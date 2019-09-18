Odds chart for daily play: Week 3

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early NFL game odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
THU 8:20 PM Tennessee Jacksonville -1.5 1.5 39.5 20.5 19
SUN 1:00 PM Cincinnati Buffalo 6.5 -6.5 44 18.75 25.25
SUN 1:00 PM Detroit Philadelphia 6.5 -6.5 47 20.25 26.75
SUN 1:00 PM NY Jets New England 22.5 -22.5 43.5 10.5 33
SUN 1:00 PM Oakland  Minnesota 8.5 -8.5 43.5 17.5 26
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Kansas City 6.5 -6.5 54.5 24 30.5
SUN 1:00 PM Atlanta Indianapolis 1.5 -1.5 47 22.75 24.25
SUN 1:00 PM Denver Green Bay 7.5 -7.5 42.5 17.5 25
SUN 1:00 PM Miami Dallas 21.5 -21.5 47 12.75 34.25
SUN 4:05 PM NY Giants Tampa Bay 6.5 -6.5 48 20.75 27.25
SUN 4:05 PM Carolina Arizona -2.5 2.5 46.5 24.5 22
SUN 4:25 PM Pittsburgh San Francisco 6.5 -6.5 43 18.25 24.75
SUN 4:25 PM New Orleans Seattle 3.5 -3.5 44.5 20.5 24
SUN 4:25 PM Houston LA Chargers 3.5 -3.5 47.5 22 25.5
SUN 8:20 PM LA Rams Cleveland -2.5 2.5 50 26.25 23.75
MON 8:15 PM Chicago Washington -3.5 3.5 41.5 22.5 19

 

