting until the fifth pick only happens because there are more wideouts and running backs drain faster anyway. Starting out this early with a wideout led the team to go RB-RB next up and still has Leonard Fournette and Kevin Johnson as high-upside players that will really make this start scary good if they both meet expectations.

Team 6: RB D Johnson, WR T Hill, RB N Chubb

Starts with David Johnson for an advantage at RB1 and still is able to reach Tyreek Hill for WR1. Upside on both though a bit of risk with Johnson which is why he was still there. Nick Chubb for RB2 is certainly a safe pick and the top eleven wideouts are already gone. Balanced and solid opening sets up hunting for value here on out.

Team 7: RB L Bell, WR J Smith-Schuster, WR B Cooks

Selecting Le’Veon Bell isn’t an advantage as the sixth back turned into an RB1 but realizing how drained backs will be in the second round. Since JuJu Smith -Schuster was the second-round pick it made sense as reversing it would have been Davante Adams and Leonard Fournette if reversed. That doesn’t feel quite as advantageous and it pays homage to the fact that running backs are the most raided position in the first six rounds or more. Opting for Brandin Cooks as the WR2 feels good but forces a pick or even two going to running backs next.

Team 8: TE T Kelce, WR J Jones, RB D Williams

Travis Kelce is very often a first-round pick with a reception point and deservedly so. Running backs are draining and the best wideout is gone. Taking Kelce makes sense and then following that up with Julio Jones is a solid WR1. Waiting until Round 3 for an RB1 only netted Damien Williams as the 15th back selected. Needs to consider another running back in the fourth round but this is a strong start for a deeper pick.

Team 9: WR D Adams, WR M Thomas, RB D Freeman

Adams will probably fall this far in a ten-team league and is a great value. Going with their WR2 next gains an advantage in this scoring since the position is elevated with that reception point. Almost had to go with a running back with the third pick but it was a need and Devonta Freeman was the sixteenth back off the board so not idea for RB1. Next two picks need to consider running back.

Team 10: RB J Mixon, RB M Gordon, WR K Allen

The standard WR-WR ploy often happens with the final pick in a 12-team league but going RB-RB netted Joe Mixon and Melvin Gordon. Maybe not spectacular but certainly solid and frees the team to raid other positions for several rounds. Keenan Allen for WR1 was the 13th wideout selected and that’s no advantage but can go WR2 with the next pick for another similar effect like starting RB-RB.

QB-heavy league



Team 1: RB S Barkley, QB C Newton, RB L Fournette

Even with two quarterbacks, hard to pass by Saquon Barkley and still reached Cam Newton 18 picks later. Went back to the running back well with Leonard Fournette as a safe play knowing that the position would be drained 18 picks later even in this format. Solid start means no need-picks anytime soon just best values.

Team 2: RB C McCaffrey, QB B Mayfield, RB J Conner

Same sort of plan that Team 1 used with similar effect. Started with Christian McCaffrey to get that elite RB1 and then was able to end up with Baker Mayfield for QB1. Possible in a ten-team league but still opted for another running back with the third pick just to play it safe. Looking at wideouts in the next several picks but can still grab any falling values.

Team 3: RB A Kamara, WR J Smith-Schuster, RB T Gurley

Certainly a safe start with Alvin Kamara for RB1, then an elite WR1 with JuJu Smith-Schuster. Since all top-tier quarterbacks were already taken, used third pick to tab Todd Gurley hoping he’ll be at least this good and hopefully a lot better. Has to go with a quarterback in the next two picks or ends up with a liability.

Team 4: QB P Mahomes, WR J Jones, RB D Cook

There he is. Patrick Mahomes may be the first pick in this format and almost certainly in the top half of the first round since he offers such a distinct advantage. Going with Julio Jones for WR1 is an advantage for the position but then left only Dalvin Cook for an RB1 which is not ideal, even in this smaller league size. Has to mine for running backs probably twice in the next three picks but hey – he’s got Mahomes and you don’t.

Team 5: RB E Elliott, QB A Rodgers, WR T Hill



Happily takes elite RB1 in Ezekiel Elliott and still reaches Aaron Rodgers for QB1. Tyreek Hill rounds out the big three positions with upper-tier players for a balanced and productive start. Has to grab a running back or two soon but great start with the freedom to take the best available player.

Team 6: RB D Johnson, WR M Thomas, WR M Evans

David Johnson has the upside to make this pick make sense and needs to since team double-dipped on wideouts with Michael Thomas and Mike Evans for WR1 and WR2. Since this format uses reception points, has a great start so long as Johnson is the running back from 2016. Can leave wideouts alone for a while and likely should consider a couple of quarterbacks and running backs over next four rounds.

Team 7: WR D Hopkins, RB M Gordon, TE Z Ertz

DeAndre Hopkins shows up a little later in this format but still has to be a first-round pick. Went with Melvin Gordon for RB1 and then decided the only attractive option was Zach Ertz in the third round. Will pay a slight price with an early tight end and maybe a little more in this format since quarterbacks get mixed in so much earlier. Has to end up with a QB1, RB2, and WR2 over the next three rounds.

Team 8: RB L Bell, TE T Kelce, WR O Beckham

There’s no quarterback yet but balanced start looks good. Le’Veon Bell carries a bit more risk to consider as a “safe pick” but his upside makes the pick worthwhile this deep in the first round. Lands Travis Kelce as TE1 and a sweet advantage but passing on quarterbacks meant third pick was already past the top ones. Takes Odell Beckham for WR1 as another upside player with a bit more risk this year. Next pick happens after four more players and either has to be a quarterback or a running back. Probably needs two quarterbacks within the next four picks if not three.

Team 9: QB A Luck, RB J Mixon, WR A Thielen

This deep in the first round, going with a quarterback makes sense enough and still landed Joe Mixon as RB1. Adam Thielen isn’t ideal as WR1 but good enough and waiting much longer creates a liability. Next pick probably has to be a running back but by the fourth round can value pick best available.

Team 10: WR D Adams, QB D Watson, RB K Johnson

This is likely the optimal start at the end of the round in this format. Went with Davante Adams and Deshaun Watson with their wrap-around first two picks for elite players in two different positions. Going with Kevin Johnson in the third round was really a need pick and may consider his RB1 with his immediate next pick for a very solid start. That’s about as good a start as could be hoped for waiting for nine other teams to pick in the first round.