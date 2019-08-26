NFL preseason Week 3 injury update

Find out which players came away from the third week of preseason action with a few lumps — and much worse. We also revisit lingering injury situations with applicable updates.

Week 3 preseason in-game injuries

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton added a sprained midfoot to his shoulder injury. The latter is not much of a concern at this point, and Newton was able to practice on the side this week after having his walking boot removed. All signs point to his availability for Week 1.

Houston Texans RB Lamar Miller suffered torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his left knee and will miss the entire 2019 season. Expect the Texans to bring in several veteran backs to find the right fit to pair with third-down complement Duke Johnson.

Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed (concussion) is in the league’s concussion protocol after sustaining the injury in a preseason game Thursday, Aug. 22. Despite his lengthy injury history, Reed shouldn’t get devalued for this one. Expect him to be ready for Week 1.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Terrelle Pryor is considered day-to-day after suffering a hamstring injury in the team’s preseason game Thursday, Aug. 22. The injury isn’t considered as serious as the hamstring injury he had two weeks ago. The once-promising Pryor has no fantasy worth in 2019 drafts.

Other recent injuries of note

Update: Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) participated in team drills Monday, Aug. 26. OBJ should be perfectly fine for Week 1 action, barring a setback.

Update: Indianapolis Colts WR Parris Campbell (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Aug. 26. Campbell has missed the majority of training camp after initially suffering a hamstring injury on July 28 and aggravating it on Aug. 12. The retirement of Andrew Luck doesn’t help Campbell’s already depressed fantasy stock. Keep him on the waiver for now.

New: New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon (undisclosed) was activated from the Active/Non-Football Injury list Sunday, Aug. 25, and participated in practice. In typical Patriots fashion, we’ll never know the depth of his injury. Gordon is a shaky WR3 for every other reason under the sun.

Update: Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen (ankle) said he believes he will be ready for the start of the regular season. He deserves a close eye with his extensive injury history looming large.

Packers TE Jimmy Graham (finger) doesn’t need surgery, according to head coach Matt LaFleur. Graham will “be all right,” said LaFleur, after suffering the injury in practice, Sunday, Aug. 18. While a finger injury for a pass-catcher is always a concern, Graham remains a value late in drafts.

Updated: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans returned to practice after sitting out of the third preseason game with a leg injury.

Update: Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake (foot) returned to practice Monday, Aug. 26. Kalen Ballage remains the likely starter in Week 1, and Drake is a risky RB3 in PPR. Both backs have low ceilings, however.

Update: Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf will participate in some practice activities next week because his knee has shown no swelling since his surgery, head coach Pete Carroll said Friday, Aug. 23. Gamers can drop the injury-prone rookie far down on their draft sheets in standard formats.

Update: New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard (thumb) is “good to go” for Week 1, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Considering he has practiced through the injury’s recovery period, Shepard should be fine for Week 1 as a WR3.

Update: Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee remains sidelined with a sprained ankle, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Staying healthy has been a problem for him, so mind how much you invest on draft day.

Update: Pittsburgh Steelers WR Donte Moncrief returned to action after breaking a his ring finger and played in the third preseason game, catching two balls. Moncrief remains a worthwhile WR4 in fantasy drafts.

Update: Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is dealing with an intrinsic muscle strain in his foot as opposed to plantar fasciitis, according to Mickey Spagnola of the team’s website. The former Oakland Raider has done some work on the side, and the team continues to be cautious with his injury. Cooper remains a fringe WR1 in fantasy drafts.

Update: Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller could have a limited role in the offense early in the season as he missed most of organized team activities and minicamp to a shoulder injury and most of the preseason with an ankle injury. Be concerned about his long-term durability. He is still in position to be a WR4 with considerable upside.

Update: Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (calf) sat out the Aug. 25 preseason game and is unlikely to see the field in the final contest. Henry is a rock-solid fantasy buy in Round 3 since he is being held out for precautionary reasons.

Houston Texans RB Duke Johnson is still sidelined because of his hamstring injury and did not play in the preseason game Saturday, Aug. 17. The newcomer isn’t getting off on the best footing. Take a chance on Johnson late in PPR drafts.

Update: Oakland Raiders WR Antonio Brown (feet) are no longer an issue, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Update: Baltimore Ravens Marquise Brown (foot) made his pro debut Thursday, Aug. 22, in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching all three of his targets for 17 yards, losing four yards on an end-around and catching a two-point conversion pass that was later called back. Being a rookie wideout and a work-in-progress passer should keep Brown’s fantasy stock low.

Update: New England Patriots WR N’Keal Harry (leg) has been limited in practice since injuring his leg in the preseason opener, and Mike Reiss of ESPN.com said it is “fair to wonder” if Harry will be ready for Week 1. Harry may be falling out of favor for early-season action, even if he does return to health sooner than later.

Long-range injuries

Update: Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck (ankle) decided not to continue his rehab and instead retire from professional football.

Update: Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones (foot) is expected to be a “full go” for Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, according to head coach Dan Quinn.

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley‘s arthritic knee is being managed with limited reps and what figures to be a matching game plan in the regular season. He’s ideally a No. 2 back but will be drafted as an RB1 in plenty of leagues.

Update: Houston Texans WR Will Fuller (knee) left practice early Thursday, Aug. 22, but head coach Bill O’Brien said Fuller is not hurt and that the team is managing his snaps during practice.

Update: Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green (ankle) is expected to miss multiple regular-season games and remains on this loose schedule. He remained in a walking boot and was riding a scooter at the Bengals’ Aug. 25 practice.

Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders will play Monday, Aug. 19, in his first game since tearing his Achilles tendon last December. He is track for Week 1.

San Francisco 49ers WR Trent Taylor had surgery to insert a screw into his foot Friday, Aug. 9. Scrap him from any draft plans at this point. It’s a shame, since he was having a strong camp. Tuck away his name for a possible waiver claim.

Update: San Francisco 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon (knee) might return to practice this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday, Aug. 25. At this stage, avoiding him in drafts is the best policy, especially with how strong Matt Breida looked in the third preseason contest.

Chicago TE Trey Burton (core surgery) appears to be on track for Week 1 but has been on managed reps in camp. He’ll likely go undrafted in most fantasy leagues.

Buffalo Bills TE Tyler Kroft is “moving in the right direction” in his recovery from foot surgery, according to head coach Sean McDermott Sunday, Aug. 18. McDermott didn’t provide a timeline for Kroft’s return to the field but added he has been working on his own behind the scenes.

Update: Miami Dolphins WR Albert Wilson (hip) is reportedly running at full speed and told Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald on Monday, Aug. 26, that he is “excited” to play in Week 1. Wilson should man the slot, which is a lucrative spot in this offense, but he’s hardly trustworthy in fantasy.

Update: Redskins rookie RB Bryce Love is recuperating from a torn ACL in his right knee and may not see the field in 2019. He is expected to begin the year on the Reserve/PUP list and red-shirt his rookie season.