Vegas odds chart for daily play: Week 2

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Tampa Bay
|Carolina
|6.5
|-6.5
|50.5
|22
|28.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Arizona
|Baltimore
|13.5
|-13.5
|45.5
|16
|29.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Dallas
|Washington
|-4.5
|4.5
|46.5
|25.5
|21
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Indianapolis
|Tennessee
|2.5
|-2.5
|43.5
|20.5
|23
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Seattle
|Pittsburgh
|4.5
|-4.5
|46.5
|21
|25.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Buffalo
|NY Giants
|-2.5
|2.5
|42.5
|22.5
|20
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|San Francisco
|Cincinnati
|1.5
|-1.5
|45.5
|22
|23.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|LA Chargers
|Detroit
|-2.5
|2.5
|46.5
|24.5
|22
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota
|Green Bay
|2.5
|-2.5
|45.5
|21.5
|24
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville
|Houston
|8.5
|-8.5
|44.5
|18
|26.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|New England
|Miami
|-18.5
|18.5
|47.5
|33
|14.5
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Kansas City
|Oakland
|-7.5
|7.5
|51.5
|29.5
|22
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|New Orleans
|LA Rams
|2.5
|-2.5
|52.5
|25
|27.5
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Chicago
|Denver
|-2.5
|2.5
|40.5
|21.5
|19
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|Philadephia
|Atlanta
|-1.5
|1.5
|50.5
|26
|24.5
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Cleveland
|NY Jets
|-2.5
|2.5
|45.5
|24
|21.5