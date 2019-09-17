Revisiting where fantasy football picks shake out the rest of the way.
THE LATEST
Roster Management 14hr ago
Fantasy market report: Week 3
I was asked last week by a fantasy football newbie why running backs were taken so high in the draft and wide receivers and quarterback – (…)
Statistical Analysis 14hr ago
Targets, touches and touchdowns: Week 3
Averaging 414 yards per game and 6.41 yards per play, the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers boast one of the league’s most potent offenses so (…)
Podcast 14hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 110
The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, who you should be (…)
IDP Analysis 14hr ago
IDP free agent report: Week 3
The news cycle for this week is going to be dominated by injured offensive players. Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Michael Gallup, (…)
Lineup Management 1d ago
Free-agent Forecast: Week 3
Breaking down the top free-agent adds for Week 3 of fantasy football.
Average Draft Position 1d ago
Tunnel vision of Week 2
David Dorey’s Tunnel Vision
Game Analysis 2d ago
Sunday Snippets: Week 2
Sunday game rundowns from a fantasy perspective
Game Day 2d ago
Game day inactives, injuries and weather: Week 2
List of inactive or injured players. Real-time updates from the NFL right up until kickoff each Sunday morning.
Lineup Management 4d ago
Start/bench list: Week 2
A snapshot of how all of the ranked players fit into fantasy plans for Week 2.
Injury Analysis 4d ago
Friday walkthrough: Week 2
Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. (…)