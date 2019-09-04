USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 1

DFS

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Green Bay Chicago 3 -3 46.5 21.75 24.75
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Minnesota 4 -4 48 22 26
SUN 1:00 PM Washington Philadelphia 9.5 -9.5 46 18.25 27.75
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo NY Jets 3 -3 41 19 22
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Miami -7 7 37.5 22.25 15.25
SUN 1:00 PM San Francisco Tampa Bay 0 0 50 25 25
SUN 1:00 PM Kansas City Jacksonville -3.5 3.5 52 27.75 24.25
SUN 1:00 PM Tennessee Cleveland 5.5 -5.5 45.5 20 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM LA Rams Carolina -2.5 2.5 49.5 26 23.5
SUN 4:05 PM Cincinnati Seattle 9.5 -9.5 44 17.25 26.75
SUN 4:05 PM Indianapolis LA Chargers 6.5 -6.5 45 19.25 25.75
SUN 4:25 PM Detroit Arizona -2.5 2.5 47 24.75 22.25
SUN 4:25 PM NY Giants Dallas 7 -7 45.5 19.25 26.25
SUN 8:20 PM Pittsburgh New England 5.5 -5.5 50.5 22.5 28
MON 7:10 PM Houston New Orleans 7 -7 53.5 23.25 30.25
MON 10:15 PM Denver Oakland 0 0 43 21.5 21.5

 

