Fantasy Football Roundtable: Expert takes on key situations

The Huddle’s main “voice” comes through the keyboard of David Dorey, whether it be with his sleepers and value picks, or through his in-depth rankings or game previews.

In today’s exercise, we see how Dorey’s favored selections across an array of fantasy topics matches up with the rest of The Huddle regulars. Let’s see if we can form any kind of consensus, and even if we cannot, it is always fun to have a snapshot of differing opinions.

1) Earliest round you typically draft a quarterback this year?

David Dorey: 8

Cory Bonini: 7

Ken Pomponio: 8

Harley Schultz: 8

Steve Gallo: 15

Tryston Ford: 4

HC Green: 4

2) Once the top four TEs (Kittle, Ertz, Kelce, Howard) are gone, which TE are you most comfortable drafting as your starter?

DMD: Eric Ebron

CJB: Hunter Henry

KP: Evan Engram

HS: Evan Engram

SG: Evan Engram

TF: Jared Cook

HCG: Jared Cook

3) Can’t miss pick in Round 1?

DMD: DeAndre Hopkins

CJB: Alvin Kamara

KP: Saquon Barkley

HS: Christian McCaffrey

SG: Julio Jones

TF: Alvin Kamara

HCG: Christian McCaffrey

4) Excluding injuries, will Ezekiel Elliott play 14 or more games for Dallas in 2019?

DMD: Yes

CJB: Yes

KP: Yes

HS: Yes

SG: Yes

TF: Yes

HCG: Yes

5) Excluding injuries, will Melvin Gordon play 14 or more games for the Chargers in 2019?

DMD: No

CJB: No

KP: No

HS: Yes

SG: Yes

TF: No

HCG: No

6) How many regular-season games will Josh Gordon play in 2019?

DMD: 16

CJB: 15

KP: 12

HS: 16

SG: 16

TF: 0

HCG: 13