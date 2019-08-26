The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 107

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, a look at their top 10 QBs and RBs and a review of the FLEX League draft.
THE LATEST
9hr
Injury Analysis 9hr ago
NFL preseason Week 3 injury update
Tracking the most important fantasy football injuries after Week 3 of the NFL preseason.
14hr
Game Analysis 14hr ago
NFL preseason Week 3: Top-10 fantasy football performances
Assessing the biggest fantasy football takeaways of Week 3 preseason action.
3d
Player News 3d ago
In shocking news, Andrew Luck intends to retire from Colts
In a stunner, Andrew Luck’s impending retirement leaves fantasy owners in a lurch.
3d
Draft Strategy 3d ago
Forecasting the breakthrough top-10 players of 2019
So, without further preamble, here’s my annual list of fearless predictions for the surprise top-10 breakthrough seasons of 2019, (…)
3d
Draft Strategy 3d ago
Fantasy Football Roundtable: Expert takes on key situations
Our panel of fantasy professionals offer their expert takes on several key fantasy questions.
4d
Fantasy football strategy 4d ago
Fantasy football players not worth reaching for in drafts
Every player as a valuation in fantasy football, and these guys are at the top of their range.
4d
Sleepers 4d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Running Backs FINAL
2019 Fantasy Sleepers – Running Backs
4d
Sleepers 4d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Quarterbacks FINAL
2019 Quarterback Sleepers and Value Plays
4d
Sleepers 4d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Tight Ends FINAL
2019 Sleeper and Value Plays at Tight End
4d
Sleepers 4d ago
Sleepers and Value Plays: Wide Receivers FINAL
2019 Sleeper and Value Play Wide Receivers