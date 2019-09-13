Friday walkthrough: Week 2

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00pm ET) and teams on the west coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Cody Latimer (NYG), WR Mike Williams (LAC), PK Mike Badgley (LAC)

ARIZONA

No injuries of fantasy note.

ATLANTA

No injuries of fantasy note.



BALTIMORE

RB Mark Ingram (shoulder) went full all week except for a limited practice on Wednesday and is expected to play despite his questionable status. Same goes for WR Marquis Brown (hip) after being limited or resting this week. And finally, same for TE Mark Andrews (foot) who also had an up and down week of practice.

BUFFALO

WR Andre Roberts (quadricep) is out after not practicing all week. TE Tyler Kroft (foot) was limited again this week in practice but improved to questionable status for Sunday. It’s unclear if this is the week he returns from his broken foot.

CAROLINA – Played Thursday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

CHICAGO

TE Trey Burton (groin) put in another week of limited practice sessions and is questionable to miss another game.

CINCINNATI

RB Joe Mixon (ankle) put in just a single limited practice session this week on Friday and is listed as questionable to play. WR A.J. Green (ankle) hasn’t returned to practice yet and will miss another week. RB Trayveon Williams (foot) is questionable to return to action Sunday after a limited practice week.



CLEVELAND – Monday Night

RB Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) remains in concussion protocol and may not be cleared in time for the game. WR Rashard Higgins (knee) has been limited in practice so far this week and his playing status is up on the air.

DALLAS

WR Tavon Austin (concussion) is still in league concussion protocol and has been ruled out this week.

DENVER

WR Tim Patrick (hand) suffered a broken left hand and is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

DETROIT

No injuries of fantasy note.

GREEN BAY

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (shoulder) practiced fully all week and didn’t make the team’s final injury report. The same goes for TE Jimmy Graham (finger) despite being limited all week in practice.

HOUSTON

After sitting out last week WR Keke Coutee (ankle) is expected to be good to go after practicing full all week and not making the team’s final injury report. The same goes for WR DeAndre Hopkins (rib) even though he was limited in practice all week.

INDIANAPOLIS

WR Devin Funchess (collarbone) was placed on IR this week and will be eligible to return in eight weeks.

JACKSONVILLE

The Jags placed QB Nick Foles (collarbone) on IR this week with a designation to return, so he’ll miss at least eight weeks. WR Marqise Lee (knee) regressed in practice this week going from limited to sitting out Friday’s session. He’s on the doubtful side of his questionable status.

KANSAS CITY

QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) practiced fully all week and was not on the team’s final injury report. Reports have WR Tyreek Hill (clavicle) missing from 4-6 weeks.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Mike Williams (knee) had an up and down week of practice but ended on an up with a full session Friday and is a game-time decision again this week. TE Hunter Henry (knee) suffered a tibia plateau fracture and is expected to miss from 4-8 weeks. PK Mike Badgley (groin) was limited all week and is a questionable game-time decision.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No injuries of fantasy note.

MIAMI

WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) will be sidelined this week after a week of missed practices. He’s been ruled out for Sunday’s game.



MINNESOTA

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW ENGLAND

Same routine for TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) this week; limited in practice and questionable to play.

NEW ORLEANS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) has been ruled out this week. WR Cody Latimer (calf) showed up on the injury report after not practicing Thursday. He was also limited on Friday and is shaping up to be a game-time decision.

NEW YORK JETS – Monday Night

QB Sam Darnold (illness) has come down with mono and is sidelined indefinitely. RB Le’Veon Bell (shoulder) sat out Thursday’s practice session and was limited Friday so he’s on track to play. Newly acquired WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) has yet to practice for his new team and is not expected to play. WR Robby Anderson (calf) has returned to full practices this week and is expected to play.

OAKLAND

WR J.J. Nelson (ankle) didn’t get on the practice field this week and is out.

PHILADELPHIA

No injuries of fantasy note.

PITTSBURGH

RB James Conner (illness) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) were limited early in the practice week but ended with full sessions and were removed from the team’s final injury report.

SAN FRANCISCO

RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) is out and likely to miss several weeks. WR Jalen Hurd (back) and WR Trent Taylor (foot) didn’t practice all week and have been declared out again this week.

SEATTLE

WR David Moore (shoulder) will be out another week. WR Tyler Lockett (back) progressed from out to full practice this week due to back spasms and didn’t make the team’s final injury report.

TAMPA BAY – Played Thursday Night

No injuries of fantasy note.

TENNESSEE

No injuries of fantasy note.

WASHINGTON

RB Derrius Guice (knee) was placed on IR late this week after surgery and will be out a minimum of eight weeks. TE Jordan Reed (concussion) will miss another game.