Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 1

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early Games: WR Stefon Diggs (MIN)

LA Rams at Carolina (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 84 degrees and clear

LOS ANGELES

Lineup Notes: As the Chargers’ world turns – no RB Melvin Gordon today.

CAROLINA

Washington at Philadelphia (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees and partly cloudy

WASHINGTON

Lineup Notes: QB Colt McCoy (fibula) didn’t practice all week as he’s still recovering from his broken leg. He’s out this week. TE Jordan Reed (concussion) was very limited in practice all week and did not clear concussion protocol. He’s out today.

PHILADELPHIA

Buffalo at NY Jets (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees and partly cloudy

BUFFALO

Lineup Notes: WR Andre Roberts (quadricep) is out after not practicing all week. TE Tyler Kroft (foot) was limited all week in practice and is doubtful to play Sunday.

NEW YORK

Lineup Notes: Despite being limited all week in practice and garnering a questionable status in the team’s injury report WR Robby Anderson (calf) is expected to hit the field Sunday.

Atlanta at Minnesota (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

ATLANTA

Lineup Notes: WR Julio Jones was “rested” on Thursday of this week. While there’s some doubt floating around, he says he’s “planning” on playing today.

MINNESOTA

Lineup Notes: WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring) had a decent progression of practice this week, going from not practicing Wednesday to limited later in the week. He’s listed as questionable but shaping up to be a game-time decision today.

Baltimore at Miami (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 89 degrees, humid and partly cloudy

BALTIMORE

Lineup Notes: QB Robert Griffin III (thumb) has been fully cleared for action in Week 1 and will serve as the #2 QB. WR Marquis Brown (foot) practiced in full this week until Friday when he was rested. The rookie is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday despite his questionable status.

MIAMI

Lineup Notes: WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) was limited all week in practice but is expected to be cleared to play today despite his questionable status.

Kansas City at Jacksonville (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 92 degrees and humid

KANSAS CITY

JACKSONVILLE

Lineup Notes: TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is out.

Tennessee at Cleveland (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees and mostly cloudy

TENNESSEE

CLEVELAND

Lineup Notes: WR Odell Beckham (hip) put in a full week of practice and has been declared “ready to go.”

Indianapolis at LA Chargers (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees and partly cloudy

INDIANAPOLIS

Lineup Notes: RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle) is questionable after putting in a mostly limited week of practice. WR Devin Funchess (back) progressed from sitting out practice on Wednesday to going full the rest of the week and was removed from the team’s final injury report.

LOS ANGELES

Lineup Notes: RB Todd Gurley has been a ghost in the preseason but is not on the team’s injury report and is expected to play Sunday. PK Mike Badgley (groin) was injured in practice Friday and will not kick today. P Ty Long is expected to handle kicking duties.

Cincinnati at Seattle (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees and possible drizzle

CINCINNATI

Lineup Notes: Both WR A.J. Green (ankle) and RB Trayveon Williams (foot) have been declared out for this week’s game. Neither hit the practice field this week.

SEATTLE

Lineup Notes: WR DK Metcalf (knee) put in full practices late in the week after being limited Wednesday and was removed from the team’s final injury report. WR David Moore (shoulder) will be out for two weeks. TE Ed Dickson (knee) was placed on IR and he’s eligible to return after Week 8 of the season.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 90 degrees, humid and partly cloudy

SAN FRANCISCO

Lineup Notes: WR Jalen Hurd (back) and WR Trent Taylor (foot) didn’t practice all week and have been declared out for today’s game.

TAMPA BAY

Lineup Notes: WR Mike Evans (illness) was held out of practice Friday due to a stomach bug. Expectations are that he’ll suit up and play through his questionable tag. TE Cameron Brate (calf) was limited Wednesday but went full the rest of the week in practice and was removed from the team’s final injury report.

NY Giants at Dallas (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

NEW YORK

DALLAS

Lineup Notes: Signed to a new deal, RB Ezekiel Elliott will play today.

Detroit at Arizona (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

DETROIT

ARIZONA

Pittsburgh at New England (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 63 degrees and partly cloudy

PITTSBURGH

NEW ENGLAND

Lineup Notes: Despite being limited in practice all week and getting a questionable tag, WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) is expected to suit up Sunday. The team placed rookie WR N’Keal Harry (ankle) on IR and he’s not eligible to return until after Week 8. Newly signed WR Antonio Brown is not eligible to play tonight. TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) was limited in practice all week and is questionable to play.

Houston at New Orleans (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

HOUSTON

Lineup Notes: WR Keke Coutee (ankle) was limited in practice all week and his playing status is up on the air. He’s likely a game-time decision. The team placed TE Jordan Thomas (rib) on IR along with rookie TE Kahale Warring.

NEW ORLEANS

Lineup Notes: None.

Denver at Oakland (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees and partly cloudy

DENVER

Lineup Notes: None.

OAKLAND

Lineup Notes: WR J.J. Nelson (ankle) was limited in practice all week but is expected to play through his questionable status. WR Antonio Brown was released by the team over the weekend.