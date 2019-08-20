USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 106

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 106

Podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 106

By , August 20, 2019

By: and |

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, a look at their top 10 WRs and TEs and a review of Scott Fish Bowl 9.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

, , , , Podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home