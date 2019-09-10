USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 109

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, who should be waiver wire adds as well as stay-aways, and DFS Pay to Plays, Stay Aways and Value Plays.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

