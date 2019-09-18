Odds chart for daily play: Week 3

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential
|Game
Day
|Game
Time
|Away
Team
|Home
Team
|Away
Spread
|Home
Spread
|Total
Points
|Away Proj.
Score
|Home Proj.
Score
|THU
|8:20 PM
|Tennessee
|Jacksonville
|-1.5
|1.5
|39.5
|20.5
|19
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Cincinnati
|Buffalo
|6.5
|-6.5
|44
|18.75
|25.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Detroit
|Philadelphia
|6.5
|-6.5
|47
|20.25
|26.75
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|NY Jets
|New England
|22.5
|-22.5
|43.5
|10.5
|33
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Oakland
|Minnesota
|8.5
|-8.5
|43.5
|17.5
|26
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore
|Kansas City
|6.5
|-6.5
|54.5
|24
|30.5
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta
|Indianapolis
|1.5
|-1.5
|47
|22.75
|24.25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Denver
|Green Bay
|7.5
|-7.5
|42.5
|17.5
|25
|SUN
|1:00 PM
|Miami
|Dallas
|21.5
|-21.5
|47
|12.75
|34.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|NY Giants
|Tampa Bay
|6.5
|-6.5
|48
|20.75
|27.25
|SUN
|4:05 PM
|Carolina
|Arizona
|-2.5
|2.5
|46.5
|24.5
|22
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Pittsburgh
|San Francisco
|6.5
|-6.5
|43
|18.25
|24.75
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|New Orleans
|Seattle
|3.5
|-3.5
|44.5
|20.5
|24
|SUN
|4:25 PM
|Houston
|LA Chargers
|3.5
|-3.5
|47.5
|22
|25.5
|SUN
|8:20 PM
|LA Rams
|Cleveland
|-2.5
|2.5
|50
|26.25
|23.75
|MON
|8:15 PM
|Chicago
|Washington
|-3.5
|3.5
|41.5
|22.5
|19