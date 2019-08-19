NFL preseason Week 2 injury update

Find out which players came away from the second week of preseason action with a few bumps and bruises. We also revisit lingering injury situations with applicable updates.

Week 2 preseason in-game injuries

Cincinnati Bengals rookie RB Trayveon Williams (foot) will likely miss the remainder of the preseason, according to head coach Zac Taylor Sunday, Aug. 18. Williams was in competition for work on third downs and has fleeting fantasy appeal in bottomless formats.

New York Giants WR Golden Tate did not practice Sunday, Aug. 18, after being diagnosed with a concussion. Serving a four-game suspension, there’s no reason to believe Tate won’t be healthy upon his time to return.

Other recent injuries of note

NEW – Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen suffered an ankle injury during practice last week and could miss the final three preseason games. He is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season but deserves a close eye with his extensive injury history looming large.

NEW – Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (back) is expected to participate in practice Sunday, Aug. 18. He missed the second preseason game because of back tightness but is expected to return for limited action in the third game. Business as usual.

NEW – Packers TE Jimmy Graham (finger) doesn’t need surgery, according to head coach Matt LaFleur. Graham will “be all right,” said LaFleur, after suffering the injury in practice. While a finger injury for a pass-catcher is always a concern, Graham remains a value late in drafts.

NEW – Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is out of practice Monday, Aug. 19, after exiting the previous day’s practice with a leg injury. Keep an eye on this situation as it is developing. Early indications suggest there isn’t a long-term injury at play.

NEW – Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake (foot) is out of practice Monday, Aug. 19. Kalen Ballage remains the likely starter in Week 1, and Drake is a risky RB3 in PPR.

NEW – Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) participated in individual drills Monday, Aug. 19. OBJ should be perfectly fine for Week 1 action, barring a setback.

NEW – Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf will have a surgical procedure performed on his knee Tuesday, Aug. 20, according to head coach Pete Carroll, but Carroll said he doesn’t expect a long recovery. It is unclear what precisely is wrong with the knee. Gamers can drop the injury-prone rookie out of their draft plans in standard formats.

Update: New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard said Sunday, Aug. 18, his fractured thumb has healed pretty fast and he is “feeling good.” Considering he has practiced through the injury’s recovery period, Shepard should be fine for Week 1 as a WR3.

NEW – Jacksonville Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead is on the last day of the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to head coach Doug Marrone Sunday, Aug. 18. Armstead could play in the team’s third preseason game Thursday, Aug. 22.

NEW – Pittsburgh Steelers WR Donte Moncrief had not practiced for six straight days with a broken ring finger before returning to the field Wednesday, Aug. 14. The way James Washington has played in the preseason should have Moncrief owners feeling nervous.

Update: Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck (ankle) worked out on the field before the preseason game Saturday, Aug. 17, and appeared to be moving around well. This is an encouraging sign, and one that was undoubtedly orchestrated to ease the public’s concern.

Update: Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper s dealing with a heel muscle strain but could play at some point during the preseason. He has done some work on the side, and the team continues to be cautious with his injury. Cooper remains a fringe WR1 in fantasy drafts.

Update: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook (groin) did not play in the second preseason game. Westbrook was having a nice camp and is deserving of WR3 consideration, so keep an eye on his status.

Update: Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller remains out of practice because of his sprained ankle, but head coach Matt Nagy said Miller should be ready for Week 1 after an awkward landing in the Bears’ preseason opener. This is the second injury of note for Miller in the last few months, which is reason to be concerned about his long-term durability. He is still in position to be a WR4 with considerable upside.

Updated: Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (calf) returned to practice Monday, Aug. 19. It’s his first practice since Day 1 of training camp. Henry is a rock-solid fantasy buy in Round 3.

Update: Houston Texans RB Duke Johnson is still sidelined because of his hamstring injury and did not play in the preseason game Saturday, Aug. 17. The newcomer isn’t getting off on the best footing. Take a chance on Johnson late in PPR drafts.

Update: Oakland Raiders WR Antonio Brown (feet) returned to practice Monday, Aug. 19. Local-area reports suggest he didn’t actually practice but was instead in attendance for team meetings. Guardedly draft him as a WR1.

Update: Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown (foot) is expected to participate in the joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles next week and could play in the preseason game Thursday, Aug. 22. Being a rookie wideout and a work-in-progress passer should keep Brown’s fantasy stock low.

Long-range injuries

NEW – Indianapolis Colts RB D’Onta Foreman was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Monday, Aug. 19, with a torn biceps muscle. He can be scratched from all fantasy draft boards.

Update: Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton (shoulder) is scheduled to play with the rest of the team’s starters in Thursday, Aug. 22’s preseason game against the New England Patriots. A new throwing motion has come from the result of his shoulder surgery, and it is pretty much a guarantee he won’t run as much. Don’t overvalue Newton based on pass stardom.

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley‘s arthritic knee is being managed with limited reps and what figures to be a matching game plan in the regular season. He’s ideally a No. 2 back but will be drafted as an RB1 in plenty of leagues.

Update: Houston Texans WR Will Fuller (knee) said he hopes to receive some playing time this preseason so he can knock off the rust.

Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) is expected to miss multiple regular-season games and remains on this loose schedule.

Update: Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders will play Monday, Aug. 19, in his first game since tearing his Achilles tendon last December. He is track for Week 1.

San Francisco 49ers WR Trent Taylor had surgery to insert a screw into his foot Friday, Aug. 9. Scrap him from any draft plans at this point. It’s a shame, since he was having a strong camp. Tuck away his name for a possible waiver claim.

Seattle Seahawks TE Will Dissly is “way ahead of schedule” in his recovery from knee surgery, but he did not play in the preseason opener, Aug. 8, against the Denver Broncos. He is undraftable, although gamers can target him later in the year for DFS play.

Update: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Marqise Lee (knee) was activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform Saturday, Aug. 17, and participated in practice Saturday. His fantasy value is about as low as it has been in years; keep him on the waiver.

San Francisco 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon was activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, Aug. 6. McKinnon, who is dealing with soreness in his knee after a reconstruction, is receiving platelet rich plasma injections. There is no clear timetable for his return. At this stage, avoiding him in drafts is the best policy.



Chicago TE Trey Burton (core surgery) appears to be on track for Week 1 but has been on managed reps in camp. He’ll likely go undrafted in most fantasy leagues.

Buffalo Bills TE Tyler Kroft is “moving in the right direction” in his recovery from foot surgery, according to head coach Sean McDermott Sunday, Aug. 18. McDermott didn’t provide a timeline for Kroft’s return to the field but added he has been working on his own behind the scenes.

Denver RB Phillip Lindsay is expected to be ready to play against the Raiders in Week 1, following surgery to repair a right wrist injury. He is expected to have a reduced workload with Royce Freeman stepping up.

Update: Miami Dolphins WR Albert Wilson (hip) is hopeful to begin team drills next week, and he is on track to play in Week 1.

Update: New England Patriots WRs Julian Edelman (thumb) and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) were spotted warming up for practice Monday, Aug. 19. ESPN’s Mike Reiss suggests it’s a sign both players are being activated from the Non-Football Injury and Physically Unable to Perform lists, respectively. Edelman is a sound No. 2 in PPR leagues, whereas Thomas may struggle to make the final roster in New England.

Update: Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice (knee) is scheduled to play Thursday, Aug. 22, in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s likely to be his only action of the preseason. He’s expected to be ready for Week 1 for a shared workload with Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson.

Redskins rookie RB Bryce Love is recuperating from a torn ACL in his right knee and may not see the field in 2019.