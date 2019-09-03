Fantasy market report: Week 1

The start of the 2019 NFL season is being greeted by some head-shaking new realities. For those who conducted their drafts or auctions prior to the evening of Aug. 24, owners were already committed to players like Andrew Luck, who shocked the NFL with his retirement, and, to a lesser extent, Lamar Miller, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL.
THE LATEST
Game Predictions 9hr ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 1
Fantasy football predictions covering all games, with player projections and advice.
Player Projections 9hr ago
Week 1 player rankings
Based on this week’s projections. Sortable and displayed using your custom myHUDDLE scoring.
Cheat Sheets 9hr ago
Week 1 cheat sheet
Customized fantasy cheat sheets based on this week’s projections and displayed using your custom myHUDDLE scoring.
Podcast 9hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 108
In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, how to make week one lineup decisions, and DFS Pay to Plays, Stay Aways and (…)
IDP Analysis 9hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 1
With the 2019-2020 NFL season upon us, it is time for the IDP Free Agent Report to return for its weekly installment. For those who are (…)
Average Draft Position 5d ago
Fantasy football risers and fallers: Aug. 14-28
Identifying the latest fantasy football player trends in ADP.
Podcast 2w ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 107
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, a look at their (…)
Injury Analysis 2w ago
NFL preseason Week 3 injury update
Tracking the most important fantasy football injuries after Week 3 of the NFL preseason.
Game Analysis 2w ago
NFL preseason Week 3: Top-10 fantasy football performances
Assessing the biggest fantasy football takeaways of Week 3 preseason action.
Player News 2w ago
In shocking news, Andrew Luck intends to retire from Colts
In a stunner, Andrew Luck’s impending retirement leaves fantasy owners in a lurch.