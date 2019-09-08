NFL Betting Guide - Week 1: Odds, lines, picks and best bets

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers kicked off the 2019 NFL Regular season Thursday night, with the Packers earning their first win of the season. Today, 13 games are on the NFL slate as we dive head first into the first full weekend of NFL game play.

Want some betting action on the games? Of course you do! Head over to BetMGM and place your bets.

Need some help figuring out the best NFL Week 1 bets to make? SportsbookWire has you covered there, too, as they break down each and every game on the NFL Week 1 schedule.

NFL Week 1 – Saturday, Sept. 8th, 2019

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 p.m. ET – FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Fantasy Football lineup problems? Join TheHuddle.com. It’s your turn to win! Subscribe with code “sbw19” to take $10 off.

Discount valid for new TheHuddle subscribers through 9/14/19.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns – 1:00 p.m. ET – CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m. ET – CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks – 4:05 p.m. ET – CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals – 4:25 p.m. ET – FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots – 8:20 p.m. ET – NBC

Monday, September 9, 2019

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints – 7:10 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders – 10:20 p.m. ET

Visit BetMGM to place a bet on any or all of these games now.