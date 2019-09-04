USA Today Sports

The top 100 fantasy football performances since 1962

Statistical Analysis

By September 4, 2019

The game of fantasy football that has exploded into a cultural and financial juggernaut began with humble origins of two journalists and a partial owner of the Oakland Raiders in 1962.

Since, the advent of the internet has made the game ubiquitous, and smartphones have taken it on the go. With this being the 100th anniversary of the NFL, we decided to rank the 100 most impressive fantasy football seasons since the fake game was created.

For this ranking, we will utilize 12 games played as the minimum requirement, and the sorting is based on fantasy points per game in point-per-reception scoring. The reason for choosing PPR over standard is in the latter quarterbacks are overwhelmingly the top producers. PPR helps balance the field to a degree. Twelve games played accounts for the NFL going from 14 to 16 games in 1978 and also allows a cushion for players in the 1962-77 era to miss a couple of games and still show their dominance in relation to a modern-era player with 14 games. Additionally, including players with only 16 games also heavily infuses the rankings with quarterbacks.

Before we dive in, several honorable mentions deserve to be recognized (no particular order): Antonio Gates (2010), Walter Payton (1979), Clinton Portis (2002), Barry Sanders (1991), Jimmy Graham (2011), Michael Vick (2006), Dan Fouts (1981), Travis Kelce (2018), Jerry Rice (1986, 1990, 1994, 2002), Rob Gronkowski (2012) and Todd Christensen (1983)

(Derick E. Hingle, USA TODAY Sports)

100-81

Rk
Year
 Player
Pos
Tm
Age
G
FP/G
PPR/G
PaYds
TD
RuYds
TD
Rec
ReYds
TD
100
2008
 Michael Turner
RB
ATL
26
16
17.25
17.63
0
0
1699
17
6
41
0
99
1990
 Warren Moon
QB
HOU
34
15
20.61
20.60
4689
33
215
2
0
0
0
98
2008
 DeAngelo Williams
RB
CAR
25
16
17.85
19.23
0
0
1515
18
22
121
2
97
1999
 Edgerrin James
RB
IND
21
16
19.74
23.62
0
0
1553
13
62
586
4
96
2012
 Drew Brees
QB
NOR
33
16
21.60
21.60
5177
43
5
1
0
0
0
95
2003
 Torry Holt
WR
STL
27
16
15.13
22.44
0
0
5
0
117
1696
12
94
1981
 Chuck Muncie
RB
SDG
28
15
17.31
20.18
3
1
1144
19
43
362
0
93
2000
 Daunte Culpepper
QB
MIN
23
16
21.91
21.91
3937
33
470
7
0
0
0
92
2014
 Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
26
16
16.12
24.18
20
1
13
0
129
1698
13
91
1985
 Marcus Allen
RB
RAI
25
16
19.56
23.75
16
0
1759
11
67
555
3
90
1997
 Terrell Davis
RB
DEN
25
15
19.98
22.78
0
0
1750
15
42
287
0
89
2011
 Matthew Stafford
QB
DET
23
16
21.58
21.58
5038
41
78
0
0
0
0
88
2014
 Andrew Luck
QB
IND
25
16
21.98
21.98
4761
40
273
3
0
0
0
87
2007
 LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
28
16
19.23
22.97
17
1
1474
15
60
475
3
86
2013
 Jimmy Graham
TE
NOR
27
16
13.59
18.97
0
0
0
0
86
1215
16
85
1993
 Jerry Rice
WR
SFO
31
16
15.64
21.76
0
0
69
1
98
1503
15
84
1990
 Randall Cunningham
QB
PHI
27
16
21.74
21.74
3466
30
942
5
0
0
0
83
2001
 Marvin Harrison
WR
IND
29
16
15.17
21.98
0
0
3
0
109
1524
15
82
1984
 Marcus Allen
RB
RAI
24
16
18.38
22.38
38
0
1168
13
64
758
5
81
1999
 Marvin Harrison
WR
IND
27
16
15.04
22.23
0
0
4
0
115
1663
12
  • Warren Moon arguably could be higher on the list, specifically due to his age at the time, having played 15 contests, and the era of football being dominated by the ground game. It was hard to bump him up with 13 interceptions and 18 fumbles, however.
  • Matthew Stafford’s 2011 season was the 25th-best fantasy showing ever recorded by a quarterback, and it seemingly came out of nowhere.
  • Jimmy Graham is the owner of the second- and third-best fantasy efforts by a tight end in fantasy history. His 2013 season still fell more than 23 points — or almost a game-and-a-half pace — behind Rob Gronkowski’s 2011 season.
  • Marvin Harrison filled out two spots in this segment, and while it could be contested for higher placement, I removed similar statistical efforts by Jerry Rice (arguably better years given the era), if that tells you anything.
  • Randall Cunningham’s 1990 season may have been only the 22nd-best fantasy quarterback effort of all-time, but it sure was fun to watch and, to a degree, revolutionary. Mobile quarterbacks preceded him, but the electricity wasn’t as obvious.

(Thomas J. Russo, USA TODAY Sports)

80-61

Rk
Year
 Player
Pos
Tm
Age
G
FP/G
PPR/G
PaYds
TD
RuYds
TD
Rec
ReYds
TD
80
2013
 Drew Brees
QB
NOR
34
16
22.36
22.36
5162
39
52
3
0
0
0
79
1994
 Sterling Sharpe
WR
GNB
29
16
13.84
19.71
0
0
15
0
94
1119
18
78
1994
 Steve Young
QB
SFO
33
16
22.13
22.13
3969
35
293
7
0
0
0
77
1968
 Leroy Kelly
RB
CLE
26
14
19.50
21.07
34
1
1239
16
22
297
4
76
1984
 Mark Clayton
WR
MIA
23
15
16.43
21.29
0
0
35
0
73
1389
18
75
2011
 Calvin Johnson
WR
DET
26
16
16.58
22.58
0
0
11
0
96
1681
16
74
2011
 Rob Gronkowski
TE
NWE
22
16
14.67
20.29
0
0
0
0
90
1327
17
73
1965
 Lance Alworth
WR
SDG
25
14
17.21
22.14
0
0
-12
0
69
1602
14
72
2015
 Julio Jones
WR
ATL
26
16
14.57
23.07
0
0
0
0
136
1871
8
71
1985
 Joe Morris
RB
NYG
25
16
17.18
18.55
0
0
1336
21
22
212
0
70
1992
 Emmitt Smith
RB
DAL
23
16
19.68
23.36
0
0
1713
18
59
335
1
69
2005
 LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
26
16
19.82
23.01
47
3
1462
18
51
370
2
68
2005
 Larry Johnson
RB
KAN
26
16
20.96
23.02
0
0
1750
20
33
343
1
67
1995
 Cris Carter
WR
MIN
30
16
14.94
22.57
0
0
0
0
122
1371
17
66
1975
 Chuck Foreman
RB
MIN
25
14
21.15
26.36
0
0
1070
13
73
691
9
65
2011
 Tom Brady
QB
NWE
34
16
23.14
23.14
5235
39
109
3
0
0
0
64
2015
 Antonio Brown
WR
PIT
27
16
15.76
24.26
0
0
28
0
136
1834
10
63
2002
 Ricky Williams
RB
MIA
25
16
20.23
23.16
0
0
1853
16
47
363
1
62
2011
 Cam Newton
QB
CAR
22
16
23.33
23.40
4051
21
706
14
1
27
0
61
2004
 Peyton Manning
QB
IND
28
16
22.63
22.63
4557
49
38
0
0
0
0
  • Gronk’s ’11 campaign was the best we’ve ever seen from the position, and I struggled greatly with this current placement. It wouldn’t take much arm twisting to see the goofy gladiator ascend the rankings.
  • Lance Alworth was in a ground-focused era and managed to destroy defenses with his speed and grace. For as impressive as his 1965 stats were, Alworth actually led the NFL the following year in a five receiving categories. His contributions helped create countless downfield weapons in the years to follow.
  • Julio Jones was a tough one to gauge. Landing 136 receptions is an awesome feat, but in typical Julio fashion, just eight balls found their way into the end zone. Tying for the second-most catches in a single season is worth a tip of the hat.
  • Tying him that year was Antonio Brown. AB’s season resulted in more fantasy points and two additional scores from a player one year older than Jones. Perhaps they belong higher on the list; their era has a great deal to do with the placement.
  • Joe Morris’ 1985 season checks in at No. 71 for one distinct reason: 21 rushing touchdowns is dominant. He would go on to rush for more yards per game in 1986 and score 15 total times, a season worthy of acknowledgement.
  • In a 2005 season filled with spectacular rushing performances, Larry Johnson was an absolute fantasy beast. That year, LJ, LaDainian Tomlinson and Shaun Alexander each scored 20-plus touchdowns. Craziness. There’s a good chance that if you had him on your fantasy football roster, the season concluded with you hoisting a trophy. It would have been tough to mess it up.
  • As a rookie, Cam Newton showed the world why kryptonite was the only thing able to stop him. He went over 4k in passing yardage and registered an insane 14 touchdowns on the ground. In most leagues, rushing scores for quarterbacks count 1.5 times a passing strike.
  • Peyton Manning’s then-record 49 touchdown passes ought to be higher on the list one might say. Looking at those ranked ahead of him, No. 18 is in a fair spot. He had a pair of Hall of Fame receivers, and even Brandon Stokley topped the 1,000-yard mark that year. It was all fun to watch, but the beginning of the “sling it” era is working against him.
  • Drew Brees and Tom Brady show that even in less than your best years, throwing 5,000 yards and 39 touchdowns get you inside of the 100-strongest fantasy seasons of all-time. Let those numbers sink in….

(Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports)

60-41

Rk
Year
 Player
Pos
Tm
Age
G
FP/G
PPR/G
PaYds
TD
RuYds
TD
Rec
ReYds
TD
60
1965
 Gale Sayers
RB
CHI
22
14
18.89
20.97
53
1
867
14
29
507
6
59
1983
 John Riggins
RB
WAS
34
15
18.44
18.77
0
0
1347
24
5
29
0
58
1998
 Jamal Anderson
RB
ATL
26
16
19.66
21.34
0
0
1846
14
27
319
2
57
1994
 Emmitt Smith
RB
DAL
25
15
20.97
24.30
0
0
1484
21
50
341
1
56
1963
 Jim Brown
RB
CLE
27
14
21.15
22.86
0
0
1863
12
24
268
3
55
2006
 Larry Johnson
RB
KAN
27
16
20.87
23.43
0
0
1789
17
41
410
2
54
1995
 Herman Moore
WR
DET
26
16
15.79
23.48
0
0
0
0
123
1686
14
53
1998
 Steve Young
QB
SFO
37
15
25.08
25.08
4170
36
454
6
0
0
0
52
2018
 Christian McCaffrey
RB
CAR
22
16
17.41
24.09
50
1
1098
7
107
867
6
51
1977
 Walter Payton
RB
CHI
23
14
21.22
23.15
0
0
1852
14
27
269
2
50
2010
 Arian Foster
RB
HOU
24
16
20.63
24.75
0
0
1616
16
66
604
2
49
1980
 Earl Campbell
RB
HOU
25
15
18.56
19.29
57
1
1934
13
11
47
0
48
1995
 Isaac Bruce
WR
STL
23
16
16.24
23.68
0
0
17
0
119
1781
13
47
2000
 Edgerrin James
RB
IND
22
16
21.27
25.21
0
0
1709
13
63
594
5
46
2012
 Calvin Johnson
WR
DET
27
16
13.78
21.40
0
0
0
0
122
1964
5
45
1985
 Roger Craig
RB
SFO
25
16
18.23
23.98
0
0
1050
9
92
1016
6
44
2018
 Todd Gurley
RB
LAR
24
14
22.36
26.58
0
0
1251
17
59
580
4
43
2002
 LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
23
16
19.20
24.14
0
0
1683
14
79
489
1
42
2003
 Randy Moss
WR
MIN
26
16
16.69
23.63
0
0
18
0
111
1632
17
41
2016
 Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
33
16
23.75
23.75
4428
40
369
4
0
0
0
  • Gale Sayers was one of the NFL’s most unique weapons, and scoring 21 touchdowns in 14 games goes down in the annals of fantasy football and NFL greatness. Even though the yardage wasn’t as impressive, his versatility deserves respect.
  • John Riggins rumbled his way to 24 touchdowns in what would become a Super Bowl-winning year for the ‘Skins. Riggins held the NFL single-season rushing TD mark for 12 years.
  • Herman Moore dominated the 1995 campaign and was virtually uncoverable. In an era in which rushing was the preferred means of moving the ball, Moore’s stellar effort stole the spotlight from Barry Sanders’ 1,500 yards and 12 total scores.
  • In 2018, Christian McCaffrey’s versatility helped his fantasy owners crush their competition in point-per-reception formats. He’d register higher on the list with stronger stats on the ground. For comparison, Terrell Davis ran for 2,008 yards and scored 23 total times in 1998. In PPR, he and McCaffrey averaged the same 24.09 points per game. Davis averaged more than five points per game greater than McCaffrey in standard scoring, however.
  • Gamers with an acute memory will easily recall how thoroughly menacing Larry Johnson was in 2005 (also 2006) in what was a limited season. Despite playing 16 games, he exploded in the second half of the season, finishing with 1,750 yards and 20 rushing scores all while seeing fewer than 10 carries in FIVE games that year. He closed out the regular season with 12 total scores in five games.
  • Former Detroit Lions all-world wideout Calvin Johnson would be much higher on the list after setting the NFL single-season record with 1,964 yards in 2012 had it not been for scoring a lowly five times.
  • Only twice in NFL history has a running back joined the 1,000-yard club on the ground and through the air in the same season, and it all began with Roger Craig’s historic 1985 season.
  • It’s easy to overlook Todd Gurley’s 2018 season in terms of its historic relevance after it ended in such a disappointing way. In 14 games, he scored 21 total times and was an all-around threat. There’s an argument to be had he was pacing for the fantasy MVP had it not been for the arthritic knee and Patrick Mahomes.

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

40-21

40
2004
 Daunte Culpepper
QB
MIN
27
16
23.83
23.83
4717
39
406
2
0
0
0
39
2013
 Jamaal Charles
RB
KAN
27
15
20.53
25.20
0
0
1287
12
70
693
7
38
1983
 Eric Dickerson
RB
RAM
23
16
20.51
23.70
0
0
1808
18
51
404
2
37
2017
 Todd Gurley
RB
LAR
23
15
21.29
25.55
0
0
1305
13
64
788
6
36
1999
 Kurt Warner
QB
STL
28
16
20.58
20.58
4353
41
92
1
0
0
0
35
2012
 Adrian Peterson
RB
MIN
27
16
19.21
21.71
0
0
2097
12
40
217
1
34
2016
 David Johnson
RB
ARI
25
16
20.49
25.49
0
0
1239
16
80
879
4
33
2003
 Ahman Green
RB
GNB
26
16
21.56
24.69
0
0
1883
15
50
367
5
32
1999
 Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
26
16
19.81
25.24
0
0
1381
7
87
1048
5
31
1963
 Y.A. Tittle
QB
NYG
37
13
19.90
19.90
3145
36
99
2
0
0
0
30
2003
 Jamal Lewis
RB
BAL
24
16
19.44
21.07
0
0
2066
14
26
205
0
29
2002
 Marvin Harrison
WR
IND
30
16
15.08
24.01
0
0
10
0
143
1722
11
28
1997
 Barry Sanders
RB
DET
29
16
19.99
22.05
0
0
2053
11
33
305
3
27
1984
 Eric Dickerson
RB
RAM
24
16
18.28
19.59
0
0
2105
14
21
139
0
26
2015
 Cam Newton
QB
CAR
26
16
24.32
24.32
3837
35
636
10
0
0
0
25
2018
 Saquon Barkley
RB
NYG
21
16
18.43
24.11
0
0
1307
11
91
721
4
24
1995
 Jerry Rice
WR
SFO
33
16
18.25
25.88
41
1
36
1
122
1848
15
23
2011
 Aaron Rodgers
QB
GNB
28
15
26.49
26.49
4643
45
257
3
0
0
0
22
1973
 O.J. Simpson
RB
BUF
26
14
19.44
19.87
-3
0
2003
12
6
70
0
21
2010
 Michael Vick
QB
PHI
30
12
26.36
26.36
3018
21
676
9
0
0
0
  • It’s pretty easy to forget how spectacular Daunte Culpepper was as a fantasy quarterback. His 2004 showing was the seventh-best statistical effort by a quarterback in league history. Ranking 40th may actually be a hair on the low side, but the era was turning toward the favor of passers, and quarterback scoring elevates the position in fantasy.
  • Kurt Warner’s 1999 season gets a major boost because of how it all came together. No one saw that coming, and it’s even still a little difficult to wrap one’s mind around 20 years later. If this list was “the most surprising fantasy performances,” there is little doubt where Warner would rate.
  • Adrian Peterson returned from a torn anterior cruciate ligament to nearly displace Eric Dickerson’s all-time, single-season rushing mark in 2012. It remains quite possibly the most impressive injury recovery in fantasy history, and the only thing preventing All Day from ranking higher is a relative lack of touchdowns. Every back with 2,000-yard claims scored more touchdowns, with the exception of The Juice in a 14-game slate.
  • Quite possibly the least likely season to come up in the conversation of all-time fantasy efforts belongs to Ahman Green in twenty-o-three. He slashed his way to nearly 1,900 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, adding another five scores on his 50 grabs. A yeoman-like 405 touches illustrated his value to the offense, and Green maintained his big-play nature, highlighted by a 98-yard TD scamper. Thirteen RB performances produced more fantasy points, and just six times a running back ran for more yards than Green’s 1,883.
  • Marshall Faulk was the only other man to join the 1,000/1,000 club for running backs. He was nothing short of lethal in the Rams’ masterful 1999 season, and plenty of fantasy owners ran away with their league championships thanks in large part to Faulk. This was the NFL’s 15th-best per-game showing for a PPR back, and it wasn’t even Faulk’s second-best season.
  • A prime example of how era matters in context to greatness, the 1963 dismantling of the league by Y.A. Tittle in just 13 games deserves every bit of this placement and possibly more. Known as the “Bald Eagle,” Tittle authored a record so prolific (single-season TDs) it stood from ’63 until 1984. It remains the New York Giants’ record and was set by a then-37-year-old in his 16th and penultimate season.
  • 2,000-yarders are in a cherished and rare club. O.J. Simpson, Barry Sanders, Jamal Lewis, the aforementioned Peterson, and Chris Johnson all look up at Eric Dickerson as the only man in the 2,100-yard club.
  • Michael Vick is an obviously polarizing figure. He also piloted one of the most dangerous offenses in the modern era in 2010. In 12 games, Vick would finish with the eighth-most rushing yards by a QB a single season in league history, chipping in the ninth-most ground scores every tallied. In what was one of fantasy most impressive performances of any era, Vick’s Week 9 pummeling of the Washington Redskins resulted in an eye-popping 333-yard, four-TD passing night to go along with 80 rushing yards and two more end zone visits.

Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

20-11

Rk
Year
 Player
Pos
Tm
Age
G
FP/G
PPR/G
PaYds
TD
RuYds
TD
Rec
ReYds
TD
20
2006
 Steven Jackson
RB
STL
23
16
20.59
26.21
0
0
1528
13
90
806
3
19
2009
 Chris Johnson
RB
TEN
24
16
21.81
24.93
0
0
2006
14
50
503
2
18
1984
 Dan Marino
QB
MIA
23
16
22.17
22.17
5084
48
-7
0
0
0
0
17
1998
 Terrell Davis
RB
DEN
26
16
22.53
24.09
0
0
2008
21
25
217
2
16
2011
 Drew Brees
QB
NOR
32
16
24.73
24.73
5476
46
86
1
0
0
0
15
2007
 Tom Brady
QB
NWE
30
16
24.88
24.88
4806
50
98
2
0
0
0
14
1965
 Jim Brown
RB
CLE
29
14
22.34
24.77
39
1
1544
17
34
328
4
13
2005
 Shaun Alexander
RB
SEA
28
16
22.74
23.68
0
0
1880
27
15
78
1
12
2007
 Randy Moss
WR
NWE
30
16
17.96
24.08
0
0
0
0
98
1493
23
11
2003
 LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
24
16
21.49
27.74
21
1
1645
13
100
725
4
  • The Rams spoiled fantasy owners with Faulk and Steven Jackson. In 2006, S-Jax went for 90 grabs on his way to a 2,334-yard showcase. He was an absolute workhorse for St. Louis and fantasy gamers alike.
  • It would be impossible not to include Dan Marino’s record-setting 1984 season in the top 20. In fact, it was hard to omit his 48 touchdown passes from the 10-best seasons, especially since it came in an era where no one was even close in passing prowess.
  • While Drew Brees threw for two fewer touchdowns than Marino, he added a running score (usually worth six points) and did a much better job protecting the ball. Oh, and chucking it for nearly 400 more yards never hurts!
  • Tom Brady’s ’07 season reset the record books three seasons after Peyton became the league’s new aerial touchdown king. Most impressive of all, the transformation of Brady from a fantasy nobody into an absolute stud.
  • Terrell Davis scored 23 times in his 2,000-yard campaign, living up to his moniker of “TD.” Denver and fans of the fake sport ran away with championships on the back of Davis in 1998.
  • Arguably the most beastly running back of all time, Jim Brown’s 1965 season concluded with 22 touchdowns scored in just 14 games played. He truly was a man among boys and would have dominated in any era.
  • Never much of a receiver, Shaun Alexander sure did have a nose for the end zone, however. In 2005, he found paydirt 27 times, which will go down as one of the best seasons ever recorded by the position. The entire year set a new benchmark for running back success, and no player was more impressive than the 28-year-old Seahawk.
  • Just four spots after his quarterback (Brady) made the list, Randy Moss accomplished something that will be a challenge to replicate, even in today’s pass-happy NFL. He went into the end zone a record-breaking 23 times as a pass-catcher, and only seven times in the history of the game has a player scored more times in any combination.
  • The do-all Tomlinson rushed for only 13 touchdowns in 2003, adding four more on his 100 receptions. He even threw a touchdown pass, which became a regular bonus from LT for a stretch. He redefined the image of a diverse fantasy football back.

(Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports)

10-1

Rk
Year
 Player
Pos
Tm
Age
G
FP/G
PPR/G
PaYds
TD
RuYds
TD
Rec
ReYds
TD
10
1987
 Jerry Rice
WR
SFO
25
12
20.74
26.16
0
0
51
1
65
1078
22
9
2001
 Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
28
14
24.48
30.41
0
0
1382
12
83
765
9
8
1975
 O.J. Simpson
RB
BUF
28
14
25.38
27.38
0
0
1817
16
28
426
7
7
2018
 Patrick Mahomes
QB
KAN
23
16
26.07
26.07
5097
50
272
2
0
0
0
6
2013
 Peyton Manning
QB
DEN
37
16
25.75
25.75
5477
55
-31
1
0
0
0
5
1995
 Emmitt Smith
RB
DAL
26
16
22.80
26.68
0
0
1773
25
62
375
0
4
2003
 Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
30
16
23.31
27.94
0
0
1420
27
74
690
0
3
2002
 Priest Holmes
RB
KAN
29
14
26.62
31.62
0
0
1615
21
70
672
3
2
2000
 Marshall Faulk
RB
STL
27
14
27.06
32.85
0
0
1359
18
81
830
8
1
2006
 LaDainian Tomlinson
RB
SDG
27
16
26.69
30.19
20
2
1815
28
56
508
3
  • So when Moss broke Rice’s record of 22 touchdown catches, it was done in 16 games. What is impossible to ignore is the greatest receiver of all time managed to score his double-deuce mark in a dozen outings. He also added a rushing score. You know the usually tired adage about some records that never will be broken … just sayin’.
  • More impressive than his 2,000-yard haul, The Juice went into the end zone 23 times in 14 games in 1975 and galloped his way through defenses to the tune of 1,876 yards. The 2k figure is more catchy, but Simpson was at his best in ’75.
  • This one went back and forth a number of times: Which season was more impressive, Patrick Mahomes’ 2018 or Manning’s 2013? In the end, after flip-flopping like mad, 55 touchdowns and 5,477 yards are more impressive. Mahomes came out of nowhere, sure, and he did rush for more points, giving him the slight advantage in fantasy production. However, there’s something to be said for doing it first, and there’s even more to be said for reclaiming your own touchdown record.
  • The most prolific running back in league history, statistically speaking, Emmitt Smith was the best he had ever been in 1995. An absolute workhorse in a season in which several receivers emerged from the shadow of a run-oriented world, No. 22 scored his 25th touchdown to overtake Riggins as the game’s touchdown lord. Demonstrating his full array of talents, Emmitt landed 62 balls out of the backfield — arguably his least renown strength.
  • If there were a Mount Rushmore of fantasy football stars, Priest Holmes would deserve to be immortalized twice. He became one of the most dangerous weapons ever known in 2002 and followed it up with a season some will argue was even better. Holmes broke the plane 27 times, or thrice more than the previous year, logging four more passes and 18 yards better through the sky. His ’02 effort wins out, though, because of 195 more rushing yards and a fantasy scoring pace unlike almost anything the sport had ever witnessed. In 14 games, Holmes would register 24 visits to the Promised Land, and only one player ever accounted for more fantasy points per game on this list.
  • There is something comforting about knowing a player will be in your lineup week in and week out. Gamers often didn’t have that ease when it came to Faulk. But it didn’t even matter. When he was on the field, especially in his 14 games during the 2000 season, Faulk could single-handedly put your roster over the top. He mustered the highest per-game average of all in both prominent scoring systems, racking up 26 touchdowns in iconic style.
  • Speaking of consistently showing up for fantasy owners … The league has not seen anything like Tomlinson’s 2006 season, and it never will. As if 1,815 rushing yards and another 508 through the air weren’t impressive enough, the heart and soul of San Diego went into the end zone 28 times on the turf. LT’s scoring dominance transcended into the sky, chipping in three more touchdowns as a receiver and throwing a pair of his own. This flip of the ball is for you, No. 21.

For more coverage around the NFL’s 100th season, check out all of USA TODAY Sports’ NFL 100 features.

