Friday walkthrough: Week 1

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Stefon Diggs (MIN), WR Keke Coutee (HOU), TE Jordan Reed (WAS)

ARIZONA

No injuries of fantasy note.

ATLANTA

No injuries of fantasy note.



BALTIMORE

QB Robert Griffin III (thumb) has been fully cleared for action in Week 1 and will serve as the #2 QB. WR Marquis Brown (foot) practiced in full this week until Friday when he was rested. The rookie is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday despite his questionable status.

BUFFALO

WR Andre Roberts (quadricep) is out after not practicing all week. TE Tyler Kroft (foot) was limited all week in practice and is doubtful to play Sunday.

CAROLINA

No injuries of fantasy note.

CHICAGO – Played Thursday Night

TE Trey Burton (groin) put in a limited effort during this short week of practice and did not play.

CINCINNATI

Both WR A.J. Green (ankle) and RB Trayveon Williams (foot) have been declared out for this week’s game. Neither hit the practice field this week.



CLEVELAND

WR Odell Beckham (hip) put in a full week of practice and has been declared “ready to go.”

DALLAS

The team reports that WR Amari Cooper (foot) should be good to go Sunday after a full and productive week of practice.

DENVER – Monday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

DETROIT

No injuries of fantasy note.

GREEN BAY – Played Thursday Night

Placed rookie TE Jace Sternberger (ankle) on IR and he’s not eligible to return until the second half of the season.

HOUSTON – Monday Night

WR Keke Coutee (ankle) has been limited in practice so far this week and his playing status is up on the air and he’s likely a game-time decision. The team placed TE Jordan Thomas (rib) on IR along with rookie TE Kahale Warring.

INDIANAPOLIS

RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle) is questionable after putting in a mostly limited week of practice. WR Devin Funchess (back) progressed from sitting out practice on Wednesday to going full the rest of the week and was removed from the team’s final injury report.

JACKSONVILLE

TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is out.

KANSAS CITY

QB Chad Henne (ankle) was placed on IR, ending his season before it began. RB Darrel Williams (shoulder) and TE Deon Yelder (ankle) got in full weeks of practice and didn’t make the team’s final injury report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

No injuries of fantasy note.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No injuries of fantasy note.

MIAMI

WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) was limited all week in practice but is expected to be cleared to play Sunday despite his questionable status.



MINNESOTA

WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring) had a decent progression of practice this week, going from not practicing Wednesday to limited later in the week. He’s listed as questionable but shaping up to be a game-time decision Sunday.

NEW ENGLAND

Despite being limited in practice all week and getting a questionable tag, WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) is expected to suit up Sunday. The team placed rookie WR N’Keal Harry (ankle) on IR and he’s not eligible to return until after Week 8. TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) was limited in practice all week and is questionable to play.

NEW ORLEANS – Monday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW YORK GIANTS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW YORK JETS

Despite being limited all week in practice and garnering a questionable status in the team’s injury report WR Robby Anderson (calf) is expected to hit the field Sunday.

OAKLAND – Monday Night

WR J.J. Nelson (ankle) has been limited in practice so far this week but is expected to play.

PHILADELPHIA

After being limited in practice on Thursday WR Alshon Jeffery (biceps) was removed from the team’s final injury report.

PITTSBURGH

No injuries of fantasy note.

SAN FRANCISCO

WR Jalen Hurd (back) and WR Trent Taylor (foot) didn’t practice all week and have been declared out for Sunday’s game.

SEATTLE

WR DK Metcalf (knee) put in full practices late in the week after being limited Wednesday and was removed from the team’s final injury report. WR David Moore (shoulder) will be out for two weeks. TE Ed Dickson (knee) was placed on IR and he’s eligible to return after Week 8 of the season.

TAMPA BAY

WR Mike Evans (illness) was held out of practice Friday due to a stomach bug. Expectations are that he’ll suit up and play through his questionable tag. TE Cameron Brate (calf) was limited Wednesday but went full the rest of the week in practice and was removed from the team’s final injury report.

TENNESSEE

After missing all of training camp RB Derrick Henry (calf) had a full week of practice and has declared himself ready to go Sunday.

WASHINGTON

QB Colt McCoy (fibula) didn’t practice all week as he’s still recovering from his broken leg. He’s out this week. TE Jordan Reed (concussion) was very limited in practice all week and has yet to clear concussion protocol. He’s a game-time decision if cleared by Sunday.