DFS PRO favorite plays: Week 2

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for Week 2 of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford – $5200 DK, $7000 FD

I like Matthew Stafford on FanDuel at $7000, but more specifically on DraftKings due to his reduced price at $5200. Vegas has this game with a total of 47 points with the Lions +2.5. Game script dictates that the Lions will be chasing in the third and fourth quarter, giving Stafford more opportunities to throw the ball. Another reason why I like Stafford is because we have a clear-cut number one target in Kenny Golladay, and we can find a nice stack combo here for tournaments. Stafford threw the ball 46 times in Arizona, completing 27 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns I believe we can see similar results out of Stafford this week and at his price tag on DraftKings, he will pay off his value with ease.

Philip Rivers – $6100 DK, $7700 FD

As you can see I’m targeting this Chargers vs. Lions game in Week Two. I have this game as a shootout and I can trust both Matthew Stafford and Philip Rivers here. Rivers is a veteran who loves to air it out and quickly replaced the targets he once dumped off to Melvin Gordon and passed them over to Austin Ekeler. Rivers threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 and should have no problem reaching those same heights in this high paced game.

Derek Carr – $5100 DK, $6600 FD

I will have shares of Derek Carr on both DraftKings and FanDuel on Sunday. Carr had a solid Week 1 without Antonio Brown versus a very tough Denver defense. It was good to see Carr and the organization start the season with an impressive win after all of the drama in the offseason. We have this bottom of the barrel pricing due to the fact that Carr’s Sunday output didn’t factor into the pricing, which was made prior to Monday Night Football. Now he gets to step into an up-tempo game versus a weaker defense which I believe he can exploit. The Chiefs will push the pace, which will give Oakland more possessions and opportunities to score. I liked Nick Foles for the same reason in Week One and I know for a fact if he didn’t get hurt Foles would’ve had a 300-yard, three TD game against K.C.

Josh Allen – $5300 DK, $7500 FD

The price tag of Allen on DK has my mouth-watering. He has a floor with his running skills and a dream matchup against a weak Giants defense. We saw what Dak Prescott did against these same Giants last week and I expect a similar game skewed more to rushing yards from this mobile quarterback. He threw for 254 yards in Week 1 and had 10 rushing attempts for 38 yards against a tougher Jets defense. He threw for a TD and got one on the ground, so with this matchup we can expect more across the board. I would expect one more TD to come along with 50 extra rushing yards.

Running Backs

Mark Ingram – $6000 DK, $7500 FD

Mark Ingram crushed in Week 1 in a dream matchup and faces another easy opponent in Week 2 against the Cardinals. What I like about this matchup is it’s easy, but at the same time it should stay a little more competitive than the Miami game. We will see more of Mark Ingram throughout the entire game. Ingram didn’t get a touch in the fourth quarter and still ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Imagine if he gets another quarter of running versus Arizona. That should project out to more yardage and possibly a third touchdown. I will be happy if on both sites if he gets us 125 yards and one to two TDs.

Sony Michel – $6200 DK, $6800 FD

Game script, game script, game script. We saw what happened to both of these teams in Week One. The Patriots blew out the Steelers and Miami was manhandled by the Ravens. I’m looking for similar outcomes for both teams in Week Two and I expect a bounce-back game from Michel. He should be in line for as many carries as he can handle. You saw what Ingram did to the Dolphins in Week One, but you didn’t see the combined rushing yardage total for the team, which was 265. If Michel can get half of that and find the endzone a couple of times he will greatly outplay his salary.

Josh Jacobs – $4700 DK, $6500 FD

It is a similar outlook to Carr. He has a great matchup vs K.C. this week. He is too cheap due to pricing coming out before Monday Night Football when he rushed for 85 yards and two TDs. Matchup check, Value check, Touches check, lock him in your lineups.

Matt Breida – $5200 DK, $5600 FD

With Tevin Coleman down with an injury it’s going to Breida in line for a boatload of the rushing attempts and we saw what Chris Carson did against these Bengals last week. I don’t expect the same output for Breida, but I wouldn’t be surprised at a 100-yard game and one to two TDs with the increased workload.

Wide Receivers

Danny Amendola – $3900 DK, $5400 FD

I love the up-tempo matchup here vs. the Chargers and I was honestly shocked when I saw seven catches for 104 yards and a TD out of Amendola in Week 1. To get double-digit targets out of a receiver priced at $3900 on DK and $5400 on FD is a great place to look and lock in some value at WR. We get a WR at near-minimum salary in a game where Vegas has projected 47 points. That is the reason I’m giving Danny a try in week 2.

John Ross – $4600 DK, $6400 FD

Did John Ross leap over Tyler Boyd for the WR1 title in Cincinnati? The stats from Week 1 say so, as he grabbed 7 of his 12 targets and broke out for two TDs and 158 yards receiving. Now they come back home in Week 2 and get to face the 49ers in what should be a good matchup for Ross and the receiving corps. Just like with Amendola above, we are locking in double-digit targets at a depressed price.

DK Metcalf – $4300 DK, $6100 FD

I wanted to get a fourth value receiver in the article so I’m looking for lower ownership play here in Metcalf. The targets were down for him slightly when compared to Ross and Amendola but I believe that has more to do with game script and how Seattle approaches their overall offensive scheme. They now have what should be a better matchup in a higher paced game vs Pittsburgh, which should mean more passing attempts and overall more scoring for this Seattle offense. Metcalf received the second most targets on this team after RB Chris Carson, so if the early results continue Metcalf may turn into Russell Wilson’s favorite target and the WR1 in Seattle. He is too cheap on both sites if this is the case.

Tyrell Williams – $4400 DK, $5900 FD

Just like with Carr and Jacobs, he has the great K.C. matchup and is too cheap due to pricing coming out before Monday Night Football. He is a WR1 on his offense now after Antonio Brown left them high and dry and had cold feet. He stepped up and seized the opportunity in the Oakland opener and will do so again this week.

Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson – $3000 DK, $6000 FD

He tied for the second-most targets on the team and went over 100 yards receiving and found the end zone. At these low prices on both sites, he is a safe play to exceed value and it looks like Stafford has his eyes on this rookie. Lock him up before the price goes up.

Delanie Walker – $3500 DK, $5900 FD

He received the most targets on the team and was found open in the end zone two times. If he can get the same usage and even one touchdown I like him in a spot versus the Colts in Week Two.

Mark Andrews – $3800 DK, $6100 FD

A cake matchup with the most targets and receptions on the team. This game will be closer for Baltimore and should be even more of a passing game.

Defenses

Patriots – $3700 DK, $4900 FD

Miami should be relegated to the college ranks. Vegas has Miami scoring only 14 points.

Bears – $3900 DK, $4500 FD

They are facing Joe Flacco and the Broncos, who couldn’t put up points vs Oakland. If they can’t put up points against Oakland and you saw how much Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay struggled against arguably one of the best defenses in the league, what do you think is going to happen versus the Bears?

Ravens – $3800 DK, $5000 FD

Vegas had the Cards scoring 17 points. This Ravens D will manhandle rookie Kyler Murray.

Texans – $2800 DK, $3800 FD

More of a value play here and an attack on Gardner Minshew. Defenses are hard to predict but at this price, I feel good about the Texans holding down a rookie QB and an offense with not too many weapons at home with the Houston crowd behind them. The Texans took a tough loss in Week One and I think they come back hungry.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than seven years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS community with resources such as tools, projection models, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.