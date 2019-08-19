NFL preseason Week 2: Top-10 fantasy football performances

Even though Week 2 of the NFL preseason is little more than another dress rehearsal, fantasy football owners should to pay attention to the notable performances. It could make all the difference in finding a late-round flier.

Honorable mentions: Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley (5-44-0), Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson (6 rec, 38 yards), Arizona Cardinals WR Andy Isabella (1-59-1), Bills QB Josh Allen (9-for-11, 102 yards), New York Giants QB Daniel Jones (11-for-14, 161 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT)

Beasley could emerge as a sly PPR flier, while his quarterback looked extremely poised and may be in for a bigger second year than most expect. Isabella saw four targets but made the most of the lone grab. Henderson, another rookie, has struggled on the ground but displayed his capable hands. Jones may see the field at some point in the regular season, and he has acquitted himself nicely thus far.

10) Indianapolis Colts WR Deon Cain

Rec Yds Avg Lng TD 7 80 11.4 38 0

It doesn’t necessarily take a huge stat line to catch the eye of fantasy owners. Cain was having a nice offseason as a rookie in 2018 before being lost in mid-August for the year to a torn ACL. He is still working out a few bugs and has a fair distance yet to travel before he becomes relevant in fantasy football drafts. For super deep leagues that require speculative buys, or 20-man best-balls, Cain is a late gamble, especially for players who aren’t sold on Devin Funchess.

9) Baltimore Ravens WR Chris Moore

Rec Yds Avg Lng TD 4 54 13.5 23T 1

Moore has received a hint of hype early in fantasy draft season, and he could emerge from a suspect cast of receivers in Baltimore. The Ravens are a work-in-progress on offense, therefore we’ll have to wait to see if this system can generate more than one fantasy football receiver. Quarterback Lamar Jackson gravitated toward Willie Snead in 2018, and Moore could be a sneaky add in the last round or two of deeper setups if the two rookie receivers don’t step up.

8) New England Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Rec Yds Avg Lng TD 6 82 13.7 16 0

While none of Meyers’ receptions have come from the hand of Tom Brady in the rookie’s two standout preseason efforts, it’s tough to overlook what Meyers has accomplished. He scored twice in Week 1 of the preseason, backing it up with a strong possession day. There will be gamers who believe the reinstatement of Josh Gordon automatically removes Meyers from the equation, but he still has potential. First of all, no one should have confidence Gordon can even stay on the field. Aside from him, Julian Edelman is the only other receiver worthy of fake football respect in this offense. Strong play gets rewarded in New England. The fear should be not if he plays but whether he is consistent enough to warrant a fantasy spot. Meyers certainly is making a case for himself.

7) Tennessee Titans TE Delanie Walker

Rec Yds Avg Lng TD 2 26 13 15 1

Speaking of unspectacular stat lines, Walker landed only two balls but found the end zone in his first game back from a torn Achilles tendon. He was moving fine and looks like the injury won’t be an obstacle for him to return to form. In a top-heavy tight end class that offers a so-so middle tier, the battle-tested Walker is a fine target at a value price.

6) New England Patriots RB Damien Harris

Att Yds Avg Lng TD Rec Yds Avg TD 14 80 5.7 20 0 4 23 5.8 0

A crowded backfield suppresses Harris’ fantasy value in 2019 drafts. However, anyone paying the slightest bit of attention should realize there is a place for the rook on fantasy football rosters. Sony Michel has been on a merry-go-round of injuries his entire football life, including a torn ACL in high school. There is little doubt of what he can do when on the field; however, expecting him to dress all 16 games is asking a lot. Harris is an ideal late-round handcuff.

5) Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels

Att Yds Avg Lng TD Rec Yds Avg TD 4 26 6.5 14T 1 — — — —

There have been whispers all spring and summer about the Steelers limiting James Conner’s workload in favor of getting more reps for Samuels. The sample size in Week 2 was quite small, which can go either way. It’s positive to see him find the end zone, of course, and averaging a hearty 6.5 yards per clip is also a win. He’s shaping up to be a player capable of making a dent with only a few touches.

4) Steelers WRs James Washington & Diontae Johnson

Rec Yds Avg Lng TD 4 78 19.5 40 0 3 46 15.3 24T 1

We’ll double dip on this one … The duo is battling for substantial roles in the offense, and each receiver offers something in their own regard. Washington slimmed down in the offseason to become faster, and through to preseason games, it appears he has accomplished his goal. Johnson is a rookie trying to find his way, and coming out of Toledo, it may take some time. His 3-46-1 line is a sound way to start, illustrating he is capable of playing in the NFL, even if against preseason competition. It went from a situation a few weeks ago where gamers had to decide which player was more likely to make a mark to both guys being worth owning in 2019. Washington is the safer bet for a stronger year, however.

3) Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Att Yds Avg Lng TD Rec Yds Avg TD 5 31 6.2 16 0 — — — —

Sanders looked the part in a small showing, ripping off a couple of chunk plays. This is one of the most crowded backfields in the NFL, and Sanders is bound to get overdrafted. Rookies are hyped up all too often, and his strong showing in Week 2 will only further fuel the love. Not to be viewed as a knock on Sanders, as he arguably is the most talented back in Philadelphia since LeSean McCoy, this system isn’t ideal for fantasy purposes due to a rotation of backs. Jordan Howard will remain in the mix, and Darren Sproles should have a role, as well. Sanders is a high-risk, moderate-reward RB3.

2) Ravens RB Justice Hill

Att Yds Avg Lng TD Rec Yds Avg TD 10 49 4.9 14 1 — — — —

One of my favorite sleepers, Hill is unlikely to remain under the radar after his Week 2 output. Baltimore desperately needs another big-play option to help offseason Lamar Jackson’s passing deficiencies, and Hill is just the guy. Furthermore, Mark Ingram is no lock to stay healthy. Hill could be a weekly flex option and a threat to score with any touch.

1) Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Att Yds Avg Lng TD Rec Yds Avg TD 5 42 8.4 15 1 1 9 9 0

Zeke who? Jesting aside, the Cowboys are quite comfortable with Pollard and Co. replacing the absent Ezekiel Elliott — and Jerry Jones happily made this sentiment known after the rookie’s well-rounded showing. He is a must-own for Zeke owners, and Pollard’s versatility could earn him playing time even when (if?) Elliott returns to the team. Wagering owners can look to target this high-upside back — who is in an ideal situation — in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts.