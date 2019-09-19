DFS PRO favorite plays: Week 3

Top-ranked DFS PRO Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite Daily Fantasy Football plays at various salary ranges for Week 3 of the NFL. Find out who Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen- $7500 FD, $5900 DK

We saw what Jimmy Garropolo did to the Bengals and I’m seeing a repeat performance here from Allen. We get a dual-threat QB on a 2-0 team in their home opener. Josh Allen has a ceiling similar to the top guys due to the running points he can register and he provides a nice $1000-$2000 discount, so feel free to roll him out in cash games and GPPs.

Jimmy Garropolo- $7200 FD, $6200 DK

Coming off a game where he threw for 297 yards and three TD’s vs Cincinnati in Week 2, I think he can have an even better performance vs. these Steelers. Pittsburgh allowed big games from Russell Wilson and Tom Brady in previous weeks. Vegas has the Niners scoring 25 points, which could easily mean another three TD game for Jimmy.

Jameis Winston- $7300 FD, $5400 DK

Winston is coming off two bad starts in a row where he also had high ownership. He was a hot commodity in season-long drafts and in Week 1 in DFS. I think he’s the forgotten man this week and all we need to do is catch lightning in a bottle for one week and then leave him alone. The Giants secondary got torched by Dak Prescott in Week 1 and I can see Winston doing the same at very low ownership. Proceed with caution and remember Winston is strictly a GPP play.

Running Backs

Ezekiel Elliott- $8800 FD, $8900 DK

It’s the week to pay up for Zeke. He went over 100 yards in Week 2 and found the endzone and the workload is steadily increasing. I think we get full Zeke in Week 3 and game script says that Dallas gets the lead and Elliott carries them to victory with a ton of touches in the third and fourth quarters. I believe more ownership gravitates to Barkley and McCaffrey so I prefer the pivot to Elliott.

Austin Ekeler- $7600 FD, $7200 DK

If you read my previous articles you have seen Ekeler’s name a lot. This man has been the bell cow back and a prime receiving target out of the backfield. He’s safe for both touches and targets so lock him into your DFS lineups. Ekeler has found the endzone in consecutive games and already has four touchdowns, 12 receptions, and a combined 287 yards. That’s a monster workload which will pay dividends week in and week out.

Aaron Jones- $6900 FD, $6100 DK

Jones is coming off a huge game as far as touches, targets, and yardage vs. a tough Minnesota defense, where he racked up 116 yards rushing, 34 yards receiving and a touchdown. Now Jones gets a softer matchup vs the Denver Broncos, where game script has the Packers leading, thus giving more late game touches to Jones. He should see low ownership with a stable floor for both cash games and GPPs. Jamaal Williams may be in the mix, too, but not enough to hurt Jones’ production this week.

Wide Receivers

Kenny Golladay- $7000 FD, $6600 DK

Golladay exploded in Week 2 with over 100 yards receiving and found the end zone vs. a stingy Chargers defense. Now he gets to face off vs. a suspect Eagles secondary and I love the high upside and low ownership of Golladay in this matchup. Julio Jones just torched the Eagles for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns and we can see a similar outburst from Golladay.

Larry Fitzgerald — $5900 FD, $5100 DK

Steady Larry keeps putting up numbers year after year no matter who his QB is. Kyler Murray is showing some life as a QB and becoming more comfortable under the big lights and with his prime target. He has been targeted 24 times in the first two weeks and totaled 217 yards. I expect another double-digit target week paired with a good matchup with the Panthers, so lock him in.

Nelson Agholor- $4800 FD, $3600 DK

With both DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey leaving the game in Week 2, Agholor racked up eight receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. With both receivers out for Week 3, Agholor will be the WR1 for the Eagles and his price still reflects WR3 status. With the Eagles projected by Vegas to score 27 points, I expect a lot of the points to go through Agholor. Lock him up in both cash games and GPPs.

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews- $6800 FD, $4800 DK

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Andrews has back-to-back 100-yard receiving games and has a touchdown in each outing. Now he has the best matchup on the board. The Chiefs push the pace and the Ravens will have to throw for four quarters to keep up. I’m expecting a repeat performance and wouldn’t be surprised if he had his best game in Week 3.

Evan Engram- $6400 FD $5200 DK

Engram is acting as if he is the WR1 for these Giants and we can expect an uptick in offensive production with Daniel Jones now starting for the Giants. In the first two weeks, Engram has 22 targets and 17 receptions, along with 164 yards and a touchdown. He has a nice matchup vs. the Buccaneers, who allowed Greg Olsen to total 110 yards in Week 2, so we can expect the same from Engram.

Defenses

Seahawks- $3400 FD, $3200 DK

With Drew Brees on the shelf, the Seahawks get a home game versus the Saints at a depressed priced due to what the matchup was supposed to be prior to the injury. Any time I can get the Seahawks at home vs. a backup QB I’ll take it. The Saints only put up nine points in Week Two and had trouble protecting the QB, so we can hope for a repeat performance at a nice price on both sites.

49ers- $3700 FD, $3200 DK

Similar to the Seahawks, we have a defense at home squaring off against a backup quarterback. Mason Rudolph is now at the helm after Big Ben went down for the season in Week 2. The Steelers are struggling and are 0-2. The Niners defense is much improved, has seven sacks in two games, and they have let up only 28 points. I think the 49ers go under-owned and provide a safe floor with some nice upside.

