Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 2

DFS

By September 11, 2019

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Tampa Bay Carolina 6.5 -6.5 50.5 22 28.5
SUN 1:00 PM Arizona Baltimore 13.5 -13.5 45.5 16 29.5
SUN 1:00 PM Dallas Washington -4.5 4.5 46.5 25.5 21
SUN 1:00 PM Indianapolis Tennessee 2.5 -2.5 43.5 20.5 23
SUN 1:00 PM Seattle Pittsburgh 4.5 -4.5 46.5 21 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo NY Giants -2.5 2.5 42.5 22.5 20
SUN 1:00 PM San Francisco Cincinnati 1.5 -1.5 45.5 22 23.5
SUN 1:00 PM LA Chargers Detroit -2.5 2.5 46.5 24.5 22
SUN 1:00 PM Minnesota Green Bay 2.5 -2.5 45.5 21.5 24
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Houston 8.5 -8.5 44.5 18 26.5
SUN 1:00 PM New England Miami -18.5 18.5 47.5 33 14.5
SUN 4:05 PM Kansas City Oakland -7.5 7.5 51.5 29.5 22
SUN 4:25 PM New Orleans LA Rams 2.5 -2.5 52.5 25 27.5
SUN 4:25 PM Chicago Denver -2.5 2.5 40.5 21.5 19
SUN 8:20 PM Philadephia Atlanta -1.5 1.5 50.5 26 24.5
MON 8:15 PM Cleveland NY Jets -2.5 2.5 45.5 24 21.5

 

