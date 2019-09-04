The top 100 fantasy football performances since 1962

The game of fantasy football that has exploded into a cultural and financial juggernaut began with humble origins of two journalists and a partial owner of the Oakland Raiders in 1962.

Since, the advent of the internet has made the game ubiquitous, and smartphones have taken it on the go. With this being the 100th anniversary of the NFL, we decided to rank the 100 most impressive fantasy football seasons since the fake game was created.

For this ranking, we will utilize 12 games played as the minimum requirement, and the sorting is based on fantasy points per game in point-per-reception scoring. The reason for choosing PPR over standard is in the latter quarterbacks are overwhelmingly the top producers. PPR helps balance the field to a degree. Twelve games played accounts for the NFL going from 14 to 16 games in 1978 and also allows a cushion for players in the 1962-77 era to miss a couple of games and still show their dominance in relation to a modern-era player with 14 games. Additionally, including players with only 16 games also heavily infuses the rankings with quarterbacks.

Before we dive in, several honorable mentions deserve to be recognized (no particular order): Antonio Gates (2010), Walter Payton (1979), Clinton Portis (2002), Barry Sanders (1991), Jimmy Graham (2011), Michael Vick (2006), Dan Fouts (1981), Travis Kelce (2018), Jerry Rice (1986, 1990, 1994, 2002), Rob Gronkowski (2012) and Todd Christensen (1983)

100-81

Rk Year Player Pos Tm Age G FP/G PPR/G PaYds TD RuYds TD Rec ReYds TD 100 2008 Michael Turner RB ATL 26 16 17.25 17.63 0 0 1699 17 6 41 0 99 1990 Warren Moon QB HOU 34 15 20.61 20.60 4689 33 215 2 0 0 0 98 2008 DeAngelo Williams RB CAR 25 16 17.85 19.23 0 0 1515 18 22 121 2 97 1999 Edgerrin James RB IND 21 16 19.74 23.62 0 0 1553 13 62 586 4 96 2012 Drew Brees QB NOR 33 16 21.60 21.60 5177 43 5 1 0 0 0 95 2003 Torry Holt WR STL 27 16 15.13 22.44 0 0 5 0 117 1696 12 94 1981 Chuck Muncie RB SDG 28 15 17.31 20.18 3 1 1144 19 43 362 0 93 2000 Daunte Culpepper QB MIN 23 16 21.91 21.91 3937 33 470 7 0 0 0 92 2014 Antonio Brown WR PIT 26 16 16.12 24.18 20 1 13 0 129 1698 13 91 1985 Marcus Allen RB RAI 25 16 19.56 23.75 16 0 1759 11 67 555 3 90 1997 Terrell Davis RB DEN 25 15 19.98 22.78 0 0 1750 15 42 287 0 89 2011 Matthew Stafford QB DET 23 16 21.58 21.58 5038 41 78 0 0 0 0 88 2014 Andrew Luck QB IND 25 16 21.98 21.98 4761 40 273 3 0 0 0 87 2007 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 28 16 19.23 22.97 17 1 1474 15 60 475 3 86 2013 Jimmy Graham TE NOR 27 16 13.59 18.97 0 0 0 0 86 1215 16 85 1993 Jerry Rice WR SFO 31 16 15.64 21.76 0 0 69 1 98 1503 15 84 1990 Randall Cunningham QB PHI 27 16 21.74 21.74 3466 30 942 5 0 0 0 83 2001 Marvin Harrison WR IND 29 16 15.17 21.98 0 0 3 0 109 1524 15 82 1984 Marcus Allen RB RAI 24 16 18.38 22.38 38 0 1168 13 64 758 5 81 1999 Marvin Harrison WR IND 27 16 15.04 22.23 0 0 4 0 115 1663 12

Warren Moon arguably could be higher on the list, specifically due to his age at the time, having played 15 contests, and the era of football being dominated by the ground game. It was hard to bump him up with 13 interceptions and 18 fumbles, however.

Matthew Stafford’s 2011 season was the 25th-best fantasy showing ever recorded by a quarterback, and it seemingly came out of nowhere.

Jimmy Graham is the owner of the second- and third-best fantasy efforts by a tight end in fantasy history. His 2013 season still fell more than 23 points — or almost a game-and-a-half pace — behind Rob Gronkowski’s 2011 season.

Marvin Harrison filled out two spots in this segment, and while it could be contested for higher placement, I removed similar statistical efforts by Jerry Rice (arguably better years given the era), if that tells you anything.

Randall Cunningham’s 1990 season may have been only the 22nd-best fantasy quarterback effort of all-time, but it sure was fun to watch and, to a degree, revolutionary. Mobile quarterbacks preceded him, but the electricity wasn’t as obvious.

80-61

Rk Year Player Pos Tm Age G FP/G PPR/G PaYds TD RuYds TD Rec ReYds TD 80 2013 Drew Brees QB NOR 34 16 22.36 22.36 5162 39 52 3 0 0 0 79 1994 Sterling Sharpe WR GNB 29 16 13.84 19.71 0 0 15 0 94 1119 18 78 1994 Steve Young QB SFO 33 16 22.13 22.13 3969 35 293 7 0 0 0 77 1968 Leroy Kelly RB CLE 26 14 19.50 21.07 34 1 1239 16 22 297 4 76 1984 Mark Clayton WR MIA 23 15 16.43 21.29 0 0 35 0 73 1389 18 75 2011 Calvin Johnson WR DET 26 16 16.58 22.58 0 0 11 0 96 1681 16 74 2011 Rob Gronkowski TE NWE 22 16 14.67 20.29 0 0 0 0 90 1327 17 73 1965 Lance Alworth WR SDG 25 14 17.21 22.14 0 0 -12 0 69 1602 14 72 2015 Julio Jones WR ATL 26 16 14.57 23.07 0 0 0 0 136 1871 8 71 1985 Joe Morris RB NYG 25 16 17.18 18.55 0 0 1336 21 22 212 0 70 1992 Emmitt Smith RB DAL 23 16 19.68 23.36 0 0 1713 18 59 335 1 69 2005 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 26 16 19.82 23.01 47 3 1462 18 51 370 2 68 2005 Larry Johnson RB KAN 26 16 20.96 23.02 0 0 1750 20 33 343 1 67 1995 Cris Carter WR MIN 30 16 14.94 22.57 0 0 0 0 122 1371 17 66 1975 Chuck Foreman RB MIN 25 14 21.15 26.36 0 0 1070 13 73 691 9 65 2011 Tom Brady QB NWE 34 16 23.14 23.14 5235 39 109 3 0 0 0 64 2015 Antonio Brown WR PIT 27 16 15.76 24.26 0 0 28 0 136 1834 10 63 2002 Ricky Williams RB MIA 25 16 20.23 23.16 0 0 1853 16 47 363 1 62 2011 Cam Newton QB CAR 22 16 23.33 23.40 4051 21 706 14 1 27 0 61 2004 Peyton Manning QB IND 28 16 22.63 22.63 4557 49 38 0 0 0 0

Gronk’s ’11 campaign was the best we’ve ever seen from the position, and I struggled greatly with this current placement. It wouldn’t take much arm twisting to see the goofy gladiator ascend the rankings.

Lance Alworth was in a ground-focused era and managed to destroy defenses with his speed and grace. For as impressive as his 1965 stats were, Alworth actually led the NFL the following year in a five receiving categories. His contributions helped create countless downfield weapons in the years to follow.

Julio Jones was a tough one to gauge. Landing 136 receptions is an awesome feat, but in typical Julio fashion, just eight balls found their way into the end zone. Tying for the second-most catches in a single season is worth a tip of the hat.

Tying him that year was Antonio Brown. AB’s season resulted in more fantasy points and two additional scores from a player one year older than Jones. Perhaps they belong higher on the list; their era has a great deal to do with the placement.

Joe Morris’ 1985 season checks in at No. 71 for one distinct reason: 21 rushing touchdowns is dominant. He would go on to rush for more yards per game in 1986 and score 15 total times, a season worthy of acknowledgement.

In a 2005 season filled with spectacular rushing performances, Larry Johnson was an absolute fantasy beast. That year, LJ, LaDainian Tomlinson and Shaun Alexander each scored 20-plus touchdowns. Craziness. There’s a good chance that if you had him on your fantasy football roster, the season concluded with you hoisting a trophy. It would have been tough to mess it up.

As a rookie, Cam Newton showed the world why kryptonite was the only thing able to stop him. He went over 4k in passing yardage and registered an insane 14 touchdowns on the ground. In most leagues, rushing scores for quarterbacks count 1.5 times a passing strike.

Peyton Manning’s then-record 49 touchdown passes ought to be higher on the list one might say. Looking at those ranked ahead of him, No. 18 is in a fair spot. He had a pair of Hall of Fame receivers, and even Brandon Stokley topped the 1,000-yard mark that year. It was all fun to watch, but the beginning of the “sling it” era is working against him.

Drew Brees and Tom Brady show that even in less than your best years, throwing 5,000 yards and 39 touchdowns get you inside of the 100-strongest fantasy seasons of all-time. Let those numbers sink in….

60-41

Rk Year Player Pos Tm Age G FP/G PPR/G PaYds TD RuYds TD Rec ReYds TD 60 1965 Gale Sayers RB CHI 22 14 18.89 20.97 53 1 867 14 29 507 6 59 1983 John Riggins RB WAS 34 15 18.44 18.77 0 0 1347 24 5 29 0 58 1998 Jamal Anderson RB ATL 26 16 19.66 21.34 0 0 1846 14 27 319 2 57 1994 Emmitt Smith RB DAL 25 15 20.97 24.30 0 0 1484 21 50 341 1 56 1963 Jim Brown RB CLE 27 14 21.15 22.86 0 0 1863 12 24 268 3 55 2006 Larry Johnson RB KAN 27 16 20.87 23.43 0 0 1789 17 41 410 2 54 1995 Herman Moore WR DET 26 16 15.79 23.48 0 0 0 0 123 1686 14 53 1998 Steve Young QB SFO 37 15 25.08 25.08 4170 36 454 6 0 0 0 52 2018 Christian McCaffrey RB CAR 22 16 17.41 24.09 50 1 1098 7 107 867 6 51 1977 Walter Payton RB CHI 23 14 21.22 23.15 0 0 1852 14 27 269 2 50 2010 Arian Foster RB HOU 24 16 20.63 24.75 0 0 1616 16 66 604 2 49 1980 Earl Campbell RB HOU 25 15 18.56 19.29 57 1 1934 13 11 47 0 48 1995 Isaac Bruce WR STL 23 16 16.24 23.68 0 0 17 0 119 1781 13 47 2000 Edgerrin James RB IND 22 16 21.27 25.21 0 0 1709 13 63 594 5 46 2012 Calvin Johnson WR DET 27 16 13.78 21.40 0 0 0 0 122 1964 5 45 1985 Roger Craig RB SFO 25 16 18.23 23.98 0 0 1050 9 92 1016 6 44 2018 Todd Gurley RB LAR 24 14 22.36 26.58 0 0 1251 17 59 580 4 43 2002 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 23 16 19.20 24.14 0 0 1683 14 79 489 1 42 2003 Randy Moss WR MIN 26 16 16.69 23.63 0 0 18 0 111 1632 17 41 2016 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 33 16 23.75 23.75 4428 40 369 4 0 0 0

Gale Sayers was one of the NFL’s most unique weapons, and scoring 21 touchdowns in 14 games goes down in the annals of fantasy football and NFL greatness. Even though the yardage wasn’t as impressive, his versatility deserves respect.

John Riggins rumbled his way to 24 touchdowns in what would become a Super Bowl-winning year for the ‘Skins. Riggins held the NFL single-season rushing TD mark for 12 years.

Herman Moore dominated the 1995 campaign and was virtually uncoverable. In an era in which rushing was the preferred means of moving the ball, Moore’s stellar effort stole the spotlight from Barry Sanders’ 1,500 yards and 12 total scores.

In 2018, Christian McCaffrey’s versatility helped his fantasy owners crush their competition in point-per-reception formats. He’d register higher on the list with stronger stats on the ground. For comparison, Terrell Davis ran for 2,008 yards and scored 23 total times in 1998. In PPR, he and McCaffrey averaged the same 24.09 points per game. Davis averaged more than five points per game greater than McCaffrey in standard scoring, however.

Gamers with an acute memory will easily recall how thoroughly menacing Larry Johnson was in 2005 (also 2006) in what was a limited season. Despite playing 16 games, he exploded in the second half of the season, finishing with 1,750 yards and 20 rushing scores all while seeing fewer than 10 carries in FIVE games that year. He closed out the regular season with 12 total scores in five games.

Former Detroit Lions all-world wideout Calvin Johnson would be much higher on the list after setting the NFL single-season record with 1,964 yards in 2012 had it not been for scoring a lowly five times.

Only twice in NFL history has a running back joined the 1,000-yard club on the ground and through the air in the same season, and it all began with Roger Craig’s historic 1985 season.

It’s easy to overlook Todd Gurley’s 2018 season in terms of its historic relevance after it ended in such a disappointing way. In 14 games, he scored 21 total times and was an all-around threat. There’s an argument to be had he was pacing for the fantasy MVP had it not been for the arthritic knee and Patrick Mahomes.

40-21

40 2004 Daunte Culpepper QB MIN 27 16 23.83 23.83 4717 39 406 2 0 0 0 39 2013 Jamaal Charles RB KAN 27 15 20.53 25.20 0 0 1287 12 70 693 7 38 1983 Eric Dickerson RB RAM 23 16 20.51 23.70 0 0 1808 18 51 404 2 37 2017 Todd Gurley RB LAR 23 15 21.29 25.55 0 0 1305 13 64 788 6 36 1999 Kurt Warner QB STL 28 16 20.58 20.58 4353 41 92 1 0 0 0 35 2012 Adrian Peterson RB MIN 27 16 19.21 21.71 0 0 2097 12 40 217 1 34 2016 David Johnson RB ARI 25 16 20.49 25.49 0 0 1239 16 80 879 4 33 2003 Ahman Green RB GNB 26 16 21.56 24.69 0 0 1883 15 50 367 5 32 1999 Marshall Faulk RB STL 26 16 19.81 25.24 0 0 1381 7 87 1048 5 31 1963 Y.A. Tittle QB NYG 37 13 19.90 19.90 3145 36 99 2 0 0 0 30 2003 Jamal Lewis RB BAL 24 16 19.44 21.07 0 0 2066 14 26 205 0 29 2002 Marvin Harrison WR IND 30 16 15.08 24.01 0 0 10 0 143 1722 11 28 1997 Barry Sanders RB DET 29 16 19.99 22.05 0 0 2053 11 33 305 3 27 1984 Eric Dickerson RB RAM 24 16 18.28 19.59 0 0 2105 14 21 139 0 26 2015 Cam Newton QB CAR 26 16 24.32 24.32 3837 35 636 10 0 0 0 25 2018 Saquon Barkley RB NYG 21 16 18.43 24.11 0 0 1307 11 91 721 4 24 1995 Jerry Rice WR SFO 33 16 18.25 25.88 41 1 36 1 122 1848 15 23 2011 Aaron Rodgers QB GNB 28 15 26.49 26.49 4643 45 257 3 0 0 0 22 1973 O.J. Simpson RB BUF 26 14 19.44 19.87 -3 0 2003 12 6 70 0 21 2010 Michael Vick QB PHI 30 12 26.36 26.36 3018 21 676 9 0 0 0

It’s pretty easy to forget how spectacular Daunte Culpepper was as a fantasy quarterback. His 2004 showing was the seventh-best statistical effort by a quarterback in league history. Ranking 40th may actually be a hair on the low side, but the era was turning toward the favor of passers, and quarterback scoring elevates the position in fantasy.

Kurt Warner’s 1999 season gets a major boost because of how it all came together. No one saw that coming, and it’s even still a little difficult to wrap one’s mind around 20 years later. If this list was “the most surprising fantasy performances,” there is little doubt where Warner would rate.

Adrian Peterson returned from a torn anterior cruciate ligament to nearly displace Eric Dickerson’s all-time, single-season rushing mark in 2012. It remains quite possibly the most impressive injury recovery in fantasy history, and the only thing preventing All Day from ranking higher is a relative lack of touchdowns. Every back with 2,000-yard claims scored more touchdowns, with the exception of The Juice in a 14-game slate.

Quite possibly the least likely season to come up in the conversation of all-time fantasy efforts belongs to Ahman Green in twenty-o-three. He slashed his way to nearly 1,900 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, adding another five scores on his 50 grabs. A yeoman-like 405 touches illustrated his value to the offense, and Green maintained his big-play nature, highlighted by a 98-yard TD scamper. Thirteen RB performances produced more fantasy points, and just six times a running back ran for more yards than Green’s 1,883.

Marshall Faulk was the only other man to join the 1,000/1,000 club for running backs. He was nothing short of lethal in the Rams’ masterful 1999 season, and plenty of fantasy owners ran away with their league championships thanks in large part to Faulk. This was the NFL’s 15th-best per-game showing for a PPR back, and it wasn’t even Faulk’s second-best season.

A prime example of how era matters in context to greatness, the 1963 dismantling of the league by Y.A. Tittle in just 13 games deserves every bit of this placement and possibly more. Known as the “Bald Eagle,” Tittle authored a record so prolific (single-season TDs) it stood from ’63 until 1984. It remains the New York Giants’ record and was set by a then-37-year-old in his 16th and penultimate season.

2,000-yarders are in a cherished and rare club. O.J. Simpson, Barry Sanders, Jamal Lewis, the aforementioned Peterson, and Chris Johnson all look up at Eric Dickerson as the only man in the 2,100-yard club.

Michael Vick is an obviously polarizing figure. He also piloted one of the most dangerous offenses in the modern era in 2010. In 12 games, Vick would finish with the eighth-most rushing yards by a QB a single season in league history, chipping in the ninth-most ground scores every tallied. In what was one of fantasy most impressive performances of any era, Vick’s Week 9 pummeling of the Washington Redskins resulted in an eye-popping 333-yard, four-TD passing night to go along with 80 rushing yards and two more end zone visits.

20-11

Rk Year Player Pos Tm Age G FP/G PPR/G PaYds TD RuYds TD Rec ReYds TD 20 2006 Steven Jackson RB STL 23 16 20.59 26.21 0 0 1528 13 90 806 3 19 2009 Chris Johnson RB TEN 24 16 21.81 24.93 0 0 2006 14 50 503 2 18 1984 Dan Marino QB MIA 23 16 22.17 22.17 5084 48 -7 0 0 0 0 17 1998 Terrell Davis RB DEN 26 16 22.53 24.09 0 0 2008 21 25 217 2 16 2011 Drew Brees QB NOR 32 16 24.73 24.73 5476 46 86 1 0 0 0 15 2007 Tom Brady QB NWE 30 16 24.88 24.88 4806 50 98 2 0 0 0 14 1965 Jim Brown RB CLE 29 14 22.34 24.77 39 1 1544 17 34 328 4 13 2005 Shaun Alexander RB SEA 28 16 22.74 23.68 0 0 1880 27 15 78 1 12 2007 Randy Moss WR NWE 30 16 17.96 24.08 0 0 0 0 98 1493 23 11 2003 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 24 16 21.49 27.74 21 1 1645 13 100 725 4

The Rams spoiled fantasy owners with Faulk and Steven Jackson. In 2006, S-Jax went for 90 grabs on his way to a 2,334-yard showcase. He was an absolute workhorse for St. Louis and fantasy gamers alike.

It would be impossible not to include Dan Marino’s record-setting 1984 season in the top 20. In fact, it was hard to omit his 48 touchdown passes from the 10-best seasons, especially since it came in an era where no one was even close in passing prowess.

While Drew Brees threw for two fewer touchdowns than Marino, he added a running score (usually worth six points) and did a much better job protecting the ball. Oh, and chucking it for nearly 400 more yards never hurts!

Tom Brady’s ’07 season reset the record books three seasons after Peyton became the league’s new aerial touchdown king. Most impressive of all, the transformation of Brady from a fantasy nobody into an absolute stud.

Terrell Davis scored 23 times in his 2,000-yard campaign, living up to his moniker of “TD.” Denver and fans of the fake sport ran away with championships on the back of Davis in 1998.

Arguably the most beastly running back of all time, Jim Brown’s 1965 season concluded with 22 touchdowns scored in just 14 games played. He truly was a man among boys and would have dominated in any era.

Never much of a receiver, Shaun Alexander sure did have a nose for the end zone, however. In 2005, he found paydirt 27 times, which will go down as one of the best seasons ever recorded by the position. The entire year set a new benchmark for running back success, and no player was more impressive than the 28-year-old Seahawk.

Just four spots after his quarterback (Brady) made the list, Randy Moss accomplished something that will be a challenge to replicate, even in today’s pass-happy NFL. He went into the end zone a record-breaking 23 times as a pass-catcher, and only seven times in the history of the game has a player scored more times in any combination.

The do-all Tomlinson rushed for only 13 touchdowns in 2003, adding four more on his 100 receptions. He even threw a touchdown pass, which became a regular bonus from LT for a stretch. He redefined the image of a diverse fantasy football back.

10-1

Rk Year Player Pos Tm Age G FP/G PPR/G PaYds TD RuYds TD Rec ReYds TD 10 1987 Jerry Rice WR SFO 25 12 20.74 26.16 0 0 51 1 65 1078 22 9 2001 Marshall Faulk RB STL 28 14 24.48 30.41 0 0 1382 12 83 765 9 8 1975 O.J. Simpson RB BUF 28 14 25.38 27.38 0 0 1817 16 28 426 7 7 2018 Patrick Mahomes QB KAN 23 16 26.07 26.07 5097 50 272 2 0 0 0 6 2013 Peyton Manning QB DEN 37 16 25.75 25.75 5477 55 -31 1 0 0 0 5 1995 Emmitt Smith RB DAL 26 16 22.80 26.68 0 0 1773 25 62 375 0 4 2003 Priest Holmes RB KAN 30 16 23.31 27.94 0 0 1420 27 74 690 0 3 2002 Priest Holmes RB KAN 29 14 26.62 31.62 0 0 1615 21 70 672 3 2 2000 Marshall Faulk RB STL 27 14 27.06 32.85 0 0 1359 18 81 830 8 1 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson RB SDG 27 16 26.69 30.19 20 2 1815 28 56 508 3

So when Moss broke Rice’s record of 22 touchdown catches, it was done in 16 games. What is impossible to ignore is the greatest receiver of all time managed to score his double-deuce mark in a dozen outings. He also added a rushing score. You know the usually tired adage about some records that never will be broken … just sayin’.

More impressive than his 2,000-yard haul, The Juice went into the end zone 23 times in 14 games in 1975 and galloped his way through defenses to the tune of 1,876 yards. The 2k figure is more catchy, but Simpson was at his best in ’75.

This one went back and forth a number of times: Which season was more impressive, Patrick Mahomes’ 2018 or Manning’s 2013? In the end, after flip-flopping like mad, 55 touchdowns and 5,477 yards are more impressive. Mahomes came out of nowhere, sure, and he did rush for more points, giving him the slight advantage in fantasy production. However, there’s something to be said for doing it first, and there’s even more to be said for reclaiming your own touchdown record.

The most prolific running back in league history, statistically speaking, Emmitt Smith was the best he had ever been in 1995. An absolute workhorse in a season in which several receivers emerged from the shadow of a run-oriented world, No. 22 scored his 25th touchdown to overtake Riggins as the game’s touchdown lord. Demonstrating his full array of talents, Emmitt landed 62 balls out of the backfield — arguably his least renown strength.

If there were a Mount Rushmore of fantasy football stars, Priest Holmes would deserve to be immortalized twice. He became one of the most dangerous weapons ever known in 2002 and followed it up with a season some will argue was even better. Holmes broke the plane 27 times, or thrice more than the previous year, logging four more passes and 18 yards better through the sky. His ’02 effort wins out, though, because of 195 more rushing yards and a fantasy scoring pace unlike almost anything the sport had ever witnessed. In 14 games, Holmes would register 24 visits to the Promised Land, and only one player ever accounted for more fantasy points per game on this list.

There is something comforting about knowing a player will be in your lineup week in and week out. Gamers often didn’t have that ease when it came to Faulk. But it didn’t even matter. When he was on the field, especially in his 14 games during the 2000 season, Faulk could single-handedly put your roster over the top. He mustered the highest per-game average of all in both prominent scoring systems, racking up 26 touchdowns in iconic style.

Speaking of consistently showing up for fantasy owners … The league has not seen anything like Tomlinson’s 2006 season, and it never will. As if 1,815 rushing yards and another 508 through the air weren’t impressive enough, the heart and soul of San Diego went into the end zone 28 times on the turf. LT’s scoring dominance transcended into the sky, chipping in three more touchdowns as a receiver and throwing a pair of his own. This flip of the ball is for you, No. 21.

