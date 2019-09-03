USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 108

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 108

Podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 108

By , September 3, 2019

By: and |

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, how to make week one lineup decisions, and DFS Pay to Plays, Stay Aways and Value Plays.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

 

, , , , Podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home