Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 2

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early Games: WR Cody Latimer (NYG), WR Mike Williams (LAC), PK Mike Badgley (LAC)

Late Games: TE Trey Burton (CHI)

Arizona at Baltimore (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees and partly cloudy

ARIZONA CARDINALS

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Lineup Notes: RB Mark Ingram (shoulder) went full all week except for a limited practice on Wednesday and is expected to play despite his questionable status. Same goes for WR Marquis Brown (hip) after being limited or resting this week. And finally, same for TE Mark Andrews (foot) who also had an up and down week of practice.

Dallas at Washington (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees and mostly cloudy

DALLAS COWBOYS

Lineup Notes: WR Tavon Austin (concussion) is still in league concussion protocol and has been ruled out this week.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Lineup Notes: RB Derrius Guice (knee) was placed on IR late this week after surgery and will be out a minimum of eight weeks. TE Jordan Reed (concussion) will miss another game.

Indianapolis at Tennessee (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees and clear

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Lineup Notes: WR Devin Funchess (collarbone) was placed on IR this week and will be eligible to return in eight weeks.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Seattle at Pittsburgh (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees and clear

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Lineup Notes: WR David Moore (shoulder) will be out another week.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Buffalo at NY Giants (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees and partly cloudy

BUFFALO BILLS

Lineup Notes: WR Andre Roberts (quadricep) is out after not practicing all week. TE Tyler Kroft (foot) was limited again this week in practice but improved to questionable status for Sunday. It’s unclear if this is the week he returns from his broken foot.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Lineup Notes: WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) has been ruled out this week. WR Cody Latimer (calf) showed up on the injury report after not practicing Thursday. He was also limited on Friday and is shaping up to be a game-time decision.

San Francisco at Cincinnati (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees and clear

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Lineup Notes: RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) is out and likely to miss several weeks. WR Jalen Hurd (back) and WR Trent Taylor (foot) didn’t practice all week and have been declared out again this week.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Lineup Notes: RB Joe Mixon (ankle) put in just a single limited practice session this week on Friday and is listed as questionable to play. WR A.J. Green (ankle) hasn’t returned to practice yet and will miss another week. RB Trayveon Williams (foot) is questionable to return to action Sunday after a limited practice week.

LA Chargers at Detroit (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Lineup Notes: WR Mike Williams (knee) had an up and down week of practice but ended on an up with a full session Friday and is a game-time decision again this week. TE Hunter Henry (knee) suffered a tibia plateau fracture and is expected to miss from 4-8 weeks. PK Mike Badgley (groin) was limited all week and is a questionable game-time decision. P Ty Long will handle kicking duties again if needed.

DETROIT LIONS

Minnesota at Green Bay (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees and overcast

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Lineup Notes: None.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Jacksonville at Houston (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Lineup Notes: The Jags placed QB Nick Foles (collarbone) on IR this week with a designation to return, so he’ll miss at least eight weeks. WR Marqise Lee (knee) has been ruled out for today’s game.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Lineup Notes: After sitting out last week WR Keke Coutee (ankle) is expected to be good to go after practicing full all week and not making the team’s final injury report. The same goes for WR DeAndre Hopkins (rib) even though he was limited in practice all week.

New England at Miami (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 90 degrees, humid and clear

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Lineup Notes: New arrival WR Antonio Brown (headcase) is expected to play today. Same routine for TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) this week; limited in practice and questionable to play.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Lineup Notes: WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) was limited all week in practice but will play through a questionable status.

Kansas City at Oakland (4:05pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees and mostly cloudy

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) practiced fully all week and was not on the team’s final injury report. Reports have WR Tyreek Hill (clavicle) missing from 4-6 weeks.



OAKLAND RAIDERS

Lineup Notes: WR J.J. Nelson (ankle) didn’t get on the practice field this week and has been ruled out.

New Orleans at LA Rams (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees and overcast

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Chicago at Denver (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 89 degrees and partly cloudy

CHICAGO BEARS

Lineup Notes: TE Trey Burton (groin) put in another week of limited practice sessions and is questionable to miss another game.

DENVER BRONCOS

Lineup Notes: WR Tim Patrick (hand) suffered a broken left hand and is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

Philadelphia at Atlanta (8:20pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

ATLANTA FALCONS

Cleveland at NY Jets (Monday Night)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees and mostly cloudy

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Lineup Notes: RB Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) did not clear concussion protocol and has been declared out. WR Rashard Higgins (knee) was limited in practice all week and he’s questionable and his playing status is up on the air.

NEW YORK JETS

Lineup Notes: QB Sam Darnold (illness) has come down with mono and is sidelined indefinitely. RB Le’Veon Bell (shoulder) sat out Thursday’s practice session and was limited Friday and Saturday so he’s on track to play. Newly acquired WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) has yet to practice for his new team and is not expected to play. WR Robby Anderson (calf) returned to full practices this week was not on the team’s final injury report and is expected to play.