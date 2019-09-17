USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 110

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 110

Podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Podcast: Episode 110

By , September 17, 2019

By: and |

The Huddle presents another season of The Blitzed Podcast. In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL News, who you should be targeting as buy low and sell high candidates, and DFS Pay to Plays, Stay Aways and Value Plays.

Huddle up, tune in and Get Blitzed!

, , , , Podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home