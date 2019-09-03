IDP free agent report: Week 1

With the 2019-2020 NFL season upon us, it is time for the IDP Free Agent Report to return for its weekly installment. For those who are new to the column, I try to provide IDP Free Agent options for various league depths as well as league scoring. As I’ve said many times before, the first two weeks represent the most opportunity in terms of adding free agents on either side of the ball. When the games start to mean something, that’s when you really find out what teams are trying to do both offensively and defensively. While this week is still going to be prognostication, I think that there is going to be a fair amount of opportunity to capitalize on. So without further adieu, let’s get into it.