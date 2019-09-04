Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 1

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Green Bay
|Chicago
|3
|-3
|46.5
|21.75
|24.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|Minnesota
|4
|-4
|48
|22
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Washington
|Philadelphia
|9.5
|-9.5
|46
|18.25
|27.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|NY Jets
|3
|-3
|41
|19
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore
|Miami
|-7
|7
|37.5
|22.25
|15.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|San Francisco
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|50
|25
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Kansas City
|Jacksonville
|-3.5
|3.5
|52
|27.75
|24.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Tennessee
|Cleveland
|5.5
|-5.5
|45.5
|20
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Rams
|Carolina
|-2.5
|2.5
|49.5
|26
|23.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Cincinnati
|Seattle
|9.5
|-9.5
|44
|17.25
|26.75
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Indianapolis
|LA Chargers
|6.5
|-6.5
|45
|19.25
|25.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Detroit
|Arizona
|-2.5
|2.5
|47
|24.75
|22.25
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|NY Giants
|Dallas
|7
|-7
|45.5
|19.25
|26.25
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Pittsburgh
|New England
|5.5
|-5.5
|50.5
|22.5
|28
|MON
|7:10 PM
|Houston
|New Orleans
|7
|-7
|53.5
|23.25
|30.25
|MON
|10:15 PM
|Denver
|Oakland
|0
|0
|43
|21.5
|21.5